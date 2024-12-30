ADHD in the Creative Industry: Insights from Tevis Houston

In this episode of The ADHD Skills Lab, we sit down with Tevis Houston, the mind behind Friends Everywhere, a studio that partners with major brands like Levi's and Vans. We dive into the impact of late diagnosis, the power of ADHD strengths in the creative industry, and the importance of building supportive communities.Since we are so close to the holidays, I have taken some of the core ADHD strategies Tevis discusses and dressed them up for the holidays! You will find this list below!Thanks for being here! Until next time,Sarah Russell (Podcast Producer)Here is a list of 3 tips to survive this holiday season with ADHD:1. Leverage Your Natural StrengthsThe Tip: Tevis mentions her ability to "pivot quickly" is a benefit in her creative work.The Action: Over this next month, embrace multitasking in ways that fuel you—like decorating while listening to festive music or brainstorming gift ideas while cooking.2. Prioritize Breaks to Rest and ResetThe Tip: Tevis shared how taking breaks is her way to "reset."The Action: Schedule short breaks throughout the day during the holiday rush. Use them to step outside, do a quick breathing exercise, or enjoy a cup of tea.3. Sleep on Big DecisionsThe Tip: Tevis recommends "sleeping on it".The Action: Apply this to holiday spending or major planning choices!!! Write down ideas and revisit them after a good night's sleep.Looking for Tevis?Friends Everywhere on Instagramhttps://www.friendseverywhere.co/Looking for more content? Want to get in touch?We would love to hear from you!SubstackIG: Skye @unconventionalorganisationYT: Unconventional Organisation ADHD