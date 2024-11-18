The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast

The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers talk about the digital short Laser Cats! 3D. They share memories from Christopher Walken hosting and chat about sketches like Googly eyes, Pranksters, Walken Family Reunion, Grease Rehearsals, and more! Laser Cats 3D - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CeRI2yZDEYGoogly Eyes Gardener - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zc7qJE9Nzo8Meet the Family - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcn9ILmU-IgThe Continental - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vuOnVNiYtgPranksters - https://youtu.be/jORviU2oyMQ?si=rXNjbrFW6Ktz_Byw (Not all the clips we mention are available online; some never even aired.) If you want to see more photos and clips follow us on Instagram @thelonelymeyerspod. Send us an email! [email protected] Support our sponsors:Sony Pictures Saturday NightBring home the movie everyone is talking about—Saturday Night, the hilarious and zany story capturing the chaotic moments right before the very first episode of SNL made it to air, where everything that could go wrong did. Grab your friends, get ready to laugh, and make every night Saturday Night. Available to buy or rent on digital now from Sony Home Entertainment. Rated R ShopifyUpgrade your business and get the same checkout Aviator Nation uses.Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at SHOPIFY.COM/lonelyisland VuoriVuori is offering 20% off your FIRST purchase. Get yourself some of the most comfortable and versatile clothing on the planet at vuori.com/ISLAND Not only will you receive 20% off your first purchase, but enjoy free shipping on any U.S. orders over $75 and free returns. AirbnbVisit Airbnb.com today and book a guest favorite. These are the most beloved homes on Airbnb.
Produced by Rabbit Grin ProductionsExecutive Producers Jeph Porter and Rob HolyszLead Producer Kevin MillerCreative Producer Samantha SkeltonCoordinating Producer Derek JohnsonCover Art by Olney AtwellMusic by Greg Chun and Brent AsburyEdit by Cheyenne JonesMix and Master by Jason Richards
50:43
Andy's Dad
The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers (with a surprise pop-in guest) chat about the digital short Andy’s Dad! They also share stories from Jonah Hill’s hosting days and reminisce about sketches like What’s Your Situation, Clancy T. Bachleratt and Jackie Snad, Six Year Old, and more. Andy's Dad - https://youtu.be/WvUHatIyKR4?si=akxxaOJnNj3FawlcWhat's Your Situation? - https://youtu.be/X_mOHRWal3g?si=IFS84MGuPMFD0jFbAdam Grossman: Dinner at Benihana - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wCen2mbv1rMMacGruber: Workplace Rumor - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-n2O8gtqhTEJuggling Flyer: Second Chance Theater - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Nio6eKjDH4Boss Dinner - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzaIlHybawg(Not all the clips we mention are available online; some never even aired.) If you want to see more photos and clips follow us on Instagram @thelonelymeyerspod. Send us an email! [email protected] Support our sponsors:AirbnbVisit Airbnb.com today and book a guest favorite. These are the most beloved homes on Airbnb. ShopifyUpgrade your business and get the same checkout Aviator Nation uses.Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at SHOPIFY.COM/lonelyisland FitbodLock in and stay focused. Join Fitbod today to get your personalized workout plan. Get 25% off your subscription or try the app FREE for seven days at Fitbod.me/ISLAND Rocket MoneyStop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions by going to RocketMoney dot com slash ISLAND.
52:30
Hero Song
The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers talk about the digital short, Hero Song. Plus, we hear a few voice notes from familiar faces in this episode! Hero Song - https://youtu.be/GF5_rdUmdYY?si=4PstpEnX1kRnb21RMirror Image - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5X4kS1Pc10Penelope: Traffic School - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCjjx8A-jfEJean K. Jean - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=re8peU4SWwoSen. Tim Calhoun (Forte on Update) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZFgb4LHw6ANurse Nancy (Jiminy Glick suit) - https://www.thelonelyisland.com/videos/nurse-nancy/(Not all the clips we mention are available online; some never even aired.) If you want to see more photos and clips follow us on Instagram @thelonelymeyerspod. Send us an email! [email protected] our sponsors:Hello FreshGet 10 FREE meals at HelloFresh.com/freeisland Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan. AirbnbVisit Airbnb.com today and book a guest favorite. These are the most beloved homes on Airbnb. VuoriVuori is offering 20% off your FIRST purchase. Get yourself some of the most comfortable and versatile clothing on the planet at vuori.com/ISLAND Not only will you receive 20% off your first purchase, but enjoy free shipping on any U.S. orders over $75 and free returns. FitbodLock in and stay focused. Join Fitbod today to get your personalized workout plan. Get 25% off your subscription or try the app FREE for seven days at Fitbod.me/ISLAND
52:42
The Mirror
The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers talk about the digital short, The Mirror, and whether or not it’s in the criterion collection. Plus, they talk about memories from sketches like The College for Excellence, and more! The Mirror - https://youtu.be/QnOuEFeAJM8?si=xN0Yn6zVxORYM2-bGet in the Cage with Liam Neeson - https://youtu.be/XRFLvGC9wg4?si=IdQn48sP3WDKqrcnMichael Keaton Monologue (Andy's Beetlejuice) - https://youtu.be/45aCtxpL_40?si=n50Dn4hL86C2ChKKAndy in Hotel Transylvania -https://hoteltransylvania.fandom.com/wiki/Jonathan_Loughran?file=Hotel-transylvania-disneyscreencaps.com-7451.jpg(Not all the clips we mention are available online; some never even aired.) If you want to see more photos and clips follow us on Instagram @thelonelymeyerspod. Send us an email! [email protected] our sponsors:Visit Airbnb.com today and book a guest favorite. These are the most beloved homes on Airbnb. Vuori is offering 20% off your FIRST purchase. Get yourself some of the most comfortable and versatile clothing on the planet at vuori.com/ISLAND. Not only will you receive 20% off your first purchase, but enjoy free shipping on any U.S. orders over $75 and free returns. Lock in and stay focused. Join Fitbod today to get your personalized workout plan. Get 25% off your subscription or try the app FREE for seven days at Fitbod.me/ISLAND
39:57
Grandkids in the Movies
The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers talk about memories from the digital short, Grandkids in the Movies! Plus, they talk about memorable sketches like Virgania Horsen, Annuale, I Drink Your Milkshake, and more! Grandkids in the Movies - https://youtu.be/s-3IqUwOMa0?si=JborJSVTfTx-KRU6Daniel Plainview's I Drink Your Milkshake - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qajb3Y4tjuAAnnuale - https://youtu.be/LuQIEy_x9w4?si=VIdOgg37FNEwM9N0Virgania Horsen's Hot Air Balloon Rides - https://youtu.be/mzJ_zqMKaYc?si=6FMKge4eTKHOQfIr(Not all the clips we mention are available online; some never even aired.) If you want to see more photos and clips follow us on Instagram @thelonelymeyerspod. Send us an email! [email protected] our sponsors:Vuori is offering 20% off your FIRST purchase. Get yourself some of the most comfortable and versatile clothing on the planet at vuori.com/ISLAND. Not only will you receive 20% off your first purchase, but enjoy free shipping on any U.S. orders over $75 and free returns. Upgrade your business and get the same checkout Aviator Nation uses. Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at SHOPIFY.COM/lonelyisland
Join Seth Meyers as he sits down with fellow SNL alum and comedy-music sensations The Lonely Island (Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone) to discuss their wildly popular and groundbreaking series of SNL Digital Shorts that aired on Saturday Night Live beginning in 2005. Episode by episode they'll discuss how each short was created, what the response to it was at the time, and what impact, if any, it still has today. Aided by Seth, the guys will relive their time at SNL and reminisce on the nearly 50-year-old show from a time when putting short comedy sketches on the internet was so novel that they maybe even helped launch YouTube to do it. Along the way they'll talk all things SNL from guests, fellow cast members, and favorite live sketches including many that never aired.