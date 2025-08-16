AI Is the New Electricity: How Smart Teams Are Flipping the Switch

What if AI isn't just another tech tool, but the next great utility, as foundational as electricity? That's the bold prediction made by Dr. Andrew Ng, one of the leading voices in artificial intelligence. And in this episode, Daniel Friker breaks down how companies are already proving him right.Daniel recently hosted a packed AI adoption workshop at Target Field, bringing together leaders from Fortune 100s, regional powerhouses, and scrappy small businesses. What they all had in common? Curiosity about AI and confusion on what to actually do with it.In this episode, we discuss:What Daniel's pre-event survey revealed about real-world AI usage todayHow IT, HR, sales, and marketing teams are quietly reshaping workflowsWhy data security is the top concern (and what to do about it)What small business owners (yes, even plumbers) can do with AI right nowWhy Shopify's controversial hiring policy might actually be a masterclass in leadership& ... How to move from AI dabbling to deployment (with ethical guardrails).Chapters00:00 Introduction to AI Adoption in Business01:57 Survey Insights from the AI Workshop04:59 AI's Impact on Different Business Sizes07:42 Understanding AI as a New Way to Work10:23 Data Security Concerns in AI Implementation13:08 AI for Small Businesses: Leveling the Playing Field16:01 Training and Upskilling for AI Adoption18:52 The Human Element in AI Integration21:46 The Rapid Evolution of AI and Its Impact25:28 Upskilling for AI: Tools and Techniques30:06 Ethics and Policies in AI Implementation36:33 Building a Framework for AI Integration40:34 Embracing Change: The Future of Work with AI