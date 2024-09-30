Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Tells All

Abby Lee Miller is one of the most infamous polarizing reality TV stars. She was the star of "Dance Moms" on Lifetime TV. We get into how she began her own dance school for children and discovered dance competitions. Abby explains how surprised she was to find that her most challenging part of her job, the dance moms, is what interested TV networks most. Abby shares how Bravo wanted her show, but the producers chose Lifetime. We get into her thoughts on Jojo Siwa, some of the worst moms, going to prison and getting sick. So much juicy scoop none of us knew gets dropped! Enjoy!