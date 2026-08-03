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***DISCLAIMER: This video is for EDUCATIONAL purposes only. At no point do we show real-world imagery of any of the content described.



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(***TIMESTAMPS in Description Below) ~ Katarina Szulc is a Mexico-based freelance journalist focused on reporting on Cartel Activity.



KATARINA's LINKS:

- Substack: https://katarinaszulc.substack.com/?utm_source=navbar&utm_medium=web&r=3h3gxb

- X: https://x.com/katarinaszulc?lang=en

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****TIMESTAMPS****

0:00 - Car Chase, Human Tr*fficking & El Mencho's Cabin

10:01 - How Girls Get Trafficked, Police Inaction & Gun Pointed at Us

13:01 - 30 Men Per Night Women Held at Gunpoint & Generational Trafficking Economy

23:01 - Humanity in the Darkness, Brutal Trafficker Comments & Best Journalism

33:56 - Journalist K*lled in Veracruz, Security Risks & Young Woman on Assignment

43:00 - Multiple Murders in Culiacan, El Mayo Arrested & CIA FBI in Mexico

53:00 - Sinaloa's Economy Destroyed Chapitos vs Mayo & Crime Scene to Crime Scene

01:03:45 - Law Enforcement Told to Let Them K*ll Each Other Off

01:06:27 - Kat Being Extorted, El 03 & What Changed After El Mencho

01:16:43 - CJNG Smuggling Girls to Europe Earthquake, Mass Kidnappings & Tech

01:22:03 - Victim Who Married Her Tr*fficker, Stockholm Syndrome & US Citizen Trafficker

01:34:14 - Paranoia Meeting the Victim, Pimps vs Tr*ffickers & Why Girls Never Leave

01:46:15 - Intelligence, Why Kat Opposes Intervention & Why Cartel Hasn't Killed Her

01:54:33 - Mexican Journalists See the Worst & Could Cartels Decay Like the Mafia

02:04:27 - Stolen Cartel Oil, Ryan Wedding Update & Why US Works w/ Chapitos

02:14:51 - Colombian Cartel Drone Training in Ukraine & Cartel Expanding Into Africa

02:23:00 - Canadian Cartel Native Reserves Fentanyl Pills & What the DEA Told Kat

02:32:10 - Kat's Work



CREDITS:

- Host, Editor & Producer: Julian Dorey

- COO, Producer & Editor: Alessi Allaman - https://www.youtube.com/@UCyLKzv5fKxGmVQg3cMJJzyQ

- In-Studio Producer: Joey Deef



Julian Dorey Podcast Episode 455 - Katarina Szulc

Music by Artlist.io

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