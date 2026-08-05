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After zeppelins begin bombing the UK, the British order the first seaborne air raid in British military history. It involves hundreds of men, dozens of ships...all to launch a few biplanes that are barely armed with bombs, with no navigational devices, and no idea where they are going.



SOURCES:



Layman RD. The Cuxhaven Raid, The World's First Carrier Air Strike. Conway Maritime Press. 1985



https://www.avalanchepress.com/JutlandCuxhaven1.php



https://www.usni.org/magazines/naval-history-magazine/1998/february/strike-warfare-1914



https://nationalinterest.org/blog/raid-on-cuxhaven-first-carrier-raid-in-history-bw-122525



https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/article/cuxhaven-raid/