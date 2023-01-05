Friday Flight - Credit Contradictions, Lasagna On Layaway, & No More Bolt #663
Time for a Friday Flight- our sampling of the week’s financial news and what it means for your personal finances. There are a lot of headlines out there, but we boil it down to specific takeaways that will allow you to kick off the weekend informed and help you to get ahead with your money. In this episode we explain some relevant and helpful stories like: getting paid to move, credit contradictions, more affordable mortgages, avoiding green loans, affordable used cars, RIP Bolt, small business 401k offerings getting big, poor stock picker performance, fortune tellers or financial advisors, free fixes for your broken stuff, gadgets to gift cards, blowing your budget on surplus food, Matt’s beef with Frankie, and lasagna on layaway.
