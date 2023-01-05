MtoM #116 - ER Doc Builds Wealth and Pays Off $344,000 in 2 1/2 Years

This ER Doc has worked hard since finishing residency and has not only paid off $344,000 in 2 1/2 years,. but he also managed to build wealth and buy a new truck at the same time. This doc says paying off his loans made him feel like he was finally and officially done with med school. How did he do it? Live like a resident and work like a resident. They are now using those big student loan payments to build a nest egg and save for a down payment.