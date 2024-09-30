Morgan talks about why she had to leave during the show today after something awful happened with her dog. Bobby reveals a story that he’d been holding onto for years. Morgan then defends herself during the Dustin Lynch CMA interview situation where Lunchbox claimed she was unprofessional. Bobby had a panic attack last night about TikTok. Bobby talks about selling his Bronco but not knowing anything about cars. Bobby gives his CMA predictions for tonight.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
55:25
Weds Part 2: Beat the Clock: Who Can Name The Most State Capitals? + We Teach Blake Shelton About 'Netflix and Chill'
We played a round of Beat the Clock to see who can name the most US State Capitals. Lunchbox and Morgan bring in interviews where we found out that Blake Shelton has never heard of Netflix and Chill. Amy brings us a dilemma a couple was having after they bought Taylor Swift tickets a year ago but then got divorced. Who gets the tickets?
41:00
Weds Part 1: Bobby's Two Celeb Name Drop Stories
Bobby was talking about a story where Gwen Stefani said she had no idea who Blake Shelton was before they got together. That leads Bobby to remember two celeb name drop stories that he shares about celebs being normal people. We celebrate Dierks Bentley's 49th birthday by sharing some of our favorite interview moments with him. Can Lunchbox sing the Top 10 most viral country songs of 2024?
33:30
BONUS EP – CMA Awards Backstage Interviews DAY TWO: Riley Green, Sam Hunt, Dylan Scott, Parmalee, Oak Ridge Boys & more!
The Bobby Bones Show is broadcasting backstage at the 58th annual CMA Awards in Nashville. Check out our second day of interviews right here and catch the awards LIVE tomorrow night at 8/7c on ABC!
48:08
25W: Where Bobby Was an Idiot & Where He Was a Genius + 247Sports CFB Reporter Brandon Marcello + Eddie Took His Notes & Keeps His Job
Bobby kicks things by telling everyone where he was an idiot this year, including being wrong about the Steelers, and where he was a genius, including Bo Nix being a baller! Plus, our weekly guest, Brandon Marcello discusses why Deion Sanders could win coach of the year, Georgia still being his favorite to win it all, and more! And Eddie took some notes on his phone from this past weekend and will get to keep his job!