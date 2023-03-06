😱 [VIDEO] - 5 Days Alone Inside NORTH KOREA | Wally Green • #147

***TIMESTAMPS*** 0:00 - Wally's earliest exposure to gang life & his sociopathic stepfather 6:33 - The psychological abuse Wally endured as a child 10:53 - Wally's stepbrother 12:39 - Wally gets sent to Africa by judge 17:19 - Boarding school & a rude-awakening in Nigeria 27:36 - Wally comes back to America & joins gangs again 28:55 - What Wally did for the gangs; A close call with a gun 39:32 - Wally is level-headed (against all odds) 42:35 - The day Wally became homeless (STORY) 48:34 - Wally's odd dynamic with his mom 53:23 - Where was Wally's real father? Why did his mom love stepfather? 59:27 - How an old man took Wally under his wing & showed him ping pong 1:03:42 - A gun falls out of Wally's bag story 1:13:43 - Wally gets sent to Germany 1:22:40 - The Chinatown Tournament & Rockstar Games deal 1:27:46 - Wally decides to play for the Team USA prior to North Korea trip 1:33:56 - Wally's early exposure to the rise of China in 2000s 1:44:30 - Why did Wally want to go to North Korea? 1:51:42 - Wally's initial research on North Korea; Questions you get asked in North Korea 1:56:50 - How did Wally get into Kim Jong Un's North Korea?; The Embassy in China story 2:03:47 - The plane ride on North Korean airline; Pins on the plane story 2:10:44 - Wally's "Guide" in North Korea 2:16:26 - Practicing in North Korea prior to tournament; The English teacher 2:19:49 - Wally's very risky move in North Korea 2:25:21 - Wally plays a table tennis match against a North Korean native 2:29:39 - The North Korean crowd & how Wally got them on his side 2:33:20 - The shocking thing Wally did post-match 2:39:45 - Kim Jong Un's North Korea: The Truman Show 2:41:48 - Why Wally decided to leave; Wally's close call with Labor Camp 2:49:18 - US reaction to Wally's trip to North Korea 2:54:25 - North Korea' people have no idea what freedom is ~ Wally Green is a former gangster, world-renowned Table Tennis player, and former North Korea visitor. After a difficult childhood in Brooklyn, Green traveled the world as a pro ping pong player and eventually visited North Korea (against all advice) to promote peace through the sport. Wally is the Co-Owner of "Spin" –– the renowned chain of Ping Pong Bars around America.