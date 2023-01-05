Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
How to Money

Podcast How to Money
iHeartPodcasts
BusinessInvestingEducation
  • Preparing for a Layoff Tidal Wave #665
    “Prepare the child for the road, don’t prepare the road for the child”. This is an old adage that you may, or may not agree with- but regardless, all parents understand that there is a vanishingly small window of time that they have to equip their children for the hardships they’re going to encounter in life. We don’t know exactly what kinds of crazy stuff our kids are going to encounter in the world, but we want them to be prepared for it! And the same thing is true when someone loses a job. It’s hard to know when or even if a layoff is coming, but we still have the ability to prepare ahead of time. The truth is that layoffs are happening, Fed rate hikes continue to restrain the economy, and a recession might be on the horizon. Even if the economy as a whole doesn’t tank anytime soon, there’s always the possibility that your specific company, or even your department, could be looking to cut back. So we offer our thoughts on what moves you should be making with your career, what you should be doing with your personal finances, and ultimately how to make yourself not layoff-proof, but layoff-resistant.   Want more How To Money in your life? Here are some additional ways to get ahead with your personal finances: Knowing your ‘money gear’ is a crucial part of your personal finance journey. Start here.  Sign up for the weekly HTM newsletter. It’s fun, free, & practical. Join a thriving community of fellow money in the HTM Facebook group. Find the best credit card for you with our new credit card tool! Massively reduce your cell phone bill each month by switching to a discount provider like Mint Mobile.   During this episode we enjoyed an Absolute Brightness by Ology Brewing in Tampa- thanks Jaimie for donating this one to the pod! And please help us to spread the word by letting friends and family know about How to Money! Hit the share button, subscribe if you’re not already a regular listener, and give us a quick review in Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Help us to change the conversation around personal finance and get more people doing smart things with their money!   Best friends out!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    53:02
  • Ask HTM - Hanging Onto A Car Loan, Small Purchases That Spark Joy, & Maximizing HSA Benefits #664
    We’re kicking off the week by answering listener questions! And if you have a question that you’d like for us to answer on the show, we’d love for you to submit your own via HowToMoney.com/ask , send us your voice memo. Regardless of how random or bizarre you might think it is, we want to hear it!   1 - Should I freeze my 1 year old’s credit, and if so, how do I do that? 2 - I’m thinking about hanging onto a car loan and putting my cash in high yield savings- is this a smart move? 3 - In the HTM Money Mission Statement, why do y’all ask about small purchases that bring joy as opposed to larger purchases? 4 - What should I do with an old HSA that I’m no longer contributing to? 5 - Our FSA reimbursement dollars will be hitting our account soon- what should we do with that money?   Want more How To Money in your life? Here are some additional ways to get ahead with your personal finances: Knowing your ‘money gear’ is a crucial part of your personal finance journey. Start here.  Sign up for the weekly HTM newsletter. It’s fun, free, & practical. Join a thriving community of fellow money in the HTM Facebook group. Find the best credit card for you with our new credit card tool! Massively reduce your cell phone bill each month by switching to a discount provider like Mint Mobile.   During this episode we enjoyed a Rainbow Colored Glasses by Ology Brewing in Tampa- thanks Jaimie for donating this one to the pod! And please help us to spread the word by letting friends and family know about How to Money! Hit the share button, subscribe if you’re not already a regular listener, and give us a quick review in Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Help us to change the conversation around personal finance and get more people doing smart things with their money!   Best friends out!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    51:50
  • Friday Flight - Credit Contradictions, Lasagna On Layaway, & No More Bolt #663
    Time for a Friday Flight- our sampling of the week’s financial news and what it means for your personal finances. There are a lot of headlines out there, but we boil it down to specific takeaways that will allow you to kick off the weekend informed and help you to get ahead with your money. In this episode we explain some relevant and helpful stories like: getting paid to move, credit contradictions, more affordable mortgages, avoiding green loans, affordable used cars, RIP Bolt, small business 401k offerings getting big, poor stock picker performance, fortune tellers or financial advisors, free fixes for your broken stuff, gadgets to gift cards, blowing your budget on surplus food, Matt’s beef with Frankie, and lasagna on layaway.   Want more How To Money in your life? Here are some additional ways to get ahead with your personal finances: Knowing your ‘money gear’ is a crucial part of your personal finance journey. Start here.  Sign up for the weekly HTM newsletter. It’s fun, free, & practical. Join a thriving community of fellow money in the HTM Facebook group. Find the best credit card for you with our new credit card tool! Massively reduce your cell phone bill each month by switching to a discount provider like Mint Mobile.   And please help us to spread the word by letting friends and family know about How to Money! Hit the share button, subscribe if you’re not already a regular listener, and give us a quick review in Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Help us to change the conversation around personal finance and get more people doing smart things with their money. Have an awesome weekend!   Best friends out!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/28/2023
    30:07
  • Who Wants to *Literally* Be a Millionaire? #662
    Sherlock Holmes is a literary character we’re all familiar with who has the uncanny ability to solve any mystery he comes across. And one of the things that sets the British detective apart from others is his use of inductive reasoning to solve his cases. He begins with observations which then propel him in his search for the truth. Deductive reasoning, on the other hand, begins with a hypothesis and then uses the facts in order to confirm a theory. And so as we’re trying to figure out how wealthy we need to be, we think that taking the Holmsian approach is most helpful. Rather than picking a nice round number out of thin air like $1 million, we’re doing some observing and we’re asking some questions! Because regardless of how much money you already have set aside for retirement, you could be missing the mark if you’re only reading the headline numbers reported by the ‘experts’. Today’s episode should help you to realize you probably don’t need as much money as you think, you’ll gain a healthier view of work vs retirement, and we’ll go over some practical calculations to help you decide how much money you’ll *literally* need.   Want more How To Money in your life? Here are some additional ways to get ahead with your personal finances: Knowing your ‘money gear’ is a crucial part of your personal finance journey. Start here.  Sign up for the weekly HTM newsletter. It’s fun, free, & practical. Join a thriving community of fellow money in the HTM Facebook group. Find the best credit card for you with our new credit card tool! Massively reduce your cell phone bill each month by switching to a discount provider like Mint Mobile.   During this episode we enjoyed a Double Clutch Nitro Oatmeal Stout by Gruner Brothers- thanks for donating this one to the show Katie! And please help us to spread the word by letting friends and family know about How to Money! Hit the share button, subscribe if you’re not already a regular listener, and give us a quick review in Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Help us to change the conversation around personal finance and get more people doing smart things with their money!   Best friends out!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/26/2023
    52:40
  • Cheap Meal Prep For Struggling Chefs w/ Frankie Celenza #661
    What do Michelle Obama and Novak Djokovic have in common? Well at the very least they’ve both enjoyed meals by today’s guest, Frankie Celenza. And if you think about it, whether you’ve lived in the White House, or you’re the number one tennis player in the world, or if you’re just scraping by on a meager income, there is nothing more elemental than our need to eat food. We’re all united by the fact that we get hungry! And while some folks might like to splurge when it comes to meals, the rest of us are looking for ways to cut those costs so we can reach other financial goals. Frankie is a Daytime Emmy award winning culinary host and his show, Struggle Meals, is all about getting the most bang for your buck in the kitchen, both for your wallet and time savings. He is truly a professional in the kitchen and today we talk about buying seasonally, how to be more efficient while we cook, canned vs frozen veggies, redefining what it means to ‘cook’, and of course some of his favorite meals that are affordable and easy to prepare.   Want more How To Money in your life? Here are some additional ways to get ahead with your personal finances: Knowing your ‘money gear’ is a crucial part of your personal finance journey. Start here.  Sign up for the weekly HTM newsletter. It’s fun, free, & practical. Join a thriving community of fellow money in the HTM Facebook group. Find the best credit card for you with our new credit card tool! Massively reduce your cell phone bill each month by switching to a discount provider like Mint Mobile.   During this episode we enjoyed a Fluffy Cow Hazy IPA by Gruner Brothers- thanks for donating this one to the show Katie! And please help us to spread the word by letting friends and family know about How to Money! Hit the share button, subscribe if you’re not already a regular listener, and give us a quick review in Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Help us to change the conversation around personal finance and get more people doing smart things with their money!   Best friends out!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/24/2023
    50:17

About How to Money

Best friends Joel and Matt are the co-hosts of How to Money which is all about providing the knowledge & tools that normal folks need to thrive in areas like debt payoff, DIY investing, and crucial money tricks that will provide continuous help along your journey. We believe that access to unbiased and jargon-free personal finance guidance is more necessary than ever before. When you handle your money in a purposeful, thoughtful way that works for your lifestyle, you can really start living a rich life.
Podcast website

