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661 episodes
- August is encore month on the Retirement Answer Man podcast, giving Roger an opportunity to step back, reflect, and revisit some of the show's most impactful conversations. This week, he replays his discussion with Tanya Nichols on retiring single—a topic that remains just as relevant today. Together, they explore the unique planning considerations for single retirees, including building a trusted support network, preparing for future care, creating a personal board of directors, balancing flexibility with financial security, and thinking intentionally about legacy. Roger closes the episode by sharing why he's spending August slowing down, revisiting favorite books, and using writing to gain greater clarity and conviction.
OUTLINE OF THIS EPISODE OF THE RETIREMENT ANSWER MAN
(00:00) Roger explains why August will feature encore episodes, shares his desire to slow down and reflect, and introduces this week's replay with Tanya Nichols on retiring single.
RETIREMENT TOOLKIT FEATURING TANYA NICHOLS
(02:18) Roger and Tanya discuss the unique planning considerations for single retirees, including future care planning, building a trusted support network, creating a personal board of directors, managing a household alone, balancing flexibility with financial security, and rethinking legacy.
CLOSING THOUGHTs
(22:47) Roger reflects on why he's spending August revisiting favorite books and encourages listeners to embrace writing and reflection as tools for reconnecting with their own convictions.
REFERENCES
Retire Agile
The Gospel of Wealth by Andrew Carnegie
Mark Troutman's Money Mind Podcast
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Note: The opinions expressed are for informational purposes only and should not replace personalized advice from licensed professionals.
- What if budgeting wasn't about restriction, but about giving every dollar a purpose? This week, Roger sits down with Jesse Mecham, founder of YNAB (You Need A Budget), to discuss the power of intentionality with money. Together, they explore how asking one simple question, "What is this money for?" can reduce financial stress, improve decision-making, and help align your spending with the life you want to create. Roger also answers listener questions on rebalancing retirement portfolios, qualified dividends, supporting adult children, calculating net worth, and whether financial planners have financial planners of their own.
OUTLINE OF THIS EPISODE OF THE RETIREMENT ANSWER MAN
(00:00) Roger introduces this week's conversation on intentionality with money, previews his interview with Jesse Mecham, and shares updates on the August replay schedule and upcoming Social Security series.
RETIREMENT TOOLKIT FEATURING JESSE MECHAM
(03:06) Roger sits down with Jesse Mecham, founder of YNAB, to discuss how approaching money with intention instead of restriction can reduce financial worry and help you align your spending with what matters most.
LISTENER QUESTIONS
(38:47) Christine asks about rebalancing her retirement portfolio.
(43:00) Peter asks about qualified and ordinary dividends.
(47:28) Paul asks about supporting adult children financially.
(56:05) Ron asks whether future taxes should be considered when calculating net worth
(58:38) Lisa wonders whether financial planners have financial planners of their own.
SMART SPRINT
(01:01:55) Reflect on how intentional you are with your money and consider reading Jesse Mecham's book, Never Worry About Money Again, to help align your spending with the life you want to create.
CLOSING THOUGHT
(01:03:23) Roger reflects on the summer goals he set earlier in the year and encourages you to revisit your own intentions before the season ends.
REFERENCES
Never Worry About Money Again by Jesse Mecham
YNAB (You Need A Budget)
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Note: The opinions expressed are for informational purposes only and should not replace personalized advice from licensed professionals.
- How do you know when it's worth optimizing your retirement plan and when it's better to keep things simple? This week, Roger answers a listener question by exploring Aristotle's concept of the "golden mean," arguing that the best retirement decisions are rarely found at either extreme. He explains why financial optimization should be measured by the life it enables rather than the dollars it saves and introduces the OODA Loop (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) as a practical framework for evaluating trade-offs. Roger also answers listener questions about stepped-up cost basis after the death of a spouse, whether dividends can be used to fund an income floor, and when bonds versus CDs make sense in today's interest rate environment.
OUTLINE OF THIS EPISODE OF THE RETIREMENT ANSWER MAN
(00:00) Roger introduces today's discussion on balancing financial optimization with simplicity, previews upcoming episodes, and shares updates on the August replay schedule and September Social Security series.
RETIREMENT TOOLKIT
(02:31) Finding your "golden mean" between optimizing your retirement plan and keeping it simpleWhy retirement planning often overemphasizes financial optimization
The difference between optimizing for money and optimizing for life
How Aristotle's concept of the golden mean applies to retirement decisions
Using the OODA Loop (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) to make better decisions
Recognizing personal biases before making financial decisions
Evaluating trade-offs and second-order consequences before pursuing tax strategies, Roth conversions, and other optimization opportunities
LISTENER QUESTIONS
(36:35) Roger answers a listener's question about home cost basis.
(41:02) Can dividend income be used to fill the gap in my retirement income floor?
(44:55) Are bonds still a good conservative investment, or should I use CDs instead?
SMART SPRINT
(49:55) Practice using the OODA framework on a small, everyday decision this week to determine whether optimizing is truly worth the extra time and effort.
CLOSING THOUGHTS
(51:24) Roger reflects on how building a resilient retirement plan isn't just about protecting against uncertainty—it also gives you the confidence to lean into life and enjoy retirement more fully
REFERENCES
Submit a Question for Roger
Sign up for The Noodle
Note: The opinions expressed are for informational purposes only and should not replace personalized advice from licensed professionals.
- This week Roger explains why rebalancing is one of the most important disciplines in retirement planning. In the Retirement Toolkit, he explores the difference between a traditional investment allocation and a retirement allocation, explaining how to organize your assets to support both your current lifestyle and your future needs. Along the way, he answers listener questions about speculative investments, the retirement red zone, the Rule of 55, and managing retirement cash reserves.
OUTLINE OF THIS EPISODE OF THE RETIREMENT ANSWER MAN
(00:00) Roger explains why portfolios naturally drift over time and why rebalancing helps keep your retirement plan aligned with your long-term goals.
RETIREMENT TOOLKIT
(02:45) Roger explains how to rebalance a retirement portfolio, introduces his retirement allocation strategy, and shares practical tips for keeping your investments aligned with the life you want to live.
LISTENER QUESTIONS
(34:50) BB asks whether a high-risk AI cryptocurrency investment belongs in a retirement portfolio. Roger discusses separating speculative investments from retirement assets and investing with intention.
(39:30) Jim asks how the retirement red zone changes for people who retire early. Roger explains sequence of returns risk and why its impact depends on factors like retirement age and overall funding.
(44:16) Jamie asks how the Rule of 55 applies to her 401(k). Roger explains why eligibility depends on the employer's retirement plan and recommends checking with the plan administrator.
(46:53) Pat asks how to replenish a retirement money market account each year. Roger discusses coordinating withdrawals with tax planning and maintaining flexibility in retirement income.
SMART SPRINT
(50:10) Roger encourages listeners to identify their target retirement allocation by defining how much they want in their contingency fund, income reserve, and long-term growth portfolio.
ON THE BOOKSHELF
(51:28) Nicole recommends Undistracted by Bob Goff, and Mark recommends Living Life in Crescendo by Stephen R. Covey and Cynthia Covey Haller. Roger shares his thoughts on lifelong growth and purpose in retirement.
REFERENCES
Submit a Question for Roger
Sign up for The Noodle
Undistracted: Capture Your Purpose. Rediscover Your Joy. by Bob Goff
Living Life In Crescendo by Stephen R. Covey
Note: The opinions expressed are for informational purposes only and should not replace personalized advice from licensed professionals.
- This week Roger talks about one of the biggest challenges retirees face today: information overload. He explains why more information doesn't always lead to better decisions and why building a great retirement starts with focusing on what matters most to you. In the Retirement Toolkit, Roger unpacks stepped-up cost basis, covering how it works, when it matters, and how it can become a valuable estate planning tool. Along the way, he answers listener questions on retirement income strategies, cash reserves, government retirement accounts, and how to create a retirement plan that's both practical and personal.
OUTLINE OF THIS EPISODE OF THE RETIREMENT ANSWER MAN
(00:00) Roger discusses how information overload can make retirement planning feel overwhelming and explains why simplifying your focus leads to better decisions.
RETIREMENT TOOLKIT
(08:20) Roger breaks down stepped-up cost basis, explaining how inherited assets receive a new tax basis at death, which assets qualify, how the rules differ for spouses, and how this strategy fits into estate and retirement planning.
LISTENER QUESTIONS
(21:20) Mike asks whether adding a whole life insurance policy is an effective retirement income strategy. Roger explains why it's important to build a retirement plan first before evaluating insurance products and discusses situations where whole life may or may not make sense.
(32:00) Allison asks about the federal TSP's pro-rata withdrawal rules and whether rolling funds to an IRA would make a bucket strategy easier to implement.
(34:13) Steven asks how much cash to have available before retirement. Roger shares his approach for building a five-year spending reserve while balancing flexibility and sequence-of-returns risk.
(39:56) Tom asks whether to model retirement spending using flat nominal dollars or adjust for inflation and the retirement spending smile. Roger explains why retirement plans should reflect personal spending goals rather than population averages.
SMART SPRINT
(47:00) Roger encourages listeners to filter information through their own priorities, remembering that general advice is only valuable if it applies to their unique situation.
REFERENCES
Submit a Question for Roger
Sign up for The Noodle
Note: The opinions expressed are for informational purposes only and should not replace personalized advice from licensed professionals.
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About Retirement Answer Man
A top retirement podcast. Roger Whitney, CFP®, CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA, guides you on how to actually do retirement well financially and personally. This retirement podcast isn't afraid to talk about the softer side of retirement. It will teach you how to retire with confidence. Two-time PLUTUS winner for best retirement podcast / blog and the 2019 winner for best financial planner blog. This retirement podcast covers how to create a paycheck, medicare, healthcare, Social Security, tax management in retirement as well as retirement travel and other non-financial issues you'll need to address to rock retirement. Retirement isn’t an age OR a financial number. It’s finding that balance between living well today and feeling confident about your retirement. It’s about gaining more freedom to pursue the life you want. Join the rock retirement community at www.rogerwhitney.comPodcast website
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