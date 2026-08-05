Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

Join Matt, Bowen and self proclaimed "walking psychedelic trip" KESHA on this episode of Las Culturistas, which begs the question: should Kesha open up a supermarket that sells "pop rocks flavored blue Kesha ramen"? The three silly gooses discuss that, as well as hoarding, doing mushrooms in the desert, and building community amongst millions of Animals out there. Also, working with Rick Rubin and Ryan Lewis to discover new depths to Kesha's voice and artistry, how hearing "Drop It Like It's Hot" opened up a world of musical possibility for Kesha, the sexual awakening that was Will Smith in the late 90's, and collecting teeth. All this, raging on the Kesha Cruise with Bob the Drag Queen and Big Freedia, spirituality, and the idea that Kesha is on her last human life. You are the crazy people, and you are also the fortunate people that Kesha blessed LC with her time! Listen to "Origami" now and see Kesha on The Freedom Tour! Kesha makes our heart beat like an 808 drum. And so do you <3

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