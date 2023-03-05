The Rick & Bubba Show with Rick Burgess, Bill "Bubba" Bussey, Calvin "Speedy Wilburn, Greg Burgess, Michael "Helmsey" Helms and Eddie Van Adler are heard & seen... More
May The Fourth Be With Us, Speedy Tests The Suckler 4000 | Daily Best of May 4 | Rick & Bubba
It's Star Wars Day and we have a huge May the 4th lined up! First, as Greg sits at home nursing 8 newborn puppies, Speedy tests out a puppy nursing device to see if it works. Find out if Speedy can make the "Suckler 4000" work in the name of science and helping puppies. Joe Rogan floats a theory about Jeffrey Epstein working for the government. The border is a disaster and Karine Jean-Pierre gets called on it. And a baby is saved from rolling into traffic by a random homeless guy.
5/4/2023
1:11:06
May 4th, 2023 - Rick & Bubba Show
5/4/2023
3:15:31
Revelation 9:13-20 | Men's Bible Study by Rick Burgess
Revelation 9:13-20 | Men's Bible Study by Rick Burgess
5/3/2023
1:07:50
Big Media Is Losing Ground | Daily Best of May 3 | Rick & Bubba
As streaming and apps take over, big media is losing ground as they try to keep up. Personalities like Tucker Carlson don't need big networks like Fox News anymore. Look at what Glenn Beck has done with BlazeTV. Look at Ben Shapiro and Daily Wire. Speaking of losing it, Joe Biden tells an audience member to "hush up, boy." The Navy enlists a drag queen to improve morale and increase recruitment. In personal news, Adler is back to rolling at Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. And Rick tries to rekindle his friendship with Sean Hannity, Bret Favre and Zac Brown while we are live on the air.
5/3/2023
1:13:26
May 3rd, 2023 - Rick & Bubba Show
