May The Fourth Be With Us, Speedy Tests The Suckler 4000 | Daily Best of May 4 | Rick & Bubba

It's Star Wars Day and we have a huge May the 4th lined up! First, as Greg sits at home nursing 8 newborn puppies, Speedy tests out a puppy nursing device to see if it works. Find out if Speedy can make the "Suckler 4000" work in the name of science and helping puppies. Joe Rogan floats a theory about Jeffrey Epstein working for the government. The border is a disaster and Karine Jean-Pierre gets called on it. And a baby is saved from rolling into traffic by a random homeless guy.