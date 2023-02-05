This week, we look at maybe the greatest sports crime personality of all time!! He was the heavyweight champion of the world, but is best known for being the guy on the mat, with Ali standing over him, in the most famous sports photo, ever. But his real profession was crime. Lots of crime. He was arrested more times than could be counted, and things only escalated, as he got older. He is, in real life, what Tupac was, in his own rhymes. The legend. The gangster. The champion! Part one is soaked with crime, and the rest will be the same!!Have no idea when you were born, be one of 26 children, and always punch, first, and ask questions, later with Sonny Liston!!Check us out, every Tuesday!We will continue to bring you the biggest idiots in sports history!! Hosted by James Pietragallo & Jimmie Whisman Donate at... patreon.com/crimeinsports or with paypal.com using our email: [email protected]
