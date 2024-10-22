Loyalty or Leverage? How to Use Another Job Offer to Negotiate Your Salary

In this week's Rich Girl Roundup, Rich Girl Kelly S. asks, "Any resources for using a job offer to leverage more money in your current position? Is this a thing?" Katie and Henah share some suggestions, considerations, and a template for how to approach the conversation. Rich Girl Roundup is Money with Katie's weekly segment where Katie and her Executive Producer Henah answer your burning money questions. Each month, we'll put out a call for questions on her Instagram (@moneywithkatie). New episodes every week. Transcript, show resources, production credits, and more can be found at: https://moneywithkatie.com/negotiate-current-job. Money with Katie's mission is to be the intersection where the economic, cultural, and political meet the tactical, practical, personal finance education everyone needs.