ShxtsNGigs

Podcast ShxtsNGigs
shxtsngigs
ShxtsNGigs is a weekly podcast featuring best friends James and Fuhad. They try to give their full, unfiltered opinion on anything that comes to mind. It can be...
Comedy

  • MOST SAVAGE DILEMMAS! | EP 445
    JOIN OUR MAILING LIST!https://shxtsngigs.komi.io/GRAB YOUR NEW SNG MERCH!!https://shxtsngigs.store/SUBSCRIBE TO OUR REACTION CHANNEL: / @shxtsngigsreacts JOIN THE SHXTSNGIGS CULT BABIES PATREON / shxtsngigs Listen to SNG on:SPOTIFY https://open.spotify.com/show/6olvQhN...APPLE PODCASTS https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    57:56
  • WHAT THINGS WILL MEN NEVER UNDERSTAND?! | EP 443
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:11:36
  • TOXIC ADVICE YOU WOULD GIVE YOUR YOUNGER SELF?! | EP 441
    GRAB YOUR NEW SNG MERCH!!https://shxtsngigs.store/SUBSCRIBE TO OUR REACTION CHANNEL: / @shxtsngigsreacts JOIN THE SHXTSNGIGS CULT BABIES PATREON / shxtsngigs Listen to SNG on:SPOTIFY https://open.spotify.com/show/6olvQhN...APPLE PODCASTS https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    53:44
  • (Bonus Episode) HALLOWEEN SPECIAL! | ShxtsNGigs Podcast
    A little bonus episode for you guys on Halloween! Unfortunately, we had a technical issue with the video so this is just a special one off audio episode, we hope you enjoy!GRAB YOUR NEW SNG MERCH!!https://shxtsngigs.store/SUBSCRIBE TO OUR REACTION CHANNEL: / @shxtsngigsreacts JOIN THE SHXTSNGIGS CULT BABIES PATREON / shxtsngigs Listen to SNG on:SPOTIFY https://open.spotify.com/show/6olvQhN...APPLE PODCASTS https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:01:54
  • MOST EMBARRASSING STORIES! | EP 439
    GRAB YOUR NEW SNG MERCH!!https://shxtsngigs.store/SUBSCRIBE TO OUR REACTION CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/@ShxtsnGigsReactsJOIN THE SHXTSNGIGS CULT BABIES PATREON https://www.patreon.com/shxtsngigsListen to SNG on:SPOTIFY https://open.spotify.com/show/6olvQhNhQwMbGG26t3rVgM?si=GvC4B1meTXWb8eMf4qTXAQAPPLE PODCASTS https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/shxtsngigs/id1481898329 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    54:24

About ShxtsNGigs

ShxtsNGigs is a weekly podcast featuring best friends James and Fuhad. They try to give their full, unfiltered opinion on anything that comes to mind. It can be raw, it might be offensive but its always hilarious! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
