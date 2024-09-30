Powered by RND
Choses à Savoir
Learn French with free daily podcasts, brought to you by French teachers from Paris.
EducationLanguage Learning

Available Episodes

5 of 1702
  • Crue montante (Rising flood)
    De fortes précipitations ont provoqué des inondations importantes dans l'Ouest de la France, touchant des milliers de foyers et perturbant les transports.Traduction:Heavy rainfall caused major flooding in Western France, affecting thousands of households and disrupting transportation.
    --------  
    4:07
  • Il rebondit! (It rebounds!)
    Le tourisme en France rebondit en 2024, avec un afflux massif de visiteurs étrangers, redynamisant l'économie locale dans les régions touristiques.Translation in English:Tourism in France rebounds in 2024, with a massive influx of foreign visitors, revitalizing the local economy in tourist regions.
    --------  
    2:37
  • Accord de trêve (Truce Agreement)
    Le Liban a accepté la prolongation de l'accord de trêve avec Israël jusqu'au 18 février, comme proposé par les États-Unis.Traduction:Lebanon has agreed to extend the truce agreement with Israel until February 18, as proposed by the United States.
    --------  
    3:06
  • Libération d'otages (Hostage Release)
    À Gaza, la libération de quatre otages israéliennes a été soigneusement orchestrée, dans le cadre des négociations en cours.Traduction:In Gaza, the release of four Israeli hostages was carefully orchestrated as part of ongoing negotiations.
    --------  
    3:00
  • Embouteillage judiciaire (Judicial Bottleneck)
    Les tribunaux français sont submergés par un nombre record d'affaires en attente, mettant en lumière la nécessité de réformes structurelles pour accélérer les procédures et désengorger les dossiers.Traduction:French courts are overwhelmed by a record number of pending cases, highlighting the need for structural reforms to speed up proceedings and alleviate backlogs.
    --------  
    4:28

About Learn French with daily podcasts

Learn French with free daily podcasts, brought to you by French teachers from Paris. Hébergé par Acast. Visitez acast.com/privacy pour plus d'informations.
