We are born. We die. In between we watch a lot of films. And some of these films shape the people we are. This is a podcast about those films. (And a bit about ... More
Himesh Patel • Films To Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein #245
LOOK OUT! It’s only Films To Be Buried With!
Join your host Brett Goldstein as he talks life, death, love and the universe with the fabulous actor HIMESH PATEL!
You'll likely know the excellent Himesh from films such as Yesterday, or perhaps the pallindromological Tenet, but you are also very likely to be aware of his work on the smaller screen in shows such as Avenue 5, Station 11 or the behemoth that is Eastenders (the unbingeable one). Well, here is your chance to get acquainted with Himesh himself, as we hear about it all - the act of crying at films becoming a fork in the road for the future, re-examining problematic films, TV vs film process, and the difference in being recognized from both media. A lovely one right here!
5/3/2023
1:01:19
Nish Kumar - Films Of The Year 2022 (2 of 2) • Films To Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein #244
LOOK OUT! It's only Films To Be Buried With!Join your host Brett Goldstein as he talks life, death, love and the universe with the many times guest NISH KUMAR!...or more accurately, part 2 of 2 of the 'When You Think About It Way Ahead Of Schedule Films Of The Year 2022 Special' - to give it the more official title.For newer listeners to the show, every year around this time (actually often later), Brett and Nish catch up to reminisce about all the cinematic goodness that we were bless with back in 2022. Sure seems like a good while ago now doesn't it... There are some forgotten gems, some well reviewed modern classics, and some exercises in just plain old good fun, but you can be sure you'll have a grand time with these two catching up like old pals. Get amongst it and enjoy!
4/26/2023
1:04:28
Nish Kumar - Films Of The Year 2022 (1 of 2) • Films To Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein #244
LOOK OUT! It's only Films To Be Buried With!Join your host Brett Goldstein as he talks life, death, love and the universe with the many times guest NISH KUMAR!...or more accurately, part 1 of 2 of the 'When You Think About It Way Ahead Of Schedule Films Of The Year 2022 Special' - to give it the more official title.For newer listeners to the show, every year around this time (actually often later), Brett and Nish catch up to reminisce about all the cinematic goodness that we were bless with back in 2022. Sure seems like a good while ago now doesn't it... There are some forgotten gems, some well reviewed modern classics, and some exercises in just plain old good fun, but you can be sure you'll have a grand time with these two catching up like old pals. Get amongst it and enjoy!
4/19/2023
59:55
Adam Scott • Films To Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein #243
LOOK OUT! It's only Films To Be Buried With!Join your host Brett Goldstein as he talks life, death, love and the universe with the brilliant actor and funnyperson ADAM SCOTT!You may know Adam from his many many roles on so many of the shows you love, or from years of podcasting since the old days, or more immediately from the glorious Severance, but here's a perfect opportunity to get a listen to the person behind the roles. Hear about it all, from how he got into the whole thing, the points in the journey along the continuing path, and so much film goodness including some awesome bits that haven't been said before. You'll love it - enjoy!
4/12/2023
54:38
Andi Osho • Films To Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein #242
LOOK OUT! It's only Films To Be Buried With!Join your host Brett Goldstein as he talks life, death, love and the universe with the wonderful comic, actor and writer ANDI OSHO!A gloriously joyful and open episode to kick off the new season, with Andi and Brett catching up and checking in and all that good stuff. A true great one to get back into the spirit of all new Films To Be Buried With! So much to listen in on, including Andi's spiritual quest away from comedy centred around mental health preservation, existential crises, the LA and UK divide, panel shows, beginning again, dying well and to rewatch or not rewatch. A LOT to cover in this one so prepare some time to really dig in... ENJOY!
We are born. We die. In between we watch a lot of films. And some of these films shape the people we are. This is a podcast about those films. (And a bit about death.)
Join comedian, actor, writer and swimmer Brett Goldstein and an extra special weekly guest as they go all the way into life and death by way of movies, to ultimately pick their Films To Be Buried With!