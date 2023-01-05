Have you felt it? Something is rippling through humanity at this moment. It's a stirring... a longing... a remembering. A sense that we are more capable than we... More
Available Episodes
5 of 300
S12 E5: Creativity, Magical Ideas, and THE NEW BOOK!
My book FINALLY has a face! This book has been one of the most impactful projects I've ever created. Get a sneak peak behind-the-scenes of my upcoming book, Old-Fashioned on Purpose.Preorder Old-Fashioned on Purpose now and get exclusive bonuses! http://oldfashionedbook.com/Learn more about the Modern Homestead Conference here: https://modernhomesteading.com/ Have a message you want to share with the world? Apply to be a guest on the Old-Fashioned on Purpose podcast here: https://www.theprairiehomestead.com/podcast-guest-applicationWeekly musings from my homestead: http://theprairiehomestead.com/letterMy essays on an old-fashioned life: www.prairiephilosophy.comMy homesteading tutorials & recipes: www.theprairiehomestead.comOur Wyoming-raised, grass-finished beef: http://genuinebeefco.comJill on Twitter: http://twitter.com/homesteaderJill on Instagram: @jill.wingerJill on Facebook: http://facebook.com/theprairiehomestead
5/1/2023
35:26
S12 E4: Pastured Pork IS Possible (Even on the Prairie!)
Do you have to have woodland to pasture pigs? What does it look like to raise pigs on the prairie? And can you really use lard on your face? I'm joined by Charles Mayfield of Farrow Skincare for this enlightening podcast episode. My pastured-pork paradigm will never be the same!Learn more about Charles Mayfield here: https://farrow.life/Learn more about the Modern Homestead Conference here: https://modernhomesteading.com/ Have a message you want to share with the world? Apply to be a guest on the Old-Fashioned on Purpose podcast here: https://www.theprairiehomestead.com/podcast-guest-applicationWeekly musings from my homestead: http://theprairiehomestead.com/letterMy essays on an old-fashioned life: www.prairiephilosophy.comMy homesteading tutorials & recipes: www.theprairiehomestead.comOur Wyoming-raised, grass-finished beef: http://genuinebeefco.comJill on Twitter: http://twitter.com/homesteaderJill on Instagram: @jill.wingerJill on Facebook: http://facebook.com/theprairiehomestead
4/24/2023
1:12:21
S12 E3: Eyeballs, Roadkill, and the Ethics of Butchering Animals
This interview reached places I'd never thought I'd go... eyeballs, roadkill, and the ethics of butchering animals. In this powerful interview with Harmony Cronin a professional big game skinner and mobile butcher, we talk life, death, and so much more.Learn more about the Modern Homestead Conference here: https://modernhomesteading.com/ Learn more about Harmony Cronin here: http://harmonycronin.squarespace.com/ Learn more about about the folk school Gathering Ways here: http://www.gatheringways.com/Have a message you want to share with the world? Apply to be a guest on the Old-Fashioned on Purpose podcast here: https://www.theprairiehomestead.com/podcast-guest-applicationWeekly musings from my homestead: http://theprairiehomestead.com/letterMy essays on an old-fashioned life: www.prairiephilosophy.comMy homesteading tutorials & recipes: www.theprairiehomestead.comOur Wyoming-raised, grass-finished beef: http://genuinebeefco.comJill on Twitter: http://twitter.com/homesteaderJill on Instagram: @jill.wingerJill on Facebook: http://facebook.com/theprairiehomestead
4/17/2023
56:11
S12 E2: Love Your Place and It'll Love You Back
As homesteaders, it's easy to get caught up in the idea of self-sufficiency. However, the practice of building community is one of the most old-fashioned skills we can cultivate.In this podcast episode, I'm honored to be joined by Norm Van Eeden Petersman from Strong Towns, a nonprofit dedicated to building community. If you're looking for a roadmap to reviving a town or bolstering other types of community, you will LOVE this episode.Learn more about the Modern Homestead Conference here: https://modernhomesteading.com/ Learn more about Norm Van Eeden Petersman and Strong Towns here: https://www.strongtowns.org/ Are you ready to activate the Strong Towns movement where you live? Learn more here: https://www.strongtowns.org/local4 Ways to get started building strong towns: https://www.strongtowns.org/journal/2017/9/7/6-ways-to-start-building-strong-townsWant to Build Community on Your Street? Just Hit 'Print': https://www.strongtowns.org/journal/2022/8/22/want-to-build-community-on-your-street-just-hit-printCan we please stop fighting about gardens? https://www.strongtowns.org/journal/2022/3/14/can-we-please-stop-fighting-about-gardensWeekly musings from my homestead: http://theprairiehomestead.com/letterMy essays on an old-fashioned life: www.prairiephilosophy.comMy homesteading tutorials & recipes: www.theprairiehomestead.comOur Wyoming-raised, grass-finished beef: http://genuinebeefco.comJill on Twitter: http://twitter.com/homesteaderJill on Instagram: @jill.wingerJill on Facebook: http://facebook.com/theprairiehomestead
4/10/2023
53:57
S12 E1: When the Problem Becomes the Solution with Rob Avis
When I invited Rob Avis of Verge Permaculture to come on the podcast, I thought we'd be talking about food forests and garden design.Little did I know we'd be diving guilt around existence, how to use problems as a roadmap to solutions, and strategies for thinking holistically in every area of life. This is one of my top 5 favorite interviews to date- don't miss it!Be sure to check out Toups & Co, a small homestead family that makes amazing skin products from natural ingredients. Go to ThePrairieHomestead.com/makeup and save 15% with code HOMESTEAD.Learn more about the Modern Homestead Conference here: https://modernhomesteading.com/ Where to find Rob Avis: http://theprairiehomestead.com/verge Use the code: oldfashioned100 for $100 CAD off any level Permaculture Design Certification (expires May 31, 2023) Weekly musings from my homestead: http://theprairiehomestead.com/letterMy essays on an old-fashioned life: www.prairiephilosophy.comMy homesteading tutorials & recipes: www.theprairiehomestead.comOur Wyoming-raised, grass-finished beef: http://genuinebeefco.comJill on Twitter: http://twitter.com/homesteaderJill on Instagram: @jill.wingerJill on Facebook: http://facebook.com/theprairiehomestead
Have you felt it? Something is rippling through humanity at this moment. It's a stirring... a longing... a remembering. A sense that we are more capable than we’ve been led to believe. We want to feel alive, not sedated.. but we've lost our way. We've traded a life intertwined with nature for asphalt and artificial lights. We've swapped natural movement for a sedentary existence. We've given up food from the earth in favor of food from the factory. We've sacrificed our traditional skillsets for apps and gadgets. But while our overdose on modernity may have made us sick, there is an antidote. Join best-selling author and mentor, Jill Winger, each week as she digs into a different facet of the old-fashioned on purpose lifestyle.