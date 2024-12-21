Girly law of power #6: To succeed at anything, you must be emotionally detached

Hello to all the pretty girls (so hello everyone, because I know only pretty bitches listen to this podcast). In this episode, we're getting into law #6: to succeed at anything (and I mean ANYTHING), you must be emotionally detached. We'll be discussing: - What men are doing RIGHT and how we can learn from their behaviour (I literally never thought I would say that) - Why emotional attachment leads to expectations, which leads to hurt and disappointment - Why women are almost always the ones who get hurt in dating/relationships - How, if your emotions were money, you would probably be bankrupt - And most importantly, how to detach deTACH DETACH ✨Hope you love it and can use this Law to make your dreams come true. You are the baddest bitch in the building. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠IG⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok