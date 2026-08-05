How do you know when it's worth optimizing your retirement plan and when it's better to keep things simple? This week, Roger answers a listener question by exploring Aristotle's concept of the "golden mean," arguing that the best retirement decisions are rarely found at either extreme. He explains why financial optimization should be measured by the life it enables rather than the dollars it saves and introduces the OODA Loop (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) as a practical framework for evaluating trade-offs. Roger also answers listener questions about stepped-up cost basis after the death of a spouse, whether dividends can be used to fund an income floor, and when bonds versus CDs make sense in today's interest rate environment.

OUTLINE OF THIS EPISODE OF THE RETIREMENT ANSWER MAN

(00:00) Roger introduces today's discussion on balancing financial optimization with simplicity, previews upcoming episodes, and shares updates on the August replay schedule and September Social Security series.

RETIREMENT TOOLKIT

(02:31) Finding your "golden mean" between optimizing your retirement plan and keeping it simpleWhy retirement planning often overemphasizes financial optimization

The difference between optimizing for money and optimizing for life

How Aristotle's concept of the golden mean applies to retirement decisions

Using the OODA Loop (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) to make better decisions

Recognizing personal biases before making financial decisions

Evaluating trade-offs and second-order consequences before pursuing tax strategies, Roth conversions, and other optimization opportunities



LISTENER QUESTIONS

(36:35) Roger answers a listener's question about home cost basis.

(41:02) Can dividend income be used to fill the gap in my retirement income floor?

(44:55) Are bonds still a good conservative investment, or should I use CDs instead?

SMART SPRINT

(49:55) Practice using the OODA framework on a small, everyday decision this week to determine whether optimizing is truly worth the extra time and effort.

CLOSING THOUGHTS

(51:24) Roger reflects on how building a resilient retirement plan isn't just about protecting against uncertainty—it also gives you the confidence to lean into life and enjoy retirement more fully

REFERENCES

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Note: The opinions expressed are for informational purposes only and should not replace personalized advice from licensed professionals.