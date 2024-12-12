Even More News: The Christian Right is Taking Over; Joe Pardons Hunter

Hi. Talia Lavin, author of the new book "Wild Faith: How the Christian Right Is Taking Over America," joins Katy and Cody to talk about Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter, the Supreme Court's apparent approval of laws targeting trans youth, and why the Christian Right is now an even bigger threat during a second Trump presidency.