Leveling up for "Hot Girl Summer" PART 2!!!! 5 step plan of how to have the best summer & create memories & excitment!! Hope you enjoy & make sure to follow our socials below: MY SOCIALS: Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kaylieestewart/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/hotgirlenergypodcast/?hl=en tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@kaylieestewart?_t=8UV3DMjINID&_r=1 Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiAlWpmp905JHvVLtZnIk8A

welcome back to another episode its been TOO LONG!! offically back to weekly episodes starting next week! In this week's epsiode, its all about becoming hotter, bolder & richer. I share my tips on how to feel your best self. Hope you enjoy & make sure to follow our socials: MY SOCIALS: Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kaylieestewart/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/hotgirlenergypodcast/?hl=en tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@kaylieestewart?_t=8UV3DMjINID&_r=1 Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiAlWpmp905JHvVLtZnIk8A

Taking a Tiktok trend to the podcast today, here are 30 things I think are worth EVERY PENNY!! Reminder that this is my OWN opnion, I know not everyone will think its worth it but these are things that I adore! Hope you enjoy & make sure to follow our socials below: MY SOCIALS: Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kaylieestewart/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/hotgirlenergypodcast/?hl=en tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@kaylieestewart?_t=8UV3DMjINID&_r=1 Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiAlWpmp905JHvVLtZnIk8A

About Hot Girl Energy Podcast

About Hot Girl Energy Podcast

About Hot Girl Energy Podcast

Wednesdays are always better when you start your day with the "Hot Girl Energy" podcast. Every episode is to remind you that you have the energy to become the best version of yourself and to live the healthy & balanced lifestyle you have always strived for. Your go-to podcast for hot girl tips, advice, girl chats, healthy habits and so much more. Hosted by your favourite wellness & lifestyle influencer, Kaylie Stewart.