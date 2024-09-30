Learn French with daily podcasts

Embouteillage judiciaire (Judicial Bottleneck)

Les tribunaux français sont submergés par un nombre record d'affaires en attente, mettant en lumière la nécessité de réformes structurelles pour accélérer les procédures et désengorger les dossiers.Traduction:French courts are overwhelmed by a record number of pending cases, highlighting the need for structural reforms to speed up proceedings and alleviate backlogs.