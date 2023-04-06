The Lions Led By Donkeys podcast is a military history podcast for laughing at the worst military failures, inept commanders, and crazy stories from throughout ... More
Episode 264 - The Battle of Nicopolis
Crusaders attempt to drive the Ottomans out of the Balkans. It does not go well.
Sources:
6/11/2023
1:18:26
Episode 263 - The Madness of Francisco Macías Nguema
*CONTENT WARNING*
Joe and Tom discuss The Madness of Francisco Macías Nguema, a dictator nicknamed The Pol Pot of Africa.
Sources:
6/4/2023
1:19:32
Episode 262 - The Nez Perce War
A group of Native Americans launch one of the longest fighting retreats in North American military history in order to escape genocide at the hands of the US government.
Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/lionsledbydonkeys

Sources:
Sources:
5/28/2023
1:12:46
Episode 261 - The USS Thresher
The story of the most deadly submarine disaster in American history.
Sources:
5/21/2023
1:06:17
Episode 260 - The Battle of Crecy
A blind man tries to charge a line of English longbowmen.
It ends exactly like you think it does.
Sources:
