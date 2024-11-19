Remember To Give Them Grace | Julia Baird

Kids need grace just as much as parents do. Julia Baird joins Ryan to discuss the impermanence of childhood, the importance of grace in parenting, and the inevitable grief that accompanies their growth. 🎥 Watch Julia Baird's interview with Ryan on YouTubeJulia Baird is an author, broadcaster, and journalist based in Sydney, Australia. Be sure to check out her books, Phosphorescence: A Memoir of Finding Joy When Your World Goes Dark, Victoria: The Queen: An Intimate Biography of the Woman Who Ruled an Empire, and Bright Shining: How Grace Changes Everything. Follow Julia on Instagram @JuliaBaird and on X @BairdJulia