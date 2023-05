#353 - Crazy Father, Stupid Son - DeShawn Stevenson

This week, we catch up with a modern guy, who had a hard time, from the start. Mainly because he didn't know his father, but that was probably a good thing, considering how absolutely insane his father turned out to be. He came to the NBA right out of high school, but never quite became the star he thought he'd be. He did turn out to be one of the luckiest guys, to get away with what he did, and receive such a minimal penalty. You'll be yelling "450" at every dumb thing you see, from now on!!Be lucky you never met your father, get away with a terrible crime, and don't seem to even feel bad about it, and get some of the dumbest tattoos possible with DeShawn Stevenson!!