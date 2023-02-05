Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Crime in Sports

Podcast Crime in Sports
James Pietragallo, Jimmie Whisman
Two comedians take an unmerciful and hilarious look at athletes who have lost big games...with the law! Crime in Sports does the research, and finds the funny i... More
True CrimeComedySports
  • #353 - Crazy Father, Stupid Son - DeShawn Stevenson
    This week, we catch up with a modern guy, who had a hard time, from the start. Mainly because he didn't know his father, but that was probably a good thing, considering how absolutely insane his father turned out to be. He came to the NBA right out of high school, but never quite became the star he thought he'd be. He did turn out to be one of the luckiest guys, to get away with what he did, and receive such a minimal penalty. You'll be yelling "450" at every dumb thing you see, from now on!!Be lucky you never met your father, get away with a terrible crime, and don't seem to even feel bad about it, and get some of the dumbest tattoos possible with DeShawn Stevenson!!Check us out, every Tuesday!We will continue to bring you the biggest idiots in sports history!! Hosted by James Pietragallo & Jimmie Whisman Donate at... patreon.com/crimeinsports or with paypal.com using our email: [email protected] Get all the CIS & STM merch at crimeinsports.threadless.com Go to shutupandgivememurder.com for all things CIS & STM!!  Contact us on... twitter.com/crimeinsports [email protected] facebook.com/Crimeinsports instagram.com/smalltownmurderSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/2/2023
    2:13:20
  • #352 - Loss, Death & Conspiracy - Sonny Liston: Part 3
    This week, we finish up what is maybe the strangest, and most crime soaked life, in sports history. He shows the holiday spirit by fighting an entire police squad, on Christmas Day. He also is involved in one of the most iconic, and controversial fights, in history, against Ali. Did he throw the fight? Did the mafia make him? The Nation of Islam? In the end, Sonny winds up dead, in a terrible condition. Which leads to even more conspiracies? Was it a simple OD? Heart problems? Or, was he murdered? If so... Who did it? The mystery continues...Fight 10 cops on Christmas Day, try to rehab your image by being a "nice guy", and have your death be a mystery, that endures for decades with Sonny Liston!!Check us out, every Tuesday!We will continue to bring you the biggest idiots in sports history!! Hosted by James Pietragallo & Jimmie Whisman Donate at... patreon.com/crimeinsports or with paypal.com using our email: [email protected] Get all the CIS & STM merch at crimeinsports.threadless.com Go to shutupandgivememurder.com for all things CIS & STM!!  Contact us on... twitter.com/crimeinsports [email protected] facebook.com/Crimeinsports instagram.com/smalltownmurderSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/25/2023
    2:37:13
  • #351 - You Are Not A Cop - Sonny Liston - Part 2
    This week, we check back in with Sonny Liston for Part 2! When we left off, last week, he was being arrested. As we kick off this week, he's getting arrested! Sense a pattern here? We cover a very strange incident, in which Sonny pretends to be a cop, and several other run ins with individual police officers. All of this, while becoming the heavyweight champion of the world, and (sort of) training for his first fight against Ali. Not to mention, his thoughts on the civil rights movement of the early 1960s, and being investigated by senate committees!Pretend to be a police officer to pull women over, eat hot dogs & drink beer to prepare to fight The Greatest, and get arrested a whole bunch more with Sonny Liston!!Check us out, every Tuesday!We will continue to bring you the biggest idiots in sports history!! Hosted by James Pietragallo & Jimmie Whisman Donate at... patreon.com/crimeinsports or with paypal.com using our email: [email protected] Get all the CIS & STM merch at crimeinsports.threadless.com Go to shutupandgivememurder.com for all things CIS & STM!!  Contact us on... twitter.com/crimeinsports [email protected] facebook.com/Crimeinsports instagram.com/smalltownmurderSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/18/2023
    2:12:01
  • #350 - How Old Am I? - Sonny Liston - Part 1
    This week, we look at maybe the greatest sports crime personality of all time!! He was the heavyweight champion of the world, but is best known for being the guy on the mat, with Ali standing over him, in the most famous sports photo, ever. But his real profession was crime. Lots of crime. He was arrested more times than could be counted, and things only escalated, as he got older. He is, in real life, what Tupac was, in his own rhymes. The legend. The gangster. The champion! Part one is soaked with crime, and the rest will be the same!!Have no idea when you were born, be one of 26 children, and always punch, first, and ask questions, later with Sonny Liston!!Check us out, every Tuesday!We will continue to bring you the biggest idiots in sports history!! Hosted by James Pietragallo & Jimmie Whisman Donate at... patreon.com/crimeinsports or with paypal.com using our email: [email protected] Get all the CIS & STM merch at crimeinsports.threadless.com Go to shutupandgivememurder.com for all things CIS & STM!!  Contact us on... twitter.com/crimeinsports [email protected] facebook.com/Crimeinsports instagram.com/smalltownmurderSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/11/2023
    2:11:19
  • #349 - Keep Your Pants On - Dino Ciccarelli
    This week, we skate back into the brain damage sports, with a Hall of Fame hockey player, who has definitely been done some terrible things, and has been accused of worse. The main problem appeared to be a desire, on his part, to not have his pants on, during times when his pants should most certainly be on. This leads to some angry neighbors, police surveillance, and an accusation of one of the worst things you could think of... in a limo... with 3 other players, and a 17 year old girl. Quite the wild life, and lack of personal responsibility!!Snap your leg in half, before you even get to the NHL, wear very strange outfits that absolutely don't cover what needs to covered, and have no accountability whatsoever with Dino Ciccarelli!!Check us out, every Tuesday!We will continue to bring you the biggest idiots in sports history!! Hosted by James Pietragallo & Jimmie Whisman Donate at... patreon.com/crimeinsports or with paypal.com using our email: [email protected] Get all the CIS & STM merch at crimeinsports.threadless.com Go to shutupandgivememurder.com for all things CIS & STM!!  Contact us on... twitter.com/crimeinsports [email protected] facebook.com/Crimeinsports instagram.com/smalltownmurderSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/4/2023
    2:19:45

About Crime in Sports

Two comedians take an unmerciful and hilarious look at athletes who have lost big games...with the law! Crime in Sports does the research, and finds the funny in the world of sports true crime. New episode every week!

Podcast website

