The Langley Files: CIA's Podcast

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26 episodes
- If you’ve been listening to The Langley Files, you’ve heard about CIA operations, facilities, and legendary officers. But have you ever wondered—how is the gear for those operations transported? How are those facilities set up? How are those officers equipped and kept safe? And most of all—how is it all done in secret, even when CIA is operating in broad daylight? Stay tuned. Because to keep CIA’s global presence running 24/7, the Agency relies on an elite cadre of highly skilled logistics, security, medical, and other support specialists. And on this episode of The Langley Files, Dee and Walter sit down with a veteran Directorate of Support leader, to hear about what it takes to make the mission of the world’s premiere foreign intelligence agency possible. From an inside look at establishing CIA’s presence in Afghanistan in response to the 9/11 attacks to the range of support roles available at CIA—and what it takes to join the team—this is an exclusive look at how CIA goes where others cannot go and accomplishes what others cannot accomplish. Anything, anywhere—secretly.
Look Inside FILE 020:
To learn more about how the Directorate of Support enables CIA’s global reach, check out this article about the DS.
Interested in joining this world class cadre of support officers? Take a peek at the different DS occupations and career opportunities here.
- How well do you know the difference between the CIA and FBI? Who undertakes which national security missions, and where? Who has which critical authorities, and when? And how do both agencies work together to keep Americans and others around the world safe? Well, you’re in luck! On this special episode of The Langley Files, CIA Deputy Director David Cohen returns to unpack just that—and this time, he’s brought an interagency guest with him: FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate. They’ll discuss the distinct but collaborative roles these two legendary organizations play in protecting the United States—and debunk a few myths and misconceptions with Dee and Walter along the way. So tune in, because the next time you see a CIA officer make an arrest on a TV show, or an FBI agent carry out a covert action in a movie, you’ll be able to tell the person next to you that the FBI and CIA’s second in command told you how it really works.
LOOK INSIDE FILE 019:
This isn’t the first time CIA Deputy Director David Cohen has stopped by The Langley Files to sort spy fact from fiction—listen to him unpack what’s real and simply “reel” in movies and TV shows about the CIA on Episode 6 of The Langley Files.
FBI Deputy Director Abbate and CIA Deputy Director Cohen discussed the different career paths FBI and CIA offer to those ready to answer the call to protect the United States. Check out opportunities with CIA here, or across the Potomac with the FBI here.
Want to learn more about the FBI, from within their own halls? Check out FBI’s podcast, “Inside the FBI,” here.
- To keep Americans and others around the world safe, CIA operates around the clock—and for some officers, that means overnight shifts. But when darkness falls over CIA Headquarters in Langley, some of those Agency officers have reported mysterious occurrences…things that might just be outside of traditional means of intelligence collection. Things that don’t appear on satellite imagery, or leave digital footprints….or maybe any kind of footprints. And on this Halloween bonus episode of The Langley Files, Dee and Walter take you through the halls of Langley after nightfall, to let you in on a little-known piece of Agency lore: the CIA’s ghost stories. From a secure CIA vault that shows strange signs of activity to a figure in CIA’s elevators whose tradecraft seems to involve disappearing—altogether—these are ghost stories you won’t hear told over most campfires. They’re tales—from the SCIF.
Look Inside this Bonus Episode:
When it comes to CIA ghost stories, what you’ve heard is just the beginning. You can read more here: Spooky Stories for Halloween - CIA—if you dare.
Looking for costume tips this Halloween? CIA’s disguise experts know a thing or two about transforming appearances. Check out their tips here: Trick-or-Treat the CIA Way: Tips for a Halloween Spent Undercover - CIA, or listen to Dee and Walter’s discussion with them on FILE 012 of The Langley Files.
Don’t scare easily? Ready to respond to a midnight alert on something afoot in a darkened CIA vault? A job with CIA’s Security Protective Service might just be for you. Read more here: Police Officer-Security Protective Service - CIA
FILE 018: PART III - The 9/11 Survivor Turned CIA Usama Bin Laden Tracker - Finding Bin Laden09/13/2024 | 30 mins.PART THREE: FINDING BIN LADEN. On May 2, 2011, officials with a “need to know” monitored the highly sensitive US operation against the most wanted terrorist in the world in real time. But for a CIA officer named Kevin watching that night, the mission against Al Qaeda’s seniormost leader had a uniquely personal resonance. Because as a young Navy officer working in the Pentagon, he had nearly died on September 11th, 2001. Sustaining extensive injuries in the attack, he was rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center, where doctors were unsure whether he would survive; later, in recovery, he would flatline twice. But his story was far from over. Because Kevin would overcome his injuries, join the CIA, and ultimately take his place on the CIA team tracking down the terrorist leader who oversaw the attacks: Usama Bin Laden. And on this special, three-part episode of The Langley Files, Kevin returns to CIA Headquarters to share his incredible journey.
In this third and final part of FILE 018, Kevin's story comes full circle. As the clock ticks down to perhaps the most famous special forces mission in history, Kevin shares with you a one-of-a-kind, insider's look at the final chapter of the search for Bin Laden. Hear what it was like in one of the designated centers watching the operation unfold live, the unique role Kevin played in the aftermath of the raid--and about the first phone call he made upon learning its outcome, to a person he met on September 11th, 2001. It's the powerful conclusion to a part of this story that's never been told--until now.
Look Inside FILE 018 – Part Three:
Kevin discussed the extreme secrecy in which the mission against Usama Bin Laden was planned, but you can now see a replica of the model of Bin Laden’s Abbottabad compound that was used to prepare for the operation: Model of Abbottabad Compound - CIA. It stands today in the CIA Museum.
US forces recovered an enormous amount of material from Bin Laden’s compound—and you can see much of it for yourself here, after public releases by the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in the interest of transparency and to enhance public understanding. The materials were sent all the way from Abbottabad to the United States for analysis—and you now know the CIA officer who brought key portions of it back to Langley just days after the raid.
FILE 018: PART II - The 9/11 Survivor Turned CIA Usama Bin Laden Tracker - Joining CIA's Manhunt09/12/2024 | 37 mins.PART TWO: JOINING CIA'S MANHUNT. On May 2, 2011, officials with a “need to know” monitored the highly sensitive US operation against the most wanted terrorist in the world in real time. But for a CIA officer named Kevin watching that night, the mission against Al Qaeda’s seniormost leader had a uniquely personal resonance. Because as a young Navy officer working in the Pentagon, he had nearly died on September 11th, 2001. Sustaining extensive injuries in the attack, he was rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center, where doctors were unsure whether he would survive; later, in recovery, he would flatline twice. But his story was far from over. Because Kevin would overcome his injuries, join the CIA, and ultimately take his place on the CIA team tracking down the terrorist leader who oversaw the attacks: Usama Bin Laden. And on this special, three-part episode of The Langley Files, Kevin returns to CIA Headquarters to share his incredible journey.
In Part Two, Kevin recounts returning from the hospital - and what he did next. First, turn his focus to understanding the events behind the attacks, by serving as an investigator for the 9/11 Commission. Then, turn his focus to tracking down and stopping future threats - by joining the CIA. It's the chapter of his story that will see him join CIA's HVT1 Team - the CIA team tracking down High Value Target #1. If you've ever wondered what the search for Bin Laden was like inside the team spearheading it, you won't want to miss this episode.
Look Inside FILE 018 – Part Two:
Are you interested in a career as the kind of “high-tech CIA detective” that Kevin described? Check out the Agency’s Targeting Officer role here.
Kevin just shared with you a firsthand, insider’s account of a pivotal chapter in CIA’s search for Usama Bin Laden. You can read more about that search—and see photos of the AC1 compound for yourself—here.
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About The Langley Files: CIA's Podcast
You might have heard a thing or two about the CIA, but have you ever heard from the CIA? In the Central Intelligence Agency's first public podcast, you will. Let us be your guides around the corridors of CIA Headquarters in Langley, as you step beyond the Hollywood scripts and shadowed whispers to hear directly from the people serving each day as America's first line of defense. These are their stories. This is The Langley Files.Podcast website
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