629: The Pete and Sebastian Show - EP 629 - "The Price of Fame : Cameo Pt. 1"

The fellas discuss LA's Halloween scene, trick-or-treat etiquette, and how much it will cost you to have a celebrity wish you a Happy Birthday from the website Cameo.