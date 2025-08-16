AI Is the New Electricity: How Smart Teams Are Flipping the Switch
What if AI isn't just another tech tool, but the next great utility, as foundational as electricity? That's the bold prediction made by Dr. Andrew Ng, one of the leading voices in artificial intelligence. And in this episode, Daniel Friker breaks down how companies are already proving him right.Daniel recently hosted a packed AI adoption workshop at Target Field, bringing together leaders from Fortune 100s, regional powerhouses, and scrappy small businesses. What they all had in common? Curiosity about AI and confusion on what to actually do with it.In this episode, we discuss:What Daniel's pre-event survey revealed about real-world AI usage todayHow IT, HR, sales, and marketing teams are quietly reshaping workflowsWhy data security is the top concern (and what to do about it)What small business owners (yes, even plumbers) can do with AI right nowWhy Shopify's controversial hiring policy might actually be a masterclass in leadership& ... How to move from AI dabbling to deployment (with ethical guardrails).Chapters00:00 Introduction to AI Adoption in Business01:57 Survey Insights from the AI Workshop04:59 AI's Impact on Different Business Sizes07:42 Understanding AI as a New Way to Work10:23 Data Security Concerns in AI Implementation13:08 AI for Small Businesses: Leveling the Playing Field16:01 Training and Upskilling for AI Adoption18:52 The Human Element in AI Integration21:46 The Rapid Evolution of AI and Its Impact25:28 Upskilling for AI: Tools and Techniques30:06 Ethics and Policies in AI Implementation36:33 Building a Framework for AI Integration40:34 Embracing Change: The Future of Work with AI
45:21
45:21
From Switchblades to Startups to Soulmates: The Wild Ride of Henry Woodman
Henry Woodman's story reads like a screenplay, which makes this episode feel like it comes full circle, because a screenplay is exactly what he's working on now. In this episode, Henry takes us on a wild ride through his entrepreneurial journey: from smuggling and reselling switchblades at 13, to launching a virtual tour company, to building and selling his startup to a global tech platform used by hotels around the world, and lots of lessons in between.But this isn't your typical startup success story. Along the way, Henry battled burnout, bootstrapped through trade show hustle, learned hard lessons in business discipline, and ultimately sold his company right before the pandemic decimated the travel industry. Now? He's back to his creative roots turning a forgotten family manuscript into a feature film and tv show about reincarnated love.We talk about:Spotting opportunities (even when you're broke and lost)What founders get wrong about traction, vision, and cultureWhy "wash, rinse, repeat" is the real secret to growthHow to hire when you can't afford top talentWhy timing is luck but staying in the game is everythingHow Henry's latest venture blends romance, time travel, and the very real future of AI-powered storytellingIf you've ever wondered what happens after the exit or how to keep reinventing yourself across decades, this one's for you.Check out The Reincarnation of MarieConnect with Henry on LinkedInFollow on Instagram
41:07
41:07
Funding Smarter: What Founders Need to Know About Business Credit
Business funding doesn't have to feel like a mystery or a trap. In this episode of the Growth Department podcast, Chelsey Reynolds sits down with Devin Gambino, founder and CEO of Lendefied, to unpack what founders really need to know about business credit, lending strategy, and long-term financial health.Devin shares the mistakes he sees early-stage companies make, how to avoid getting stuck in a bad lending cycle, and the simple moves that can unlock better credit products and long-term wealth. From understanding your Experian BIN and building tradelines to tapping into the infinite banking concept, this episode is packed with insights you won't hear from your average CPA.You'll learn:What to prioritize in your first three years of business to set yourself up for better funding laterWhy most founders overextend their resources, and how to avoid itThe difference between using lending to survive and using it to scaleHow to shift from reactive decision-making to proactive financial growthIf you've ever wondered whether to use personal cards for business expenses, how to qualify for better credit, or when to bring in a fractional CFO, this episode is your financial cheat code.Note* we had some technical difficulties in recording this episode, but the lessons were too juicy to scrap it! If you experience poor audio quality, we have added the transcript here or you can visit our youtube for the video version with subtitles.
33:34
33:34
How to Design Compensation Plans That Drive Real Revenue Growth
Are your sales incentives actually helping you hit your business goals...or are they quietly working against you?In this episode, I'm joined by RevOps and incentive plan strategist Bryant Krieger, founder of Optimi5e, to break down how to design compensation plans that actually drive scalable revenue growth.We talk about what most companies get wrong about comp plans (hint: it starts at the planning table), why aligning incentives to company goals is non-negotiable, and how even small tweaks to your commission structure can make a massive difference in both performance and morale. Bryant also shares stories from working with fast-growing companies, including what they consistently get right when it comes to building effective, motivating pay structures for revenue teams.Whether you're designing your first comp plan, revamping one that's no longer working, or just want to make sure your team is focused on the right revenue-driving behavior — this episode is for you.We cover: ✔️ What a scalable incentive plan really looks like ✔️ The biggest mistakes founders and finance leaders make ✔️ How to avoid over-complicating your comp ✔️ The role of RevOps in aligning pay with company strategy ✔️ The psychology of motivation — and how it shows up in comp design ✔️ Real-life examples of comp tweaks that changed performance overnightIf you've ever wondered: – "Why are my reps chasing deals that don't help us grow?" – "What's the right structure for hunters vs. farmers?" – "How do I balance fairness, clarity, and aggressive targets?" – "Is now the time to split out account management?" You'll find answers inside.
49:14
49:14
Unleash Your Authority: How to Go From Expert to Industry Go-To
Being great at what you do isn't enough anymore. If you want to stand out, get hired, and grow your business, you have to become known for something. In this episode, digital content futurist and five-time author Lisa Apolinski joins Chelsey to talk about the difference between expertise and true authority — and how to make the leap.They break down:The signs you're almost an authority (but not quite)How to discover and own your area of geniusWhy narrowing your focus actually expands your opportunitiesSimple ways to start building authority (without dancing on TikTok)Whether you're a founder, consultant, or corporate leader, this conversation will help you claim your space, communicate your value, and step into next-level visibility.👉 Learn more about Lisa at www.linkedin.com/in/lisaapolinski
Welcome to Growth Department, the business podcast for founders, small business owners, and growth-minded leaders who want real answers to the question, "How do I grow my business?"Each week, host Chelsey Reynolds talks with experienced operators, executives, and entrepreneurs who share what actually worked (and what flopped) as they built their companies. We cover everything from how to find customers, scale operations, and lead with impact to how personal growth shows up in professional success.If you're tired of recycled advice, influencer hype, and growth hacks that don’t work in the real world, you’re in the right place. Expect honest conversations, battle-tested strategies, and the mindset shifts you need to scale smart and stay sane.