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Films To Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein
Brett Goldstein | Daylight Media
Latest episode
412 episodes
James Acaster • The Black Lodge (Off Menu / Hecklers Welcome / Repertoire) • #40006/24/2026 | 59 mins.LOOK OUT! It’s only Films To Be Buried With!
Join your host Brett Goldstein as he talks life, death, love and the universe (for a fourth time) with the genie himself, long term friend and comic / actor / podcaster JAMES ACASTER! The BLACK LODGE!
(...Also known as TV TO BE BURIED WITH). It was long journey getting here, but a glorious one. With the family tradition of Films To Be Buried With having James as guest every 100 episodes, James has basically mentioned every single film in celluloid memory and as such, we find ourselves at The Black Lodge. In other words, every answer is a TV show. A perfect tweak to the format with some answers you may expect but some that will come from straight out of left field. James is always a good time so you'll certainly enjoy this one. We'll see him again in 100 more, but for now, enjoy THE BLACK LODGE!
Video and extra audio available on Brett's Patreon!
JAMES ONLINE
––––––––––
BRETT • X
BRETT • INSTAGRAM
THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE
TED LASSO
SHRINKING
ALL OF YOU
SOULMATES
SUPERBOB (Brett's 2015 feature film)
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- LOOK OUT! It’s only Films To Be Buried With!
Join your host Brett Goldstein as he talks life, death, love and the universe (again) with powerful voiceover talent, actor and writer TONY HALE! The RESURRECTION!
A fantastic and timely resurrection for Tony as he's a part of the incredible cast of Office Romance (available now on Netflix!). There is of course never a bad time but this seems entirely appropriate. Tony's always great business, and in this incarnation we get to hear about all sorts including the skillful art of complement deflection, to tux or not to tux (and when to tux), 'Painface', the premier night of Office Romance and how to dress for such an occasion, the refining and evolving process of marriage, high school reunions (and instigating them), and his own movie project 'Sketch' which was a lot of years in the making. Oh and no horrors please cheers. Lovely stuff, enjoy!
Video and extra audio available on Brett's Patreon!
IMDB
OFFICE ROMANCE
TOY STORY 5
SKETCH
––––––––––
BRETT • X
BRETT • INSTAGRAM
THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE
TED LASSO
SHRINKING
ALL OF YOU
SOULMATES
SUPERBOB (Brett's 2015 feature film)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- LOOK OUT! It’s only Films To Be Buried With!
Join your host Brett Goldstein as he talks life, death, love and the universe with quite literally the dream guest of Films To Be Buried With... Folks, please welcome JENNIFER LOPEZ!
This is it, people. This is the one. Listeners from the early days will know that Ms Lopez is favourite of the show, in all capacities including acting, singing, dancing - pick your craft. So it is an honour of the highest degree that it is finally time to welcome her to the podcast! Office Romance is now available on Netflix, where Jennifer and Brett co-star alongside an equally beautiful cast, and as many of you can well imagine, there are so many questions and talking points to cover in an episode like this. Well, consider none of them spoiled - dive into this one confident in the knowledge that it indeed one for the books, and already a top tier episode. It's been a long time coming but to finally see and hear it is a wonderful thing indeed. Enjoy this classic episode with, yes, Jennifer Lopez.
Video and extra audio available on Brett's Patreon!
Elevate your summer wardrobe — go to https://quince.com/brett for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns, now available in Canada
IMDB
OFFICE ROMANCE
YOUTUBE
MUSIC
HUSTLERS
OUT OF SIGHT
––––––––––
BRETT • X
BRETT • INSTAGRAM
THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE
TED LASSO
SHRINKING
ALL OF YOU
SOULMATES
SUPERBOB
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- LOOK OUT! It’s only Films To Be Buried With!
Join your host Brett Goldstein as he talks life, death, love and the universe with the truly excellent actress BETTY GILPIN!
We join the estimable Betty on road near a present filming location, and it's a pleasure to find her is great spirits and very much up for building an episode for the books. This one's a real treat, classic FTBBW, and a chance to enjoy Betty's company in a different setting to the stage / small / big screen! As always you know much ground is covered, including her author status, having a moon in disdain, screaming an opus at an oncoming tsunami (this is beginning to read like a poem), sharing acting skill with her folks who still form a very loving piece of the puzzle, a stoner past life, the delicate art of trauma farming, the compulsive viewing habits of young ones, owning the 'mad and tired' voice-over style and sharing screen time with Brett, Jennifer Lopez and Amy Sedaris in the upcoming 'Office Romance' (Netflix, June 5th). Oh and a surprise visit in the cabin mid-record too... Enjoy!
Video and extra audio available on Brett's Patreon!
IMDB
OFFICE ROMANCE
GLOW
THE HUNT
––––––––––
BRETT • X
BRETT • INSTAGRAM
THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE
TED LASSO
SHRINKING
ALL OF YOU
SOULMATES
SUPERBOB (Brett's 2015 feature film)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- LOOK OUT! It’s only Films To Be Buried With!
Join your host Brett Goldstein as he talks life, death, love and the universe with the fabulous creator, writer and actor AMY SEDARIS!
A genuinely inexhaustable fountain of light right here with Amy, who is huge fun and totally game for a really enjoyable episode. As an avid appreciator of play acting mixed with that wiggle room for improv, you know it's going to be a free and breezy session with tons of fun but also the proper film stuff we all want (need) to hear, as well as a really nice show of love and support for her brother David - a family who cheer each other on so much. Some really interesting picks here too and a lot of never before mentioned ones. Oh also this episode features what is likely the greatest list of likes in the history of the podcast. You can catch Amy when she stars in Brett's new film 'Office Romance', released on June 5th 2026!
Video and extra audio available on Brett's Patreon!
IMDB
IG
OFFICE ROMANCE
BOJACK HORSEMAN
––––––––––
BRETT • X
BRETT • INSTAGRAM
THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE
TED LASSO
SHRINKING
ALL OF YOU
SOULMATES
SUPERBOB (Brett's 2015 feature film)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Films To Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein
We are born. We die. In between we watch a lot of films. And some of these films shape the people we are. This is a podcast about those films. (And a bit about death). Join comedian, actor, writer and swimmer Brett Goldstein and an extra special weekly guest as they go all the way into life and death by way of movies, to ultimately pick their Films To Be Buried With!Podcast website
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