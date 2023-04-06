Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Lions Led By Donkeys podcast is a military history podcast for laughing at the worst military failures, inept commanders, and crazy stories from throughout ... More
The Lions Led By Donkeys podcast is a military history podcast for laughing at the worst military failures, inept commanders, and crazy stories from throughout ... More

Available Episodes

  • Episode 264 - The Battle of Nicopolis
    Crusaders attempt to drive the Ottomans out of the Balkans. It does not go well. Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/lionsledbydonkeys Sources: Aziz Antiya. Crusades in the Later Middle Ages http://www.historyofwar.org/articles/battles_nicopolis.html https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/article/crusader-disaster-at-nicopolis/ https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/article/march-to-destruction-nicopolis-1396/
    6/11/2023
    1:18:26
  • Episode 263 - The Madness of Francisco Macías Nguema
    *CONTENT WARNING* Joe and Tom discuss The Madness of Francisco Macías Nguema, a dictator nicknamed The Pol Pot of Africa. Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/lionsledbydonkeys Sources: Tufts Mass Atrocity Endings for Equatorial Guinea Paul Kenyon. Dictatorland: The Men Who Stole Africa. https://web.archive.org/web/20230306160338/https://www.telegraph.co.uk/comment/personal-view/3610187/If-you-think-this-ones-bad-you-should-have-seen-his-uncle.html https://web.archive.org/web/20230517050409/https://www.icj.org/the-trial-of-macias-in-equatorial-guinea-the-story-of-a-dictatorship/
    6/4/2023
    1:19:32
  • Episode 262 - The Nez Perce War
    A group of Native Americans launch one of the longest fighting retreats in North American military history in order to escape genocide at the hands of the US government. Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/lionsledbydonkeys Sources: Bruce Hampton. Children of Grace, The Nez Perce War of 1877 Elliot West. The Last Indian War: The Nez Perce Story https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/the-last-battle-of-the-nez-perce-war/ Elliot West. Dreamweaver.
    5/28/2023
    1:12:46
  • Episode 261 - The USS Thresher
    The story of the most deadly submarine disaster in American history. Support the show and get episodes like this a week before everyone else, plus bonus episodes! https://www.patreon.com/lionsledbydonkeys Sources: https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/08/14/questions-about-infamous-lost-sub-thresher-resurface-navy-releases-new-documents-tied-decades-old-mystery.html https://www.usni.org/magazines/naval-history-magazine/2023/april/what-killed-thresher https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/atomic-submarine-sinks-in-atlantic https://www.naval-technology.com/features/featureperil-in-the-depths-the-worlds-worst-submarine-disasters-4191027/ https://www.secnav.navy.mil/foia/readingroom/HotTopics/Forms/AllItems.aspx?RootFolder=%2ffoia%2freadingroom%2fHotTopics%2fTHRESHER%20RELEASE https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/rip-how-mechanical-problem-led-uss-thresher-its-eternal-patrol-92421 Norman Polmar. The Death of the USS Thresher
    5/21/2023
    1:06:17
  • Episode 260 - The Battle of Crecy
    A blind man tries to charge a line of English longbowmen. It ends exactly like you think it does. Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/lionsledbydonkeys Sources: https://www.historyextra.com/period/plantagenet/what-happened-battle-crecy-edward-iii-hundred-years-war-victory-why/ Andrew Ayton. The Battle of Crécy, 1346 Andrew Ayton. The Battle of Crécy: Context and Significance https://www.historytoday.com/archive/edward-iii-and-battle-cr%C3%A9cy https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/article/death-by-longbow/ https://www.wired.com/2009/08/0826crecy-cannon/
    5/14/2023
    1:13:38

About Lions Led By Donkeys Podcast

The Lions Led By Donkeys podcast is a military history podcast for laughing at the worst military failures, inept commanders, and crazy stories from throughout the history of human conflict. Our podcast will always be free, but if you think what we do is worth a buck you can throw us one here: https://www.patreon.com/lionsledbydonkeys
