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Old Fashioned On Purpose

Jill Winger
EducationHobbies
Old Fashioned On Purpose
Latest episode

415 episodes

  • Old Fashioned On Purpose

    S19: E10: A Different Way to Buy Groceries: Inside Azure Standard

    08/03/2026 | 35 mins.
    As food prices continue to rise, buying the cheapest option isn’t always the same as spending wisely.
    In this episode, I'm chatting with Diana Strayer from Azure Standard. Together, we explore how Azure Standard helps folks access nutrient-dense food, how you can really save money through bulk buying, and also how to shop their sales pages strategically. Our conversation offers a great practical look at purchasing food more economically without sacrificing quality.
    Podcast Episode Highlights:
    Prices are rising and what we can do about it
    What Azure Standard is all about
    How Azure can be helpful for both rural and urban areas
    The importance of nutrient-dense food
    The difference between buying cheap and buying economically
    Saving money with bulk food
    Examples of food you can buy at Azure
    Saving with Azure's various sales pages
    How Azure Cash works
    How to make money with Azure
    Final thoughts
    Resources Mentioned in This Podcast Episode:
    Learn more about Azure Standard and their non-GMO, wholesome food options (especially bulk food) here: https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=ANnu0O8ySU
    --> Join Azure Standard for FREE and enjoy 15% off your first order of $100 or more. Simply use promo code OLDFASHIONED15 at checkout.
    OTHER HELPFUL RESOURCES FOR YOUR HOMESTEAD:
    Sign up for weekly musings from my homestead: https://jillwinger.substack.com/
    Get my free homesteading tutorials & recipes here: www.theprairiehomestead.com
    Jill on Instagram: @jill.winger
    Jill on Facebook: http://facebook.com/theprairiehomestead
    Apply to be a guest on the Old-Fashioned on Purpose podcast: https://www.theprairiehomestead.com/podcast-guest-application

    Did you enjoy listening to this episode? Please drop a comment below or leave a review to let us know. This can help other folks learn about this podcast and we also really appreciate the feedback!
  • Old Fashioned On Purpose

    S19: E9: It Takes Guts to be Bad at Something

    07/27/2026 | 28 mins.
    Being a beginner as an adult is humbling, awkward, and sometimes downright embarrassing—but it also takes a surprising amount of courage.
    In this episode, I’m sharing a few recent experiences that reminded me just how vulnerable it feels to learn something new, why other people can be so quick to criticize, and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with not being good at something yet. I'll share some tips and encouragement and also explain why your beginner status may actually be one of your greatest advantages. 
    Podcast Episode Highlights:
    Why I'm passionate about adults trying new things
    My real life examples
    Why some people are critical when others are newbies
    Why we are afraid to try new things
    Don't forget to stay humble
    The rollercoaster of emotions when learning something new
    How to change your perspective 
    How being a beginner can actual be a bonus when learning a new skill
    Final thoughts
    Resources Mentioned in This Podcast Episode:
    Learn more about Azure Standard and their non-GMO, wholesome food options (especially bulk food) here: https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=ANnu0O8ySU
    --> Join Azure Standard for FREE and enjoy 15% off your first order of $100 or more. Simply use promo code OLDFASHIONED15 at checkout.
    Learn more about Meal Craft here: https://mealcraftmethod.com/
    OTHER HELPFUL RESOURCES FOR YOUR HOMESTEAD:
    Sign up for weekly musings from my homestead: https://jillwinger.substack.com/
    Get my free homesteading tutorials & recipes here: www.theprairiehomestead.com
    Jill on Instagram: @jill.winger
    Jill on Facebook: http://facebook.com/theprairiehomestead
    Apply to be a guest on the Old-Fashioned on Purpose podcast: https://www.theprairiehomestead.com/podcast-guest-application

    Did you enjoy listening to this episode? Please drop a comment below or leave a review to let us know. This can help other folks learn about this podcast and we also really appreciate the feedback!
  • Old Fashioned On Purpose

    S19: E8: My House Is Hot. Here's What We're Eating (and What I'm Learning)

    07/20/2026 | 21 mins.
    My house is hot this summer—and after more than a decade of central air, I’m realizing just how accustomed I’ve become to comfort.
    In this episode, I’m sharing how the heat has made me more aware of my surroundings, more appreciative of certain things, and more thoughtful about what “old-fashioned on purpose” really means in everyday life. I’m also talking about what we’re eating during these sweltering days, including the simple meals and low-heat cooking strategies that are keeping us fed without turning the kitchen into an oven.
    Podcast Episode Highlights:
    My house is hot this year and I'm not used to it
    Becoming more aware
    Becoming more appreciative
    What Old-Fashioned on Purpose really means
    What (and how) we're eating during the summer
    Resources Mentioned in This Podcast Episode:
    Learn more about Azure Standard and their non-GMO, wholesome food options (especially bulk food) here: https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=ANnu0O8ySU
    --> Join Azure Standard for FREE and enjoy 15% off your first order of $100 or more. Simply use promo code OLDFASHIONED15 at checkout.
    Learn more about Meal Craft here: https://mealcraftmethod.com/ 
    OTHER HELPFUL RESOURCES FOR YOUR HOMESTEAD:
    Sign up for weekly musings from my homestead: https://jillwinger.substack.com/
    Get my free homesteading tutorials & recipes here: www.theprairiehomestead.com
    Jill on Instagram: @jill.winger
    Jill on Facebook: http://facebook.com/theprairiehomestead
    Apply to be a guest on the Old-Fashioned on Purpose podcast: https://www.theprairiehomestead.com/podcast-guest-application

    Did you enjoy listening to this episode? Please drop a comment below or leave a review to let us know. This can help other folks learn about this podcast and we also really appreciate the feedback!
  • Old Fashioned On Purpose

    S19: E7: When Everything Feels Out of Control I Do This

    07/13/2026 | 25 mins.
    As you all probably know by now, my life has been a tad bit crazy lately. So I did the ultimate unplug from reality recently by participating in a horsemanship clinic for 10 days. Of course, that means that when I got back to 'normal', things were a tad overwhelming.
    In this episode, I’m sharing what happens when worries turn into a negativity spiral, why our brains aren’t built to juggle everything at once, and the simple action steps that I take to conquer fear and overwhelm.
    Podcast Episode Highlights:
    How I unplug when life is crazy
    What happened after I returned to normal life
    The negativity spiral problem
    We aren't supposed to multi-task
    Get rid of the vague with mapping
    My real life examples
    Action cures fear
    Final thoughts
    Resources Mentioned in This Podcast Episode:
    Learn more about Azure Standard and their non-GMO, wholesome food options (especially bulk food) here: https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=ANnu0O8ySU
    --> Join Azure Standard for FREE and enjoy 15% off your first order of $100 or more. Simply use promo code OLDFASHIONED15 at checkout.
     Find my Old-Fashioned on Purpose planner here: https://www.prairieplanner.com/
    OTHER HELPFUL RESOURCES FOR YOUR HOMESTEAD:
    Sign up for weekly musings from my homestead: https://jillwinger.substack.com/
    Get my free homesteading tutorials & recipes here: www.theprairiehomestead.com
    Jill on Instagram: @jill.winger
    Jill on Facebook: http://facebook.com/theprairiehomestead
    Apply to be a guest on the Old-Fashioned on Purpose podcast: https://www.theprairiehomestead.com/podcast-guest-application

    Did you enjoy listening to this episode? Please drop a comment below or leave a review to let us know. This can help other folks learn about this podcast and we also really appreciate the feedback!
  • Old Fashioned On Purpose

    S19: E6: How I'm Building a New Life from Old Things

    06/29/2026 | 33 mins.
    Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about identity and how we lose pieces of ourselves over time, and what it looks like to slowly come back to who we’ve always been. In this episode, I’m sharing what I’ve been rediscovering about myself, why old things have been speaking to me so deeply, and how I'm creating a home with secondhand pieces.
    I’ll also share practical tips for finding the best vintage pieces, defining your own style, working with limitations, using what you already have, and why paint might just be the most underrated tool in your home. This is part reflection, part practical guide, and a little love letter to old things, imperfect homes, and becoming more yourself.
    Podcast Episode Highlights:
    Thinking about our identities and coming back to ourselves
    What I've rediscovered about myself recently
    What I've been finding lately
    My thoughts on old things
    Tip #1: where I'm buying the best pieces
    Tip #2: figuring out a style
    Tip #3: Limitations as a guide and not a roadblock
    Tip #4: Look around your home
    Tip #5: Paint is the best
    Tip #6: Ask around
    Final thoughts
    Resources Mentioned in This Podcast Episode:
    Stay tuned for my new cookbook: The Old-Fashioned on Purpose Cookbook: Timeless Recipes That Fit Your Modern Life, coming SOON in October 2026!!
    Find photos of some of my recent old finds in this post: https://www.theprairiehomestead.com/2026/06/the-girl-who-saw-treasure-in-junk.html
    OTHER HELPFUL RESOURCES FOR YOUR HOMESTEAD:
    Sign up for weekly musings from my homestead: https://jillwinger.substack.com/
    Get my free homesteading tutorials & recipes here: www.theprairiehomestead.com
    Jill on Instagram: @jill.winger
    Jill on Facebook: http://facebook.com/theprairiehomestead
    Apply to be a guest on the Old-Fashioned on Purpose podcast: https://www.theprairiehomestead.com/podcast-guest-application

    Did you enjoy listening to this episode? Please drop a comment below or leave a review to let us know. This can help other folks learn about this podcast and we also really appreciate the feedback!
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About Old Fashioned On Purpose
Have you felt it? Something is rippling through humanity at this moment. It's a stirring... a longing... a remembering. A sense that we are more capable than we’ve been led to believe. We want to feel alive, not sedated.. but we've lost our way. We've traded a life intertwined with nature for asphalt and artificial lights. We've swapped natural movement for a sedentary existence. We've given up food from the earth in favor of food from the factory. We've sacrificed our traditional skillsets for apps and gadgets. But while our overdose on modernity may have made us sick, there is an antidote. Join best-selling author and mentor, Jill Winger, each week as she digs into a different facet of the old-fashioned on purpose lifestyle.
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