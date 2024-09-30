25W: Where Bobby Was an Idiot & Where He Was a Genius + 247Sports CFB Reporter Brandon Marcello + Eddie Took His Notes & Keeps His Job

Bobby kicks things by telling everyone where he was an idiot this year, including being wrong about the Steelers, and where he was a genius, including Bo Nix being a baller! Plus, our weekly guest, Brandon Marcello discusses why Deion Sanders could win coach of the year, Georgia still being his favorite to win it all, and more! And Eddie took some notes on his phone from this past weekend and will get to keep his job! Download the DraftKings Sportsbook App today: https://dkng.co/bobbysports If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NJ/ NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. N/A in NH/OR/ON. New customers only. Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 wager. $200 issued as eight (8) $25 free bets. Ends 9/19/22. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Follow the Show: @BobbyBonesSports Follow the Crew: @MrBobbyBones @ProducerEddie @KickoffKevin @MikeDeestro @ReidYarberrySee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.