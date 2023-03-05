Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Big Money Players Network and iHeartPodcasts
Ding dong! Join your culture consultants, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, on an unforgettable journey into the beating heart of CULTURE. Alongside sizzling special ... More
ComedySociety & Culture
Ding dong! Join your culture consultants, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, on an unforgettable journey into the beating heart of CULTURE. Alongside sizzling special ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 362
  • "Milky And Slide" (w/ Milly Tamarez & Alise Morales)
    The sisters are back at it! They're joined by Milly Tamarez and Alise Morales - the hosts of the Betches Sup podcast. You may even recognize Milly's voice from a certain Clown Parade series?? (The Janelis J Show!) This episode has topics! Including nepo babies, Minions, and straight men?? But really they get into doing improv at UCB and the jobs you do in order to survive. And of course they need to discuss child actors and the culture that made them who they are today! This episode? It's wild and you need to get with it! And yes, it's true, the WGA is officially on strike! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    1:35:00
  • "Media Is Having a Moment" (w/ Matt & Bowen)
    This is a culture catch up about legacy MEDIA! And this media includes being put in your place, being self-indulgent, sharing psychics, ContraPoints, drones in Oz, Kelly's new singles, wedding playlists, and a very gay X-Files? Canned messy talking heads? Are the sisters next? Media personalities are being hunted but don't worry because vacation is slaying and certain sponsors are staying. We're talking corporations, globalization, and making memories with friends! An informative break down of what it means to be a reader, finalists, and/or a Kayteigh. Yes it's true, these gay guys just want to hear themselves talk. Anyway the sisters are at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida! Mother??See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/26/2023
    1:17:36
  • "No New Penises" (w/ Melanie Lynskey)
    It's festival season. It's allergy season. It's gala season. Divas down! We need an antihistamine for ALL of it. Enter Melanie Lynskey! One of the great acting talents of our time graces the pod to discuss Yellowjackets, The Last of Us, working with Jessica Biel, Matt Damon, Juliette Lewis, Jamie Babbit, Steven Soderbergh, Cate Blanchett and MORE, her husband Jason Ritter and their recent very honest visit to the Drew Barrymore Show, mastering accents and dialects, and transitioning from character roles to lead roles. Also, Coachella thoughts and reactions (including the Frank Ocean of it all), Blink 182 in retrospect, "stealth wealth", the release of the recent Wicked production stills, how "fanny" means "pussy" in British, and living with misophonia in the face of gum chewing. Yellowjackets has new episodes out now on Showtime, and new episodes stream Friday and air Sundays!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/19/2023
    1:24:25
  • "Sunday Morning Talk" (w/ Matt & Bowen)
    It is sometimes nice to get together with your sister and have a Sunday Morning Talk. And on this episode of talking-based podcast Las Culturistas, that is what Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers do. Over weed and coffee, the two dive into all things recent (except Succession, sorry sorry sorry): the Disney-DeSantis war, marijuana in NYC, Chappell Roan's imminent ascendance to That Girl, "being a finalist", the definition of a "sneaky link", the Porsha and Gizelle of it all on RHUGT, wifi and internet wars both on land and in the skies, the end of Taylor and Joe, the Super Mario Bros movie, boygenius slaying it, and AO Scott's retirement. Also, Luigi as a queer figure, Peach as a nothing figure, and republicans as physically ugly figures. All this, Yellowjackets/Melanie Lynskey, Monster's Inc./Shrek, improv/roleplay, Ellen Pompeo quietly leaving Grey's Anatomy, reviews of The Thanksgiving Play and Sweeney Todd on Broadway, "Thatgirlability", Drew Barrymore being an icon, and coffee shop milk counter etiquette. Where were you when Taylor and Joe broke up? When do you think was the end of glamour and taste? Does your FYP give you what *you* want or what *they* want? Regardless of the answers to these questions... Katie, you're a finalist. Now have a great day.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/12/2023
    1:26:55
  • "You?! Did THAT?!" (w/ Charlie Bardey & Natalie Rotter-Laitman)
    Four glowing, radiant and ravishing people gather to record a podcast. We?! Did THAT! Hosts of the Exploration: Live! podcast Charlie Bardey and Natalie Rotter-Laitman are in a small, warm room with Matt & Bowen in NYC to talk sad girl pageant culture, being on INDICTMENT WATCH (and hey...we GOT HIM!), social anticipation, the use, pronunciation and spelling of words, SLUCK's return to nightlife, product placement in porn, identifying as Mommy or Daddy, and the era when Brie Larson was serving "The Sister". Also, Austin Powers and the discourse around "mojo", Heather Graham, Elizabeth Hurley, STAR magazine, the Brad and Jen divorce drama, Fashion Police and the sartorial evaluation of celebrities in the tabloid era, Bowen's mother's intense and storied reaction to a photo of Jessica Simpson, and how we approach Britney nowadays. All this, as well as the following "hows": how straight guys need to realize stand up is theater, how being an adult means nothing (even if you're a teacher), how maybe a capella actually needs instruments, how Madame Morrible is the most crucial role in Wicked, and how Gizelle Bryant just went for it re: the F slur. And!!! There's more!!! Moana, Again?! Harry Potter, Again?! "Skip Ad culture"?! A discussion on "top billing" culture?! Carolyn on Survivor?! You know what? Bye Felicia! Go listen. This shit is jam packed. We're obsessed with Charlie and Natalie.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/5/2023
    1:52:24

About Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

Ding dong! Join your culture consultants, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, on an unforgettable journey into the beating heart of CULTURE. Alongside sizzling special guests, they GET INTO the hottest pop-culture moments of the day and the formative cultural experiences that turned them into Culturistas. Produced by the Big Money Players Network and iHeartRadio.
Podcast website

