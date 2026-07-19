Little Talk in Slow French : Learn French through conversations

"The evolution of Paris: from prehistory to the French Revolution" Transcription : https://www.patreon.com/posts/1-3-levolution-149756526 Pour soutenir mon podcast : https://www.patreon.com/c/talkslowfrench La série sur la Révolution française : https://open.spotify.com/episode/5JOiRuCtcExnrXPuFcAmHV

"The Evolution of Paris: A Major Transformation" Transcript : https://www.patreon.com/posts/2-3-levolution-153021274 To support my podcast: https://www.patreon.com/c/talkslowfrench My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nagisa_morimoto/

"The History of Paris: Between the Joy of Life and Times of War" 📖 La transcription de cet épisode 🇫🇷 Épisode sur la libération de Paris 🙏 Cliquez ici pour soutenir mon podcast :-) 🩵 Mon compte Instagram

"The Evolution of Paris: From Reconstruction to the Present Day" 📖 La transcription de cet épisode 🇫🇷 Épisode le massacre du 17 octobre 1961 🙏 Cliquez ici pour soutenir mon podcast :-) 🩵 Mon compte Instagram Chanson : Jacques Dutronc "Il est cinq heures Paris s'éveille" Extraits : Mai 68 chronologie des événements Archive INA INA France 98 La nuit de la victoire sur les Champs Elysées Archive INA 15 Avril 2019 Notre Dame de Paris brûle Archive INA

"Why is it urgent for France to transform itself?" Transcription : https://www.patreon.com/talkslowfrench/posts/1-2-pourquoi-il-164077618?pr=true 📖 La transcription de cet épisode Article Libération "un pic à 50°C est «possible» à Paris dès 2049" 🙏 Cliquez ici pour soutenir mon podcast :-) 🩵 Mon compte Instagram Extraits C dans l'air - Fontainebleau : le mégafeu de l'été France Inter, Le risque d'incendie "va être encore plus prégnant ces prochaines semaines en France"

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About Little Talk in Slow French

About Little Talk in Slow French

About Little Talk in Slow French

Through interesting conversations (or at least I hope so!), I want to help you improve your French listening skills or maybe just get you familiar with the French language. If you like my podcast and you wish for some more content, you can help me by contributing on : https://www.patreon.com/talkslowfrenchFor some questions, you can contact me on my instagram account : https://www.instagram.com/nagisa_morimoto/?hl=fr