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White Coat Investor Podcast
Dr. Jim Dahle of the White Coat Investor
Latest episode
770 episodes
- What changed for medical and dental students now that federal student loan borrowing has a hard cap, and what should you do if you're already deep into school?
In this episode, Dr. Jim Dahle breaks down the new private student loan landscape following the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, sharing real stories from students facing six-figure federal loan limits, cosigner requirements, and double-digit private loan rates. He then works through listener questions spanning several major financial planning decisions.
Topics include how to properly account for rental income, real estate debt funds, and syndications when calculating financial independence, and whether a couple sitting on a historic stock market run should shift to a more conservative portfolio. Jim also walks through ten different ways parents can help a child buy their first home, from outright gifts and family trusts to family offset mortgages and cosigning, ranking each option from best to worst based on tax efficiency, risk, and family dynamics.
The episode closes with an in-depth look at the decision between one income and two income households, including the tax mechanics that make it more affordable than it looks, the career risks of stepping away from a job long-term, and how to think about financial protection and power dynamics when one spouse stays home.
Across every topic, the same principle applies: run the numbers, get clear on your values, and make decisions based on your actual life rather than what everyone else seems to be doing.
This podcast is sponsored by Bob Bhayani at Protuity. He is an independent provider of disability insurance planning solutions to the medical community in every state and a long-time white coat investor sponsor. He specializes in working with residents and fellows early in their careers to set up sound financial and insurance strategies. If you need to review your disability insurance coverage or to get this critical insurance in place, contact Bob at https://whitecoatinvestor.com/protuity today by email info@protuity.com or by calling (973) 771-9100.
The White Coat Investor Podcast launched in January 2017, and since then, millions have downloaded it. Join your fellow physicians and other high income professionals and subscribe today! Host, Dr. Jim Dahle, is a practicing emergency physician and founder of The White Coat Investor blog. Like the blog, The White Coat Investor Podcast is dedicated to educating medical students, residents, physicians, dentists, and similar high-income professionals about personal finance and building wealth, so they can ultimately be their own financial advisor-or at least know enough to not get ripped off by a financial advisor. We tackle the hard topics like the best ways to pay off student loans, how to create your own personal financial plan, retirement planning, how to save money, investing in real estate, side hustles, and how everyone can be a millionaire by living WCI principles.
Website: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com
YouTube: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/youtube
Student Loan Advice: https://studentloanadvice.com
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewhitecoatinvestor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewhitecoatinvestor
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WCInvestor
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhitecoatinvestor
Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/whitecoatinvestor
Online Courses: https://whitecoatinvestor.teachable.com
Newsletter: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/free-monthly-newsletter
- What does it actually take to get $200,000 in medical school loans forgiven through a state program most doctors have never heard of?
In this Milestones to Millionaire episode, Rachel, a generalist OBGYN in Texas six years out of residency, shares how she paid off nearly all her medical school debt through the Physician Education Loan Repayment Program, a Texas state initiative that repays primary care physicians in graduated yearly amounts for working in health professional shortage areas and seeing a minimum number of Medicaid patients.
She walks through how the program actually worked in practice: the qualifying requirements, the uncertainty of waiting on state bureaucracy each year, and the moment she finally paid off the last few thousand dollars herself. Rachel also discusses how she and her husband manage their household finances, including why they've chosen to keep some accounts separate despite the common advice to combine everything, and how their asset allocation and retirement savings have grown since paying off the debt.
Six years out of residency, with a combined household income just over $500,000, Rachel and her husband have built a net worth over $1 million between retirement accounts and home equity.
Not every debt relief option is well advertised. Sometimes the biggest financial win comes from doing the research to find a program you didn't know existed.
This podcast is sponsored by Bob Bhayani at Protuity. He is an independent provider of disability insurance planning solutions to the medical community in every state and a long-time white coat investor sponsor. He specializes in working with residents and fellows early in their careers to set up sound financial and insurance strategies. If you need to review your disability insurance coverage or to get this critical insurance in place, contact Bob at https://whitecoatinvestor.com/protuity today by email info@protuity.com or by calling (973) 771-9100.
Celebrating your stories of success along the journey to financial freedom! Tune in every Monday to the Milestones to Millionaire Podcast, where we celebrate the financial achievements of our listeners and share practical tips for reaching your own milestones. We want to celebrate your milestones—no matter how big or small—and help inspire others to follow your lead. Every week, these episodes feature one listener who has recently achieved a milestone they are proud of and want to celebrate, and they give any advice they have for those who want to follow their example. Make sure to listen every Monday to be inspired by your fellow white coat investors.
Celebrate YOUR Milestone on the Milestones to Millionaire Podcast: https://whitecoatinvestor.com/milestones
Website: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com
YouTube: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/youtube
Student Loan Advice: https://studentloanadvice.com
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewhitecoatinvestor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewhitecoatinvestor
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WCInvestor
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhitecoatinvestor
Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/whitecoatinvestor
Online Courses: https://whitecoatinvestor.teachable.com
Newsletter: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/free-monthly-newsletter
- How do you know if your home and auto insurance actually covers what you think it does, and whether you're paying too much for it?
In this episode, Dr. Jim Dahle talks with Jeff Wingate, president of Rate Insurance, about the fast-changing world of property and casualty coverage. They open by tackling a listener's question about dropping collision and comprehensive auto coverage, then dig into why home insurance costs climbed close to 100% over the past three years while auto rates have actually started falling.
Jeff explains what recent wildfires in Los Angeles and shifting storm patterns mean for coverage availability, why renovating or upgrading your home can bump you into an entirely different insurance category, and why earthquake and flood coverage are excluded from standard homeowners policies in the first place. They also work through the often-confusing question of how to choose a deductible, how to document your belongings without appraising every item you own, and when renters insurance makes sense.
The conversation wraps with a detailed look at auto insurance structure, comprehensive, collision, and liability, and a breakdown of umbrella coverage: what it costs, how much you actually need, and why roughly 80% of umbrella claims trace back to auto accidents rather than someone getting hurt on your property.
Insurance is one of those expenses that's easy to set once and never revisit. A periodic review can uncover both real gaps in your coverage and real savings sitting on the table.
Today's episode is brought to us by SoFi, the folks who help you get your money right. Paying off student debt quickly and getting your finances back on track isn't easy, but that's where SoFi can help — they have exclusive, low rates designed to help medical residents refinance student loans—and that could end up saving you thousands of dollars, helping you get out of student debt sooner. SoFi also offers the ability to lower your payments to just $100 a month* while you're still in residency. And if you're already out of residency, SoFi's got you covered there too.
For more information, go to https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/Sofi
SoFi Student Loans are originated by SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Additional terms and conditions apply. NMLS 696891.
The White Coat Investor Podcast launched in January 2017, and since then, millions have downloaded it. Join your fellow physicians and other high income professionals and subscribe today! Host, Dr. Jim Dahle, is a practicing emergency physician and founder of The White Coat Investor blog. Like the blog, The White Coat Investor Podcast is dedicated to educating medical students, residents, physicians, dentists, and similar high-income professionals about personal finance and building wealth, so they can ultimately be their own financial advisor-or at least know enough to not get ripped off by a financial advisor. We tackle the hard topics like the best ways to pay off student loans, how to create your own personal financial plan, retirement planning, how to save money, investing in real estate, side hustles, and how everyone can be a millionaire by living WCI principles.
Website: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com
YouTube: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/youtube
Student Loan Advice: https://studentloanadvice.com
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewhitecoatinvestor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewhitecoatinvestor
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WCInvestor
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhitecoatinvestor
Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/whitecoatinvestor
Online Courses: https://whitecoatinvestor.teachable.com
Newsletter: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/free-monthly-newsletter
MtoM #285: This Orthopedic Fellow Reached a $0 Net Worth Before Becoming an Attending07/27/2026 | 24 mins.How do you finish medical training with $300,000 in student loans and still reach a net worth of zero before your first attending paycheck?
In this episode of Milestones to Millionaire, an orthopedic surgery fellow shares how he and his family accumulated nearly $300,000 in investments while carrying roughly the same amount in federal student loans. Despite raising three children on a resident salary with a stay-at-home spouse, they consistently invested in retirement accounts, kept expenses low, benefited from a favorable housing market, and let long-term investing do much of the heavy lifting.
We discuss why they chose a simple total stock market investing strategy, how market growth accelerated their progress, and why having a written financial plan before becoming an attending is one of the biggest advantages a new physician can have. Alek also shares his plan to refinance and eliminate his student loans in less than two years, the philosophy behind his family's "Buy When Rich" list, and the simple 10% rule they use to balance enjoying life while building wealth.
The conversation closes with practical advice for residents and medical students on preparing financially before the larger paychecks arrive, including why fourth year of medical school may be the best time to begin learning personal finance.
Financial success rarely begins with an attending salary. It begins with habits, planning, and making intentional decisions long before the income changes.
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Celebrating your stories of success along the journey to financial freedom! Tune in every Monday to the Milestones to Millionaire Podcast, where we celebrate the financial achievements of our listeners and share practical tips for reaching your own milestones. We want to celebrate your milestones—no matter how big or small—and help inspire others to follow your lead. Every week, these episodes feature one listener who has recently achieved a milestone they are proud of and want to celebrate, and they give any advice they have for those who want to follow their example. Make sure to listen every Monday to be inspired by your fellow white coat investors.
Celebrate YOUR Milestone on the Milestones to Millionaire Podcast: https://whitecoatinvestor.com/milestones
Website: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com
YouTube: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/youtube
Student Loan Advice: https://studentloanadvice.com
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewhitecoatinvestor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewhitecoatinvestor
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WCInvestor
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhitecoatinvestor
Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/whitecoatinvestor
Online Courses: https://whitecoatinvestor.teachable.com
Newsletter: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/free-monthly-newsletter
- Should physicians take partnership track jobs, and how do these opportunities actually work?
In this episode of The White Coat Investor Podcast, we break down how physician partnership track jobs are structured, what doctors should evaluate before accepting one, and whether the long-term upside is worth the tradeoffs early in your career.
We also answer questions about tax preparation versus tax strategy, teaching kids about investing, hiring locums instead of employees, how new doctors should prioritize money decisions, and what to do after receiving a large financial windfall.
Understanding compensation structure and long-term career opportunities can have a major impact on building wealth as a physician.
Today's episode is brought to us by SoFi, the folks who help you get your money right. Paying off student debt quickly and getting your finances back on track isn't easy, but that's where SoFi can help — they have exclusive, low rates designed to help medical residents refinance student loans—and that could end up saving you thousands of dollars, helping you get out of student debt sooner. SoFi also offers the ability to lower your payments to just $100 a month* while you're still in residency. And if you're already out of residency, SoFi's got you covered there too.
For more information, go to https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/Sofi
SoFi Student Loans are originated by SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Additional terms and conditions apply. NMLS 696891.
The White Coat Investor Podcast launched in January 2017, and since then, millions have downloaded it. Join your fellow physicians and other high income professionals and subscribe today! Host, Dr. Jim Dahle, is a practicing emergency physician and founder of The White Coat Investor blog. Like the blog, The White Coat Investor Podcast is dedicated to educating medical students, residents, physicians, dentists, and similar high-income professionals about personal finance and building wealth, so they can ultimately be their own financial advisor-or at least know enough to not get ripped off by a financial advisor. We tackle the hard topics like the best ways to pay off student loans, how to create your own personal financial plan, retirement planning, how to save money, investing in real estate, side hustles, and how everyone can be a millionaire by living WCI principles.
Website: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com
YouTube: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/youtube
Student Loan Advice: https://studentloanadvice.com
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewhitecoatinvestor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewhitecoatinvestor
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WCInvestor
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhitecoatinvestor
Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/whitecoatinvestor
Online Courses: https://whitecoatinvestor.teachable.com
Newsletter: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/free-monthly-newsletter
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About White Coat Investor Podcast
Host, Dr. James Dahle, is a practicing emergency physician and founder of the White Coat Investor Blog. Like the blog, the White Coat Investor Podcast, is dedicated to educating medical students, residents, physicians, dentists, and similar high-income professionals about personal finance and building wealth, so they can ultimately be their own financial advisor—or, at least know enough to not get ripped off by a financial advisor! We tackle the hard topics like the best ways to pay off student loans, how to create your own personal financial plan, retirement planning, how to save money, investing in real estate, side hustles, and how everyone can be a millionaire by living WCI principles. Learn more at http://whitecoatinvestor.com/Podcast website
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