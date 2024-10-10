Powered by RND
Investor's Business Daily
A roundup of the most compelling market action each trading day at the closing bell from Investor's Business Daily.
  • Strong Bounce Ends Wild Week; GE Vernova, Alphabet And Broadcom In Focus
    Justin Nielsen and Mike Webster analyze Friday’s market action and discuss key stocks to watch on Stock Market Today.
    --------  
    59:07
  • Indexes Fade After Strong Start: GE Vernova, Doximity, PRIM In Focus
    Alissa Coram and Ken Shreve analyze Thursday’s market action and discuss key stocks to watch on Stock Market Today.
    --------  
    18:26
  • Stocks Tank After Fed Rate Cut: Tesla, Wix.com, TJX In Focus
    Alissa Coram and Ken Shreve analyze Wednesday’s market action and discuss key stocks to watch on Stock Market Today.
    --------  
    22:55
  • Stocks Fall As Breadth Remains Weak; Fortinet, Insulet, Embraer In Focus
    Alissa Coram and Ed Carson analyze Tuesday’s market action and discuss key stocks to watch on Stock Market Today.
    --------  
    19:17
  • Nasdaq Takes 20,000 On Poor Breadth; Amphenol, Dutch Bros, CrowdStrike In Focus
    Alissa Coram and Justin Nielsen analyze Monday’s market action and discuss key stocks to watch on Stock Market Today.
    --------  
    22:04

