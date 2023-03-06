Curiosity solved.
😳 [VIDEO] - MI6-Trained Navy SEAL takes us Inside CIA | Shawn Ryan • #148
(***TIMESTAMPS in description below) ~ Shawn Ryan is a former Navy SEAL, CIA GRS Spy, and current acclaimed podcast host. After 15 years in the SEALs and CIA, Shawn started the Shawn Ryan Show Podcast which is currently a Top-10 podcast in the country.
****TIMESTAMPS****
0:00 - Rob O’Neill (Bin Laden Mission Navy SEAL); Shawn’s backstory w/ the show
8:54 - Erik Prince & The Blackwater 4 (Nisour Square [email protected])
13:59 - How does Shawn feel about the gov?; Washington DC is messy
18:36 - The division problem; 80-20 rule in mass media
24:57 - The Eddie Gallagher Navy SEAL Case
31:07 - The Gaming Generation & Navy SEALS; Military “Social Influencers”
36:22 - What War looks like today; CIA Spy Andrew Bustamante
39:57 - China; The Chinese Spy Balloon; Power Grid Weakness; Lithium in Afghanistan
45:26 - The Media on China; Peter Zeihan; CCP in Africa
51:54 - China & our power grid; Andy Greenberg’s hacker reporting; “Society is fragile”
59:23 - The advantages China has over US; Devaluation of US Dollar
1:03:30 - Mexican Cartels & CIA
1:09:01 - Julian tells story of last time he saw Biden
1:15:20 - US building energy field around country?
1:17:04 - How Shawn joined CIA
1:21:45 - Diff between Navy SEALs and CIA; Shawn’s rotations for Agency
1:28:48 - CIA communication in field
1:32:13 - Shawn’s CIA Training
1:36:10 - Shawn explains CIA Spy Tradecraft & Surveillance
1:44:01 - No diplomatic immunity in CIA; CIA Spy Covers
1:48:15 - When Shawn got made (and shot at)
1:50:56 - CIA Safe Houses
1:53:33 - Shawn’s spy strategy in first 2 weeks of new location
2:01:15 - The culture at CIA
2:10:55 - The CIA’s relationship with civilians
2:19:08 - Shawn’s rise through the NAVY SEALs
2:26:10 - How SEALs Team numbers work; Navy SEALs Specialties
2:31:43 - Shawn’s British MI6 Spy Training; Shawn goes to Afghanistan & Iraq
2:36:41 - Shawn gives opinion on Iraq War; US are world’s police?
2:43:40 - Afghanistan War; Halliburton in Iraq
2:47:32 - The op tempo in Iraq; Shawn tells stories of missions in Iraq
2:53:47 - What would Shawn have done if he was in charge of Iraq War?
2:56:32 - Why Shawn left Navy SEALs; Anti-Piracy & Captain Phillips
3:00:35 - Why military guys “want” to be in warzones
3:04:07 - Shawn’s experience with PT Ess after the war; Purpose Crisis
3:10:37 - The Veteran health crisis in America
3:12:40 - The vet epidemic going on right now; Shawn remembers lost friends
3:16:45 - Shawn reveals his personal struggle & tells story of his closest call
3:22:49 - Shawn’s holy experience in Mexico; Its benefits for everybody
3:29:04 - Next steps for Shawn Ryan Show
Julian Dorey Podcast Episode 148 - Shawn Ryan
6/3/2023
3:30:44
😱 [VIDEO] - 5 Days Alone Inside NORTH KOREA | Wally Green • #147
(***TIMESTAMPS in description below) ~ Wally Green is a former gangster, world-renowned Table Tennis player, and former North Korea visitor. After a difficult childhood in Brooklyn, Green traveled the world as a pro ping pong player and eventually visited North Korea (against all advice) to promote peace through the sport. Wally is the Co-Owner of "Spin" –– the renowned chain of Ping Pong Bars around America.
***TIMESTAMPS***
0:00 - Wally’s earliest exposure to gang life & his sociopathic stepfather
6:33 - The psychological abuse Wally endured as a child
10:53 - Wally’s stepbrother
12:39 - Wally gets sent to Africa by judge
17:19 - Boarding school & a rude-awakening in Nigeria
27:36 - Wally comes back to America & joins gangs again
28:55 - What Wally did for the gangs; A close call with a gun
39:32 - Wally is level-headed (against all odds)
42:35 - The day Wally became homeless (STORY)
48:34 - Wally’s odd dynamic with his mom
53:23 - Where was Wally’s real father? Why did his mom love stepfather?
59:27 - How an old man took Wally under his wing & showed him ping pong
1:03:42 - A gun falls out of Wally’s bag story
1:13:43 - Wally gets sent to Germany
1:22:40 - The Chinatown Tournament & Rockstar Games deal
1:27:46 - Wally decides to play for the Team USA prior to North Korea trip
1:33:56 - Wally’s early exposure to the rise of China in 2000s
1:44:30 - Why did Wally want to go to North Korea?
1:51:42 - Wally’s initial research on North Korea; Questions you get asked in North Korea
1:56:50 - How did Wally get into Kim Jong Un’s North Korea?; The Embassy in China story
2:03:47 - The plane ride on North Korean airline; Pins on the plane story
2:10:44 - Wally’s “Guide” in North Korea
2:16:26 - Practicing in North Korea prior to tournament; The English teacher
2:19:49 - Wally’s very risky move in North Korea
2:25:21 - Wally plays a table tennis match against a North Korean native
2:29:39 - The North Korean crowd & how Wally got them on his side
2:33:20 - The shocking thing Wally did post-match
2:39:45 - Kim Jong Un’s North Korea: The Truman Show
2:41:48 - Why Wally decided to leave; Wally’s close call with Labor Camp
2:49:18 - US reaction to Wally’s trip to North Korea
2:54:25 - North Korea’ people have no idea what freedom is
5/22/2023
2:56:43
🫢 [VIDEO] - Murder Scene Expert Reflects on Living w/ The DEAD | Joseph Scott Morgan • #146
(***TIMESTAMPS in description below) ~ Joseph Scott Morgan is a forensics expert, author, and TV personality. After a 20-year career as a nationally-renowned former death investigator in Fulton County (Atlanta), Georgia, Morgan became the chief forensics correspondent for Nancy Grace, Dr. Phil and many other prominent media titans. His book, “Blood Beneath My Feet” is considered by many the greatest forensics memoir ever written.
***TIMESTAMPS***
0:00 - Intro; How Joe got his TV name
3:44 - Separating death from the job; Memories & Murder Scenes
9:03 - Joe’s Dark times
11:14 - A Somber Process: Notifying the families of the murdered
15:50 - Woman whose husband died w/ “lady of the night” story
21:55 - The primal reaction to death
25:14 - Desensitization of death via True Crime genre; Elise Fletcher Case
31:04 - Gabby Petito, Bryan Kohberger - Idaho case
37:20 - How media decides what murders to cover; “Did they suffer?”
45:31 - Why closure doesn’t exist; The father who called Joe for 7 yrs after son’s death
51:55 - Elephants grieving; Human grief
55:02 - Joe recounts the death of his son, Isaac
1:00:52 - Why Joe hates the word “Why”
1:05:11 - How Joe got into forensics
1:10:01 - Opening up bodies
1:18:02 - OJ Simpson Case Medical Examiner
1:22:04 - What forensics experts do at murder scenes
1:30:06 - Getting to murder scene; The victim’s family notification process
1:35:08 - Detectives vs Medical Examiners
1:39:04 - That unlimited variables of evidence at crime scenes
1:42:00 - Post-Mortem Interval; Algor Mortis; Determining if body was moved
1:47:04 - Rigor Mortis & Body Temperature
1:52:44 - Nancy Solomon’s coverage of Sheridan murders
1:59:10 - The Stabbed Old Lady Hidden Murder Scene
2:06:47 - Does life & death of job make you more focused?
2:09:05 - Joe took the darkness of the job home with him
2:14:46 - Joe’s horrific childhood
2:20:51 - The end of Joe’s career after son’s death
2:25:28 - Joe’s bad relationships w/ his father and stepfather
2:32:15 - Julian’s theory about Joe; Why Joe loves teaching
2:41:15 - Why Joe’s panic attacks started
2:48:24 - Revisiting Joe’s son’s death: “Be careful what you ask God for.”
2:56:04 - Julian gives his opinion about Joe
2:57:34 - Is Joe afraid of death?
3:03:04 - Joe’s book & podcast
(***TIMESTAMPS in description below) ~ Michio Kaku is a world-renowned theoretical physicist, NYT bestselling author, futurist, String Theory Co-Founder and popularizer of science.
***TIMESTAMPS***
0:00 - Albert Einstein & Michio’s earliest day w/ Science
5:21 - Why String Theory is music of Universe / Multiverse
10:57 - Michio responds to Eric Weinstein’s criticism on Joe Rogan
15:08 - The 11 Dimensions of the Universe
18:41 - Ancient Greece’s Pythagoras & String Theory
21:40 - The story of an Ancient Roman Computer; The 3 Kinds of Computers; Alan Turing
27:01 - The Quantum Race, Moore’s Law, & Our Quantum Universe
30:46 - How do Quantum Computers work?; Quantum Nature
36:24 - What if China gets Quantum Computers first?; Laser Beams
39:42 - AI & Quantum; ChatGPT & AI Chatbots
43:32 - Quantum and robots; Robots compared to animals
48:47 - The next 200 years of robots; Avatars
52:40 - Half Biological alien existence; Digitizing Einstein & Churchill
55:09 - Quantum Immortality; Reprogramming DNA & ending aging
1:00:35 - Silicon Valley & Quantum Supremacy
1:02:42 - The 3 Types of Civilizations in the Universe; The Planck Energy & Alice in Wonderland
1:09:11 - Time Traveling; Parallel Universes & The Multiverse
1:17:06 - Multiverses & Simulation Theory
1:19:36 - God, The Big Bang Theory, & Baby Universes
1:24:10 - Meaning of Life; The 2 Meanings of Everything, Why our universe is stable
1:33:20 - How do we prove String Theory (M Theory); Dark Matter
1:35:57 - Aliens & UFOs; Alien Drones, & Von Neumann Probes
1:43:37 - Why haven’t aliens tried to destroy us?
1:45:25 - Invisibility; Aliens walking among us; David Fravor & Parallax Effect
1:49:57 - DARPA Secret Technology; James Fox & Aliens simulating sightings
1:54:05 - 3 Reasons Why Humans are Dominant Species; Famous people aliens?
1:58:09 - How confident is Michio Aliens / UFOs have been here?; The Pentagon Tapes
2:01:25 - Aliens & CIA; Avatars among us
2:04:18 - Carl Sagan & Alien Gods; The Aztecs & Cortes; Alien attitudes
2:07:20 - The Universe is enormous; Aquatic Life in the Galaxy; Hydrogen / Solar Power
2:11:43 - Lithium Batteries & Quantum Computing
2:14:17 - Quantum can simulate ancient history & Big Bang?; Quantum & Climate Change
2:18:09 - Regulating Quantum Computers; Type Zero Civilization Problems
2:24:21 - Multiplanetary Capabilities & Quantum; Fusion Rockets
2:31:05 - Quantum simulating what happens after death; Multiverse post-death existence
2:34:58 - Quantum & diseases like Cancer, Alzheimers & ALS; Merging w/ Quantum Computers
2:40:36 - Scenario where Quantum *doesn’t* work?; The World in 2050
2:45:43 - How Michio views his legacy
2:48:01 - NUK3S, War & How Quantum could go bad
2:52:16 - Why Technology has a directional morality
2:58:42 - Is Michio Kaku happy?
5/6/2023
3:02:17
😯 [VIDEO] Ancient Amazon Tribe Fights to PRESERVE Their Civilization | Elle Scott • #144
Elle Scott is a former AWS executive and Iridologist.
***TIMESTAMPS***
0:00 - Elle’s time in Ecuador
6:16 - Paul Rosolie; Why Amazon is key to life
10:02 - Replacing trees in the Amazon jungle
15:01 - The Ancient Amazon Shuar Tribe in Ecuador
20:49 - Young Shuar leaving the tribe & its civilization
26:20 - Eating with the Shuar
31:27 - The Tribe who shrinks human heads
38:53 - Preserving the Shuar and ecotourism in the Amazon
44:32 - Alien Civilization in the Amazon & Palo Santo Trees
51:39 - The Amazon’s Goldminers
55:28 - How Elle got into tech industry; Replacing her girlfriend
1:02:32 - Elle’s random one year hiatus as a flight attendant
1:03:59 - Elle’s time at AWS in Hawaii working with DOD
1:08:20 - The Culture in Tech Industry
1:12:26 - How messy was Gov - Tech world?
1:16:17 - Why Elle doesn’t own Amazon Alexa
1:23:28 - Jeff Bezos & Power
1:33:12 - Companies can simulate everything ahead of time
1:38:45 - What is Iridology?
1:45:22 - The Skin is the 3rd kidney
1:48:20 - The Acid Scale & Mucus in the body
1:56:23 - Expectant Mothers’ lymphatic systems effect on children
2:02:54 - How Relationships with food determine result
2:07:21 - How Elle fixed a powerlifter; Amino Acids
2:13:05 - Excretion & your health; Animal hormones in food
2:20:41 - The food pyramid is a disaster
2:29:04 - Elle’s view on her work
