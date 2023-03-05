A top retirement podcast. Roger Whitney, CFP®, CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA, AIF® guides you on how to actually do retirement well financially and personally. This retirem... More
The 8 Pillars of Rocking Retirement: Financial - Vision and Feasibility
If you don't know where you are going any path will get you there. This is why it is so important to have a vision of where you want to go–you don’t want to end up anywhere! This series is dedicated to teaching you the 8 pillars to rock retirement. In this episode, we focus on creating a vision so that you can create a feasible pathway to get you to your vision. Listen in so that you aren’t wandering aimlessly through your retirement. Press play to learn how to visualize your goal and create a way to get there. OUTLINE OF THIS EPISODE OF THE RETIREMENT ANSWER MAN PRACTICAL PLANNING SEGMENT [2:52] What do you want? [6:32] What are your objectives? [8:14] What are the obstacles? [12:39] How to make your plan feasible LISTENER QUESTIONS [18:54] A tip about going from two to one [20:57] A pie-cake baking tip [22:22] How to consider long-term investing when you get older [29:01] Would a stable value fund be a healthy or junk investment? BRING IT ON WITH KEVIN LYLES [34:17] How volunteering can improve your retirement TODAY’S SMART SPRINT SEGMENT [40:38] Think about your life as if it were a clean slate Resources Mentioned In This Episode LiveWithRoger.com BOOK - The Top Five Regrets of the Dying by Bronnie Ware Fences for Fido Rock Retirement Club Roger’s YouTube Channel - Roger That BOOK - Rock Retirement by Roger Whitney Roger’s Retirement Learning Center
5/10/2023
45:23
The 8 Pillars of Rocking Retirement: How to Build a Retirement You Can Rock
This month we’re heading back to basics. All month long we’ll be building your foundational understanding of how to create a rocking retirement. If you’re new to the show, this is a fantastic starting point. If you are a long-time listener you’ll appreciate this review. In this episode, you’ll learn how to solve the essential problems of retirement planning: how to live a life without regret and how to balance squeezing as much out of life as possible today while ensuring that you have enough financial stability so that you won’t be a burden to others in your later years. Listen in to learn how to build a retirement that you can be excited about. OUTLINE OF THIS EPISODE OF THE RETIREMENT ANSWER MAN BOOKS I READ LAST MONTH [1:30] My monthly reading list PRACTICAL PLANNING SEGMENT [8:22] My experience in retirement planning [9:38] The retirement challenges you’re facing [15:35] Problems with traditional retirement planning [19:18] 3 things you need to have hope [21:10] Why I use an agile project management approach LISTENER QUESTIONS [27:33]Could joining the RRC help Matt help his mother-in-law? [30:05] On sharing the results of the survey [31:40] A book recommendation [33:33] How to transition to the decumulation stage BRING IT ON WITH DR. BOBBY DUBOIS [40:33] How exposure to heat and cold can benefit you [42:02] The history of using heat and cold to relax and heal [44:20] Defining heat and cold exposure [47:08] The evidence that supports exposure [53:09] The downsides [55:13] The benefits TODAY’S SMART SPRINT SEGMENT [1:03:50] What is your planning process? Resources Mentioned In This Episode LiveWithRoger.com - Join me on May 11 or May 13, 2023, to learn the 4 phases of great retirement planning and to hear more about the Rock Retirement Club! BOOK - Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara BOOK - The Creative Act - Rick Rubin BOOK - The Tiger by John Vaillant BOOK - What Are People For? By Wendell Berry BOOK - Atomic Habits by James Clear BOOK - Tiny Habits by BJ Fogg BOOK - Why Zebras Don’t Get Ulcers by Robert Sapolsky Episode 481 - I’m in My Fifties and Got Laid Off. What Should I Do? Morning Star’s The Long View Podcast - Retirement Planning Is Not Financial Planning Rock Retirement Club Roger’s YouTube Channel - Roger That BOOK - Rock Retirement by Roger Whitney Roger’s Retirement Learning Center
5/3/2023
1:07:10
How Should Spouses Claim Their Social Security Benefits?
How will Social Security benefits fit into your retirement equation? If you have a spouse, there is an added level of complexity when considering your Social Security claiming strategy. We explore this topic and more through listener questions on today’s episode of Retirement Answer Man. Learn what to consider and how to approach the Social Security question by pressing play. OUTLINE OF THIS EPISODE OF THE RETIREMENT ANSWER MAN LISTENER QUESTIONS [3:49] Kathy shares Soaring Spirits International – a widows' group [4:33] Claiming Social Security strategies [9:55] Non-qualified stock options [18:39] Simplifying your investments going into retirement BRING IT ON [32:19] Having passions or projects to drive you [35:09] Plan your days in retirement TODAY’S SMART SPRINT SEGMENT [36:47] Declutter one thing Resources Mentioned In This Episode Soaring Spirits International SSA.gov Rock Retirement Club Roger’s YouTube Channel - Roger That BOOK - Rock Retirement by Roger Whitney Roger’s Retirement Learning Center
4/26/2023
38:35
What Retirement Planning Software Should I Use?
If you are thinking about retiring in the next few years you’re probably wondering what the best tools are to help you plan. Finding the right retirement planning software can not only help you plan retirement but help put your mind at ease so that you can Rock Retirement! One listener asks my opinion on the best retirement software to use. If you are curious about my answer you’ll press play. In this episode, you’ll also hear about the books I read in March, an interview with Steven Chen from the New Retirement Calculator, and learn the benefits of creating horizontal relationships. OUTLINE OF THIS EPISODE OF THE RETIREMENT ANSWER MAN BOOK REVIEWS [1:30] Books I read in March LISTENER QUESTIONS [5:30] Which retirement software should I use? [11:49] On using dividend investing to fund retirement [20:19] On using indexed annuities with downside protection [24:04] A recommendation for my wife, Shawna [24:55] Looking for a financial planner that is a retirement consultant STEVEN CHEN INTERVIEW ON THE NEW RETIREMENT CALCULATOR [26:45] What New Retirement Calculator users think about [33:06] Planning for the future [38:36] What’s new with the New Retirement Calculator BRING IT ON [41:55] The benefits of creating horizontal relationships TODAY’S SMART SPRINT SEGMENT [47:10] Revisit your allocation plan Resources Mentioned In This Episode NAPFA Garrett Planning Network New Retirement Calculator Money Guide Pro Elite Financeware BOOK - The Courage to Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi BOOK - Make Your Bed by William McCraven BOOK - Sea Stories by William McCraven BOOK - Build by Tony Fadell BOOK - Top Five Regrets of the Dying by Bonnie Ware Morningstar’s The Long View Podcast - Retirement Planning Is Not Financial Planning LiveWithRoger.com - Register for the webinar on May 11, 2023 to discover the 4 Phases of a Great Retirement Plan Rock Retirement Club Roger’s YouTube Channel - Roger That BOOK - Rock Retirement by Roger Whitney Roger’s Retirement Learning Center
4/19/2023
49:33
How Do I Report a QCD on My Income Tax Return?
We continue our focus on you this month as we dive deeper into listener questions. Today we have a range of questions from various aspects of the retirement process. If you have a question you want to be answered, head on over to RogerWhitney.com/AskRoger. You can type in a question or leave an audio recording–those are my favorites! Listen in to learn how to work through the decumulation phase of retirement by developing a withdrawal plan that fits your needs. OUTLINE OF THIS EPISODE OF THE RETIREMENT ANSWER MAN LISTENER QUESTIONS [3:32] What are the advantages or disadvantages to using bond funds to create an income floor? [9:21] How do I report a QCD on my income tax return? [14:50] Can you contribute to a Roth IRA with only a 1099 income? [16:00] On doing a series on grey divorce in the future [17:14] Where to pull money from first in the decumulation phase [23:04] Where to put your passwords BRING IT ON [28:20] Are we ever enough? TODAY’S SMART SPRINT SEGMENT [31:01] Confirm that your spouse knows your passwords Resources Mentioned In This Episode Everplans 1Pass Rock Retirement Club Roger’s YouTube Channel - Roger That BOOK - Rock Retirement by Roger Whitney Roger’s Retirement Learning Center
