Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about identity and how we lose pieces of ourselves over time, and what it looks like to slowly come back to who we’ve always been. In this episode, I’m sharing what I’ve been rediscovering about myself, why old things have been speaking to me so deeply, and how I'm creating a home with secondhand pieces.

I’ll also share practical tips for finding the best vintage pieces, defining your own style, working with limitations, using what you already have, and why paint might just be the most underrated tool in your home. This is part reflection, part practical guide, and a little love letter to old things, imperfect homes, and becoming more yourself.

Podcast Episode Highlights:

Thinking about our identities and coming back to ourselves

What I've rediscovered about myself recently

What I've been finding lately

My thoughts on old things

Tip #1: where I'm buying the best pieces

Tip #2: figuring out a style

Tip #3: Limitations as a guide and not a roadblock

Tip #4: Look around your home

Tip #5: Paint is the best

Tip #6: Ask around

Final thoughts

Resources Mentioned in This Podcast Episode:

Stay tuned for my new cookbook: The Old-Fashioned on Purpose Cookbook: Timeless Recipes That Fit Your Modern Life, coming SOON in October 2026!!

Find photos of some of my recent old finds in this post: https://www.theprairiehomestead.com/2026/06/the-girl-who-saw-treasure-in-junk.html

OTHER HELPFUL RESOURCES FOR YOUR HOMESTEAD:

Sign up for weekly musings from my homestead: https://jillwinger.substack.com/

Get my free homesteading tutorials & recipes here: www.theprairiehomestead.com

Jill on Instagram: @jill.winger

Jill on Facebook: http://facebook.com/theprairiehomestead

Apply to be a guest on the Old-Fashioned on Purpose podcast: https://www.theprairiehomestead.com/podcast-guest-application



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