Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsComedyLions Led By Donkeys Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Lions Led By Donkeys Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Lions Led By Donkeys Podcast

Lions Led By Donkeys
Comedy
Lions Led By Donkeys Podcast
Latest episode

563 episodes

  • Lions Led By Donkeys Podcast

    *PREVIEW* Lionel Crabb, The Alcoholic, Chain-Smoking, Rubber Suit Fetishist, MI6 Diver

    08/05/2026 | 10 mins.
    This is a preview. For the entire episode, support the show on Patreon:
    https://www.patreon.com/lionsledbydonkeys/posts/bonus-episode-165826527?pr=true
  • Lions Led By Donkeys Podcast

    Episode 425 - Peter Ortiz, The Marine Murder Cryptid

    08/02/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    TICKETS TO OUR LIVE SHOW IN CORK, IRELAND ARE NOW AVAILABLE!

    https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lions-led-by-donkeys-podcast-live-in-cork-26th-september-tickets-1993823733459

    CAN'T MAKE IT? NO PROBLEM! WE'RE STREAMING IT (WITH VOD)

    https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/livestream-lions-led-by-donkeys-podcast-live-in-cork-26th-september-2026-tickets-1993900928351

    GET JOE'S BOOK!

    Ebook, Audiobook, and Paperbacks now available!

    https://www.amazon.com/Highlands-Burn-Foundling-Brigade-Saga-ebook/dp/B0GSG5CNXX/

    Or you can buy the ebook and audiobook directly from us:

    https://www.llbdpodcast.com/products/

    Peter Ortiz, a rich kid from New York City, serves in the French Foreign Legion before joining the Marine Corps, becoming a spy during WWII, and fighting the Nazis alongside the French Resistance, all while dual-wielding pistols, in full dress uniform, and wearing a cape.

    SOURCES:

    https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/article/peter-ortiz-oss-operative-undercover-hero/

    https://www.military.com/daily-news/investigations-and-features/2025/11/05/us-marine-who-forced-nazi-officers-toast-fdr-gunpoint-and-became-most-decorated-oss-operative.html

    https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/the-american-spy-who-surrendered-to-the-nazis-to-save-civilians-180982003/

    https://www.defensemedianetwork.com/stories/the-incredible-saga-of-col-peter-j-ortiz/

    https://chroniclesmagazine.org/columns/sins-of-omission/the-marine-corps-answer-to-james-bond/

    https://www.tracesofwar.com/persons/32798/Ortiz-Pierre-Peter-Julien.htm
  • Lions Led By Donkeys Podcast

    Episode 424 - The Cuxhaven Raid

    07/26/2026 | 1h
    SUPPORT THE SHOW ON PATREON:
    patreon.com/lionsledbydonkeys

    TICKETS TO OUR LIVE SHOW IN CORK, IRELAND ARE NOW AVAILABLE!

    https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lions-led-by-donkeys-podcast-live-in-cork-26th-september-tickets-1993823733459

    CAN'T MAKE IT? NO PROBLEM! WE'RE STREAMING IT (WITH VOD)

    https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/livestream-lions-led-by-donkeys-podcast-live-in-cork-26th-september-2026-tickets-1993900928351

    GET JOE'S BOOK!

    Ebook, Audiobook, and Paperbacks now available!

    https://www.amazon.com/Highlands-Burn-Foundling-Brigade-Saga-ebook/dp/B0GSG5CNXX/

    Or you can buy the ebook and audiobook directly from us:

    https://www.llbdpodcast.com/products/

    Get Nate's band's debut album here!

    https://secondhomesband.com/

    After zeppelins begin bombing the UK, the British order the first seaborne air raid in British military history. It involves hundreds of men, dozens of ships...all to launch a few biplanes that are barely armed with bombs, with no navigational devices, and no idea where they are going.

    SOURCES:

    Layman RD. The Cuxhaven Raid, The World's First Carrier Air Strike. Conway Maritime Press. 1985

    https://www.avalanchepress.com/JutlandCuxhaven1.php

    https://www.usni.org/magazines/naval-history-magazine/1998/february/strike-warfare-1914

    https://nationalinterest.org/blog/raid-on-cuxhaven-first-carrier-raid-in-history-bw-122525

    https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/article/cuxhaven-raid/
  • Lions Led By Donkeys Podcast

    *PREVIEW* The History of Armenia: The Life and Death of the First Republic: Part 6

    07/22/2026 | 9 mins.
    GET THE ENTIRE EPISODE HERE:
    https://www.patreon.com/lionsledbydonkeys/posts/history-of-life-164568292

    TICKETS TO OUR LIVE SHOW IN CORK, IRELAND ARE NOW AVAILABLE!

    https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lions-led-by-donkeys-podcast-live-in-cork-26th-september-tickets-1993823733459

    CAN'T MAKE IT? NO PROBLEM! WE'RE STREAMING IT (WITH VOD)

    https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/livestream-lions-led-by-donkeys-podcast-live-in-cork-26th-september-2026-tickets-1993900928351

    GET JOE'S BOOK!

    Ebook, Audiobook, and Paperbacks now available!

    https://www.amazon.com/Highlands-Burn-Foundling-Brigade-Saga-ebook/dp/B0GSG5CNXX/

    Or you can buy the ebook and audiobook directly from us:

    https://www.llbdpodcast.com/products/
  • Lions Led By Donkeys Podcast

    Episode 423 - The Battle of Pork Chop Hill

    07/19/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    SUPPORT THE SHOW ON PATREON:
    patreon.com/lionsledbydonkeys

    SEE US LIVE IN CORK, IRELAND SEPTEMBER 26TH:
    https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lions-led-by-donkeys-podcast-live-in-cork-26th-september-tickets-1993823733459

    WE'RE LIVESTREAMING IT (WITH VOD)
    https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/livestream-lions-led-by-donkeys-podcast-live-in-cork-26th-september-2026-tickets-1993900928351

    BUY JOE'S BOOK!

    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GSG5CNXX

    AND IF YOU DON'T WANT TO BUY IT ON AMAZON, BUY IT STRAIGHT FROM US!

    https://lagunairepress.com/

    CHECK OUT NATE'S BAND'S ALBUM!

    https://secondhomesband.com/

    During the Korean War, the People's Volunteer Army of China and the UN fought a meaningless battle over a hill shaped like a pork chop in order to leverage ongoing negotiations. Thousands died, and everyone claimed they won.

    SOURCES:

    Marshall, S.L.A. (1956). Pork Chop Hill: The American Fighting Man in Action, Korea, Spring 1953.

    Hermes, Walter G (1966). "Truce Tent and Fighting Front". The United States Army in the Korean War. Vol. 2. Center of Military History.

    The Korean War. The Battle on Pork Chop Hill. https://historynet.com/korean-war-battle-on-pork-chop-hill/

    https://warhistory.org/article/july-6-11-1953-the-battle-of-pork-chop-hill-hill-255

    https://web.archive.org/web/20061109043603/http://www.historynet.com/magazines/military_history/3034286.html
More Comedy podcasts
Trending Comedy podcasts
About Lions Led By Donkeys Podcast
The Lions Led By Donkeys podcast is a military history podcast for laughing at the worst military failures, inept commanders, and crazy stories from throughout the history of human conflict. Our podcast will always be free, but if you think what we do is worth a buck you can throw us one here: https://www.patreon.com/lionsledbydonkeys
Podcast website
Comedy

Listen to Lions Led By Donkeys Podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Lions Led By Donkeys Podcast: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:40:26 AM
A company fromMADSACK