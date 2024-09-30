Powered by RND
Heather McDonald & Studio71
When Heather isn't headlining theaters across the country as a top stand-up comedian or being the perfect wife and mother of three, she is diving into juicy pop...
ComedyComedy InterviewsNewsSociety & Culture

  • Chris Franjola on Jake Paul, Beyonce, Zack Bryan and Life Coaches
    Chris Franjola is here! Was the Jake Paul/Tyson fight real? Will you still attend a Zack Bryan concert? Conan O’Brien is hosting The Oscars and I’m hosting the Reality TV Awards, same thing! Is it wrong to let your 10-year-old kid walk alone? Does Kourtney not want Scott Disick at Kardashian's Kristmas? Ex reality stars are becoming life coaches, will KFed be next? So funny! So Juicy!  • Get the only skincare routine you’ll ever need. Head to https://JLOBEAUTY.com/JUICYSCOOP  to receive 20% off plus THREE FREE GIFTS, including two quality Face Masks and one hydrating Beso Balm. •Get a free debt analysis right now at https://PDSDebt.com/juicyscoop  • There’s a limited supply available, so head to https://mycuire.com  to get your leather care kit today. • Are you ready to get medical grade red light treatment at home to regrow your hair? For a limited time only, check out their huge black friday sale! Our listeners get hundreds of dollars off their iRESTORE Elite with our exclusive link at https://irestorelaser.com/JUICYSCOOP  • Get 20% off + free shipping with the code JUICYSCOOP at https://manscaped.com  • To learn more about therapy with NOCD, go to https://nocd.com and schedule a free 15-minute call with their team. Stand Up Tickets and info: https://heathermcdonald.net/ Subscribe to Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald on iTunes, the podcast app, and get extra juice on Patreon: https://bit.ly/JuicyScoopPodApple  https://www.patreon.com/juicyscoop  Shop Juicy Scoop Merch: https://juicyscoopshop.com  Follow Me on Social Media: Instagram: https://www/instagram.com/heathermcdonald  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@heathermcdonald  Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeatherMcDonald Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:28:26
  • Brandy and Julie, Real Housewife Affair, Faking Death, Lesbianism and Motherhood
    Brandy Howard and Julie Goldman are here and our throuple is strong! Country Singer Zach Bryan was a bad boyfriend! Would you still date him? A married dad faked his death to be with his girlfriend. Teddi Mellencamp of RHOBH was cheating on her husband with her married horse trainer while his wife gave birth! Did Kyle fake being a lesbian for press? RHONY has jumped the shark with a fake pregnancy. Women are faking motherhood with dolls and chores. On RHOC Heather Dubrow called Tamra a historical friend. So juicy so fun!  • Go to https://TheOuai.com for 15% off sitewide and enter promo code JUICY. • Get Up to 50% OFF @honeylove by going to http://honeylove.com/JUICY   • To learn more about therapy with NOCD, go to https://nocd.com and schedule a free 15-minute call with their team. • Start your free online visit today at https://forhers.com/JUICYSCOOP for your personalized weight loss treatment options • Stop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions by going to https://RocketMoney.com/JUICY  Stand Up Tickets and info: https://heathermcdonald.net/ Subscribe to Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald on iTunes, the podcast app, and get extra juice on Patreon: https://bit.ly/JuicyScoopPodApple  https://www.patreon.com/juicyscoop  Shop Juicy Scoop Merch: https://juicyscoopshop.com  Follow Me on Social Media: Instagram: https://www/instagram.com/heathermcdonald  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@heathermcdonald  Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeatherMcDonald Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:27:37
  • Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Tells All
    Abby Lee Miller is one of the most infamous polarizing reality TV stars. She was the star of "Dance Moms" on Lifetime TV. We get into how she began her own dance school for children and discovered dance competitions. Abby explains how surprised she was to find that her most challenging part of her job, the dance moms, is what interested TV networks most. Abby shares how Bravo wanted her show, but the producers chose Lifetime. We get into her thoughts on Jojo Siwa, some of the worst moms, going to prison and getting sick. So much juicy scoop none of us knew gets dropped! Enjoy!  • Go to https://TheOuai.com for 15% off sitewide and enter promo code JUICY. • Get Up to 50% OFF @honeylove by going to http://honeylove.com/JUICY   • To learn more about therapy with NOCD, go to https://nocd.com and schedule a free 15-minute call with their team. • Start your free online visit today at https://forhers.com/JUICYSCOOP for your personalized weight loss treatment options • Stop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions by going to https://RocketMoney.com/JUICY  Stand Up Tickets and info: https://heathermcdonald.net/ Subscribe to Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald on iTunes, the podcast app, and get extra juice on Patreon: https://bit.ly/JuicyScoopPodApple  https://www.patreon.com/juicyscoop  Shop Juicy Scoop Merch: https://juicyscoopshop.com  Follow Me on Social Media: Instagram: https://www/instagram.com/heathermcdonald  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@heathermcdonald  Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeatherMcDonald Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:11:31
  • Sister Wives’ Janelle and Reality Reckoning RIP
    It’s time to laugh as a country of Juicy Scoopers, so do that this weekend with me at the Irvine Improv! I got Real Housewives lawsuits and Vanderpump Rules updates! Then I talk to Janelle Brown from Sister Wives! Janelle shares her surprising background prior to marrying Kody. We get into how the show got started. Did the wives ever consider the show may end if they were to leave Kody? Was there jealousy surrounding 4th wife Robyn? What could the show look like in the future? I also share what I think Kody is trying to convey as we all cringe watching him. Enjoy!  To learn more about therapy with NOCD, go to https://nocd.com and schedule a free 15-minute call with their team. There’s a limited supply available, so head to https://mycuire.com to get your leather care kit today! Get the only skincare routine you’ll ever need. Head to https://JLOBeauty.com/JUICYSCOOP to receive 20% off plus THREE FREE GIFTS, including two quality Face Masks and one hydrating Beso Balm. Stand Up Tickets and info: https://heathermcdonald.net/ Subscribe to Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald on iTunes, the podcast app, and get extra juice on Patreon: https://bit.ly/JuicyScoopPodApple  https://www.patreon.com/juicyscoop  Shop Juicy Scoop Merch: https://juicyscoopshop.com  Follow Me on Social Media: Instagram: https://www/instagram.com/heathermcdonald  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@heathermcdonald  Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeatherMcDonald Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:21:56
  • Hollywood Insiders, “The List” and Housewife Divorce
    I’ll be at The Irvine Improv Nov. 8,9 &10! Teddi Mellencamp announced she filed for divorce. Does Vicki from RHOC have an incriminating photo? Are Kanye and Bianca starting a nudist colony? Then I'm joined by Tara Electra of the Unruly Agency and David Weintraub of DWE. Together they represent some of the biggest rappers, influencers and OnlyFans creators. We get into the fight involving Ray J and Diddy’s sons. Tara shares how she got screwed over in Hollywood and took revenge. There is a “list” in Hollywood and you may be able to guess what it is for. They share the biggest mistake OnlyFans stars can make. Also, Tara tells how to get a following if you’re not famous. So juicy!!   To learn more about therapy with NOCD, go to https://nocd.com and schedule a free 15-minute call with their team. There’s a limited supply available, so head to https://mycuire.com to get your leather care kit today! Get the only skincare routine you’ll ever need. Head to https://JLOBeauty.com/JUICYSCOOP to receive 20% off plus THREE FREE GIFTS, including two quality Face Masks and one hydrating Beso Balm. Stand Up Tickets and info: https://heathermcdonald.net/ Shop Juicy Scoop Merch https://juicyscoopshop.com  Get EXTRA Juicy on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/juicyscoop  Follow Me on Social Media: Instagram: https://www/instagram.com/heathermcdonald  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@heathermcdonald  Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeatherMcDonald Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:13:12

About Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald

When Heather isn't headlining theaters across the country as a top stand-up comedian or being the perfect wife and mother of three, she is diving into juicy pop culture. From all things Hollywood, celebrity romances, Bravo TV to her real-life drama, Heather tackles the juiciest and most controversial topics. She will not hold back on her opinion on anything or anyone. While talking to guests ranging anywhere from actors to comics to reality stars, Heather asks the juiciest questions you always want to be answered. For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    We want to make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
