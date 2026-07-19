Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations

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102 episodes
- "Why is it urgent for France to transform itself?"
Transcription : https://www.patreon.com/talkslowfrench/posts/1-2-pourquoi-il-164077618?pr=true
📖 La transcription de cet épisode
Article Libération "un pic à 50°C est «possible» à Paris dès 2049"
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Extraits
C dans l'air - Fontainebleau : le mégafeu de l'été
France Inter, Le risque d'incendie "va être encore plus prégnant ces prochaines semaines en France"
- "The Evolution of Paris: From Reconstruction to the Present Day"
📖 La transcription de cet épisode
🇫🇷 Épisode le massacre du 17 octobre 1961
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Chanson :
Jacques Dutronc "Il est cinq heures Paris s'éveille"
Extraits :
Mai 68 chronologie des événements Archive INA INA
France 98 La nuit de la victoire sur les Champs Elysées Archive INA
15 Avril 2019 Notre Dame de Paris brûle Archive INA
- "The Evolution of Paris: A Major Transformation"
Transcript : https://www.patreon.com/posts/2-3-levolution-153021274
To support my podcast: https://www.patreon.com/c/talkslowfrench
My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nagisa_morimoto/
- "The evolution of Paris: from prehistory to the French Revolution"
Transcription : https://www.patreon.com/posts/1-3-levolution-149756526
Pour soutenir mon podcast : https://www.patreon.com/c/talkslowfrench
La série sur la Révolution française : https://open.spotify.com/episode/5JOiRuCtcExnrXPuFcAmHV
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About Little Talk in Slow French
Through interesting conversations (or at least I hope so!), I want to help you improve your French listening skills or maybe just get you familiar with the French language. If you like my podcast and you wish for some more content, you can help me by contributing on : https://www.patreon.com/talkslowfrenchFor some questions, you can contact me on my instagram account : https://www.instagram.com/nagisa_morimoto/?hl=frPodcast website
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