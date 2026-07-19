Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations

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Little Talk in Slow French

Nagisa Morimoto
CoursesEducation
Little Talk in Slow French
Latest episode

102 episodes

  • Little Talk in Slow French

    1/2｜Pourquoi il est urgent que la France se transforme ?

    07/19/2026 | 21 mins.
    "Why is it urgent for France to transform itself?"

    Transcription : https://www.patreon.com/talkslowfrench/posts/1-2-pourquoi-il-164077618?pr=true

    📖 La transcription de cet épisode
    Article Libération "un pic à 50°C est «possible» à Paris dès 2049" 
    🙏 Cliquez ici pour soutenir mon podcast :-)
    🩵 Mon compte Instagram

    Extraits
    C dans l'air - Fontainebleau : le mégafeu de l'été
    France Inter, Le risque d'incendie "va être encore plus prégnant ces prochaines semaines en France"
  • Little Talk in Slow French

    4/4｜L’évolution de Paris : De la reconstruction à aujourd'hui

    05/31/2026 | 33 mins.
    "The Evolution of Paris: From Reconstruction to the Present Day"

    📖 La transcription de cet épisode
    🇫🇷 Épisode le massacre du 17 octobre 1961
    🙏 Cliquez ici pour soutenir mon podcast :-)
    🩵 Mon compte Instagram

    Chanson :
    Jacques Dutronc "Il est cinq heures Paris s'éveille"

    Extraits : 
    Mai 68 chronologie des événements  Archive INA INA
    France 98  La nuit de la victoire sur les Champs Elysées  Archive INA
    15 Avril 2019  Notre Dame de Paris brûle   Archive INA
  • Little Talk in Slow French

    3/4｜L’histoire de Paris : Entre joie de vivre et temps de guerre

    04/13/2026 | 26 mins.
    "The History of Paris: Between the Joy of Life and Times of War"

    📖 La transcription de cet épisode
    🇫🇷 Épisode sur la libération de Paris
    🙏 Cliquez ici pour soutenir mon podcast :-)
    🩵 Mon compte Instagram
  • Little Talk in Slow French

    2/4｜L'histoire de Paris : la grande métamorphose

    03/16/2026 | 18 mins.
    "The Evolution of Paris: A Major Transformation"

    Transcript : https://www.patreon.com/posts/2-3-levolution-153021274

    To support my podcast: https://www.patreon.com/c/talkslowfrench

    My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nagisa_morimoto/
  • Little Talk in Slow French

    1/4｜L’histoire de Paris : de la préhistoire à la Révolution française

    02/13/2026 | 25 mins.
    "The evolution of Paris: from prehistory to the French Revolution"

    Transcription : https://www.patreon.com/posts/1-3-levolution-149756526

    Pour soutenir mon podcast : https://www.patreon.com/c/talkslowfrench

    La série sur la Révolution française : https://open.spotify.com/episode/5JOiRuCtcExnrXPuFcAmHV
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About Little Talk in Slow French
Through interesting conversations (or at least I hope so!), I want to help you improve your French listening skills or maybe just get you familiar with the French language. If you like my podcast and you wish for some more content, you can help me by contributing on : https://www.patreon.com/talkslowfrenchFor some questions, you can contact me on my instagram account : https://www.instagram.com/nagisa_morimoto/?hl=fr 
Podcast website
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