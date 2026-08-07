Dying without the proper documents in place can cost your loved ones a ton of money! The latest research shows that probate can easily take a 3% to 7% bite out of your estate. And this is a topic that’s been on our minds for months since episode 704, when we had our wives on the podcast. We realized that the ladies might have a general idea of what to do if one of us died, but for the most part they would be rudderless since both of us handle the bulk of our finances in both of our families. That’s why we’re pumped to talk with Chanel Reynolds who has been on a mission for the past decade, to help folks do what she wished she’d done, before life takes a detour. Chanel founded GetYourShitTogther.org and she authored the book “What Matters Most”, both dedicated to help folks to prepare to face the inevitable reality of death. We discuss digital hygiene and staying organized with your accounts and passwords, key estate planning documents, using online software vs hiring an attorney, beneficiaries and transfer on death deeds, how to effectively approach conversations with family, funeral preparations, and much more!



Can’t get enough How To Money? Here are some additional ways to get ahead with your personal finances:

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Other money nerds: Find a thriving community of fellow money nerds by joining the HTM Facebook group!

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Money Gears: knowing what to do with your money is crucial to your personal finance journey.

MG7: and maybe you’re well on your way to financial independence but you’re looking for some financial reassurance, that’s when heading over to HowToMoney.com/Advisor and getting matched with a highly vetted financial advisor makes sense.



During this episode we enjoyed a Megalodon American Imperial Red which was homebrewed by listener Greg- thanks for sharing! And please help us to spread the word by letting friends and family know about How to Money! Hit the share button, subscribe if you’re not already a regular listener, and give us a quick review in Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Help us to change the conversation around personal finance and get more people doing smart things with their money!



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