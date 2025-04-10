Staying Alive with Jon Gabrus & Adam Pally

SmartLess Presents STAYING ALIVE with Jon Gabrus and Adam Pally!
Welcome to Staying Alive, a new comedic health and wellness podcast from Jon Gabrus and Adam Pally, two best friends and hosts of TV’s 101 Places To Party Before You Die. They love to get wild, but they’ve also hit their 40s, and they’re realizing if they don’t get some balance in their lives they won’t be around long enough to visit the other 93 places. On this show they’ll be talking to cardiologists, ketamine therapists, nutritionists, trainers, dancers, actors, stand-ups, tattoo artists, fashion designers, about the little or the big things they all do to stay alive. Premieres April 24th anywhere you get your podcasts. Episodes are available a week early and ad-free on SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts or visit siriusxm.com/podcastsplus to start your free trial today. Check out the video version of the show on YouTube on the SmartLess Media channel. And hey, do us a favor in the meantime: STAY ALIVE.
STAYING ALIVE is hosted by Jon Gabrus & Adam Pally - best friends, comedians, and professional partiers - who have realized that after spending the better part of their lives treating their bodies terribly, they should probably make some changes. The guys will interview friends and experts about the things they do to stay healthy, as well as document their own journeys through real, honest, and "grossly forthcoming" conversations about health and wellness.
