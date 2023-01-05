Host, Dr. James Dahle, is a practicing emergency physician and founder of the White Coat Investor Blog. Like the blog, the White Coat Investor Podcast, is dedic... More
Available Episodes
5 of 430
WCI #313: The Proposed Ban on Non-Compete Contracts and Whether It's Fair
Today we are answering your questions from the speak pipe. We talk about if a medical reimbursement plan is a good option for a private practice, we talk about the proposed ban on non-compete contracts and get into what non competes are, why people use them, and when they are and are not fair. We answer a question about divesting interest in sale of practice. We talk about short term investments and discuss if annuities are a better idea than usual with interest rates as high as they currently are. Finally we talk about what to do when you have a bad financial advisor. What’s changed in healthcare? The opportunities, the lifestyle, and you. Your needs, wants, and goals are probably different than they were five years ago. Now’s the perfect time to explore locum tenens opportunities. Start your research at locumstory.com, an unbiased, educational resource. You’ll hear true stories from physicians, learn about specialty trends, compare locums agencies, and more. Locums could be an essential part of a career that adapts to your needs. Visit https://locumstory.com The White Coat Investor has been helping doctors with their money since 2011. Our free financial planning resource covers a variety of topics from doctor mortgage loans and refinancing medical school loans to physician disability insurance and malpractice insurance. Learn about loan refinancing or consolidation, explore new investment strategies, and discover loan programs for specifically aimed at helping doctors. If you're a high-income professional and ready to get a "fair shake" on Wall Street, The White Coat Investor channel is for you! Main Website: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com YouTube: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/youtube Student Loan Advice: https://studentloanadvice.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewhitecoatinvestor Twitter: https://twitter.com/WCInvestor Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhitecoatinvestor Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/whitecoatinvestor Online Courses: https://whitecoatinvestor.teachable.com Newsletter: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/free-monthly-newsletter
5/4/2023
43:01
MtoM #116 - ER Doc Builds Wealth and Pays Off $344,000 in 2 1/2 Years
This ER Doc has worked hard since finishing residency and has not only paid off $344,000 in 2 1/2 years,. but he also managed to build wealth and buy a new truck at the same time. This doc says paying off his loans made him feel like he was finally and officially done with med school. How did he do it? Live like a resident and work like a resident. They are now using those big student loan payments to build a nest egg and save for a down payment. Need help figuring out what to do with your student loans? Check out https://studentloanadvice.com Today’s episode is brought to us by SoFi. Right now, qualifying medical professionals can refinance their private student loans with an up to one percent rate discount. Still a resident? With SoFi Student Loan Refinancing, you could pay just a hundred dollars a month during your residency. And as a SoFi member, you’ll have access to a powerful set of tools, education, even financial planners, to help you not only save money, but help you get on the road to financial freedom. Check out their payment plans and interest rates at https://SOFI.com/WhiteCoatInvestor The White Coat Investor has been helping doctors with their money since 2011. Our free financial planning resource covers a variety of topics from doctor mortgage loans and refinancing medical school loans to physician disability insurance and malpractice insurance. Learn about loan refinancing or consolidation, explore new investment strategies, and discover loan programs specifically aimed at helping doctors. If you're a high-income professional and ready to get a "fair shake" on Wall Street, The White Coat Investor channel is for you! Be a Guest on The Milestones to Millionaire Podcast: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/milestones Main Website: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com Student Loan Advice: https://studentloanadvice.com YouTube: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/youtube Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewhitecoatinvestor Twitter: https://twitter.com/WCInvestor Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhitecoatinvestor Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/whitecoatinvestor Online Courses: https://whitecoatinvestor.teachable.com Newsletter: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/free-monthly-newsletter
5/1/2023
23:29
WCI #312: Generational Wealth and Teaching Your Kids About Money
Our guest on the podcast today is Dr. Brittne Halford of More Joy, More Wealth. She and Dr. Dahle discuss how your upbringing affects your view on money. They discuss generational wealth and the difference between being rich and having wealth. They talk about how to teach your kids about money and how to help them learn to work hard and create the life they want even if they have some generational wealth coming their way. As healthcare evolves, it means greater opportunities for you. You can learn about the growing need for locum tenens from the creators of the industry, CompHealth. These short-term assignments allow you to pay down your student loan debt faster or earn extra income. Locums also provides flexibility of schedule and location for better work-life balance. In addition to assignments across the US and abroad, CompHealth provides personalized, high-quality service, which means exploring additional options, such as a medical mission, telehealth work, or even a permanent position, and help with your CV, contract negotiations, and more. Connect with an expert at https://CompHealth.com The White Coat Investor has been helping doctors with their money since 2011. Our free financial planning resource covers a variety of topics from doctor mortgage loans and refinancing medical school loans to physician disability insurance and malpractice insurance. Learn about loan refinancing or consolidation, explore new investment strategies, and discover loan programs for specifically aimed at helping doctors. If you're a high-income professional and ready to get a "fair shake" on Wall Street, The White Coat Investor channel is for you! Main Website: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com YouTube: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/youtube Student Loan Advice: https://studentloanadvice.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewhitecoatinvestor Twitter: https://twitter.com/WCInvestor Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhitecoatinvestor Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/whitecoatinvestor Online Courses: https://whitecoatinvestor.teachable.com Newsletter: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/free-monthly-newsletter
4/27/2023
57:56
MtoM #115 - Doc Pays Off Student Loans in 30 Months
This doc paid off his student loans in only 30 months. He said the freedom of being out of debt is allowing him and his family create a better work life balance. His biggest piece of advice is to have a plan and stick to it. By sticking to his plan and working hard he was able to pay this debt off much faster than he had planned. Need help making a plan to pay off your student loans? Check out https://www.studentloanadvice.com This episode is sponsor by InCrowd. Their 5-10 minute MicroSurveys use a mobile-first approach, giving physicians an easy way to participate in paid research on diverse healthcare topics. It’s medical research designed for physician schedules. Join now to be matched with studies that fit your areas of specialization at https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/incrowd The White Coat Investor has been helping doctors with their money since 2011. Our free financial planning resource covers a variety of topics from doctor mortgage loans and refinancing medical school loans to physician disability insurance and malpractice insurance. Learn about loan refinancing or consolidation, explore new investment strategies, and discover loan programs specifically aimed at helping doctors. If you're a high-income professional and ready to get a "fair shake" on Wall Street, The White Coat Investor channel is for you! Be a Guest on The Milestones to Millionaire Podcast: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/milestones Main Website: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com Student Loan Advice: https://studentloanadvice.com YouTube: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/youtube Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewhitecoatinvestor Twitter: https://twitter.com/WCInvestor Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhitecoatinvestor Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/whitecoatinvestor Online Courses: https://whitecoatinvestor.teachable.com Newsletter: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/free-monthly-newsletter
4/24/2023
18:32
WCI #311: Asset Location
Today we are answering your questions off the speak pipe. Many of those questions are in regards to asset location. We talk about weighing tax efficiency against higher returns in your accounts and Dr. Dahle reminds you not to let the tax tail wag the investment dog. We answer questions about high yielding ETFs, QLACs, 457s, non qualified deferred compensation plans, and bonds with high fees. Today’s episode is brought to us by SoFi. Right now, qualifying medical professionals can refinance their private student loans with an up to one percent rate discount. Still a resident? With SoFi Student Loan Refinancing, you could pay just a hundred dollars a month during your residency. And as a SoFi member, you’ll have access to a powerful set of tools, education, even financial planners, to help you not only save money, but help you get on the road to financial freedom. Check out their payment plans and interest rates at https://SOFI.com/WhiteCoatInvestor The White Coat Investor has been helping doctors with their money since 2011. Our free financial planning resource covers a variety of topics from doctor mortgage loans and refinancing medical school loans to physician disability insurance and malpractice insurance. Learn about loan refinancing or consolidation, explore new investment strategies, and discover loan programs for specifically aimed at helping doctors. If you're a high-income professional and ready to get a "fair shake" on Wall Street, The White Coat Investor channel is for you! Main Website: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com YouTube: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/youtube Student Loan Advice: https://studentloanadvice.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewhitecoatinvestor Twitter: https://twitter.com/WCInvestor Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhitecoatinvestor Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/whitecoatinvestor Online Courses: https://whitecoatinvestor.teachable.com Newsletter: https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/free-monthly-newsletter
Host, Dr. James Dahle, is a practicing emergency physician and founder of the White Coat Investor Blog. Like the blog, the White Coat Investor Podcast, is dedicated to educating medical students, residents, physicians, dentists, and similar high-income professionals about personal finance and building wealth, so they can ultimately be their own financial advisor—or, at least know enough to not get ripped off by a financial advisor! We tackle the hard topics like the best ways to pay off student loans, how to create your own personal financial plan, retirement planning, how to save money, investing in real estate, side hustles, and how everyone can be a millionaire by living WCI principles. Learn more at http://whitecoatinvestor.com/