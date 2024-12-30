Real Housewife with ADHD: Interviewing Angie Harrington
Do you ever feel like ADHD is just who you are - part of your personality? Yeah, us too!In this week's episode of The ADHD Skills Lab, Skye sits down with Angie Harrington, a Real Housewife of Salt Lake City, to share her journey of growing up undiagnosed to now raising a neurodivergent family.Curious what's inside?A new story of adult ADHD diagnosisPersonal and family reflections on neurodivergenceDiscussion of dancing—just listen if you want to know whyThanks for being here! Until next time,Sarah RussellPodcast ProducerLooking for Angie?Instagram: @ angieharringtonLooking for more content or want to get in touch?We'd love to hear from you!Substack: https://unconventionalorganization.substack.com/Instagram: Skye @unconventionalorganisationYouTube: Unconventional Organisation ADHDP.S. Skye here! Whenever you're ready, here are 4 ways I can help you have Focused, Balanced Days with ADHD. 1. Subscribe for sections of my new book 'Focused Balanced Days with ADHD' in your inbox — Click Here 2. Grab a Quick ADHD Win — Click Here 3. Join Our Focused Balanced Days Coaching Program If you're an overwhelmed professional who's been late diagnosed with ADHD and wants research-based, practical strategies, send me a message and tell me a little about your profession and struggles, and I'll be in touch! — Click Here 4. Work with me Privately If you'd like to work directly with me to build your engine and create meaningful change fast... send me a message and tell me a little about your profession and struggles, and I'll get you all the details! — Click Here
Holiday Boundaries for ADHD brains: a Research Recap
Wanna learn how to set boundaries as an ADHD person? The research says we should, but there's not really a framework to guide us—so we made one! This week, Skye and I take you on a journey through the world of boundary-setting with ADHD, just in time for the holidays!Curious about what's inside:Why boundaries are so essential for ADHD'ersStories from our own lives (because we're still growing, too!)The Four C's & how to use themIf you've ever struggled to say "no," been overwhelmed by constant interruptions, and found yourself burnt out from going above and beyond, this episode is for you.Thanks for being here! Until next time,Sarah Russell (Podcast Producer)References:1. ADHD and Boundaries: The 4 C's of Boundary Setting2. The Prioritisation Filter3. Staying in bounds: A framework for setting workplace boundaries to promote physician wellness4. Social Relationships of Individuals with ADHD Across the Lifespan
ADHD in the Creative Industry: Insights from Tevis Houston
In this episode of The ADHD Skills Lab, we sit down with Tevis Houston, the mind behind Friends Everywhere, a studio that partners with major brands like Levi's and Vans. We dive into the impact of late diagnosis, the power of ADHD strengths in the creative industry, and the importance of building supportive communities.Since we are so close to the holidays, I have taken some of the core ADHD strategies Tevis discusses and dressed them up for the holidays! You will find this list below!Thanks for being here! Until next time,Sarah Russell (Podcast Producer)Here is a list of 3 tips to survive this holiday season with ADHD:1. Leverage Your Natural StrengthsThe Tip: Tevis mentions her ability to "pivot quickly" is a benefit in her creative work.The Action: Over this next month, embrace multitasking in ways that fuel you—like decorating while listening to festive music or brainstorming gift ideas while cooking.2. Prioritize Breaks to Rest and ResetThe Tip: Tevis shared how taking breaks is her way to "reset."The Action: Schedule short breaks throughout the day during the holiday rush. Use them to step outside, do a quick breathing exercise, or enjoy a cup of tea.3. Sleep on Big DecisionsThe Tip: Tevis recommends "sleeping on it".The Action: Apply this to holiday spending or major planning choices!!! Write down ideas and revisit them after a good night's sleep.Looking for Tevis?Friends Everywhere on Instagramhttps://www.friendseverywhere.co/Looking for more content? Want to get in touch?We would love to hear from you!SubstackIG: Skye @unconventionalorganisationYT: Unconventional Organisation ADHD
Basketballs to Balance Beams: Movement that actually supports your ADHD Executive Functioning
Can we really support our executive functions using movement? Well actually, turns out you can!On this episode of The ADHD Skills Lab, Skye and Sarah want to talk to you about what you can actually do to support your executive functioning, according to the latest ADHD research.Curious about what's inside?Explaining how intentional movement boosts cognition.What's play got to do with it?Some personal reveals from your favorite podcast hosts!Make sure to head over to IG and DM Skye the word "PLAY" and she will send you a list of 30ish ways to play! Because not everyone has time to brainstorm an entire list...Thanks for being here! Until next time,Sarah Russell (Podcast Producer)References:03:02 Effect of an acute bout of exercise on executive function and sleep in children with ADHD and ASD14:38 The Effect of a Group-Based Play Therapy on Executive Function,Working Memory and Self-Efficacy in Children with ADHDLooking for more content? Want to get in touch?We would love to hear from you!IG: Skye @unconventionalorganisationYT: Unconventional Organisation ADHD
How ADHD Brains Learn Best: Tapping into Levity with Brandon Hendrickson
Curious about how ADHD brains learn stuff? Brandon Hendrickson, Founder of Science is Weird is here to chat about this and so much more! Curious about what's inside?Discussion of unconventional learning methodsHow to harness intrinsic motivation to increase engagementWonderful tangents into other scientific disciplinesIf you are looking for a fresh take on education and ADHD, you won't want to miss this episode!Thanks for being here! Until next time,Sarah Russell (Podcast Producer)INSTEAD OF REFERENCES, I AM SHARING...Brandon's Book Recommendations:Driven to Distraction by John Ratey and Ned Hallowell – This was Brandon's introduction to ADHD, and it helped him understand his own experience.Getting It Wrong From the Beginning by Kieran Egan – A history of education that challenges conventional views on how children learn, particularly focusing on making learning fascinating.Storyworthy by Matthew Dicks – A guide to telling engaging stories, emphasizing the power of transformation in narrative.Looking for Brandon?https://www.scienceisweird.com/*Code for free digital downloads*Use code UNCONVENTIONALMINDSUse code UNCONVENTIONALHYPERFOCUSLooking for more content? Want to get in touch?We would love to hear from you!SubstackIG: Skye @unconventionalorganisationYT: Unconventional Organisation ADHD
Navigate each day in an ADHD-friendly way – with research-backed strategies, real-life experiences and expert advice. Each week, UO founder Skye Waterson chats with expert guests, takes your questions and offers practical support to help you move past whatever may be holding you back. Together with UO’s coaching director, Sarah Russell, they’ll delve into the latest ADHD research and discuss how it can be applied day to day. Skye Waterson is a former academic turned coach, podcast host, and founder of an international ADHD support service, Unconventional Organisation. After getting a surprise ADHD diagnosis in the first year of her PhD, Skye turned her struggles into research-based strategies. She researched and wrote over 50 articles with a combined readership of 250,000+ and then began her next phase of disseminating these strategies around the world. Invited to share her strategies with the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) in 2022, Skye has supported late-diagnosed healthcare professionals, professors, lawyers, reporters, fortune 500 directors, and entrepreneurs. She crafted her vision for Unconventional Organisation after realizing how few personalized ADHD strategies were available for adults following her diagnosis.