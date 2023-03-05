The 8 Pillars of Rocking Retirement: How to Build a Retirement You Can Rock

This month we’re heading back to basics. All month long we’ll be building your foundational understanding of how to create a rocking retirement. If you’re new to the show, this is a fantastic starting point. If you are a long-time listener you’ll appreciate this review. In this episode, you’ll learn how to solve the essential problems of retirement planning: how to live a life without regret and how to balance squeezing as much out of life as possible today while ensuring that you have enough financial stability so that you won’t be a burden to others in your later years. Listen in to learn how to build a retirement that you can be excited about. OUTLINE OF THIS EPISODE OF THE RETIREMENT ANSWER MAN BOOKS I READ LAST MONTH [1:30] My monthly reading list PRACTICAL PLANNING SEGMENT [8:22] My experience in retirement planning [9:38] The retirement challenges you’re facing [15:35] Problems with traditional retirement planning [19:18] 3 things you need to have hope [21:10] Why I use an agile project management approach LISTENER QUESTIONS [27:33]Could joining the RRC help Matt help his mother-in-law? [30:05] On sharing the results of the survey [31:40] A book recommendation [33:33] How to transition to the decumulation stage BRING IT ON WITH DR. BOBBY DUBOIS [40:33] How exposure to heat and cold can benefit you [42:02] The history of using heat and cold to relax and heal [44:20] Defining heat and cold exposure [47:08] The evidence that supports exposure [53:09] The downsides [55:13] The benefits TODAY’S SMART SPRINT SEGMENT [1:03:50] What is your planning process? Resources Mentioned In This Episode LiveWithRoger.com - Join me on May 11 or May 13, 2023, to learn the 4 phases of great retirement planning and to hear more about the Rock Retirement Club! BOOK - Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara BOOK - The Creative Act - Rick Rubin BOOK - The Tiger by John Vaillant BOOK - What Are People For? By Wendell Berry BOOK - Atomic Habits by James Clear BOOK - Tiny Habits by BJ Fogg BOOK - Why Zebras Don’t Get Ulcers by Robert Sapolsky Episode 481 - I’m in My Fifties and Got Laid Off. What Should I Do? Morning Star’s The Long View Podcast - Retirement Planning Is Not Financial Planning Rock Retirement Club Roger’s YouTube Channel - Roger That BOOK - Rock Retirement by Roger Whitney Roger’s Retirement Learning Center