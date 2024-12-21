Girly law of power #7: Remove guilt from your emotions
If you want something, it's because you KNOW you deserve it. And if that makes you feel uneasy, then it's time to talk about guilt - the most useless emotion to ever exist. In this episode we dive into:- How guilt is a miscommunication between the past and the present- The ways in which feeling guilty for things you did/want is holding you back from unlocking your power- Why feeling guilt for things that happened in the past means you’re mentally stuck in a location you physically left- How to rewire ourselves to stop feeling guilty about ANYTHINGLet's get rid of this stupid guilt!! Let me know your thoughts in the comments ✨Hope you love it and can use this Law to make your dreams come true. You are the baddest bitch in the building.IGTikTok
Girly law of power #6: To succeed at anything, you must be emotionally detached
Hello to all the pretty girls (so hello everyone, because I know only pretty bitches listen to this podcast). In this episode, we're getting into law #6: to succeed at anything (and I mean ANYTHING), you must be emotionally detached.
We'll be discussing:
- What men are doing RIGHT and how we can learn from their behaviour (I literally never thought I would say that)
- Why emotional attachment leads to expectations, which leads to hurt and disappointment
- Why women are almost always the ones who get hurt in dating/relationships
- How, if your emotions were money, you would probably be bankrupt
- And most importantly, how to detach deTACH DETACH
Hope you love it and can use this Law to make your dreams come true.
Girly law of power #5: Appeal to peoples' self interest when asking for anything
Hello to all the returning baddies and welcome to the new baddies tuning into the podcast! In this episode, we're getting into Law #5: Appeal to peoples' self interest when asking for anything. This is sososo important for getting what you want!!We'll be discussing:- Why appealing to peoples' sense of goodwill, loyalty, charity, reciprocity, or other BS is just going to make them resent you- The art of asking someone to do something for you while still making them feel like they're in control (hint: the best requests aren't questions, they're suggestions)- The human psychology behind why no one wants to do anything for anyone unless there's something in it for them- What's probably making your requests kind of icky
Girly law of power #4: Never take anything personally
Let the baddies know I'm back and ready with another Law of Power for the girly pops. In this episode, we're getting into Law #4: Never take anything personally. We all know this in theory, but there's a lot more to it.
We'll be discussing:
- Why the way people treat you has nothing to actually do with you (hint: it's a reflection of how they feel about themselves)
- An example of a situation we prob all took personally (getting ghosted)
- How to separate your sense of self from peoples' opinions of you
- How you're setting yourself back from reaching your goals when you take things personally
Hope you love it and can use this Law to make your dreams come true.
Girly law of power #3: SO MUCH depends on your looks, use that to your advantage
Another Law of Power for the girls! In this episode, we're getting into Law #3: So much depends on your looks, use that to your advantage. This one is going to be controversial, but it had to be said.
Here's what we'll be discussing:
- EVERYONE judges people first on their appearance
- The cheat code to hacking the patriarchy (hint: get ahead of most men by fitting the right feminine "stereotype")
- How to come across as more feminine
- The way men are hard wired to trust beautiful women, and how to take advantage of that
- An example of how Bethenny Frankel (a famous multimillionaire) got turned away at the Chanel store for the way she looked
Hope you love it and can use this Law to make your dreams come true.
