Having kids is impossible to convey to those who haven't experienced it. And that's okay—it can be a beautiful little secret that binds all of us parents together.
The Extraordinary Will Take Care of Itself
Make the ordinary come alive for them. The extraordinary will take care of itself.
Remember To Give Them Grace | Julia Baird
Kids need grace just as much as parents do. Julia Baird joins Ryan to discuss the impermanence of childhood, the importance of grace in parenting, and the inevitable grief that accompanies their growth. Julia Baird is an author, broadcaster, and journalist based in Sydney, Australia. Be sure to check out her books, Phosphorescence: A Memoir of Finding Joy When Your World Goes Dark, Victoria: The Queen: An Intimate Biography of the Woman Who Ruled an Empire, and Bright Shining: How Grace Changes Everything.
They Learned This Lesson For You
Remind yourself this morning and every morning: this will end. Tempus fugit.
You’re Not Alone In This
Raising a family has always been a wild, chaotic daily existence—one filled with joy and difficulty, love and labor—that has humbled and inspired every parent.
The audio companion to DailyDad.com’s daily email meditations on fatherhood, read by Ryan Holiday. Each daily reading will help you find the wisdom, inner strength, and good humor you need in order to be a great dad. Learn from historical figures and contemporary fathers how to do your most important job. Find more at dailydad.com.