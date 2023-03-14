Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations
Little Talk in Slow French
Available Episodes
5 of 102
Crise en France 2/3 : Un déni de démocratie?
"Crisis in France 2/3: Denial of Democracy?"
Transcription : https://www.patreon.com/posts/81403864?pr=true
Crise en France 1/3 : En quoi consiste la réforme des retraites?
"Crisis in France 1/3: What is the pension reform?"
Transcription : https://www.patreon.com/posts/81302680?pr=true
Victoire historique pour la planète
"Historic Victory For the Planet"
Transcription : https://www.patreon.com/posts/79833904?pr=true
Est-ce qu'il y a des sujets tabous en France?
"Are There Taboo Subjects in France?"
Transcription :
Comprendre une scène de cinéma : "C'est quoi ce bordel avec l'amour?"
Understanding a Movie Scene: "What's the Deal With Love?"
Transcription : https://www.patreon.com/posts/76201561?pr=true
About Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations
Through interesting conversations (or at least I hope so!), I want to help you improve your French listening skills or maybe just get you familiar with the French language.
If you like my podcast and you wish for some more content, you can help me by contributing on : https://www.patreon.com/talkslowfrench
For some questions, you can contact me on my instagram account :
https://www.instagram.com/nagisa_morimoto/?hl=fr
Music composed by Corrodile :
http://hyperurl.co/Clumsy
