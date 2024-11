The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast

Laser Cats! 3D

The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers talk about the digital short Laser Cats! 3D. They share memories from Christopher Walken hosting and chat about sketches like Googly eyes, Pranksters, Walken Family Reunion, Grease Rehearsals, and more! Laser Cats 3D - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CeRI2yZDEYGoogly Eyes Gardener - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zc7qJE9Nzo8Meet the Family - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcn9ILmU-IgThe Continental - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vuOnVNiYtgPranksters - https://youtu.be/jORviU2oyMQ?si=rXNjbrFW6Ktz_Byw (Not all the clips we mention are available online; some never even aired.) If you want to see more photos and clips follow us on Instagram @thelonelymeyerspod. Send us an email! [email protected] Support our sponsors:Sony Pictures Saturday NightBring home the movie everyone is talking about—Saturday Night, the hilarious and zany story capturing the chaotic moments right before the very first episode of SNL made it to air, where everything that could go wrong did. Grab your friends, get ready to laugh, and make every night Saturday Night. Available to buy or rent on digital now from Sony Home Entertainment. Rated R ShopifyUpgrade your business and get the same checkout Aviator Nation uses.Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at SHOPIFY.COM/lonelyisland VuoriVuori is offering 20% off your FIRST purchase. Get yourself some of the most comfortable and versatile clothing on the planet at vuori.com/ISLAND Not only will you receive 20% off your first purchase, but enjoy free shipping on any U.S. orders over $75 and free returns. AirbnbVisit Airbnb.com today and book a guest favorite. These are the most beloved homes on Airbnb. Produced by Rabbit Grin ProductionsExecutive Producers Jeph Porter and Rob HolyszLead Producer Kevin MillerCreative Producer Samantha SkeltonCoordinating Producer Derek JohnsonCover Art by Olney AtwellMusic by Greg Chun and Brent AsburyEdit by Cheyenne JonesMix and Master by Jason Richards