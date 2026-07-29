Luke's ENGLISH Podcast - Learn British English with Luke Thompson

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1016 episodes
- Back by popular demand, here is another Sherlock Holmes mystery for episode 999. How will Watson deal with his mini-mission to an opium den, before joining Holmes on one of his most singular cases so far, attempting to solve the disappearance of a gentleman and the suspicious involvement of the man with the twisted lip? Listen to the story and then keep listening as I break it down paragraph by paragraph.
Get the story PDF here 👉 https://teacherluke.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Sherlock-Holmes-The-Adventure-of-the-Man-with-the-Twisted-Lip-999.pdf
Episode page 👉 https://teacherluke.co.uk/2026/07/29/sherlock-holmes-the-adventure-of-the-man-with-the-twisted-lip-🕵/
LEP Premium 👉 https://www.teacherluke.co.uk/premium
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Some podcast housekeeping is necessary in this episode, as I talk about current LEP news, moving into a house in the countryside, sketchy plans for episode 1000, an update on the scary story competition, final thoughts on the World Cup, and more. My daughter joins me with various comments throughout, and at one point a bird even flies into the room. What fun we had. PDF transcript available.
Get the PDF transcript 👉 https://teacherluke.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Rambling-in-the-Countryside-feat.-my-daughter-998.pdf
Episode page 👉 https://teacherluke.co.uk/2026/07/21/rambling-in-the-countryside-🏡-feat-my-daughter-998/
LEP Premium 👉 https://www.teacherluke.co.uk/premium
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
WORLD CUP RAMBLE #4 ⚽️ FIFA 2026 England 🏴 vs Argentina 🇦🇷 and more... (with Zdenek) [BONUS]07/16/2026 | 2h 5 mins.Recorded the day after Argentina beat England in the semi-final 😭 here is World Cup Ramble #4. Zdenek joins me again as we discuss as many talking points as possible, including what on earth happened yesterday, the intense rivalry between Argentina & England, the historical background to that rivalry, Spain eliminating France, predictions for the final and so many other things, including a passionate conversation about cultural differences and communication style, plus the real heroes and villains of this epic World Cup competition. Normal podcasting will continue next week.
Luke on The Footglish Podcast https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zc-Wjg_DEXk
Episode Page https://teacherluke.co.uk/2026/07/16/world-cup-ramble-4-fifa-2026-england-vs-argentina-and-much-more-with-zdenek/
LEP Premium https://www.teacherluke.co.uk/premium
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Martin returns with a set of questions about childhood, sparking a funny conversation full of stories from school, family holidays, getting into trouble, and formative years of Luke growing up both in urban West London and rural West Midlands. Expect a premium episode dealing with vocabulary in this conversation.
Get the PDF transcript 👉 https://teacherluke.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Funny-Childhood-Memories-Stories-with-Martin-Episode-Transcript.pdf
Episode page 👉 https://teacherluke.co.uk/2026/07/13/funny-childhood-memories-stories-with-martin/
LEP Premium 👉 https://www.teacherluke.co.uk/premium
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Here is the third World Cup ramble, covering the events of the last 16, predicting the outcomes of the quarter finals and beyond, and discussing the various issues, talking points and controversies. Is the World Cup rigged? Are the referees biased? What about the scandal involving FIFA and Trump? Who is going to win this massive competition? I'm joined by football fan and returning guest Fred Eyangoh. Leave your comments below and join the discussion!
Episode page https://teacherluke.co.uk/2026/07/08/world-cup-ramble-3-fifa-2026-with-fred-bonus/
LEP Premium https://www.teacherluke.co.uk/premium
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Comedy podcasts
- Good Hang with Amy PoehlerComedy
- The Joe Rogan ExperienceComedy
- Conan O’Brien Needs A FriendComedy
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo VonComedy
- Baby, this is Keke PalmerComedy, Society & Culture
- Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardComedy, Music, TV & Film
- The Weekly Show with Jon StewartComedy, News, News Commentary
- Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonaldComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Society & Culture
- Call Her DaddyComedy
- Giggly SquadComedy
Trending Comedy podcasts
- DoughboysArts, Comedy, Food
- Judge John HodgmanComedy, Kids & Family, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Madigan’s PubcastComedy, Stand-Up Comedy
- Dear ChelseaComedy, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Adam and Dr. Drew ShowComedy, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture
- Blocks w/ Neal BrennanComedy, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture
- Rodeo Time with Dale BrisbyChristianity, Comedy, Religion & Spirituality, Sports, Wilderness
- Hasan Minhaj Doesn't KnowComedy, Comedy Interviews
- FlagrantComedy
- Girls Gotta EatComedy, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie KelceComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Leyendas LegendariasComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Therapuss with Jake ShaneComedy
- Wrong Turns with Jameela JamilComedy, Comedy Interviews, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Are You Garbage? Comedy PodcastComedy
- Jeff Lewis Has IssuesComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- The YardComedy, Leisure, Video Games
- The Adam Friedland ShowComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Politics, Stand-Up Comedy
- So True with Caleb HearonComedy
- TigerBellyComedy, Society & Culture, Stand-Up Comedy
- Intimacy CoordinatorComedy
- La CotorrisaComedy
- H3 PodcastComedy
- The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico BeanComedy
- Once We Were SpacemenArts, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Performing Arts, TV & Film
- Spitballers Comedy PodcastComedy, Improv, Kids & Family
- رختکن بازندههاComedy, Comedy Interviews, Education, Health & Wellness, Leisure, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
About Luke's ENGLISH Podcast - Learn British English with Luke Thompson
Luke's English Podcast is an award-winning podcast for learners of English. Listen, learn and have fun while picking up natural British English as it really is spoken. http://teacherluke.co.uk Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to Luke's ENGLISH Podcast - Learn British English with Luke Thompson, Good Hang with Amy Poehler and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Luke's ENGLISH Podcast - Learn British English with Luke Thompson
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Luke's ENGLISH Podcast - Learn British English with Luke Thompson: Podcasts in Family