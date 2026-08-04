This week, we tell you all about an NFL player, who didn't last very long in the league. Instead, he buried himself in mountains of cocaine. But with no money coming in, he turned to crime to pay for his ever growing habit. He also had some terrible tragedy, that he almost made even worse. Teammates, coaches & family all try to help him, but he won't stop getting arrested. Maybe it's the cocaine. Maybe it's his 71 IQ. But either way, he destroys hsi life, almost beyond repair. Can he turn it all around??



Have your choice of college scholarship offers, get REALLY into cocaine, and break into a police officer's house, and steal his guns with Ramsey Dardar!!



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We will continue to bring you the biggest idiots in sports history!!



Hosted by James Pietragallo & Jimmie Whisman



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