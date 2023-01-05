MAY AFFIRMATIONS | HABITS OF A GODDESS

HAPPY PODCAST ANNIVERSARY. THIS MONTH WE CELEBRATE 3 YEARS IN THE PODCAST WORLD! Enter our GIVEAWAY HERE : https://www.instagram.com/p/Crr_O5FtH12/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= or follow our @habitsofagoddess instagram to learn more. A special offer for our listeners Save $$$ at the GODDESS RETREAT when you use code: YEAR3 at checkout. REGISTER FOR THE 2023 GODDESS WELLNESS RETREAT HERE: https://habits-of-a-goddess-school.thinkific.com/courses/2023-habits-of-a-goddess-wellness-retreat-in-palm-beach-fl Try online therapy with Betterhelp. Visit https://betterhelp.com/habitsofagoddess for 10% off your first month of therapy. Use Code: habitsofagoddess at checkout. Thank you for listening to these May Affirmations. Remember that your words are powerful and you create your reality. The more positive you speak to yourself the more your confidence will expand and raise your vibration. If you enjoyed listening, come over to our Instagram @habitsofagoddess / TikTok @habitsofagoddess and comment under our most recent post of your thoughts of the episode. Also don’t forget to share the podcast and tag us @habitsofagoddess. Follow the host Jasmine on IG here @jasminerasco. If you enjoy the show, leave us a review on Spotify or Apple podcast. I love interacting with you goddesses and I appreciate your love and support. Have a beautiful day! --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/habits-of-a-goddess/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/habits-of-a-goddess/support