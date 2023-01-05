Preparing for a Layoff Tidal Wave #665

“Prepare the child for the road, don’t prepare the road for the child”. This is an old adage that you may, or may not agree with- but regardless, all parents understand that there is a vanishingly small window of time that they have to equip their children for the hardships they’re going to encounter in life. We don’t know exactly what kinds of crazy stuff our kids are going to encounter in the world, but we want them to be prepared for it! And the same thing is true when someone loses a job. It’s hard to know when or even if a layoff is coming, but we still have the ability to prepare ahead of time. The truth is that layoffs are happening, Fed rate hikes continue to restrain the economy, and a recession might be on the horizon. Even if the economy as a whole doesn’t tank anytime soon, there’s always the possibility that your specific company, or even your department, could be looking to cut back. So we offer our thoughts on what moves you should be making with your career, what you should be doing with your personal finances, and ultimately how to make yourself not layoff-proof, but layoff-resistant. Want more How To Money in your life? Here are some additional ways to get ahead with your personal finances: Knowing your ‘money gear’ is a crucial part of your personal finance journey. Start here. Sign up for the weekly HTM newsletter. It’s fun, free, & practical. Join a thriving community of fellow money in the HTM Facebook group. Find the best credit card for you with our new credit card tool! Massively reduce your cell phone bill each month by switching to a discount provider like Mint Mobile. During this episode we enjoyed an Absolute Brightness by Ology Brewing in Tampa- thanks Jaimie for donating this one to the pod! And please help us to spread the word by letting friends and family know about How to Money! Hit the share button, subscribe if you’re not already a regular listener, and give us a quick review in Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Help us to change the conversation around personal finance and get more people doing smart things with their money! Best friends out!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.