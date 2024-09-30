Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha

Stephanie Harrison: The Old Model of Happiness Is Dead, Design a Business That Fuels Your Joy | E317
Stephanie Harrison had a dream job in New York City, a beautiful apartment, and all the signs of success. But deep down, she felt empty. To find happiness, she worked hard at perfecting herself and achieving more, but all she found was loneliness, depression, and a lack of fulfillment. After going through a breakdown, she started studying the psychology of happiness and made changes that transformed her life. Taking what she learned, she founded The New Happy, a movement that has helped thousands of people find fulfillment. In this episode, Stephanie explains how living authentically, building connections, and focusing on giving back can lead to a happier life, even under the pressures of building a business.
In this episode, Hala and Stephanie will discuss:
(00:00) Introduction
(02:24) The Old Model of Happiness and Its Lies
(04:00) The Trap of Chasing Perfection
(06:43) Her Journey to Understanding Happiness
(10:56) Unhappiness in America
(12:20) Entrepreneurship and Mental Health
(13:00) The Real Cost of Capitalism on Well-Being
(15:00) What is 'The New Happy' Philosophy?
(18:00) Self-Worth: Finding Value Beyond Achievement
(21:59) Extrinsic vs. Intrinsic Goals: The Happiness Divide
(29:59) Practical Steps to Living Authentically
(30:00) A Daily Practice for Happiness
(34:00) Loneliness: A Lack of Giving, Not Just Receiving
(36:22) The Power of Gratitude
(49:19) Understanding Self-Worth
(55:05) The Key to Long-Term Happiness
Stephanie Harrison is the founder of The New Happy. With a Master's in Positive Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania, she also developed well-being programs as Director of Learning at Thrive Global. She’s the host of The New Happy Podcast and author of New Happy, where she debunks myths about success and shares a fresh, science-backed approach to joy. Stephanie's work has reached millions through social media, her book, and major platforms like Forbes and CNBC. She regularly speaks to leaders at Fortune 500 companies about creating supportive environments.
Sponsored By:
Fundrise - Add the Fundrise Flagship Fund to your portfolio in minutes at https://fundrise.com/PROFITING
Found - Try Found for FREE at https://found.com/profiting
Mint Mobile - To get a new 3-month premium wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to https://mintmobile.com/profiting
Working Genius - Get 20% off the $25 Working Genius assessment at https://www.workinggenius.com/ with code PROFITING at checkout
Shopify - Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://youngandprofiting.co/shopify
Indeed - Get a $75 job credit at https://indeed.com/profiting
Teachable - Claim your free month of their Pro paid plan at https://teachable.com/profiting
Airbnb - Your home might be worth more than you think. Find out how much at airbnb.com/host
Connect with Stephanie:
Stephanie’s Website: https://www.stephanielharrison.com/
Stephanie’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephanieleighharrison
Stephanie’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stephaniehson/
Stephanie’s TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stephaniehson
Resources Mentioned:
The New Happy: https://www.thenewhappy.com/
Stephanie’s Book, New Happy: Getting Happiness Right in a World That's Got It Wrong: https://www.amazon.com/New-Happy-Getting-Happiness-Right/dp/0593541383
LinkedIn Secrets Masterclass, Have Job Security For Life:
Use code ‘podcast’ for 30% off at yapmedia.io/course.
Top Tools and Products of the Month: https://youngandprofiting.com/deals/
More About Young and Profiting
Download Transcripts - youngandprofiting.com
Get Sponsorship Deals - youngandprofiting.com/sponsorships
Leave a Review - ratethispodcast.com/yap
Watch Videos - youtube.com/c/YoungandProfiting
Follow Hala Taha
LinkedIn - linkedin.com/in/htaha/
Instagram - instagram.com/yapwithhala/
TikTok - tiktok.com/@yapwithhala
Twitter - twitter.com/yapwithhala
Learn more about YAP Media's Services - yapmedia.io/
--------
1:05:29
Hala Taha: Skyrocket Your Sales with My Proven Webinar Blueprint
Before becoming a “webinar queen,” Hala Taha relied on social media posts and pricey ads that didn’t quite hit the mark. While she had built a large following, converting her followers into paying clients was a constant struggle. After pouring time and money into traditional methods, she decided to try something different. That’s when she discovered the power of webinars. Today, webinars have helped her generate millions in sales. In this episode, Hala shares the exact formula she used to scale her online business and drive six-figure sales using webinars.
In this episode, Hala will discuss:
(00:00) Introduction
(00:22) Why Teachable is a Game-Changer for Course Creators
(01:49) My Journey to Course Creation
(05:34) The Challenges That Almost Stopped Me
(08:15) How I Discovered the Magic of Webinars
(09:17) From Beginner to Webinar Pro
(11:00) The Surprising Benefits of Webinars
(14:45) The Webinar Blueprint
(16:18) The Psychology Behind a Killer Introduction
(31:09) How to Educate Without Overwhelming
(44:57) Keeping Your Audience Hooked
(45:39) Seamlessly Transitioning from Content to Offer
(46:45) Using Commitment Questions to Close the Deal
(48:35) How to Stack Your Offer for Maximum Impact
(56:13) Why Teachable is the Ultimate Course Platform
(01:03:15) Metrics for Tracking Webinar Success
(01:07:02) Case Study: Miss Excel's Webinar Strategy
(01:22:14) Q&A: Tailoring Webinar Strategies to Your Business
Try Teachable for FREE:
Claim your free month of their Pro paid plan with code PROFITING at https://teachable.com/
Resources Mentioned:
Teachable Full Webinar: https://youtu.be/hkvhHnX1W0M
LinkedIn Secrets Masterclass, Have Job Security For Life:
Use code ‘podcast’ for 30% off at yapmedia.io/course.
Top Tools and Products of the Month: https://youngandprofiting.com/deals/
More About Young and Profiting
Download Transcripts - youngandprofiting.com
Get Sponsorship Deals - youngandprofiting.com/sponsorships
Leave a Review - ratethispodcast.com/yap
Watch Videos - youtube.com/c/YoungandProfiting
Follow Hala Taha
LinkedIn - linkedin.com/in/htaha/
Instagram - instagram.com/yapwithhala/
TikTok - tiktok.com/@yapwithhala
Twitter - twitter.com/yapwithhala
Learn more about YAP Media's Services - yapmedia.io/
--------
2:06:53
Kat Norton: Niche to Riches, How I Made Millions Teaching Excel on TikTok | E316
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Kat Norton discovered TikTok and found it odd that there was no Excel content on the platform. She decided to start posting dance-infused tutorials, and her videos went viral. She then launched multiple Excel courses that quickly generated more income than her corporate salary. This allowed her to leave her job and turn Miss Excel into a multimillion-dollar business. In today’s episode, Kat shares how she transformed her love for dancing and spreadsheets into a viral sensation and a lucrative business. She also breaks down her strategies to go viral, monetize her passion, and build a sustainable business.
In this episode, Hala and Kat will discuss:
(00:00) Introduction to Kat Norton, Miss Excel
(02:07) Kat's Early Career and Corporate Journey
(03:41) The Birth of Miss Excel During the Pandemic
(05:19) Going Viral on TikTok and Instagram
(06:33) Mindset and Inner Work for Success
(08:52) Authenticity and Polarity in Social Media
(20:53) Monetizing Miss Excel and Course Creation
(29:54) Excel vs. Google Sheets: Strengths and Uses
(32:15) Promoting Courses Through Webinars
(33:15) Affiliate Program Success
(35:10) Webinar Retargeting Strategies
(36:50) Engaging Webinar Techniques
(39:14) Effective Course Selling
(47:06) Driving Webinar Attendance
(49:02) Expanding Revenue Streams
(57:23) Balancing Work and Creativity
Kat Norton is the founder and CEO of Miss Excel, the viral brand that transformed Excel tutorials into engaging, must-watch content for over a million followers. Since launching in 2020, Kat's courses have empowered thousands while rapidly scaling her business to multimillion-dollar success. She has been recognized by Forbes as a Top Social Media Influencer of 2021 and featured in top media outlets, including Forbes, CNBC, and Bloomberg. Today, her business generates over $2 million annually, enabling her to work just a few hours daily while traveling the world.
Connect with Kat:
Kat’s Website: https://www.miss-excel.com/
Kat’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kat-norton-7187aa58/
Kat’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/miss.excel/
Kat’s TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@miss.excel
Sponsored By:
Fundrise - Add the Fundrise Flagship Fund to your portfolio in minutes at https://fundrise.com/PROFITING
Found - Try Found for FREE at https://found.com/profiting
Mint Mobile - To get a new 3-month premium wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to https://mintmobile.com/profiting
Working Genius - Get 20% off the $25 Working Genius assessment at https://www.workinggenius.com/ with code PROFITING at checkout
Shopify - Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://youngandprofiting.co/shopify
Indeed - Get a $75 job credit at https://indeed.com/profiting
Teachable - Claim your free month of their Pro paid plan at https://teachable.com/ with code PROFITING
Airbnb - Your home might be worth more than you think. Find out how much at airbnb.com/host
Resources Mentioned:
Breaking The Habit of Being Yourself: How to Lose Your Mind and Create a New One by Dr. Joe Dispenza: https://www.amazon.com/Breaking-Habit-Being-Yourself-Create/dp/1401938094
LinkedIn Secrets Masterclass, Have Job Security For Life:
Use code ‘podcast’ for 30% off at yapmedia.io/course.
Top Tools and Products of the Month: https://youngandprofiting.com/deals/
More About Young and Profiting
Download Transcripts - youngandprofiting.com
Get Sponsorship Deals - youngandprofiting.com/sponsorships
Leave a Review - ratethispodcast.com/yap
Watch Videos - youtube.com/c/YoungandProfiting
Follow Hala Taha
LinkedIn - linkedin.com/in/htaha/
Instagram - instagram.com/yapwithhala/
TikTok - tiktok.com/@yapwithhala
Twitter - twitter.com/yapwithhala
Learn more about YAP Media's Services - yapmedia.io/
--------
1:10:48
YAPClassic: Ken Okazaki, How to Create High-Converting Videos with Just Your Phone
Ken Okazaki first got the bug for producing videos when he was a teenager. Years later, he went into the event business where his job was to “get butts in seats.” Every day, he was surrounded by crew, equipment, sets, and gear. Ken decided to pivot, take the video marketing part of the business, and start his own video marketing company. In this episode, Ken will teach you the skills that optimize video content to gain more views, leads, and sales. He will also break down his 7-Figure Video Funnel Framework.
In this episode, Hala and Ken will discuss:
(00:00) Introduction
(01:39) Leaving Home at 17
(03:09) Ken’s Exciting Start in Video
(07:36) Are You a Video Dabbler, Part-timer, Pro, or Rockstar?
(09:51) Tips for Looking Your Best in Videos
(13:33) The Eye Contact Hack for Better Engagement
(15:13) Bringing Life to Your Videos with Movement
(16:56) iPhone Lighting Hacks
(17:51) What Is the Toilet Strategy?
(22:49) Ken’s 7-Figure Video Marketing Funnel
(26:50) Grabbing Attention with the ‘Hockey Puck’ Title Strategy
(28:37) Crafting Magnetic Hooks
(30:42) Using AI for Video Content
(31:58) The HILDA System for Locking in Engagement
(38:44) Delivering Value Like a Pro
(43:12) Breaking Down the Video Marketing Funnel
(53:37) Common Funnel Problems
(55:40) Key Takeaways from Ken
Ken Okazaki is the head of Oz Media Global and loves helping businesses plan, optimize, and launch their video campaigns. He offers done-for-you video agency services and done-with-you video coaching programs. He also specializes in helping promote and market personal brands. Through working with him, his clients have generated millions of dollars in extra profit from video marketing. As a side benefit of working with world-class clients who are household names, he’s been able to take what’s working for them and systematize the process to help businesses of all sizes.
Connect with Ken:
Ken’s Website: https://kenokazaki.com/
Ken’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/video-marketing-coaching/
Ken’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kenokazaki/
Ken’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kenokazakipage
Sponsored By:
Fundrise - Add the Fundrise Flagship Fund to your portfolio in minutes at https://fundrise.com/PROFITING
Found - Try Found for FREE at https://found.com/profiting
Mint Mobile - To get a new 3-month premium wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to https://mintmobile.com/profiting
Working Genius - Get 20% off the $25 Working Genius assessment at https://www.workinggenius.com/ with code PROFITING at checkout
Shopify - Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://youngandprofiting.co/shopify
Indeed - Get a $75 job credit at https://indeed.com/profiting
Teachable - Claim your free month of their Pro paid plan at https://teachable.com/ with code PROFITING
Airbnb - Your home might be worth more than you think. Find out how much at airbnb.com/host
Resources Mentioned:
Ken’s Book: The 7-Figure Video Funnel: https://www.amazon.com/Figure-Video-Funnel-ultimate-marketing/dp/B09KN7ZQM5
Ken’s Video as a Service Agency: https://20xagency.com/
Go to youngandprofiting.co/goboxstudio and use coupon code YAP for a 10% off discount!
LinkedIn Secrets Masterclass, Have Job Security For Life:
Use code ‘podcast’ for 30% off at yapmedia.io/course.
Top Tools and Products of the Month: https://youngandprofiting.com/deals/
More About Young and Profiting
Download Transcripts - youngandprofiting.com
Get Sponsorship Deals - youngandprofiting.com/sponsorships
Leave a Review - ratethispodcast.com/yap
Watch Videos - youtube.com/c/YoungandProfiting
Follow Hala Taha
LinkedIn - linkedin.com/in/htaha/
Instagram - instagram.com/yapwithhala/
TikTok - tiktok.com/@yapwithhala
Twitter - twitter.com/yapwithhala
Learn more about YAP Media's Services - yapmedia.io/
--------
1:06:05
Dr. Anthony Youn: The Five Pillars of Staying Younger for Life | E315
When Dr. Anthony Youn entered high school, his jaw began growing abnormally, to the point where he could stick his tongue through the gap between his upper and lower teeth. To fix the problem, he underwent plastic reconstructive surgery. Not only did it profoundly change how he looked and felt about himself, but it also set him on the path to a career in plastic surgery. Today, he’s one of the world’s most trusted plastic surgeons, known for his holistic approach. In this episode, Anthony shares some of his best hacks for maintaining youthfulness, from skincare and nutrition to his favorite non-invasive treatments for naturally slowing aging.
In this episode, Hala and Anthony will discuss:
(00:00) Introduction
(03:07) The transformation that sparked his passion for plastic surgery
(04:13) Plastic surgery as a last resort
(06:29) Growing his business with social media
(13:15) Building multiple income streams as a professional
(21:09) Holistic Plastic Surgery
(32:51) The Importance of Looking and Feeling Your Best
(35:30) Aging Gracefully: Audrey Hepburn's Timeless Beauty
(36:21) The Five Pillars of Youthful Skin
(37:35) Two-Minute Skincare Routine for a Youthful Glow
(40:54) Sunscreen: Myths, Facts, and Recommendations
(57:56) Fermented Foods and Gut Health
(59:53) Facial Massages: Fact or Fiction?
(01:03:49) Botox and Fillers: What You Need to Know
(01:06:44) Final Thoughts and Key Takeaways
Dr. Anthony Youn is a well-known plastic surgeon, author, and social media influencer with over 8.4 million TikTok followers. Known as "America's Holistic Plastic Surgeon," he advocates for natural rejuvenation, focusing on wellness and non-invasive methods over surgery. His latest book, Younger for Life, offers practical, science-based strategies for turning back the clock through diet, skincare, and natural remedies. In addition to running a successful medical practice, Dr. Youn hosts the popular Dr. Youn Show podcast. He regularly appears on TV shows like The Rachael Ray Show and Dr. Oz.
Sponsored By:
Fundrise - Add the Fundrise Flagship Fund to your portfolio in minutes at https://fundrise.com/PROFITING
Found - Try Found for FREE at https://found.com/profiting
Mint Mobile - To get a new 3-month premium wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to https://mintmobile.com/profiting
Working Genius - Get 20% off the $25 Working Genius assessment at https://www.workinggenius.com/ with code PROFITING at checkout
Shopify - Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://youngandprofiting.co/shopify
Indeed - Get a $75 job credit at https://indeed.com/profiting
Teachable - Claim your free month of their Pro paid plan at https://teachable.com/ with code PROFITING
Airbnb - Your home might be worth more than you think. Find out how much at airbnb.com/host
Connect with Dr. Youn:
Dr. Youn’s Website: https://www.dryoun.com
Dr. Youn’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anthony-youn-07a0b223/
Dr. Youn’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tonyyounmd/
Dr. Youn’s Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@doctoryoun
Resources Mentioned:
Dr. Youn’s Book, Younger for Life: Feel Great and Look Your Best with the New Science of Autojuvenation: https://www.amazon.com/Younger-Life-Great-Science-Autojuvenation/dp/1335007873
Dr. Youn’s Podcast, The Dr.Youn Show: https://www.dryoun.com/podcast/
LinkedIn Secrets Masterclass, Have Job Security For Life:
Use code ‘podcast’ for 30% off at yapmedia.io/course.
Top Tools and Products of the Month: https://youngandprofiting.com/deals/
More About Young and Profiting
Download Transcripts - youngandprofiting.com
Get Sponsorship Deals - youngandprofiting.com/sponsorships
Leave a Review - ratethispodcast.com/yap
Watch Videos - youtube.com/c/YoungandProfiting
Follow Hala Taha
LinkedIn - linkedin.com/in/htaha/
Instagram - instagram.com/yapwithhala/
TikTok - tiktok.com/@yapwithhala
Twitter - twitter.com/yapwithhala
Learn more about YAP Media's Services - yapmedia.io/
Young and Profiting with Hala Taha is the must-listen podcast for anyone who is hardcore into entrepreneurship. Hosted by Hala Taha, a self-made entrepreneur and marketing expert, this top-ranked show features mini-masterclasses with business icons and entrepreneurs like GaryVee, Alex Hormozi, and Codie Sanchez. Listen to YAP to profit in all aspects of life - from boosting sales and beating algorithms, to brain hacks and biohacking. Whether you’re launching a startup, scaling your business or simply wanting to expand your sales and marketing skills, each episode delivers actionable advice that WILL help you profit in life. If you want the motivation to level up your entrepreneurship game and work hard - while still prioritizing your mental and physical health - then Listen, Learn and Profit with Young and Profiting Podcast!