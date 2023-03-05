Luke's ENGLISH Podcast - Learn British English with Luke Thompson

Luke's English Podcast is an award-winning podcast for learners of English. Listen, learn and have fun while picking up natural British English as it really is ... More
823. ChatGPT & Learning English PART 3
823. ChatGPT & Learning English PART 3

In this final part of the series I'm going to evaluate ChatGPT's ability to work as a dictionary with definitions, example sentences, synonyms, phonetic transcriptions, etc. I test its ability to convert texts into British English or other varieties, see if it can help with sentence stress and word stress, and check its ability to create grammar and vocabulary quizzes and other useful exercises.Episode page with transcript https://wp.me/p4IuUx-sOb
5/3/2023
1:02:43
822. ChatGPT & Learning English PART 2
822. ChatGPT & Learning English PART 2

In this series I am evaluating ChatGPT as a language-learning tool. In this part I'm experimenting with role-play conversations, job interview practice, creating texts and dialogues and seeing if it can help you prepare for Cambridge exams like IELTS or CAE.Episode page with transcript https://wp.me/p4IuUx-sND
4/29/2023
52:40
821. ChatGPT & Learning English PART 1
821. ChatGPT & Learning English PART 1

An episode exploring the various ways that ChatGPT might be able to help you learn English. Can it create study plans? Can it correct your errors and explain the corrections? Can you use it to simulate natural conversations? This is the first of a three-part series in which I test ChatGPT's usefulness as an AI language learning tool.Episode page with transcript https://wp.me/p4IuUx-sMP
4/26/2023
1:12:29
820. A Springtime Ramble 🌸🌷Learn English with LEP
820. A Springtime Ramble 🌸🌷Learn English with LEP

Rambling on my own about getting stuck in a time-loop 🔁, protests and strikes in Paris 🔥, the arrival of child 2 👶, and more. 👉 Episode page https://wp.me/p4IuUx-sMu👉 Tony Kaizen interviews Luke on his podcast https://youtu.be/rIolbmPGKRU
4/19/2023
1:05:16
819. What does it really mean to be “good at English”?
819. What does it really mean to be "good at English"?

How do we know when someone's English is good? Is it just about having a "British accent", knowing lots of big words, or speaking with no errors? In fact, there is a lot more to it than that. IELTS can show us how someone's level of English is assessed by looking at a wide range of skills and sub-skills and there is a lot more to it than making no errors while speaking with a "British accent". This episode should help you consider your own level of English level, get some perspective on what language competence really means, and hopefully cause people to think twice when making snap judgements about other people's English.Episode page https://wp.me/p4IuUx-sNi Get the PDF transcript https://teacherluke.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/819.-What-does-it-really-mean-to-be-good-at-English.pdf
