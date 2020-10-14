Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Leon Neyfakh
From the co-creators of Slow Burn, Fiasco is a narrative podcast that transports listeners into the day-to-day reality of America's most pivotal
  • Episode 6: No Precedent
    How the 2000 presidential election was distilled and decided in a case called Bush v. Gore.
    10/29/2020
    52:29
  • Episode 5: Contingencies
    How Democrats and Republicans hoped for the best and planned for the worst as the Florida recount remained undecided weeks after election day.
    10/27/2020
    46:00
  • Episode 4: Spin-Off
    How public relations battles in the Florida recount yielded big legal wins for the Bush team.
    10/22/2020
    53:07
  • Episode 3: Ballot With Butterfly Wings
    What happened in Palm Beach County when a bitterly-contested national election came to town – and who paid the price.
    10/20/2020
    55:32
  • Episode 2: Real Numbers
    We go behind the scenes of election night 2000, when an ad hoc network of statisticians, news producers, TV anchors, and political operatives tried to figure out what the hell was going in Florida -- and failed spectacularly.
    10/14/2020
    49:58

About Fiasco

From the co-creators of Slow Burn, Fiasco is a narrative podcast that transports listeners into the day-to-day reality of America’s most pivotal historical events.


Using original interviews with dozens of key players, host Leon Neyfakh brings to life the forgotten twists and turns of the past while shedding light on the present day. The new season of Fiasco goes deep on the AIDS epidemic in America, with a special focus on the early years of the crisis, when a diagnosis was tantamount to a death sentence. The eight-part series looks at the mystery and missteps around identifying and treating a new, contagious disease, and what it took to get the public - and the government - to care.


The complete 8-episode season of Fiasco: The AIDS Crisis is available on Audible at audible.com/fiascoeps.


Hosted on Acast.

