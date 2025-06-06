In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele

Having sex with Amita Rao and Malik Elassal

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR WATCHING ADULTS! KEEP STREAMING ON HULU! xx It’s 1:06 a.m. and Owen’s Adults costars Amita Rao and Malik Elassal have joined him in bed for a conversation about the show as well as pretty much everything else. They discuss which Paul brother they’d rather be (probably Jake?!), the plastic surgery they would get if they had to, and the perils of salt water gargling (DO NOT gargle daily). Owen goes full investigative journalist when he asks Amita and Malik about their favorite day on the Adults set and what it was like working with him. They also talk about life imitating art (not the other way around), hickeys as a fashion statement (Jared, thoughts?), and JT’s world tour. Get ready to see real chemistry in action, sorry. All episodes of FX’s Adults are now streaming on Hulu/Disney+! Thank you for watching! LOVE YOU!