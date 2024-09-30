Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha

Stephanie Harrison: The Old Model of Happiness Is Dead, Design a Business That Fuels Your Joy | E317

Stephanie Harrison had a dream job in New York City, a beautiful apartment, and all the signs of success. But deep down, she felt empty. To find happiness, she worked hard at perfecting herself and achieving more, but all she found was loneliness, depression, and a lack of fulfillment. After going through a breakdown, she started studying the psychology of happiness and made changes that transformed her life. Taking what she learned, she founded The New Happy, a movement that has helped thousands of people find fulfillment. In this episode, Stephanie explains how living authentically, building connections, and focusing on giving back can lead to a happier life, even under the pressures of building a business. In this episode, Hala and Stephanie will discuss: (00:00) Introduction (02:24) The Old Model of Happiness and Its Lies (04:00) The Trap of Chasing Perfection (06:43) Her Journey to Understanding Happiness (10:56) Unhappiness in America (12:20) Entrepreneurship and Mental Health (13:00) The Real Cost of Capitalism on Well-Being (15:00) What is 'The New Happy' Philosophy? (18:00) Self-Worth: Finding Value Beyond Achievement (21:59) Extrinsic vs. Intrinsic Goals: The Happiness Divide (29:59) Practical Steps to Living Authentically (30:00) A Daily Practice for Happiness (34:00) Loneliness: A Lack of Giving, Not Just Receiving (36:22) The Power of Gratitude (49:19) Understanding Self-Worth (55:05) The Key to Long-Term Happiness Stephanie Harrison is the founder of The New Happy. With a Master's in Positive Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania, she also developed well-being programs as Director of Learning at Thrive Global. She's the host of The New Happy Podcast and author of New Happy, where she debunks myths about success and shares a fresh, science-backed approach to joy. Stephanie's work has reached millions through social media, her book, and major platforms like Forbes and CNBC. She regularly speaks to leaders at Fortune 500 companies about creating supportive environments.