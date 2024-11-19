Right About Now with Ryan Alford

Jay Schwedelson's Game-Changing Tactics for Email, Podcasts, and Outshining AI

Right About Now with Ryan AlfordJoin media personality and marketing expert Ryan Alford as he dives into dynamic conversations with top entrepreneurs, marketers, and influencers. "Right About Now" brings you actionable insights on business, marketing, and personal branding, helping you stay ahead in today's fast-paced digital world. Whether it's exploring how character and charisma can make millions or unveiling the strategies behind viral success, Ryan delivers a fresh perspective with every episode. Perfect for anyone looking to elevate their business game and unlock their full potential.Resources:Right About Now NewsletterFree Podcast Monetization CourseJoin The NetworkFollow Us On InstagramSubscribe To Our Youtube ChannelVibe Science Media In this episode of "Right About Now," host Ryan Alford chats with Jay Schwedelson, founder of Guru Media Hub, about the evolving landscape of marketing, with a focus on email marketing and AI's impact on content creation. Jay shares his journey, emphasizing the importance of defining a niche and personal branding. They discuss effective email marketing tactics, such as using compelling subject lines and emojis to increase engagement. The episode also explores the role of AI in marketing, highlighting the need for a human touch to maintain authenticity and connection with the audience.TAKEAWAYSIn this episode of "Right About Now," host Ryan Alford chats with Jay Schwedelson, founder of Guru Media Hub, about the evolving landscape of marketing, with a focus on email marketing and AI's impact on content creation. Jay shares his journey, emphasizing the importance of defining a niche and personal branding. They discuss effective email marketing tactics, such as using compelling subject lines and emojis to increase engagement. The episode also explores the role of AI in marketing, highlighting the need for a human touch to maintain authenticity and connection with the audience. If you enjoyed this episode and want to learn more, join Ryan’s newsletter https://ryanalford.com/newsletter/ to get Ferrari level advice daily for FREE. Learn how to build a 7 figure business from your personal brand by signing up for a FREE introduction to personal branding https://ryanalford.com/personalbranding. Learn more by visiting our website at www.ryanisright.comSubscribe to our YouTube channel www.youtube.com/@RightAboutNowwithRyanAlford.