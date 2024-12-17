Powered by RND
On Investing

Charles Schwab
From market moves to the latest economic news, On Investing looks below the surface of the headline data to bring you fresh insights on what's happening and why...
  • 2025 Market Outlook: U.S. Stocks & Economy & Global Markets
    After another year of the bull market, what's in store for stocks in 2025? In this year-end episode, Schwab experts look ahead to consider what investors might expect from the markets in the new year.First, Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab's chief investment strategist, speaks with senior investment strategist Kevin Gordon. Liz Ann and Kevin discuss their perspective on the direction of the U.S. economy and stock market. She and Kevin cover tariffs, immigration, and potential policy changes, among other topics. Uncertainty remains a major theme.Next, Kathy Jones, Schwab's chief fixed income strategist interviews Jeffrey Kleintop—Schwab's chief global investment strategist. He analyzes and explains what 2025 might hold for the global economy and markets.On Investing is an original podcast from Charles Schwab. For more on the show, visit schwab.com/OnInvesting.If you enjoy the show, please leave a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.Important DisclosuresInvestors should consider carefully information contained in the prospectus, or if available, the summary prospectus, including investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. You can request a prospectus by calling 800-435-4000. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions. Data contained herein from third-party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed.  Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve. All names and market data shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not a recommendation, offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and the opinions presented cannot be viewed as an indicator of future performance.Performance may be affected by risks associated with non-diversification, including investments in specific countries or sectors. Additional risks may also include, but are not limited to, investments in foreign securities, especially emerging markets, real estate investment trusts (REITs), fixed income, municipal securities including state specific municipal securities, small capitalization securities and commodities. Each individual investor should consider these risks carefully before investing in a particular security or strategy.Forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only, may be based upon proprietary research and are developed through analysis of historical public data.Digital currencies such as bitcoin are highly volatile and not backed by any central bank or government. Digital currencies lack many of the regulations and consumer protections that legal-tender currencies and regulated securities have. Due to the high level of risk, investors should view digital currencies as a purely speculative instrument.International investments involve additional risks, which include differences in financial accounting standards, currency fluctuations, geopolitical risk, foreign taxes and regulations, and the potential for illiquid markets.Indexes are unmanaged, do not incur management fees, costs and expenses, and cannot be invested in directly. For more information on indexes, please see schwab.com/indexdefinitions.BLOOMBERG® is a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates (collectively "Bloomberg"). Bloomberg or Bloomberg's licensors own all proprietary rights in the Bloomberg Indices. Neither Bloomberg nor Bloomberg's licensors approves or endorses this material or guarantees the accuracy or completeness of any information herein, or makes any warranty, express or implied, as to the results to be obtained therefrom and, to the maximum extent allowed by law, neither shall have any liability or responsibility for injury or damages arising in connection therewith.(1224-B47R)
    33:24
  • How Do You Build a Bond Portfolio?
    In this conversation, Kathy Jones talks with Cooper Howard, who is an expert on the topic of municipal bonds. They delve into the intricacies of bond investing, discuss the importance of bonds, exactly how to build a bond portfolio, and the various types of bonds suitable for retirees and other investors. They explore the differences between individual bonds and bond funds, the significance of account types for bond investments, and the bond ladder strategy as a practical approach. The discussion also touches on navigating current opportunities in bond investing, particularly in relation to interest rates and market conditions.Lastly, Kathy and Liz Ann review the schedule for next week's economic data and indicators—and tell you which ones really matter.On Investing is an original podcast from Charles Schwab. For more on the show, visit schwab.com/OnInvesting.If you enjoy the show, please leave a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.(1224-9Y3J)Important DisclosuresInvestors should consider carefully information contained in the prospectus, or if available, the summary prospectus, including investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. You can request a prospectus by calling 800-435-4000. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions. Data contained herein from third-party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed.  Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve. All names and market data shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not a recommendation, offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and the opinions presented cannot be viewed as an indicator of future performance.Fixed income securities are subject to increased loss of principal during periods of rising interest rates. Fixed income investments are subject to various other risks including changes in credit quality, market valuations, liquidity, prepayments, early redemption, corporate events, tax ramifications, and other factors.A bond ladder, depending on the types and amount of securities within the ladder, may not ensure adequate diversification of your investment portfolio. This potential lack of diversification may result in heightened volatility of the value of your portfolio. As compared to other fixed income products and strategies, engaging in a bond ladder strategy may potentially result in future reinvestment at lower interest rates and may necessitate higher minimum investments to maintain cost-effectiveness. Evaluate whether a bond ladder and the securities held within it are consistent with your investment objective, risk tolerance and financial circumstances.Performance may be affected by risks associated with non-diversification, including investments in specific countries or sectors. Additional risks may also include, but are not limited to, investments in foreign securities, especially emerging markets, real estate investment trusts (REITs), fixed income, municipal securities including state specific municipal securities, small capitalization securities and commodities. Each individual investor should consider these risks carefully before investing in a particular security or strategy.The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.Forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only, may be based upon proprietary research and are developed through analysis of historical public data.Interest income on individual municipal bonds may not be tax-exempt, depending on the bond issuer, the type of bond, or your state of residence. Interest income on bonds issued by U.S. states, cities, counties, their enterprises, and U.S territories is generally federal-tax-exempt, and state-tax-exempt for residents of the state in which the issuer resides. In addition, municipal bond interest for bonds issued in U.S. territories is generally state-tax-exempt in all 50 states. Consult your tax advisor regarding your personal situation. Tax-exempt bonds are not necessarily suitable for all investors. Information related to a security's tax-exempt status (federal and in-state) is obtained from third parties, and Schwab does not guarantee its accuracy. Tax-exempt income may be subject to the alternative minimum tax. Capital appreciation from bond funds and discounted bonds may be subject to state or local taxes. Capital gains are not exempt from federal income tax. Diversification and asset allocation strategies do not ensure a profit and cannot protect against losses in a declining market.
    28:52
  • Uncertainty Around Future Policy
    In this week's episode, Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab's chief investment strategist, and Kathy Jones, Schwab's chief fixed income strategist, discuss the current economic landscape, focusing on policy changes in Washington, the implications of tariffs and immigration reform on inflation, and the Federal Reserve's potential moves at their next meeting. They explore the dynamics of the housing market, the uncertainty businesses face due to fluctuating policies, and the impact of global events on market reactions. The discussion concludes with reflections on gratitude and collaboration within their teams.On Investing is an original podcast from Charles Schwab. For more on the show, visit schwab.com/OnInvesting.If you enjoy the show, please leave a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.Important DisclosuresThe information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision.All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions. Data contained herein from third-party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed.Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve.All names and market data shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not a recommendation, offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.  Investing involves risk, including loss of principal.Past performance is no guarantee of future results and the opinions presented cannot be viewed as an indicator of future performance.Fixed income securities are subject to increased loss of principal during periods of rising interest rates. Fixed income investments are subject to various other risks including changes in credit quality, market valuations, liquidity, prepayments, early redemption, corporate events, tax ramifications, and other factors.Performance may be affected by risks associated with non-diversification, including investments in specific countries or sectors. Additional risks may also include, but are not limited to, investments in foreign securities, especially emerging markets, real estate investment trusts (REITs), fixed income, municipal securities including state specific municipal securities, small capitalization securities and commodities. Each individual investor should consider these risks carefully before investing in a particular security or strategy.The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.The policy analysis provided by the Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., does not constitute and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any political party.Forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only, may be based upon proprietary research and are developed through analysis of historical public data.(1124-7RLG)
    16:22
  • (BONUS) From WashingtonWise: Balancing Campaign Promises With Economic Realities
    In this special bonus episode from WashingtonWise, host Mike Townsend takes an in-depth look at the key policy debates that are coming in 2025 and the difficulties the incoming administration will have turning broad campaign promises into reality on Capitol Hill. Kathy and Liz Ann give their overview of where we stand, a week after the election and the Fed's rate cut. Then, Mike explores how razor-thin majorities in Congress and economic realities may necessitate compromise on four big policy issues that will dominate 2025 and impact every investor: tariffs, taxes, the debt ceiling, and deregulation. Mike also provides updates on non-election news out of Washington, including the Federal Reserve's most recent rate cut and efforts to preserve its independence; the odd dynamic of the post-election session of Congress and the looming deadline to fund government operations; and changes for 2025 to retirement savings contribution limits.On Investing is an original podcast from Charles Schwab. For more on the show, visit schwab.com/OnInvesting.If you enjoy the show, please leave a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.Important DisclosuresThe information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision.  All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions. Data contained herein from third-party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed.  Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve.The policy analysis provided by the Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., does not constitute and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any political party.Investing involves risk, including loss of principal.International investments involve additional risks, which include differences in financial accounting standards, currency fluctuations, geopolitical risk, foreign taxes and regulations, and the potential for illiquid markets.Investing in emerging markets may accentuate these risks.Small-cap stocks are subject to greater volatility than those in other asset categories.The information and content provided herein is general in nature and is for informational purposes only. It is not intended, and should not be construed, as a specific recommendation, individualized tax, legal, or investment advice. Tax laws are subject to change, either prospectively or retroactively. Where specific advice is necessary or appropriate, individuals should contact their own professional tax and investment advisors or other professionals (CPA, Financial Planner, Investment Manager) to help answer questions about specific situations or needs prior to taking any action based upon this information.Indexes are unmanaged, do not incur management fees, costs, and expenses and cannot be invested in directly. For more information on indexes, please see schwab.com/indexdefinitions.Past performance is no guarantee of future results, and the opinions presented cannot be viewed as an indicator of future performance.Digital currencies [such as bitcoin] are highly volatile and not backed by any central bank or government. Digital currencies lack many of the regulations and consumer protections that legal-tender currencies and regulated securities have. Due to the high level of risk, investors should view digital currencies as a purely speculative instrument.Environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies implemented by mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and separately managed accounts are currently subject to inconsistent industry definitions and standards for the measurement and evaluation of ESG factors; therefore, such factors may differ significantly across strategies. As a result, it may be difficult to compare ESG investment products.  Further, some issuers may present their investment products as employing an ESG strategy, but may overstate or inconsistently apply ESG factors. An investment product’s ESG strategy may significantly influence its performance.  Because securities may be included or excluded based on ESG factors rather than other investment methodologies, the product’s performance may differ (either higher or lower) from the overall market or comparable products that do not have ESG strategies. Environmental (“E”) factors can include climate change, pollution, waste, and how an issuer protects and/or conserves natural resources. Social (“S”) factors can include how an issuer manages its relationships with individuals, such as its employees, shareholders, and customers as well as its community. Governance (“G”) factors can include how an issuer operates, such as its leadership composition, pay and incentive structures, internal controls, and the rights of equity and debt holders. Carefully review an investment product’s prospectus or disclosure brochure to learn more about how it incorporates ESG factors into its investment strategy.The MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) captures large and mid cap representation across 23 Developed Markets and 24 Emerging Markets (EM) countries, covering approximately 85% of the global investable equity opportunity set.(1124-62LZ)
    40:21
  • Navigating Post-Election Market Dynamics
    In this week's episode, Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab's Chief Investment Strategist, and Kathy Jones, Schwab's Chief Fixed Income Strategist, discuss the immediate market reactions following the recent election, focusing on the equity and bond markets. They explore the implications of potential fiscal policies, the Federal Reserve's upcoming decisions, and the importance of cautious investment strategies in light of uncertainty. The discussion also highlights the significance of economic indicators and the potential for market volatility in the near future. On Investing is an original podcast from Charles Schwab. For more on the show, visit schwab.com/OnInvesting.If you enjoy the show, please leave a rating or review on Apple Podcasts. Important DisclosuresThe information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions. Data contained herein from third-party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed. Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve. All names and market data shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not a recommendation, offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and the opinions presented cannot be viewed as an indicator of future performance.Fixed income securities are subject to increased loss of principal during periods of rising interest rates. Fixed income investments are subject to various other risks including changes in credit quality, market valuations, liquidity, prepayments, early redemption, corporate events, tax ramifications, and other factors.International investments involve additional risks, which include differences in financial accounting standards, currency fluctuations, geopolitical risk, foreign taxes and regulations, and the potential for illiquid markets. Investing in emerging markets may accentuate these risks.Currencies are speculative, very volatile and are not suitable for all investors.Schwab does not recommend the use of technical analysis as a sole means of investment research.Diversification and asset allocation strategies do not ensure a profit and cannot protect against losses in a declining market.Commodity-related products carry a high level of risk and are not suitable for all investors. Commodity-related products may be extremely volatile, may be illiquid, and can be significantly affected by underlying commodity prices, world events, import controls, worldwide competition, government regulations, and economic conditions.Performance may be affected by risks associated with non-diversification, including investments in specific countries or sectors. Additional risks may also include, but are not limited to, investments in foreign securities, especially emerging markets, real estate investment trusts (REITs), fixed income, municipal securities including state specific municipal securities, small capitalization securities and commodities. Each individual investor should consider these risks carefully before investing in a particular security or strategy.Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) are inflation-linked securities issued by the US Government whose principal value is adjusted periodically in accordance with the rise and fall in the inflation rate. Thus, the dividend amount payable is also impacted by variations in the inflation rate, as it is based upon the principal value of the bond. It may fluctuate up or down. Repayment at maturity is guaranteed by the US Government and may be adjusted for inflation to become the greater of the original face amount at issuance or that face amount plus an adjustment for inflation. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities are guaranteed by the US Government, but inflation-protected bond funds do not provide such a guarantee.The information and content provided herein is general in nature and is for informational purposes only. It is not intended, and should not be construed, as a specific recommendation, individualized tax, legal, or investment advice. Tax laws are subject to change, either prospectively or retroactively. Where specific advice is necessary or appropriate, individuals should contact their own professional tax and investment advisors or other professionals (CPA, Financial Planner, Investment Manager) to help answer questions about specific situations or needs prior to taking any action based upon this information.Indexes are unmanaged, do not incur management fees, costs and expenses, and cannot be invested in directly. For more information on indexes, please see schwab.com/indexdefinitions.The policy analysis provided by the Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., does not constitute and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any political party.Forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only, may be based upon proprietary research and are developed through analysis of historical public data.(1124-48LR)
    19:35

About On Investing

From market moves to the latest economic news, On Investing looks below the surface of the headline data to bring you fresh insights on what's happening and why—and what the implications are for your portfolio. Hosted by Schwab's Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders and Chief Fixed Income Strategist Kathy Jones, On Investing is a weekly audio magazine featuring a variety of Schwab experts and special guests sharing their insights on equities, fixed income, macroeconomic issues, and more. Find it at Schwab.com/OnInvesting or wherever you get your podcasts. Podcasts are for informational purposes only. This channel is not monitored by Charles Schwab. Please visit Schwab.com/ContactUs for contact options. (0823-3DKU)
