Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
563 episodes
- TICKETS TO OUR LIVE SHOW IN CORK, IRELAND ARE NOW AVAILABLE!
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lions-led-by-donkeys-podcast-live-in-cork-26th-september-tickets-1993823733459
CAN'T MAKE IT? NO PROBLEM! WE'RE STREAMING IT (WITH VOD)
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/livestream-lions-led-by-donkeys-podcast-live-in-cork-26th-september-2026-tickets-1993900928351
GET JOE'S BOOK!
Ebook, Audiobook, and Paperbacks now available!
https://www.amazon.com/Highlands-Burn-Foundling-Brigade-Saga-ebook/dp/B0GSG5CNXX/
Or you can buy the ebook and audiobook directly from us:
https://www.llbdpodcast.com/products/
Peter Ortiz, a rich kid from New York City, serves in the French Foreign Legion before joining the Marine Corps, becoming a spy during WWII, and fighting the Nazis alongside the French Resistance, all while dual-wielding pistols, in full dress uniform, and wearing a cape.
SOURCES:
https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/article/peter-ortiz-oss-operative-undercover-hero/
https://www.military.com/daily-news/investigations-and-features/2025/11/05/us-marine-who-forced-nazi-officers-toast-fdr-gunpoint-and-became-most-decorated-oss-operative.html
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/the-american-spy-who-surrendered-to-the-nazis-to-save-civilians-180982003/
https://www.defensemedianetwork.com/stories/the-incredible-saga-of-col-peter-j-ortiz/
https://chroniclesmagazine.org/columns/sins-of-omission/the-marine-corps-answer-to-james-bond/
https://www.tracesofwar.com/persons/32798/Ortiz-Pierre-Peter-Julien.htm
- SUPPORT THE SHOW ON PATREON:
patreon.com/lionsledbydonkeys
TICKETS TO OUR LIVE SHOW IN CORK, IRELAND ARE NOW AVAILABLE!
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lions-led-by-donkeys-podcast-live-in-cork-26th-september-tickets-1993823733459
CAN'T MAKE IT? NO PROBLEM! WE'RE STREAMING IT (WITH VOD)
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/livestream-lions-led-by-donkeys-podcast-live-in-cork-26th-september-2026-tickets-1993900928351
GET JOE'S BOOK!
Ebook, Audiobook, and Paperbacks now available!
https://www.amazon.com/Highlands-Burn-Foundling-Brigade-Saga-ebook/dp/B0GSG5CNXX/
Or you can buy the ebook and audiobook directly from us:
https://www.llbdpodcast.com/products/
Get Nate's band's debut album here!
https://secondhomesband.com/
After zeppelins begin bombing the UK, the British order the first seaborne air raid in British military history. It involves hundreds of men, dozens of ships...all to launch a few biplanes that are barely armed with bombs, with no navigational devices, and no idea where they are going.
SOURCES:
Layman RD. The Cuxhaven Raid, The World's First Carrier Air Strike. Conway Maritime Press. 1985
https://www.avalanchepress.com/JutlandCuxhaven1.php
https://www.usni.org/magazines/naval-history-magazine/1998/february/strike-warfare-1914
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/raid-on-cuxhaven-first-carrier-raid-in-history-bw-122525
https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/article/cuxhaven-raid/
*PREVIEW* The History of Armenia: The Life and Death of the First Republic: Part 607/22/2026 | 9 mins.GET THE ENTIRE EPISODE HERE:
https://www.patreon.com/lionsledbydonkeys/posts/history-of-life-164568292
TICKETS TO OUR LIVE SHOW IN CORK, IRELAND ARE NOW AVAILABLE!
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lions-led-by-donkeys-podcast-live-in-cork-26th-september-tickets-1993823733459
CAN'T MAKE IT? NO PROBLEM! WE'RE STREAMING IT (WITH VOD)
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/livestream-lions-led-by-donkeys-podcast-live-in-cork-26th-september-2026-tickets-1993900928351
GET JOE'S BOOK!
Ebook, Audiobook, and Paperbacks now available!
https://www.amazon.com/Highlands-Burn-Foundling-Brigade-Saga-ebook/dp/B0GSG5CNXX/
Or you can buy the ebook and audiobook directly from us:
https://www.llbdpodcast.com/products/
- SUPPORT THE SHOW ON PATREON:
patreon.com/lionsledbydonkeys
SEE US LIVE IN CORK, IRELAND SEPTEMBER 26TH:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lions-led-by-donkeys-podcast-live-in-cork-26th-september-tickets-1993823733459
WE'RE LIVESTREAMING IT (WITH VOD)
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/livestream-lions-led-by-donkeys-podcast-live-in-cork-26th-september-2026-tickets-1993900928351
BUY JOE'S BOOK!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GSG5CNXX
AND IF YOU DON'T WANT TO BUY IT ON AMAZON, BUY IT STRAIGHT FROM US!
https://lagunairepress.com/
CHECK OUT NATE'S BAND'S ALBUM!
https://secondhomesband.com/
During the Korean War, the People's Volunteer Army of China and the UN fought a meaningless battle over a hill shaped like a pork chop in order to leverage ongoing negotiations. Thousands died, and everyone claimed they won.
SOURCES:
Marshall, S.L.A. (1956). Pork Chop Hill: The American Fighting Man in Action, Korea, Spring 1953.
Hermes, Walter G (1966). "Truce Tent and Fighting Front". The United States Army in the Korean War. Vol. 2. Center of Military History.
The Korean War. The Battle on Pork Chop Hill. https://historynet.com/korean-war-battle-on-pork-chop-hill/
https://warhistory.org/article/july-6-11-1953-the-battle-of-pork-chop-hill-hill-255
https://web.archive.org/web/20061109043603/http://www.historynet.com/magazines/military_history/3034286.html
More Comedy podcasts
- Conan O’Brien Needs A FriendComedy
- Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardComedy, Music, TV & Film
- Good Hang with Amy PoehlerComedy
- Call Her DaddyComedy
- The Joe Rogan ExperienceComedy
- Baby, this is Keke PalmerComedy, Society & Culture
- Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonaldComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Society & Culture
- SmartLessComedy, Education, Society & Culture
- The Weekly Show with Jon StewartComedy, News, News Commentary
- Giggly SquadComedy
Trending Comedy podcasts
- DoughboysArts, Comedy, Food
- Judge John HodgmanComedy, Kids & Family, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Madigan’s PubcastComedy, Stand-Up Comedy
- Dear ChelseaComedy, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Adam and Dr. Drew ShowComedy, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture
- Blocks w/ Neal BrennanComedy, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture
- Rodeo Time with Dale BrisbyChristianity, Comedy, Religion & Spirituality, Sports, Wilderness
- Hasan Minhaj Doesn't KnowComedy, Comedy Interviews
- FlagrantComedy
- Girls Gotta EatComedy, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie KelceComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Leyendas LegendariasComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Therapuss with Jake ShaneComedy
- Wrong Turns with Jameela JamilComedy, Comedy Interviews, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Are You Garbage? Comedy PodcastComedy
- Jeff Lewis Has IssuesComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- The YardComedy, Leisure, Video Games
- The Adam Friedland ShowComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Politics, Stand-Up Comedy
- So True with Caleb HearonComedy
- TigerBellyComedy, Society & Culture, Stand-Up Comedy
- Intimacy CoordinatorComedy
- La CotorrisaComedy
- H3 PodcastComedy
- The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico BeanComedy
- Once We Were SpacemenArts, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Performing Arts, TV & Film
- Spitballers Comedy PodcastComedy, Improv, Kids & Family
- رختکن بازندههاComedy, Comedy Interviews, Education, Health & Wellness, Leisure, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
About Lions Led By Donkeys Podcast
The Lions Led By Donkeys podcast is a military history podcast for laughing at the worst military failures, inept commanders, and crazy stories from throughout the history of human conflict. Our podcast will always be free, but if you think what we do is worth a buck you can throw us one here: https://www.patreon.com/lionsledbydonkeysPodcast website
Listen to Lions Led By Donkeys Podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Lions Led By Donkeys Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Lions Led By Donkeys Podcast: Podcasts in Family