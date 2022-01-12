Imagine if your Dad wrote a dirty book. Most people would try to ignore it and pretend it had never happened - but not Jamie Morton. Instead, he's decided to re... More
Rocky Flintstone Revealed
Hold on to your pomegranates! In a world exclusive, Rocky Flintstone joins Jamie, Alice and James on mic for the very first time. Expect laughs, revelations and a lot of chat about cement. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
12/12/2022
44:06
The Finale - Part 2
This is it. The final chapter. Pull on your black thongs as a mark of respect and join Jamie, Alice and James as they bid a fond farewell to Belinda... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
12/5/2022
1:02:39
Finale Footnotes: Send Offs, Surprises & Songs
Jamie, Alice and James hear your emails and voicemails before giving one Belinker the surprise of their life in a MDWAP first! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
12/1/2022
34:47
The Finale - Part 1
It's the beginning of the end. After six books and over 430 million downloads, Jamie, Alice and James gather round the kitchen table once more to read the first part of the 'My Dad Wrote A Porno' finale. Belinda gathers her friends, colleagues and lovers as she bids a fond farewell to Steele's Pots and Pans... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
11/28/2022
56:50
My Dad Wrote A History Hit
To celebrate Comic Relief (and hopefully raise some money) Jamie, Alice and James team-up with historian Dan Snow (from the podcast 'History Hit') to chat all things sex and history. Expect slow thrusting, Henry The Eighth sexual slander and more filth than you can shake a bread dildo at.You have the power to do something incredible this Red Nose Day. Whether it’s a little or a lot, the money you donate will help tackle poverty, take action against violence and bring an end to discrimination. Give now at comicrelief.com/podcastmashup, alternatively Text PODCAST to 70210 to give £10 today.To donate £10 text the word PODCAST to 70210. Texts cost your donation amount plus your standard network message charge and 100% of your donation will go to Comic Relief, a registered charity. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill-payer’s permission. For full terms and conditions visit comicrelief.com/podcastmashup Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
