Hello Beautiful! I hope these daily affirmations help increase your feminine energy and awaken the goddess within you. Thank you for listening! Have a beautiful... More
Available Episodes
5 of 158
MAY AFFIRMATIONS | HABITS OF A GODDESS
HAPPY PODCAST ANNIVERSARY. THIS MONTH WE CELEBRATE 3 YEARS IN THE PODCAST WORLD! Enter our GIVEAWAY HERE : https://www.instagram.com/p/Crr_O5FtH12/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= or follow our @habitsofagoddess instagram to learn more.
A special offer for our listeners Save $$$ at the GODDESS RETREAT when you use code: YEAR3 at checkout. REGISTER FOR THE 2023 GODDESS WELLNESS RETREAT HERE: https://habits-of-a-goddess-school.thinkific.com/courses/2023-habits-of-a-goddess-wellness-retreat-in-palm-beach-fl
Try online therapy with Betterhelp. Visit https://betterhelp.com/habitsofagoddess for 10% off your first month of therapy. Use Code: habitsofagoddess at checkout. Thank you for listening to these May Affirmations. Remember that your words are powerful and you create your reality. The more positive you speak to yourself the more your confidence will expand and raise your vibration. If you enjoyed listening, come over to our Instagram @habitsofagoddess / TikTok @habitsofagoddess and comment under our most recent post of your thoughts of the episode. Also don’t forget to share the podcast and tag us @habitsofagoddess. Follow the host Jasmine on IG here @jasminerasco. If you enjoy the show, leave us a review on Spotify or Apple podcast. I love interacting with you goddesses and I appreciate your love and support. Have a beautiful day!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/habits-of-a-goddess/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/habits-of-a-goddess/support
5/1/2023
13:15
HEALING AFTER A BREAKUP AFFIRMATIONS | HABITS OF A GODDESS
Thank you to our sponsor Prose. You can start your hair journey with me today with www.prose.com/habits for your FREE in-depth hair consultation and get 15% off your order.
Try online therapy with Betterhelp. Visit https://betterhelp.com/habitsofagoddess for 10% off your first month of therapy. Use Code: habitsofagoddess at checkout.
REGISTER FOR THE 2023 GODDESS WELLNESS RETREAT HERE: https://habits-of-a-goddess-school.thinkific.com/courses/2023-habits-of-a-goddess-wellness-retreat-in-palm-beach-fl .
Thank you for listening to these Healing After A Breakup Affirmations. Remember that your words are powerful and you create your reality. The more positive you speak to yourself the more your confidence will expand and raise your vibration. If you enjoyed listening, come over to our Instagram @habitsofagoddess / TikTok @habitsofagoddess and comment under our most recent post of your thoughts of the episode. Also don’t forget to share the podcast and tag us @habitsofagoddess. Follow the host Jasmine on IG here @jasminerasco. If you enjoy the show, leave us a review on Spotify or Apple podcast. I love interacting with you goddesses and I appreciate your love and support. Have a beautiful day!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/habits-of-a-goddess/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/habits-of-a-goddess/support
4/24/2023
17:00
BOUNDARIES AFFIRMATIONS | HABITS OF A GODDESS
Try online therapy with Betterhelp. Visit https://betterhelp.com/habitsofagoddess for 10% off your first month of therapy. Use Code: habitsofagoddess at checkout.
REGISTER FOR THE 2023 GODDESS WELLNESS RETREAT HERE: https://habits-of-a-goddess-school.thinkific.com/courses/2023-habits-of-a-goddess-wellness-retreat-in-palm-beach-fl .
Thank you for listening to these Boundaries Affirmations. Remember that your words are powerful and you create your reality. The more positive you speak to yourself the more your confidence will expand and raise your vibration. If you enjoyed listening, come over to our Instagram @habitsofagoddess / TikTok @habitsofagoddess and comment under our most recent post of your thoughts of the episode. Also don’t forget to share the podcast and tag us @habitsofagoddess. Follow the host Jasmine on IG here @jasminerasco. If you enjoy the show, leave us a review on Spotify or Apple podcast. I love interacting with you goddesses and I appreciate your love and support. Have a beautiful day!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/habits-of-a-goddess/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/habits-of-a-goddess/support
4/17/2023
10:13
2023 GODDESS RETREAT IN PALM BEACH, FL @ THE BREAKERS | HABITS OF A GODDESS
Sign up for the retreat here: https://habits-of-a-goddess-school.thinkific.com/courses/2023-habits-of-a-goddess-wellness-retreat-in-palm-beach-fl Email 📧 [email protected] for more information.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/habits-of-a-goddess/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/habits-of-a-goddess/support
4/13/2023
1:49
BELIEVE IN YOURSELF AFFIRMATION S | HABITS OF A GODDESS
Looking for a doctor in your area? Find and book patient reviewed doctors here: www.zocdoc.com/habits. Try online therapy with Betterhelp. Visit https://betterhelp.com/habitsofagoddess for 10% off your first month of therapy. Use Code: habitsofagoddess at checkout.
REGISTER FOR THE 2023 GODDESS WELLNESS RETREAT HERE: https://habits-of-a-goddess-school.thinkific.com/courses/2023-habits-of-a-goddess-wellness-retreat-in-palm-beach-fl
Thank you for listening to these "Believe In Yourself" Affirmations. Remember that your words are powerful and you create your reality. The more positive you speak to yourself the more your confidence will expand and raise your vibration. If you enjoyed listening, come over to our Instagram @habitsofagoddess / TikTok @habitsofagoddess and comment under our most recent post of your thoughts of the episode. Also don’t forget to share the podcast and tag us @habitsofagoddess. Follow the host Jasmine on IG here @jasminerasco. If you enjoy the show, leave us a review on Spotify or Apple podcast. I love interacting with you goddesses and I appreciate your love and support. Have a beautiful day!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/habits-of-a-goddess/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/habits-of-a-goddess/support