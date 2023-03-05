Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

"You?! Did THAT?!" (w/ Charlie Bardey & Natalie Rotter-Laitman)

Four glowing, radiant and ravishing people gather to record a podcast. We?! Did THAT! Hosts of the Exploration: Live! podcast Charlie Bardey and Natalie Rotter-Laitman are in a small, warm room with Matt & Bowen in NYC to talk sad girl pageant culture, being on INDICTMENT WATCH (and hey...we GOT HIM!), social anticipation, the use, pronunciation and spelling of words, SLUCK's return to nightlife, product placement in porn, identifying as Mommy or Daddy, and the era when Brie Larson was serving "The Sister". Also, Austin Powers and the discourse around "mojo", Heather Graham, Elizabeth Hurley, STAR magazine, the Brad and Jen divorce drama, Fashion Police and the sartorial evaluation of celebrities in the tabloid era, Bowen's mother's intense and storied reaction to a photo of Jessica Simpson, and how we approach Britney nowadays. All this, as well as the following "hows": how straight guys need to realize stand up is theater, how being an adult means nothing (even if you're a teacher), how maybe a capella actually needs instruments, how Madame Morrible is the most crucial role in Wicked, and how Gizelle Bryant just went for it re: the F slur. And!!! There's more!!! Moana, Again?! Harry Potter, Again?! "Skip Ad culture"?! A discussion on "top billing" culture?! Carolyn on Survivor?! You know what? Bye Felicia! Go listen. This shit is jam packed. We're obsessed with Charlie and Natalie.