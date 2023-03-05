Nish Kumar - Films Of The Year 2022 (2 of 2) • Films To Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein #244

LOOK OUT! It's only Films To Be Buried With!Join your host Brett Goldstein as he talks life, death, love and the universe with the many times guest NISH KUMAR!...or more accurately, part 2 of 2 of the 'When You Think About It Way Ahead Of Schedule Films Of The Year 2022 Special' - to give it the more official title.For newer listeners to the show, every year around this time (actually often later), Brett and Nish catch up to reminisce about all the cinematic goodness that we were bless with back in 2022. Sure seems like a good while ago now doesn't it... There are some forgotten gems, some well reviewed modern classics, and some exercises in just plain old good fun, but you can be sure you'll have a grand time with these two catching up like old pals. Get amongst it and enjoy!