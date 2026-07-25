The Other Side NDE (Near Death Experiences)

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At age 30, while undergoing a delicate heart procedure after years of serious health complications, Candice Purchase says she was instantly transported from the operating table into a realm filled with overwhelming love, peace, and belonging. There, she experienced a profound encounter with a divine presence that left her forever changed and gave her a new understanding of life beyond the physical world. As she later reflected on a series of extraordinary events stretching back to childhood, she began to see a deeper pattern connecting love, healing, and the unseen bonds that link us all.



Candice's Links - https://candicepurchase.co.za/



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