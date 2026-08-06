How do you know if your home and auto insurance actually covers what you think it does, and whether you're paying too much for it?

In this episode, Dr. Jim Dahle talks with Jeff Wingate, president of Rate Insurance, about the fast-changing world of property and casualty coverage. They open by tackling a listener's question about dropping collision and comprehensive auto coverage, then dig into why home insurance costs climbed close to 100% over the past three years while auto rates have actually started falling.

Jeff explains what recent wildfires in Los Angeles and shifting storm patterns mean for coverage availability, why renovating or upgrading your home can bump you into an entirely different insurance category, and why earthquake and flood coverage are excluded from standard homeowners policies in the first place. They also work through the often-confusing question of how to choose a deductible, how to document your belongings without appraising every item you own, and when renters insurance makes sense.

The conversation wraps with a detailed look at auto insurance structure, comprehensive, collision, and liability, and a breakdown of umbrella coverage: what it costs, how much you actually need, and why roughly 80% of umbrella claims trace back to auto accidents rather than someone getting hurt on your property.

Insurance is one of those expenses that's easy to set once and never revisit. A periodic review can uncover both real gaps in your coverage and real savings sitting on the table.

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The White Coat Investor Podcast launched in January 2017, and since then, millions have downloaded it. Join your fellow physicians and other high income professionals and subscribe today! Host, Dr. Jim Dahle, is a practicing emergency physician and founder of The White Coat Investor blog. Like the blog, The White Coat Investor Podcast is dedicated to educating medical students, residents, physicians, dentists, and similar high-income professionals about personal finance and building wealth, so they can ultimately be their own financial advisor-or at least know enough to not get ripped off by a financial advisor. We tackle the hard topics like the best ways to pay off student loans, how to create your own personal financial plan, retirement planning, how to save money, investing in real estate, side hustles, and how everyone can be a millionaire by living WCI principles.

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