Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar

11/18/24: Trump Taps RFK For HHS, Matt Gaetz Senate Showdown, Elon At War With Trump Transition, UFO Hearing Highlights, NYC Voters Sound Off On Kamala

Krystal and Saagar discuss RFK Trump appointment, Matt Gaetz nomination showdown, Trump authoritarian admin debate, Elon at war with Trump transition team, UFO hearing highlights, NYC working class shock reasons they flipped for Trump. To become a Breaking Points Premium Member and watch/listen to the show AD FREE, uncut and 1 hour early visit: www.breakingpoints.com Merch Store: https://shop.breakingpoints.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.