Right About Now with Ryan Alford

Nick Gernert, CEO of WordPress VIP, talks AI, SEO, and Owning Your Digital Space
In this episode of "Right About Now," host Ryan Alford and guest Nick Gernert, CEO of WordPress VIP, discuss the evolution of WordPress from a blogging platform to a dominant content management system (CMS). Gernert shares his journey from digital agencies to leading WordPress VIP, emphasizing the platform's importance in the corporate landscape. The conversation explores the challenges of convincing large organizations to adopt WordPress and the role of AI in enhancing content creation. Gernert advocates for a human-centric approach to AI integration, ensuring technology empowers rather than replaces content creators. The episode underscores WordPress's commitment to simplifying digital content management.TAKEAWAYSEvolution of WordPress from a blogging platform to a leading content management system (CMS).Market dominance of WordPress, with 43% of the top 10 million websites using its technology.Challenges faced by corporate clients in adopting WordPress as a primary business tool.Corporate skepticism regarding the use of WordPress for complex applications.Importance of security, compliance, and reliability in legitimizing WordPress for larger organizations.The role of people in digital transformation and the need for broader access to digital tools.Comparison of simplicity versus complexity in CMS platforms and the advantages of WordPress's user-friendly nature.Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in content management and its potential to enhance human creativity.Current state of AI adoption among WordPress users and the goal of seamless AI integration.Future outlook for WordPress, emphasizing the importance of adapting to technological advancements and user needs.
D.O.G.E, The American Dream, Google's billion trillion dollar fine
In today’s Weekly Business News, hosts Ryan Alford, Chris Hansen and Brianna Hall dive into a range of timely topics. They discuss the recent surge in Bitcoin prices following a political event, Elon Musk’s new government position, and a mishap involving Mattel’s toy packaging. The conversation also covers a hefty fine imposed on Google by Russia, sparking discussions about its potential implications and the broader issue of censorship. Blending humor with insightful commentary, the episode delivers an engaging mix of serious and light-hearted perspectives on current business news.Don’t miss the new segment, where Ryan takes to the streets to interview random people, asking them, “What is the American Dream and is it still attainable today?”TAKEAWAYSRecent surge in Bitcoin prices following a political event.Elon Musk's appointment to a government position and its implications.Mishap involving Mattel's toy packaging leading to an inappropriate web address.Discussion on the significant fine imposed on Google by the Russian government.Skepticism about the enforceability of the fine and its implications for multinational corporations.The absurdity of the fine in relation to Google's market value.Google's response to the fine and its impact on their operations in Russia.Censorship by private companies and its broader societal implications.Evolving concept of the American Dream in the context of modern career paths.The disparity between traditional career success and new opportunities in the digital age.
Jay Schwedelson's Game-Changing Tactics for Email, Podcasts, and Outshining AI
In this episode of "Right About Now," host Ryan Alford chats with Jay Schwedelson, founder of Guru Media Hub, about the evolving landscape of marketing, with a focus on email marketing and AI's impact on content creation. Jay shares his journey, emphasizing the importance of defining a niche and personal branding. They discuss effective email marketing tactics, such as using compelling subject lines and emojis to increase engagement. The episode also explores the role of AI in marketing, highlighting the need for a human touch to maintain authenticity and connection with the audience.
TRUMP WINS THE ELECTION BY A LANDSLIDE | Our 500th EPISODE
In the 500th episode of the "Right About Now" podcast, host Ryan Alford celebrates the milestone by discussing the recent election results, particularly Donald Trump's return to office, and its implications for business and society. Chris Hansen and Brianna join the conversation, sharing insights on the political landscape, economic growth, and health and wellness. Chris highlights the surge in Bitcoin's value, while Brianna emphasizes the importance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The episode concludes with reflections on the American Dream and the significance of community and support in navigating business and politics.TAKEAWAYSRecent election results and Donald Trump's return to officeImplications of the election for business and the economyPerspectives on health and wellness in the context of political changesImpact of COVID-19 on public perception and media trustDiscussion on cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin and DogecoinOptimism about economic growth under Trump's administrationThe role of community in the cryptocurrency marketThe concept of the American Dream and its relevance todayImportance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle post-pandemicReflection on the podcast's journey and listener engagement
Welcome to Right About Now with Ryan Alford, a radically different business podcast designed for mass appeal that consistently ranks as a top 10 US Apple Podcast show. Designed to both educate and entertain, Right About Now with Ryan Alford does what few business shows can - make you think and make you smile!
Right About Now is hosted by Ryan Alford, the marketing maven that has helped brands like Verizon, Apple, Lexus, and The NFL develop some of the most recognizable and successful ad campaigns of the last 20 years. Ryan interjects equal parts Southern charm, thoughtful insights, and witty commentary into a style and voice that resonates with listeners.
Ryan interviews celebrities, influential marketers, and entrepreneurs from across the globe while adding insight and recommendations for business owners and marketers - all told through a light-hearted lens that is equal parts entertainment and education.
As the name suggests, Right About Now with Ryan Alford isn't afraid to cross the boundaries of marketing, popular culture, and entertainment. The show features two weekly episode formats released on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Tuesday show is a guest interview while the Friday episode is an entertaining blend of weekly marketing news and banter between Ryan and Chris Hansen, his business partner and friend.
Visit www.RyanIsRight.com to learn more, or follow @rightaboutnowshow and @ryanalford on Instagram.