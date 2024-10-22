How Much Down Payment Help from Family Makes Buying a House Affordable?
Rich Girl Lauren lives in an expensive city, and her parents are offering her some money—but she only gets the money as a down payment for a home and she’ll have to pay it back eventually. Is it worth it? And separately, how are home buyers affected by the recent NAR agreement?
Rich Girl Roundup is Money with Katie's weekly segment where Katie and her Executive Producer Henah answer your burning money questions.
44:03
The Critical Insurance Most People Don’t Realize They’re Missing
At her career’s height, Lacy was earning more than a million dollars per year (!) as an executive at a major bank. Then, one early morning, Lacy woke up and realized she was unable to hear anything in her left ear, experiencing something called sudden sensorineural hearing loss. She feared the worst: Her career, as she knew it, was over.
Fortunately, Lacy had purchased a valuable insurance policy a decade earlier. And you don’t have to be pulling down seven figures like Lacy to benefit in the same way.
1:09:53
How Unmarried Couples Can Protect Their Finances
In this week’s Rich Girl Roundup, Cassie asks what financial considerations she should discuss with her long-term partner and co-parent. Katie and Henah review the financial advantages of legally marrying, and how to potentially work those benefits into a different type of legal agreement. They are not certified financial or legal professionals; please do your own due diligence.
Rich Girl Roundup is Money with Katie's weekly segment where Katie and her Executive Producer Henah answer your burning money questions.
23:50
When Earning More Makes Your Financial Anxiety…Worse?
In our "money dysmorphia" episode, a theme emerged that I wanted to revisit: Money anxiety increasing with income, not decreasing. While most of us are probably familiar with the law of diminishing marginal returns and accept that after a certain point, money won’t make us any happier, the idea that money could make us actively unhappier is pretty antithetical to the entire capitalist enterprise.
So to get the inside track, we invited Clay Cockrell, a therapist for the ultra high-net worth, to talk through some theories about why someone might experience enhanced anxiety as they ascend the income ladder—and what it might mean you need to do next.
50:51
Loyalty or Leverage? How to Use Another Job Offer to Negotiate Your Salary
In this week's Rich Girl Roundup, Rich Girl Kelly S. asks, "Any resources for using a job offer to leverage more money in your current position? Is this a thing?" Katie and Henah share some suggestions, considerations, and a template for how to approach the conversation.
Rich Girl Roundup is Money with Katie's weekly segment where Katie and her Executive Producer Henah answer your burning money questions.
Finance bros are out, #RichGirls are in. Join Money with Katie and her guests for conversations about where the economic, cultural, and political meet the practical personal finance education that everyone needs. Listen weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays.