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How to Money
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  • How to Money

    Friday Flight - Frustrating Funflation, Money Morons, & Home Haters #1176

    08/07/2026 | 53 mins.
    Time for a Friday Flight- our little sampling of the week’s best financial news and what it means for your personal finances. There are a lot of headlines out there, but we boil them down to specific takeaways that will allow you to kick off the weekend informed and help you to get ahead with your money. In this episode we explain some relevant and helpful stories like:
    Grocery slowdown
    Cashback for groceries
    Premium credit card trap
    FUNFLATION
    Are you willing to take the bus?
    Money morons
    More credit card debt than investments
    Dwindling Social Security
    Changing homeowner expectations
    Ripoff mortgages
    DIY upgrades for home insurance discounts
    Skipping the security deposit
    The price of water

    Want more How To Money in your life? Here are some additional ways to get ahead with your personal finances:
    Credit card perks: Check out our favorite credit cards that we use to maximize rewards and optimize our spending.
    Other money nerds: Find a thriving community of fellow money nerds by joining the HTM Facebook group!
    Newsletter: Sign up for the weekly HTM newsletter. It’s fun, free, & practical.
    Money Gears: knowing what to do with your money is crucial to your personal finance journey.
    MG7: and maybe you’re well on your way to financial independence but you’re looking for some financial reassurance, that’s when heading over to HowToMoney.com/Advisor and getting matched with a highly vetted financial advisor makes sense.
    And please help us to spread the word by letting friends and family know about How to Money! Hit the share button, subscribe if you’re not already a regular listener, and give us a quick review in Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Help us to change the conversation around personal finance and get more people doing smart things with their money!

    Best friends out!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • How to Money

    A Field Guide to Wealth & Purpose in Your 20s w/ Jack Raines #1175

    08/05/2026 | 57 mins.
    There’s a lot packed into your 20s. You’re getting an education — formal or otherwise. You’re figuring out what you believe about work, money, relationships, success, and who you want to become. Sure, that process doesn’t stop at 30, but your 20s are especially formative. And there’s no shortage of advice aimed at young adults. Commencement speeches. Career gurus. Personal finance influencers. But a lot of it misses the deeper question of what actually matters. And in a world full of noise, it’s getting harder to separate wisdom from status signaling. Today we’re joined by Jack Raines. He’s a young guy who made some pretty countercultural choices — walking away from prestigious jobs, big paychecks, and conventional definitions of success to build a life on his own terms. His new book, Young Money, is part memoir, part guidebook for the generation coming behind him and today we discuss:
    Embracing risk in your 20s
    Balancing financial responsibility and enjoyment
    Avoiding mindless toil
    Recognizing meaningful work
    FIRE as a mental illness
    Different goals for different life stages
    Why Jack believes “Am I having fun” is the most important question
    And much more!

    Can’t get enough How To Money? Here are some additional ways to get ahead with your personal finances:
    Cashback credit cards: Check out our favorite credit cards that we use to maximize rewards and optimize our spending.
    Other money nerds: Find a thriving community of fellow money nerds by joining the HTM Facebook group!
    Newsletter: Sign up for the weekly HTM newsletter. It’s fun, free, & practical.
    Money Gears: knowing what to do with your money is crucial to your personal finance journey.
    MG7: and maybe you’re well on your way to financial independence but you’re looking for some financial reassurance, that’s when heading over to HowToMoney.com/Advisor and getting matched with a highly vetted financial advisor makes sense.

    And please help us to spread the word by letting friends and family know about How to Money! Hit the share button, subscribe if you’re not already a regular listener, and give us a quick review in Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Help us to change the conversation around personal finance and get more people doing smart things with their money!

    Best friends out!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • How to Money

    HTM is BACK! (Video Edition) #1174

    08/03/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Join our first ever video podcast as we explore the latest in personal finance, technology, and lifestyle, sharing insights and practical tips to improve your financial well-being and enjoy life to the max! Today we get into:
    Our summer travel highlights and money-saving tips
    Apple's new devices and price hikes explained
    The rising cost of healthcare and how to manage it
    Entertainment on a budget: movies, ice cream, and more
    The industry of sports betting and its financial impact
    Listener questions and summer sabbatical reflections
    The future of technology and personal finance
    Practical tips for family finances and investments
    And a lot more ridiculousness!

    Can’t get enough How To Money? Here are some additional ways to get ahead with your personal finances:
    YouTube: You thought you’d never see it… the How To Money channel over on YouTube - SUBSCRIBE!
    Cashback credit cards: Check out our favorite credit cards that we use to maximize rewards and optimize our spending.
    Other money nerds: Find a thriving community of fellow money nerds by joining the HTM Facebook group!
    Newsletter: Sign up for the weekly HTM newsletter. It’s fun, free, & practical.
    Money Gears: knowing what to do with your money is crucial to your personal finance journey.
    MG7: and maybe you’re well on your way to financial independence but you’re looking for some financial reassurance, that’s when heading over to HowToMoney.com/Advisor and getting matched with a highly vetted financial advisor makes sense.

    And please help us to spread the word by letting friends and family know about How to Money! Hit the share button, subscribe if you’re not already a regular listener, and give us a quick review in Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Help us to change the conversation around personal finance and get more people doing smart things with their money!

    Best friends out!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • How to Money

    Popular Money Advice That Just Ain’t Right #1173

    07/31/2026 | 48 mins.
    Searing your steak as a way to ‘lock in the juices’ is something we’ve heard folks recommend for years! Get that grill hot as blazes, toss on your steak, and reap the juicy medium-rare rewards. But even though there might be a kernel of truth here, culinary scientists tell us that it’s not actually the best method. It turns out that the reverse sear is the better way to do it! Similarly, there are phrases and ideas in the personal finance space that get preached as though they’re the gospel truth. And there are a number of reasons why certain bits of advice stick with us- maybe it intuitively makes sense or perhaps it’s packaged well and is just flat-out catchy. We’re all looking for guidance and shortcuts but that doesn’t necessarily mean that these sayings are sage advice. So today we call out some of the biggest culprits on the show and share how you should be thinking about your money.

    Can’t get enough How To Money? Here are some additional ways to get ahead with your personal finances:
    Cashback credit cards: Check out our favorite credit cards that we use to maximize rewards and optimize our spending.
    Other money nerds: Find a thriving community of fellow money nerds by joining the HTM Facebook group!
    Newsletter: Sign up for the weekly HTM newsletter. It’s fun, free, & practical.
    Money Gears: knowing what to do with your money is crucial to your personal finance journey.
    MG7: and maybe you’re well on your way to financial independence but you’re looking for some financial reassurance, that’s when heading over to HowToMoney.com/Advisor and getting matched with a highly vetted financial advisor makes sense.

    During this episode we enjoyed an Uplifted Scottish Ale by Talisman Brewing- thanks Andy for donating this one to the pod! And please help us to spread the word by letting friends and family know about How to Money! Hit the share button, subscribe if you’re not already a regular listener, and give us a quick review in Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Help us to change the conversation around personal finance and get more people doing smart things with their money!

    Best friends out!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • How to Money

    Preparing for the Unthinkable w/ Chanel Reynolds #1172 (Bestie Ep)

    07/29/2026 | 57 mins.
    Dying without the proper documents in place can cost your loved ones a ton of money! The latest research shows that probate can easily take a 3% to 7% bite out of your estate. And this is a topic that’s been on our minds for months since episode 704, when we had our wives on the podcast. We realized that the ladies might have a general idea of what to do if one of us died, but for the most part they would be rudderless since both of us handle the bulk of our finances in both of our families. That’s why we’re pumped to talk with Chanel Reynolds who has been on a mission for the past decade, to help folks do what she wished she’d done, before life takes a detour. Chanel founded GetYourShitTogther.org and she authored the book “What Matters Most”, both dedicated to help folks to prepare to face the inevitable reality of death. We discuss digital hygiene and staying organized with your accounts and passwords, key estate planning documents, using online software vs hiring an attorney, beneficiaries and transfer on death deeds, how to effectively approach conversations with family, funeral preparations, and much more!

    Can’t get enough How To Money? Here are some additional ways to get ahead with your personal finances:
    Cashback credit cards: Check out our favorite credit cards that we use to maximize rewards and optimize our spending.
    Other money nerds: Find a thriving community of fellow money nerds by joining the HTM Facebook group!
    Newsletter: Sign up for the weekly HTM newsletter. It’s fun, free, & practical.
    Money Gears: knowing what to do with your money is crucial to your personal finance journey.
    MG7: and maybe you’re well on your way to financial independence but you’re looking for some financial reassurance, that’s when heading over to HowToMoney.com/Advisor and getting matched with a highly vetted financial advisor makes sense.

    During this episode we enjoyed a Megalodon American Imperial Red which was homebrewed by listener Greg- thanks for sharing! And please help us to spread the word by letting friends and family know about How to Money! Hit the share button, subscribe if you’re not already a regular listener, and give us a quick review in Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Help us to change the conversation around personal finance and get more people doing smart things with their money!

    Best friends out!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About How to Money
Best friends Joel and Matt are the co-hosts of How to Money which is all about providing the knowledge & tools that normal folks need to thrive in areas like debt payoff, DIY investing, and crucial money tricks that will provide continuous help along your journey. We believe that access to unbiased and jargon-free personal finance guidance is more necessary than ever before. When you handle your money in a purposeful, thoughtful way that works for your lifestyle, you can really start living a rich life.
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