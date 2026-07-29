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Luke's ENGLISH Podcast - Learn British English with Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson
ComedyEducation
Luke's ENGLISH Podcast - Learn British English with Luke Thompson
Latest episode

1016 episodes

  • Luke's ENGLISH Podcast - Learn British English with Luke Thompson

    Sherlock Holmes & The Adventure of the Man with the Twisted Lip 🕵 [999]

    07/29/2026 | 3h 14 mins.
    Back by popular demand, here is another Sherlock Holmes mystery for episode 999. How will Watson deal with his mini-mission to an opium den, before joining Holmes on one of his most singular cases so far, attempting to solve the disappearance of a gentleman and the suspicious involvement of the man with the twisted lip? Listen to the story and then keep listening as I break it down paragraph by paragraph.
    Get the story PDF here 👉 https://teacherluke.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Sherlock-Holmes-The-Adventure-of-the-Man-with-the-Twisted-Lip-999.pdf
    Episode page 👉 https://teacherluke.co.uk/2026/07/29/sherlock-holmes-the-adventure-of-the-man-with-the-twisted-lip-🕵/
    LEP Premium 👉 https://www.teacherluke.co.uk/premium
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Luke's ENGLISH Podcast - Learn British English with Luke Thompson

    Rambling in the Countryside 🏡 (feat. my daughter) [998]

    07/21/2026 | 58 mins.
    Some podcast housekeeping is necessary in this episode, as I talk about current LEP news, moving into a house in the countryside, sketchy plans for episode 1000, an update on the scary story competition, final thoughts on the World Cup, and more. My daughter joins me with various comments throughout, and at one point a bird even flies into the room. What fun we had. PDF transcript available.
    Get the PDF transcript 👉 https://teacherluke.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Rambling-in-the-Countryside-feat.-my-daughter-998.pdf
    Episode page 👉 https://teacherluke.co.uk/2026/07/21/rambling-in-the-countryside-🏡-feat-my-daughter-998/
    LEP Premium 👉 https://www.teacherluke.co.uk/premium
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Luke's ENGLISH Podcast - Learn British English with Luke Thompson

    WORLD CUP RAMBLE #4 ⚽️ FIFA 2026 England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs Argentina 🇦🇷 and more... (with Zdenek) [BONUS]

    07/16/2026 | 2h 5 mins.
    Recorded the day after Argentina beat England in the semi-final 😭 here is World Cup Ramble #4. Zdenek joins me again as we discuss as many talking points as possible, including what on earth happened yesterday, the intense rivalry between Argentina & England, the historical background to that rivalry, Spain eliminating France, predictions for the final and so many other things, including a passionate conversation about cultural differences and communication style, plus the real heroes and villains of this epic World Cup competition. Normal podcasting will continue next week.
    Luke on The Footglish Podcast https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zc-Wjg_DEXk
    Episode Page https://teacherluke.co.uk/2026/07/16/world-cup-ramble-4-fifa-2026-england-vs-argentina-and-much-more-with-zdenek/
    LEP Premium https://www.teacherluke.co.uk/premium
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Luke's ENGLISH Podcast - Learn British English with Luke Thompson

    Funny Childhood Memories & Stories ⚡️👦 (with Martin) [997]

    07/13/2026 | 1h 48 mins.
    Martin returns with a set of questions about childhood, sparking a funny conversation full of stories from school, family holidays, getting into trouble, and formative years of Luke growing up both in urban West London and rural West Midlands. Expect a premium episode dealing with vocabulary in this conversation.
    Get the PDF transcript 👉 https://teacherluke.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Funny-Childhood-Memories-Stories-with-Martin-Episode-Transcript.pdf
    Episode page 👉 https://teacherluke.co.uk/2026/07/13/funny-childhood-memories-stories-with-martin/
    LEP Premium 👉 https://www.teacherluke.co.uk/premium
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Luke's ENGLISH Podcast - Learn British English with Luke Thompson

    WORLD CUP RAMBLE 3 ⚽️ FIFA 2026 with Fred [BONUS]

    07/08/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Here is the third World Cup ramble, covering the events of the last 16, predicting the outcomes of the quarter finals and beyond, and discussing the various issues, talking points and controversies. Is the World Cup rigged? Are the referees biased? What about the scandal involving FIFA and Trump? Who is going to win this massive competition? I'm joined by football fan and returning guest Fred Eyangoh. Leave your comments below and join the discussion!
    Episode page https://teacherluke.co.uk/2026/07/08/world-cup-ramble-3-fifa-2026-with-fred-bonus/
    LEP Premium https://www.teacherluke.co.uk/premium
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Luke's ENGLISH Podcast - Learn British English with Luke Thompson
Luke's English Podcast is an award-winning podcast for learners of English. Listen, learn and have fun while picking up natural British English as it really is spoken. http://teacherluke.co.uk Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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