The Langley Files: CIA's Podcast

FILE 009 - CIA's First Line of Defense: Security Protective Officers
CIA is known as America's first line of defense - but who protects CIA? On this episode, Dee and Walter sit down with a member of CIA's protective service - the unit charged with keeping CIA personnel and facilities safe. They'll discuss what it takes to qualify for that team, the training its officers undergo, and the importance of not calling a day "quiet" until it's over.Look Inside FILE 009Want to dive deeper into today’s episode? Here's a look into Langley's (unclassified) files: Where did David learn to master a controlled vehicular spin? Check out the FLETC website.Interested to joining CIA's protective service cadre? See the requirements and desired qualifications.Looking for more on today’s trivia answer? Your friends at the CIA World Factbook have you covered.
4/20/2023
30:04
FILE 008 - CIA's Analytic Chief on the Tradecraft Behind the Agency's Assessments
In this episode of The Langley Files, Deputy Director of CIA for Analysis, Linda Weissgold, joins Dee and Walter to discuss what makes a good CIA analyst, the unusual working hours required to be the President's briefer, and the importance of the Agency's apolitical assessments. Along the way, she shares lessons from her decades-long career with CIA - and what it's like delivering bad news to the most powerful person on the planet.Look Inside FILE 008Want to dive deeper into today’s episode? Here's a look into Langley's (unclassified) files: Overview of CIA’s Directorate of Analysis and the analytic positions available at the Agency Is perhaps the most exclusive publication in the world still delivered on paper? Check out the evolution of the President’s Daily Brief (PDB) Curious about the women OSS members Linda mentioned? Read stories from the “Sisterhood of Spies” See the iconic words inside the final President’s Intelligence Checklist (PICL) ever produced by CIA Want to try your hand at searching out the answer to today’s trivia question? Head over to the CIA World Factbook—where that information, and much more, awaits.
3/29/2023
37:22
FILE 007 - CIA's First Chief Technology Officer Talks Start-Up Culture vs. Spy Culture
In 2022, CIA announced its first-ever Chief Technology Officer: Nand Mulchandani, a Silicon Valley executive with 25 years of industry experience. Since then, he’s been charting CIA’s course on technology—and now, on the Season 2 premiere of The Langley Files, he sits down with Dee and Walter for his first interview on being CTO of the world’s premiere foreign intelligence agency. Tune in to hear him discuss accelerating technological innovation at CIA—and whether his habit of wearing jeans to work is catching on at Langley.CIA Files on FILE 007:If you'd like more information about topics from today's episode, here's a peak into Langley's (Unclassified) Files to help you learn more:CIA Announces CTO Nand Mulchandani In the private sector and have an idea to share with CIA? https://www.cia.gov/tech/For more about today's trivia answer: From the CIA MuseumArgo Artist ConceptThe Debrief: Behind the Artifact on Argo
3/9/2023
35:57
Episode 6 - Reel vs. Real: CIA's Second in Command Sorts Spy Fact from Fiction
Rogue operatives. Off the books programs. Hood-sliding CIA officers single-handedly saving the world. Is there any fact behind the spy fiction we see all the time? For this, The Langley Files’ season one finale, Dee and Walter sit down with none other than CIA Deputy Director David Cohen to break down recurring scenes in spy fiction—and reveal that, behind some of them, is a surprising degree of CIA truth.
*Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the CIA or the US Government of any particular company, product, or service.
12/19/2022
31:59
Episode 5 - The Greatest Museum You'll Never See
A top secret mission to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. A legendary CIA officer who postponed retirement to lead the Agency's response to 9/11. An entire building turned into a listening post. Where can you find artifacts from these chapters of hidden history and many more? The museum at the heart of CIA Headquarters. Since this museum is not open to the general public, in this episode of The Langley Files, Dee and Walter catch up with the museum's director and deputy director for a behind the scenes tour ... podcast-style.
The mission of The Langley Files: CIA's Podcast is to educate and connect with the general public, sharing insight into the Agency’s core mission, capabilities, and agility as an intelligence leader…and to share some interesting stories along the way! Each episode is approximately 15-30 minutes in length and will feature our hosts leading conversations with a range of special guests.