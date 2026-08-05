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Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
Big Money Players Network and iHeartPodcasts
Latest episode
567 episodes
- We wanna [talk to] Slayyyter, Richard we should link later! Or now! The Worst Girl in America gives us a Best Episode in the World. Topics include Tumblr, Beyoncé, St. Louis, iPod culture, and of course the iconic mixtape. IDTSH’s on spelling, non-magnetic fridges, air fryers. CRANK IT.
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- It's Mr. Bo and Mr. Ro with Ms. Co on a "really good day, astrologically"! And that's that me nirvana! Fresh from being medically fingered on the upper west side, Catherine Cohen is BACK on the podcast to talk about her new Off-Bro show at the Lucille Lortel theater (so... Ms. Lo, we guess!) It's called Broad Strokes and you can go see it now until September 5th! The three old pals reminisce and conspire for a Seek Culture reunion, discuss pelvic floor dysfunction, and look back fondly on their most memorable fingerbangs. Also, "Espresso" in its terrible twos, how Dr. Love filled the hole in Catherine's heart (literally), and the "euthanasia coaster". All this, an attack on routine, an attack on thumbs, and an attack on British accents (that we are the perpetrators of). Catherine is sweet as honey, delightful as pie, and God's gift. Go see Broad Strokes at the Lucille Lortel in NYC!
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- Join Matt, Bowen and self proclaimed "walking psychedelic trip" KESHA on this episode of Las Culturistas, which begs the question: should Kesha open up a supermarket that sells "pop rocks flavored blue Kesha ramen"? The three silly gooses discuss that, as well as hoarding, doing mushrooms in the desert, and building community amongst millions of Animals out there. Also, working with Rick Rubin and Ryan Lewis to discover new depths to Kesha's voice and artistry, how hearing "Drop It Like It's Hot" opened up a world of musical possibility for Kesha, the sexual awakening that was Will Smith in the late 90's, and collecting teeth. All this, raging on the Kesha Cruise with Bob the Drag Queen and Big Freedia, spirituality, and the idea that Kesha is on her last human life. You are the crazy people, and you are also the fortunate people that Kesha blessed LC with her time! Listen to "Origami" now and see Kesha on The Freedom Tour! Kesha makes our heart beat like an 808 drum. And so do you <3
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- Welcome to the VIBES episode of Las Cultch with the star of The Five Star Weekend on Peacock, streaming July 9th! Yinz guys are gonna love this... it's D'Arcy Carden! And yonz? Music and singing is BACK on Las Cultch. The three fools discuss the many different kinds of Robert Lowes out there, dissociating at the Upfronts, and Oh, Maya! which is Oh, Mary! but with Maya Rudolph. But that's not all! "Name That Tune" is played. "Girl Game" is attempted. "Penis/Weiner" is explained. Love languages are explored. The Meisner technique is employed. Monologues are performed. And horses eat hay. Also, how it made D'Arcy feel to see Matt + Bowen become sexual together, the best physical parts of D'Arcy's husband Jason, and KINKS! All this, Jennifer Garner's chicken lunch, Chloe Sevigny's little wink, Regina Hall's dry humor, and just a whole lotta nonsense. And you will be listening... AT ONCE!
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About Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
Ding dong! Join your culture consultants, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, on an unforgettable journey into the beating heart of CULTURE. Alongside sizzling special guests, they GET INTO the hottest pop-culture moments of the day and the formative cultural experiences that turned them into Culturistas. Produced by the Big Money Players Network and iHeartRadio.Podcast website
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