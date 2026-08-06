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About The Rick Burgess Show
The Rick Burgess Show is where bold talk meets big laughs every weekday morning. Hosted by Rick Burgess, alongside Head Producer Calvin “Speedy” Wilburn, Content Producer Eddie “Van” Adler, and Rick’s brother, Greg Burgess, this crew has been shaking things up for over 30 years. Together, they bring humor, insight, and a refreshing voice of reason into a sometimes unreasonable world. Airing live from 5:00 am to 10:00 am CT across 70+ U.S. radio stations, The Rick Burgess Show also streams on TuneIn, and YouTube, with daily archives available on podcast platforms and YouTube. From comedy and guest interviews to candid stories from everyday life, the show dives into all topics unapologetically, keeping listeners engaged, entertained, and always wondering what might happen next.Podcast website
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