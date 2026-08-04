Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
522 episodes
- This week, we talk about a pro skateboarder, who didn't have the same start as many skaters. He came from a rough background, with no father, and a drug addicted mother. But he thought skate shoes were pretty cool, so a career was born. He makes some major waves, with a fashion label, and collaborations with famous rappers like Snoop. He ends up doing something amazingly stupid, killing a man. You'd think that would teach him a lesson, but he allegedly does something even more crazy, as soon as he gets out of prison!
Think your friend's shoes are so cool that you start skateboarding, make yourself one of the most beloved people in your sport, then attack a fellow skater for virtually no reason, and screw up your entire life with "Compton Ass" Terry Kennedy!!
Check us out, every Tuesday!
We will continue to bring you the biggest idiots in sports history!!
Hosted by James Pietragallo & Jimmie Whisman
Donate at... patreon.com/crimeinsports or with paypal.com using our email: crimeinsports@gmail.com
Get all the CIS, STM & YSO merch at crimeinsports.threadless.com
Go to shutupandgivememurder.com for all things CIS, STM & YSO!!
Contact us on...
instagram.com/smalltownmurder
facebook.com/crimeinsports
crimeinsports@gmail.com
- This week, we tell you all about an NFL player, who didn't last very long in the league. Instead, he buried himself in mountains of cocaine. But with no money coming in, he turned to crime to pay for his ever growing habit. He also had some terrible tragedy, that he almost made even worse. Teammates, coaches & family all try to help him, but he won't stop getting arrested. Maybe it's the cocaine. Maybe it's his 71 IQ. But either way, he destroys hsi life, almost beyond repair. Can he turn it all around??
Have your choice of college scholarship offers, get REALLY into cocaine, and break into a police officer's house, and steal his guns with Ramsey Dardar!!
Check us out, every Tuesday!
We will continue to bring you the biggest idiots in sports history!!
Hosted by James Pietragallo & Jimmie Whisman
Donate at... patreon.com/crimeinsports or with paypal.com using our email: crimeinsports@gmail.com
Get all the CIS, STM & YSO merch at crimeinsports.threadless.com
Go to shutupandgivememurder.com for all things CIS, STM & YSO!!
Contact us on...
instagram.com/smalltownmurder
facebook.com/crimeinsports
crimeinsports@gmail.com
- This week, we talk about an Australian swimmer, who nearly won Olympic gold. Despite never getting back to the games, he was a huge celebrity, even marrying a famous tv personality, and being a power couple. But eventually, his mental issues, and lack of career led him first to doing ecstasy, and loving to party. This leads to full blown meth & heroin use. It also leads to a major drug distribution network, where all of his conversations were intercepted by police, making for good comedy, but a lot of criminal charges, due to repeated arrests!!
Lose the gold medal, because a Russian was cheating, marry the host of "Australia's Next Top Model", and sell meth & heroin, all across the continent with Scott Miller!!
Check us out, every Tuesday!
We will continue to bring you the biggest idiots in sports history!!
Hosted by James Pietragallo & Jimmie Whisman
Donate at... patreon.com/crimeinsports or with paypal.com using our email: crimeinsports@gmail.com
Get all the CIS, STM & YSO merch at crimeinsports.threadless.com
Go to shutupandgivememurder.com for all things CIS, STM & YSO!!
Contact us on...
instagram.com/smalltownmurder
facebook.com/crimeinsports
crimeinsports@gmail.com
- This week, we finish up this 2 parter with Clifford, trying to stay in the NBA, but constantly fighting with coaches, leaving him seemingly always in the doghouse. As his NBA career fizzles, he begins to truly see trouble. He hets arrested for such things as assaulting his mother, and stealing a Sheriff Deputy's off duty vehicle. Not to mention wandering the streets for years, panhandling for crack money, and standing on building ledges, while talking snakes tell him to jump. He eventually gets help for mental illness, and seems to be in a good place, until more tragedy strikes!!
Lose your promosing NBA career, because you refuse to have a decent attitude, get arrested for some very embarrassing things, and finally find peace, while living in a halfway house with Clifford "Psycho" Rozier - Part 2!!
Check us out, every Tuesday!
We will continue to bring you the biggest idiots in sports history!!
Hosted by James Pietragallo & Jimmie Whisman
Donate at... patreon.com/crimeinsports or with paypal.com using our email: crimeinsports@gmail.com
Get all the CIS, STM & YSO merch at crimeinsports.threadless.com
Go to shutupandgivememurder.com for all things CIS, STM & YSO!!
Contact us on...
instagram.com/smalltownmurder
facebook.com/crimeinsports
crimeinsports@gmail.com
- This week, we talk about a basketball player, who seemed to have it all, with his future as bright as one could be. Problem was, laziness, a very entitled attitude, and a lack of scoring actual points led to him being in every coach's dog house. On top of that, he seems to have a police magnet in his body, and he will not stop saying stupid, and arrogant. things. He may be the perfect CIS subject!!
Grow almost a foot during high school, transfer out of Dean Smith's storied UNC program, because you didn't think you got enough playing time, and never take responsibilty for your words, or actions with Clifford "Psycho" Rozier - Part 1!!
Check us out, every Tuesday!
We will continue to bring you the biggest idiots in sports history!!
Hosted by James Pietragallo & Jimmie Whisman
Donate at... patreon.com/crimeinsports or with paypal.com using our email: crimeinsports@gmail.com
Get all the CIS, STM & YSO merch at crimeinsports.threadless.com
Go to shutupandgivememurder.com for all things CIS, STM & YSO!!
Contact us on...
instagram.com/smalltownmurder
facebook.com/crimeinsports
crimeinsports@gmail.com
More Comedy podcasts
- Good Hang with Amy PoehlerComedy
- Call Her DaddyComedy
- The ToastComedy, TV & Film
- The Weekly Show with Jon StewartComedy, News, News Commentary
- SmartLessComedy, Education, Society & Culture
- Baby, this is Keke PalmerComedy, Society & Culture
- The Joe Rogan ExperienceComedy
- Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardComedy, Music, TV & Film
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo VonComedy
- Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonaldComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Society & Culture
Trending Comedy podcasts
- DoughboysArts, Comedy, Food
- Judge John HodgmanComedy, Kids & Family, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Madigan’s PubcastComedy, Stand-Up Comedy
- Dear ChelseaComedy, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Adam and Dr. Drew ShowComedy, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture
- Blocks w/ Neal BrennanComedy, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture
- Rodeo Time with Dale BrisbyChristianity, Comedy, Religion & Spirituality, Sports, Wilderness
- Hasan Minhaj Doesn't KnowComedy, Comedy Interviews
- FlagrantComedy
- Girls Gotta EatComedy, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie KelceComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Leyendas LegendariasComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Therapuss with Jake ShaneComedy
- Wrong Turns with Jameela JamilComedy, Comedy Interviews, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Are You Garbage? Comedy PodcastComedy
- Jeff Lewis Has IssuesComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- The YardComedy, Leisure, Video Games
- The Adam Friedland ShowComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Politics, Stand-Up Comedy
- So True with Caleb HearonComedy
- TigerBellyComedy, Society & Culture, Stand-Up Comedy
- Intimacy CoordinatorComedy
- La CotorrisaComedy
- H3 PodcastComedy
- The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico BeanComedy
- Once We Were SpacemenArts, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Performing Arts, TV & Film
- Spitballers Comedy PodcastComedy, Improv, Kids & Family
- رختکن بازندههاComedy, Comedy Interviews, Education, Health & Wellness, Leisure, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
About Crime in Sports
Two comedians take an unmerciful and hilarious look at athletes who have lost big games.. with the law! Crime in Sports does the research, and finds the funny in the world of sports true crime. New episode every week!Podcast website
Listen to Crime in Sports, Good Hang with Amy Poehler and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Crime in Sports
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Crime in Sports: Podcasts in Family