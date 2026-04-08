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My Dad Wrote A Porno
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My Dad Wrote A Porno

My Dad Wrote A Porno
Comedy
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Latest episode

194 episodes

  • My Dad Wrote A Porno

    S1E13 - 'Monday Morning 7.45am' REMASTERED

    10/17/2025 | 28 mins.
    To celebrate 10 years since the show began, we're releasing remastered versions of season 1. Revelations, announcements, endings - this episode has it all! It's the final chapter of 'Belinda Blinked 1'. Belinda enjoys one more session with The Duchess but will she make it to work for 9am? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • My Dad Wrote A Porno

    S1E12 - 'The Duchess Comes Clean' REMASTERED

    10/16/2025 | 27 mins.
    To celebrate 10 years since the show began, we're releasing remastered versions of season 1. It's the return of The Duchess in the penultimate chapter of 'Belinda Blinked 1'. What is she coming clean about? Will we find out? Will it make sense? Does it matter? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • My Dad Wrote A Porno

    S1E11 - 'The Night Receptionist' REMASTERED

    10/15/2025 | 28 mins.
    To celebrate 10 years since the show began, we're releasing remastered versions of season 1. Belinda is still wide awake at The Horse and Jockey as the youngish man from reception brings her some extra special room service... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • My Dad Wrote A Porno

    S1E10 - 'Sunday Night 11.55pm' REMASTERED

    10/14/2025 | 31 mins.
    To celebrate 10 years since the show began, we're releasing remastered versions of season 1. Belinda and Peter continue their awkward dalliance in the lobby of 'The Horse and Jockey' in full view of the CCTV. And Peter reveals a shocking twist... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • My Dad Wrote A Porno

    S1E9 - 'The Horse and Jockey' REMASTERED

    10/13/2025 | 27 mins.
    To celebrate 10 years since the show began, we're releasing remastered versions of season 1. In what is becoming the longest day of her life, Belinda returns to The Horse and Jockey for dinner followed by a second dalliance with Peter Rouse... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About My Dad Wrote A Porno
Imagine if your Dad wrote a dirty book. Most people would try to ignore it and pretend it had never happened - but not Jamie Morton. Instead, he's decided to read it to the world in this award-winning comedy podcast. With the help of his friends, James Cooper and Alice Levine, Jamie will be reading a chapter each episode and discovering more about his father than he ever bargained for. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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