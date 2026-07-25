Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
The Other Side NDE (Near Death Experiences)
MWW Productions, Bleav
Latest episode
339 episodes
Candice Purchase - Woman Dies During Heart Procedure; What She Was Told While In The Presence Of God Will Shock You07/25/2026 | 8 mins.For The Other Side NDE Videos Visit ️ youtube.com/@TheOtherSideNDEYT
Purchase our book on Amazon The Other Side: Stories From the Afterlife https://a.co/d/23Bbbsa
At age 30, while undergoing a delicate heart procedure after years of serious health complications, Candice Purchase says she was instantly transported from the operating table into a realm filled with overwhelming love, peace, and belonging. There, she experienced a profound encounter with a divine presence that left her forever changed and gave her a new understanding of life beyond the physical world. As she later reflected on a series of extraordinary events stretching back to childhood, she began to see a deeper pattern connecting love, healing, and the unseen bonds that link us all.
Candice's Links - https://candicepurchase.co.za/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Sharon Kumara - She Dies After Being Run Over By A Bus- Her Experience In The Cosmos Will Shock You (NDE)07/22/2026 | 14 mins.For The Other Side NDE Videos Visit ️ youtube.com/@TheOtherSideNDEYT
Watch the Music Video • Brain Rot, Booster Shot - Cahill vs Kalma
Download the Song https://brainrotboostershot.com
In 2001, Sharon Kumara's birthday celebration on the Guadalupe River ended in tragedy when she fell from a moving bus and suffered catastrophic injuries. Leaving her body behind, she found herself reunited with her late stepfather, surrounded by ancestors, and drawn toward a radiant realm that felt more real than life itself. What happened next—a meeting with a being she instantly recognized and an experience of overwhelming unconditional love—would forever change how she viewed life, death, and the nature of who we truly are.
Sharon's Websites : https://www.sharonsananda.com/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Charmian Redwood - Mother Dies After Childbirth; Learns That Everything We Were Taught About Judgment Is Wrong (NDE)07/18/2026 | 23 mins.For The Other Side NDE Videos Visit ️ youtube.com/@TheOtherSideNDEYT
Purchase our book on Amazon The Other Side: Stories From the Afterlife https://a.co/d/23Bbbsa
Ten days after giving birth to twins, a medical emergency left Charmian Redwood hovering above her hospital bed, watching her body from a place of complete detachment and clarity. Drawn into a radiant golden light filled with unconditional love, she encountered a presence that showed her a reality far beyond the physical world and offered her a profound choice. What happened next gave her a new understanding of life’s purpose, suffering, and why she believed she was meant to return.
Charmian's Website: https://www.ashypnosis.com/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Jacob Cooper - He Suffocated And Was Taken To The Palace Of God- What He Learned Proves We Never Truly Die (NDE)07/15/2026 | 12 mins.For The Other Side NDE Videos Visit ️ youtube.com/@TheOtherSideNDEYT
Watch the Music Video • Brain Rot, Booster Shot - Cahill vs Kalma
Download the Song https://brainrotboostershot.com
In September 1993, a severe case of whooping cough left three-year-old Jacob Cooper suffocating on a playground, convinced his life was slipping away. As his awareness separated from his body, he says he traveled through a familiar tunnel into a realm of radiant light, angelic beings, and what he perceived as the source of all existence. Encountering soul family members, spirit guides, and a profound sense of purpose, Jacob returned with a message that the spiritual world may be far closer than we realize.
Check Out More Of Jacob's Near Death Experience NDE www.jacoblcooper.com
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- For The Other Side NDE Videos Visit ️ youtube.com/@TheOtherSideNDEYT
Purchase our book on Amazon The Other Side: Stories From the Afterlife https://a.co/d/23Bbbsa
Following a violent home invasion that left him critically injured, a 14-year-old boy says he experienced an extraordinary near-death journey beyond the physical world while doctors fought to save his life. In a strange realm filled with overwhelming clarity and a mysterious radiant being, he claims he was shown future events — including a horrifying train disaster connected to a massive natural catastrophe. When images from the 2004 tsunami later matched what he remembered seeing during his experience, it transformed the way he understood consciousness, fate, and reality itself.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
More Education podcasts
- Ready For Love with Hilary SilverEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Business Alchemy with Jackie MinskyEducation
- The Jamie Kern Lima ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Digital Social HourBusiness, Careers, Daily News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Sports
- Finding Peak with Ryan HanleyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- Living Your LegacyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Film Interviews, Self-Improvement, TV & Film
- Makes Sense - with Dr. JC DoornickEducation, Self-Improvement
- Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby BrooksDocumentary, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Mick UnpluggedBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Trending Education podcasts
- Retirement Planning Education, with Andy PankoEducation
- Not My Best Moment with KevOnStageEducation, Self-Improvement, Sports
- Speak English with ESLPod.com - Learn English FastCourses, Education, Language Learning
- Melissa & Lori Love Literacy ® | Science of Reading for TeachersCourses, Education, Tutorials
- Let's Get NakedEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Next Rung RadioBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- DianaUribe.fmEducation
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- How I WriteArts, Books, Education, Society & Culture
- Growth Mindset Psychology: The Science of Self-ImprovementEducation, Philosophy, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- OMEGA MALEEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Habits of A GoddessEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Momset PodcastEducation, Self-Improvement
- Weekly Motivation by Ben Lionel ScottEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Art of AccomplishmentBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Management, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Easy Spanish: Learn Spanish with everyday conversations | Conversaciones del día a día para aprender españolCourses, Education, Language Learning, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- MODERN STOICISMEducation, Self-Improvement
- The SignalEducation, Technology
- Martha DebayleEducation, Self-Improvement
- Adult ChildEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About The Other Side NDE (Near Death Experiences)
A collection of near-death experience (NDE) stories from individuals who have crossed over to the other side and returned, offering glimpses of what lies beyond life. Our goal is to bring these powerful experiences to light and raise global awareness about the profound impact of NDEs.Podcast website
Listen to The Other Side NDE (Near Death Experiences), Ready For Love with Hilary Silver and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Other Side NDE (Near Death Experiences)
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.