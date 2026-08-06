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The Rick Burgess Show

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The Rick Burgess Show
Latest episode

4076 episodes

  • The Rick Burgess Show

    The Rick Burgess Show | 8/6/26 | Vacation Best Of

    08/06/2026 | 3h 13 mins.
    Enjoy the Best Of The Rick Burgess Show!!! We will be back in the studio on Monday, August 10th with brand new shows!!! Find more at https://www.RickBurgessShow.com
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Rick Burgess Show

    The Rick Burgess Show | 8/5/26 | Vacation Best Of

    08/05/2026 | 3h 13 mins.
    Enjoy the Best Of The Rick Burgess Show!!! We will be back in the studio on Monday, August 10th with brand new shows!!! Find more at https://www.RickBurgessShow.com
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Rick Burgess Show

    The Rick Burgess Show | 8/4/26 | Vacation Best Of

    08/04/2026 | 3h 13 mins.
    Enjoy the Best Of The Rick Burgess Show!!! We will be back in the studio on Monday, August 10th with brand new shows!!! Find more at https://www.RickBurgessShow.com
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Rick Burgess Show

    The Rick Burgess Show | 8/3/26 | Vacation Best Of

    08/03/2026 | 3h 13 mins.
    Enjoy the Best Of The Rick Burgess Show!!! We will be back in the studio on Monday, August 10th with brand new shows!!! Find more at https://www.RickBurgessShow.com
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Rick Burgess Show

    Rick & Bubba's Greatest Hits - Ep. 77

    08/01/2026 | 53 mins.
    - Vacation Edition - The Rick & Bubba Show brought radio gold to the airwaves for over 30 years. Now you can relive the greatest moments every week!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Rick Burgess Show
The Rick Burgess Show is where bold talk meets big laughs every weekday morning. Hosted by Rick Burgess, alongside Head Producer Calvin “Speedy” Wilburn, Content Producer Eddie “Van” Adler, and Rick’s brother, Greg Burgess, this crew has been shaking things up for over 30 years. Together, they bring humor, insight, and a refreshing voice of reason into a sometimes unreasonable world. Airing live from 5:00 am to 10:00 am CT across 70+ U.S. radio stations, The Rick Burgess Show also streams on TuneIn, and YouTube, with daily archives available on podcast platforms and YouTube. From comedy and guest interviews to candid stories from everyday life, the show dives into all topics unapologetically, keeping listeners engaged, entertained, and always wondering what might happen next.
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