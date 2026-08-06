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493 episodes
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*SHOPIFY: Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://www.shopify.com/habitsofagoddess
for your first three months, plus access to their app, community, and wellness classes.
*SMILESET: Listeners of Habits of a Goddess get an additional 35 percent discount when they go to https://smileset.com/habits
*ZENNI: If your glasses are overdue for a refresh, now is the time. Go to https://www.ZENNI.com/PODCAST and use code PODCAST15 for 15% your first order.
*WHATNOT: Download the Whatnot app today and get free shipping on your first order. https://www.whatnot.com/invite/jasminerasco in the app store and start scoring amazing deals.
*Bask & Lather: Explore viral bestsellers and products of healthier hair of ALL types from Bask and Lather. Go to https://www.baskandlatherco.com and use code GODDESS for 20% off.
*DRIPDROP: Stay hydrated this year with DripDrop. Right now, DripDrop is offering podcast listeners 20% off your first order. Go to dripdrop.com and use promo code habits.
*BETTERHELP: Get matched today with a licensed therapist when you visit https://www.betterhelp.com/habitsofagoddess .
*Shop My LTK for all things mentioned in this video: https://liketk.it/5QWLu
* Follow and connect with me here:
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jasminerasco1?_t=ZT-90xO4XoWDSH&_r=1 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/habitsofagoddess and Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@habitsofagoddess/videos
*Here's how to support the podcast: https://buymeacoffee.com/habitofagoddess
*Book a Goddess Chat session with me: https://habitofagoddess.com/products/goddess-chat-calls
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- *SHOPIFY: Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://www.shopify.com/habitsofagoddess
for your first three months, plus access to their app, community, and wellness classes.
*SMILESET: Listeners of Habits of a Goddess get an additional 35 percent discount when they go to https://smileset.com/habits
*ZENNI: If your glasses are overdue for a refresh, now is the time. Go to https://www.ZENNI.com/PODCAST and use code PODCAST15 for 15% your first order.
*WHATNOT: Download the Whatnot app today and get free shipping on your first order. https://www.whatnot.com/invite/jasminerasco in the app store and start scoring amazing deals.
*Bask & Lather: Explore viral bestsellers and products of healthier hair of ALL types from Bask and Lather. Go to https://www.baskandlatherco.com and use code GODDESS for 20% off.
*DRIPDROP: Stay hydrated this year with DripDrop. Right now, DripDrop is offering podcast listeners 20% off your first order. Go to dripdrop.com and use promo code habits.
*BETTERHELP: Get matched today with a licensed therapist when you visit https://www.betterhelp.com/habitsofagoddess .
*Shop My LTK for all things mentioned in this video: https://liketk.it/5QWLu
* Follow and connect with me here:
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jasminerasco1?_t=ZT-90xO4XoWDSH&_r=1 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/habitsofagoddess and Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@habitsofagoddess/videos
*Here's how to support the podcast: https://buymeacoffee.com/habitofagoddess
*Book a Goddess Chat session with me: https://habitofagoddess.com/products/goddess-chat-calls
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- *SHOPIFY: Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://www.shopify.com/habitsofagoddess
for your first three months, plus access to their app, community, and wellness classes.
*ZENNI: If your glasses are overdue for a refresh, now is the time. Go to https://www.ZENNI.com/PODCAST and use code PODCAST15 for 15% your first order.
*WHATNOT: Download the Whatnot app today and get free shipping on your first order. https://www.whatnot.com/invite/jasminerasco in the app store and start scoring amazing deals.
*Bask & Lather: Explore viral bestsellers and products of healthier hair of ALL types from Bask and Lather. Go to https://www.baskandlatherco.com and use code GODDESS for 20% off.
*Boll & Branch: Upgrade your sleep with Boll & Branch. Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at https://www.bollandbranch.com/habits with code habits.
*DRIPDROP: Stay hydrated this year with DripDrop. Right now, DripDrop is offering podcast listeners 20% off your first order. Go to dripdrop.com and use promo code habits.
*HERO BREAD: This year, hit your goals without giving up your favorite bready dishes. Hero Bread is offering 10% off your order. Go to hero.co and use code HABITS at checkout.
*BETTERHELP: Get matched today with a licensed therapist when you visit https://www.betterhelp.com/habitsofagoddess .
*Shop My LTK for all things mentioned in this video: https://liketk.it/5QWLu
* Follow and connect with me here:
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jasminerasco1?_t=ZT-90xO4XoWDSH&_r=1 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/habitsofagoddess and Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@habitsofagoddess/videos
*Here's how to support the podcast: https://buymeacoffee.com/habitofagoddess
*Book a Goddess Chat session with me: https://habitofagoddess.com/products/goddess-chat-calls
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Wake Up Empowered: Daily Affirmations to Start Your Day Strong | HABITS OF A GODDESS07/20/2026 | 21 mins.*SHOPIFY: Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://www.shopify.com/habitsofagoddess
for your first three months, plus access to their app, community, and wellness classes.
*ZENNI: If your glasses are overdue for a refresh, now is the time. Go to https://www.ZENNI.com/PODCAST and use code PODCAST15 for 15% your first order.
*WHATNOT: Download the Whatnot app today and get free shipping on your first order. https://www.whatnot.com/invite/jasminerasco in the app store and start scoring amazing deals.
*Bask & Lather: Explore viral bestsellers and products of healthier hair of ALL types from Bask and Lather. Go to https://www.baskandlatherco.com and use code GODDESS for 20% off.
*Boll & Branch: Upgrade your sleep with Boll & Branch. Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at https://www.bollandbranch.com/habits with code habits.
*DRIPDROP: Stay hydrated this year with DripDrop. Right now, DripDrop is offering podcast listeners 20% off your first order. Go to dripdrop.com and use promo code habits.
*HERO BREAD: This year, hit your goals without giving up your favorite bready dishes. Hero Bread is offering 10% off your order. Go to hero.co and use code HABITS at checkout.
*BETTERHELP: Get matched today with a licensed therapist when you visit https://www.betterhelp.com/habitsofagoddess .
*Shop My LTK for all things mentioned in this video: https://liketk.it/5QWLu
* Follow and connect with me here:
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jasminerasco1?_t=ZT-90xO4XoWDSH&_r=1 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/habitsofagoddess and Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@habitsofagoddess/videos
*Here's how to support the podcast: https://buymeacoffee.com/habitofagoddess
*Book a Goddess Chat session with me: https://habitofagoddess.com/products/goddess-chat-calls
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- *SHOPIFY: Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://www.shopify.com/habitsofagoddess
for your first three months, plus access to their app, community, and wellness classes.
*ZENNI: If your glasses are overdue for a refresh, now is the time. Go to https://www.ZENNI.com/PODCAST and use code PODCAST15 for 15% your first order.
*WHATNOT: Download the Whatnot app today and get free shipping on your first order. https://www.whatnot.com/invite/jasminerasco in the app store and start scoring amazing deals.
*Bask & Lather: Explore viral bestsellers and products of healthier hair of ALL types from Bask and Lather. Go to https://www.baskandlatherco.com and use code GODDESS for 20% off.
*Boll & Branch: Upgrade your sleep with Boll & Branch. Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at https://www.bollandbranch.com/habits with code habits.
*DRIPDROP: Stay hydrated this year with DripDrop. Right now, DripDrop is offering podcast listeners 20% off your first order. Go to dripdrop.com and use promo code habits.
*HERO BREAD: This year, hit your goals without giving up your favorite bready dishes. Hero Bread is offering 10% off your order. Go to hero.co and use code HABITS at checkout.
*BETTERHELP: Get matched today with a licensed therapist when you visit https://www.betterhelp.com/habitsofagoddess .
*Shop My LTK for all things mentioned in this video: https://liketk.it/5QWLu
* Follow and connect with me here:
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jasminerasco1?_t=ZT-90xO4XoWDSH&_r=1 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/habitsofagoddess and Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@habitsofagoddess/videos
*Here's how to support the podcast: https://buymeacoffee.com/habitofagoddess
*Book a Goddess Chat session with me: https://habitofagoddess.com/products/goddess-chat-calls
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Habits of A Goddess
A personal development podcast for women to activate their inner goddess through the power of affirmations. Hosted by : Jasmine Rasco Here's how to support the podcast: https://linktr.ee/habitsofagoddessPodcast website
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