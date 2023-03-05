The Other Side NDE (Near Death Experiences)

A collection of near death experiences or NDE stories of people who have passed on or crossed over to the other side, or heaven. These interviews were all done ... More
Engineer Dies, Shown Life's Purpose And Truth About Free Will (NDE)
David Bennett enjoys the retired life of an author, energetic healer, and woodworker. He's had many appearances on radio and television, including on The Story of God with Morgan Freeman, Dr. Oz, Angels Among Us, NBC national news, and PBS. You can find David's reflections on living an empowered life on Twitter and Facebook and in his newsletters, blogs, and weekly podcasts online. Website: https://dharmatalks.com/YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DavesDharmaTalk
5/5/2023
30:11
Air Force Veteran Dies; Told The Meaning Of Life, History Of Earth During NDE
While at a party in the 70s, Wayne Morrison shares his accidental OD and the near-death experience that came with it. This is his NDE near death experience trip to the afterlife and beyond.
5/3/2023
10:41
Clinically Dead 14 Minutes; Doctor Spends 5 Years In The Afterlife (Shocking NDE)
This is the story of Cr. Lynda Cramer's life after death experience (NDE) where she was clinically dead for 14 minutes but crossed over and visited Heaven for 5 years. Check out more of Lynda at these links:Websitewww.lyndarae.infoYouTube(1) Dr Lynda Cramer - YouTube Facebook paranormal group - Dr Lynda Cramer Paranormal | FacebookShop the Independent Bookstore | Lulu - my four books ("Spirit Guides and Life Paths Explained" will be done in a few days)Email - [email protected]
4/28/2023
35:22
Man Dies And Is Shown The Future; What He Saw Will Shock You (NDE)
⭐ Check Out Bill's Full Experience Here 👉 https://amzn.to/3J0EZRdToday's story of life after death is of Bill Tortorelle, a man who experienced an NDE that brought him on an amazing journey through heaven, discovering what life's purpose is. He is shown the past, present and future through this incredible tour of the afterlife.Barnes & Noble link (Online and in store availability)https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-ninth-level-of-enlightenment-bill-tortorella/1142538806Amazon Linkhttps://www.amazon.com/Ninth-Level-Enlightenment-Wisdom-Light/dp/B0BJNW5X4L/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=E-mail address:[email protected]://www.facebook.com/william.tortorella
4/26/2023
42:22
Man Dies And Is Shown The Source Of Existence And Life’s Purpose (Shocking NDE)
⭐ Check Out More Of Lewis's NDE Near Death Experience 👉 www.Griggs.comToday's story is of life after death when Lewis Griggs crossed over and visited heaven and the afterlife.Born and raised in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Lewis earned both an Amherst BA in Political Science and a Stanford MBA in Entrepreneurial Management. In addition, Lewis became a Certified Professional Co-Active Leadership Coach, and for a decade has led and facilitated Spiritual groups after having recovered and learned much from now three Near Death Experiences. Go to www.YouTube.com/user/GriggsProductions/playlists to see his Diversity Equity & Inclusion interviews, and his TEDx talk 'The Gift of Near Death' and the documentary 'Beyond Our Sight'.Lewis's contact info:www.Griggs.comwww.LinkedIn.com/in/LewisBrownGriggswww.YouTube.com/user/GriggsProductions/[email protected]
