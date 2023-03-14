Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations in the App
Listen to Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations

Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations

Podcast Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations
Podcast Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations

Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations

Little Talk in Slow French
add
Through interesting conversations (or at least I hope so!), I want to help you improve your French listening skills or maybe just get you familiar with the Fren... More
EducationLanguage Learning
Through interesting conversations (or at least I hope so!), I want to help you improve your French listening skills or maybe just get you familiar with the Fren... More

Available Episodes

5 of 102
  • Crise en France 2/3 : Un déni de démocratie?
    "Crisis in France 2/3: Denial of Democracy?" Transcription : https://www.patreon.com/posts/81403864?pr=true
    4/25/2023
    21:57
  • Crise en France 1/3 : En quoi consiste la réforme des retraites?
    "Crisis in France 1/3: What is the pension reform?" Transcription : https://www.patreon.com/posts/81302680?pr=true
    4/15/2023
    26:52
  • Victoire historique pour la planète
    "Historic Victory For the Planet" Transcription : https://www.patreon.com/posts/79833904?pr=true
    4/4/2023
    19:32
  • Est-ce qu'il y a des sujets tabous en France?
    "Are There Taboo Subjects in France?" Transcription : 
    3/24/2023
    18:14
  • Comprendre une scène de cinéma : "C'est quoi ce bordel avec l'amour?"
    Understanding a Movie Scene: "What's the Deal With Love?" Transcription : https://www.patreon.com/posts/76201561?pr=true
    3/14/2023
    23:20

More Education podcasts

About Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations

Through interesting conversations (or at least I hope so!), I want to help you improve your French listening skills or maybe just get you familiar with the French language. If you like my podcast and you wish for some more content, you can help me by contributing on : https://www.patreon.com/talkslowfrench For some questions, you can contact me on my instagram account : https://www.instagram.com/nagisa_morimoto/?hl=fr Music composed by Corrodile : http://hyperurl.co/Clumsy
Podcast website

Listen to Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations, CTSNet To Go and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations

Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations: Podcasts in Family