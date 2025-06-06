In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR WATCHING ADULTS! KEEP STREAMING ON HULU! xx It’s 1:06 a.m. and Owen’s Adults costars Amita Rao and Malik Elassal have joined him in bed for a conversation about the show as well as pretty much everything else. They discuss which Paul brother they’d rather be (probably Jake?!), the plastic surgery they would get if they had to, and the perils of salt water gargling (DO NOT gargle daily). Owen goes full investigative journalist when he asks Amita and Malik about their favorite day on the Adults set and what it was like working with him. They also talk about life imitating art (not the other way around), hickeys as a fashion statement (Jared, thoughts?), and JT’s world tour. Get ready to see real chemistry in action, sorry. All episodes of FX’s Adults are now streaming on Hulu/Disney+! Thank you for watching! LOVE YOU!
56:00
Edging with Cat Cohen
It's 11:56 p.m. and the hilarious Cat Cohen is in town from NY and has made sure to stop by Owen's bedroom for a visit. They discuss the thrill of threesomes, the delusion of auditioning, and the tragedy of boutique fitness studios. Cat talks about the stroke she had in 2023 and how it not only led her to becoming Mount Sinai's most popular patient at the time, but how it also inspired her new Edinburgh Fringe show (Broad Strokes—genius name). Despite this podcast not being about airplanes, Owen and Cat agree on upgrading to first class and discuss the sheer joy they get from being in the Delta One Lounge (you can shower there?!). After you finish watching this episode let us know if you'd bang Hozier.
53:39
Cuddling with Brittany Snow
It's 10:11 p.m. and the absolutely angelic Brittany Snow has joined Owen to discuss her career (acting AND directing!), her life (she has an elaborate sleep system!), and much more (she had a fashion line in the 2000s?!). Brittany tells Owen about meeting with a psychic who pretty much predicted that she would be cast in Owen's favorite movie Hairspray. Brittany reminds Owen of his short-lived IG cooking show, Cooking with Owie, and how it ended up with her casting him in her directorial debut, Parachute. Brittany also shares a dating horror story involving a DJ, and tells Owen about her backyard bird, Beatrice. Finally, Brittany shares what she's up to, acting-wise, and why she's glad she was recently killed off in a popular TV series—she's just not a girl with a gun, OK?! Enjoy this episode and let us know your favorite flavor of soup.
57:47
Getting closer with Halsey
It's 1:17 a.m. and Owen has invited singer, actress, entrepreneur, and mother in every sense of the word Halsey into his bed! They discuss the perils of dating someone famous, review Ryan Coogler's Sinners (spoiler: he ate), and talk about the creative process! Halsey talks about her early online activities and how her mother believed for a long time that she was being scammed, when in reality, Halsey was just building her brand (a legend was born). Then, Owen makes Halsey reclaim the infamous Mallsey video. Later, Owen pitches Halsey on the ProFile and asks her what it's like running a successful business. She likes it but not enough to invest. Halsey shares her tour plans and drops a real In Your Dreams exclusive. We also can't believe Halsey is actually here in bed but she is and now we have video proof of it!
1:12:49
Mating with Holly Madison
It's 10:23 p.m. and Owen is freaking out because one of his childhood icons has joined him in bed—the angelic Holly Madison! Owen and Holly talk about The Girls Next Door (duh), Holly's beginnings in Alaska (sometimes without running water), and the hardest hikes in LA. Then, Holly discusses her love of horror and the next season of her true crime series, The Playboy Murders (S3 starts May 5!). Holly also informs Owen of Benjamin Franklin's ho phase (that apparently lasted his entire life) before discussing Hugh Hefner's will, why she turned down Traitors, and her real-life connection to a murder case. After you're done watching this episode, would someone mind creating a change.org petition to abolish April Fools' Day?
Comedian Owen Thiele is an admirably bad sleeper - and while he’s up basically every hour of the night, he’s obsessing over how to become a household name. He might be an undiagnosed insomniac but he’s a self-diagnosed narcissist. Melatonin has failed him, so he’s turned to podcasting in the wee hours of the night. If he’s not going to get any rest, he might as well solve humanity’s oldest question: how the **** do I become famous? Follow Owen each week on a new adventure as he attempts (and sometimes succeeds!) to gain notoriety, in the way only Owen can – with candor, laugh-out-loud humor, and biting self-awareness. Hopefully, he doesn’t fall asleep first…