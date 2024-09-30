Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsNewsBreaking Points with Krystal and Saagar
Listen to Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar in the App
Listen to Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar

Podcast Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar
iHeartPodcasts
Breaking Points is a fearless anti-establishment multi-week Youtube and Podcast which holds the powerful to account hosted by Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti
More
NewsPoliticsGovernmentSociety & CulturePhilosophy

Available Episodes

5 of 929
  • 11/20/24: Ryan Presses Israeli Journo On Endless War, The Real Reason Kamala Lost To Trump
    Ryan and Emily discuss Ryan presses Israeli journalist on endless war in Gaza, the real reason Kamala lost to Trump.    To become a Breaking Points Premium Member and watch/listen to the show AD FREE, uncut and 1 hour early visit: www.breakingpoints.com   Merch Store: https://shop.breakingpoints.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:05:47
  • 11/20/24: Trump Taps Dr. OZ, MTG Threatens Blackmail To Protect Gaetz, Morning Joe Collapse, Laken Riley Trial
    Ryan and Emily discuss Trump taps Dr Oz and Linda McMahon for admin jobs, MTG threatens blackmail war with GOP to protect Gaetz, Morning Joe ratings collapse, Laken Riley trial ramps up.   To become a Breaking Points Premium Member and watch/listen to the show AD FREE, uncut and 1 hour early visit: www.breakingpoints.com   Merch Store: https://shop.breakingpoints.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:08:25
  • 11/19/24: Libs Flee Twitter, Biden Escalates In Ukraine, Kamala Donors Blocked Winning Ad, Dem Civil War On Working Class
    Krystal and Saagar discuss liberals flee Twitter for Bluesky, Biden escalates Ukraine war, Kamala billionaire donors blocked winning ad, Dem civil war over working class abandonment.   To become a Breaking Points Premium Member and watch/listen to the show AD FREE, uncut and 1 hour early visit: www.breakingpoints.com   Merch Store: https://shop.breakingpoints.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    58:17
  • 11/19/24: Morning Joe Kisses Trump Ring, Trump Confirms Military Mass Deportations, Ben Affleck Stuns With AI Hollywood Take
    Krystal and Saagar discuss Morning Joe kisses Trump ring, Trump confirms military for mass deportation, Ben Affleck stuns with Hollywood AI take.   To become a Breaking Points Premium Member and watch/listen to the show AD FREE, uncut and 1 hour early visit: www.breakingpoints.com   Merch Store: https://shop.breakingpoints.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    57:49
  • 11/18/24: Trump Taps RFK For HHS, Matt Gaetz Senate Showdown, Elon At War With Trump Transition, UFO Hearing Highlights, NYC Voters Sound Off On Kamala
    Krystal and Saagar discuss RFK Trump appointment, Matt Gaetz nomination showdown, Trump authoritarian admin debate, Elon at war with Trump transition team, UFO hearing highlights, NYC working class shock reasons they flipped for Trump.    To become a Breaking Points Premium Member and watch/listen to the show AD FREE, uncut and 1 hour early visit: www.breakingpoints.com   Merch Store: https://shop.breakingpoints.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:52:46

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar

Breaking Points is a fearless anti-establishment multi-week Youtube and Podcast which holds the powerful to account hosted by Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti
Podcast website

Listen to Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar, Serial and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:00:25 PM