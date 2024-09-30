Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar

11/20/24: Ryan Presses Israeli Journo On Endless War, The Real Reason Kamala Lost To Trump
Ryan and Emily discuss Ryan presses Israeli journalist on endless war in Gaza, the real reason Kamala lost to Trump.
1:05:47
11/20/24: Trump Taps Dr. OZ, MTG Threatens Blackmail To Protect Gaetz, Morning Joe Collapse, Laken Riley Trial
Ryan and Emily discuss Trump taps Dr Oz and Linda McMahon for admin jobs, MTG threatens blackmail war with GOP to protect Gaetz, Morning Joe ratings collapse, Laken Riley trial ramps up.
1:08:25
11/19/24: Libs Flee Twitter, Biden Escalates In Ukraine, Kamala Donors Blocked Winning Ad, Dem Civil War On Working Class
Krystal and Saagar discuss liberals flee Twitter for Bluesky, Biden escalates Ukraine war, Kamala billionaire donors blocked winning ad, Dem civil war over working class abandonment.
58:17
11/19/24: Morning Joe Kisses Trump Ring, Trump Confirms Military Mass Deportations, Ben Affleck Stuns With AI Hollywood Take
Krystal and Saagar discuss Morning Joe kisses Trump ring, Trump confirms military for mass deportation, Ben Affleck stuns with Hollywood AI take.
57:49
11/18/24: Trump Taps RFK For HHS, Matt Gaetz Senate Showdown, Elon At War With Trump Transition, UFO Hearing Highlights, NYC Voters Sound Off On Kamala
Krystal and Saagar discuss RFK Trump appointment, Matt Gaetz nomination showdown, Trump authoritarian admin debate, Elon at war with Trump transition team, UFO hearing highlights, NYC working class shock reasons they flipped for Trump.