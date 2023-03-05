Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Rick and Bubba Show
  • May The Fourth Be With Us, Speedy Tests The Suckler 4000 | Daily Best of May 4 | Rick & Bubba
    It's Star Wars Day and we have a huge May the 4th lined up! First, as Greg sits at home nursing 8 newborn puppies, Speedy tests out a puppy nursing device to see if it works. Find out if Speedy can make the "Suckler 4000" work in the name of science and helping puppies. Joe Rogan floats a theory about Jeffrey Epstein working for the government. The border is a disaster and Karine Jean-Pierre gets called on it. And a baby is saved from rolling into traffic by a random homeless guy. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    1:11:06
  • May 4th, 2023 - Rick & Bubba Show
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    3:15:31
  • Revelation 9:13-20 | Men's Bible Study by Rick Burgess
    Find more at http://www.burgessministries.com and http://www.TheManChurch.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:07:50
  • Big Media Is Losing Ground | Daily Best of May 3 | Rick & Bubba
    As streaming and apps take over, big media is losing ground as they try to keep up. Personalities like Tucker Carlson don't need big networks like Fox News anymore. Look at what Glenn Beck has done with BlazeTV. Look at Ben Shapiro and Daily Wire. Speaking of losing it, Joe Biden tells an audience member to "hush up, boy." The Navy enlists a drag queen to improve morale and increase recruitment. In personal news, Adler is back to rolling at Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. And Rick tries to rekindle his friendship with Sean Hannity, Bret Favre and Zac Brown while we are live on the air. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:13:26
  • May 3rd, 2023 - Rick & Bubba Show
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    3:15:40

About Rick & Bubba Show

The Rick & Bubba Show with Rick Burgess, Bill "Bubba" Bussey, Calvin "Speedy Wilburn, Greg Burgess, Michael "Helmsey" Helms and Eddie Van Adler are heard & seen by over 3.5 million people every day on 70+ radio & TV stations across the nation. For over 25 years, Rick & Bubba have been broadcasting the truth when it comes to God, Guns, Food and Family. Not necessarily in that order. Also authors of the New York Times bestseller "Rick and Bubba's Expert Guide to God, Country, Family, and Anything Else We Can Think Of" "The Rick and Bubba Code" and "We Be Big: The Mostly True Story of How We Became Rick and Bubba" Call the Show at: 866-WE-BE-BIG You can also listen live online every day from 5:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Central). Go to http://www.rickandbubba.com to "LISTEN LIVE" or check out our TuneIn Channel at http://tunein.com/radio/The-Rick--Bubba-Show-s208566/ Dare to watch us? Check out BlazeTV. For more details and a 30 Day Free Trial go to https://get.blazetv.com/rickandbubba/
