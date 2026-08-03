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Julian Dorey Podcast

Julian Dorey | Daylight Media
Comedy
Julian Dorey Podcast
Latest episode

465 episodes

  • Julian Dorey Podcast

    #458 - Charlie Kirk Investigator UNLOADS on Rigged Case | Baron Coleman

    08/03/2026 | 3h 35 mins.
    SPONSORS:
    1) RIDGE: Get 10% Off your entire order & take advantage of Ridge’s Annual Sweepstakes by going to https://www.Ridge.com/JULIANDOREY #ridgepod
    2) AMENTARA: Visit https://www.amentara.com/go/JULIAN and use code JDP22 for 22% off your first order.

    JOIN PATREON FOR EARLY UNCENSORED EPISODE RELEASES:
    https://www.patreon.com/JulianDorey

    CLIPPERS DISCORD: https://discord.gg/8QmWEKJ3BT

    (***TIMESTAMPS in Description Below) ~ Baron Coleman is a trial lawyer, investigator & YouTuber. He is one of the most prominent commentators on the Charlie Kirk Case in the world.

    BARON's LINKS
    - YT: https://www.youtube.com/@realbaronpodcast
    - X: https://x.com/baroncoleman
    - IG: https://www.instagram.com/realbaronpodcast/

    FOLLOW JULIAN DOREY
    IG: https://www.instagram.com/julianddorey/
    X: https://x.com/juliandorey

    JULIAN YT CHANNELS
    - SUBSCRIBE to Julian Dorey Clips YT: https://www.youtube.com/@juliandoreyclips
    - SUBSCRIBE to Julian Dorey Daily YT: https://www.youtube.com/@JulianDoreyDaily
    - SUBSCRIBE to Best of JDP: https://www.youtube.com/@bestofJDP

    LISTEN to Julian Dorey Podcast
    Spotify ▶ https://open.spotify.com/show/5skaSpDzq94Kh16so3c0uz
    Apple ▶ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/trendifier-with-julian-dorey/id1531416289

    ****TIMESTAMPS****

    0:00 - Baron most requested, Why did they k*ll Charlie Kirk, Coverups

    11:32 - Erika Kirk, TPUSA & Trump

    21:39 - RFK, How Baron would fix government, Constitution

    33:38 - Post 9/11 Awakening, Tim Dillon, Baron’s first job

    44:21 - How Baron became a lawyer, Baron’s first trial, Financial Crisis

    53:56 - Baron becomes H1V Legal Expert (STORY), H1V “Establishment”

    1:04:41 - Populism & Knowledge, Baron’s first show

    1:17:36 - Baron remembers moment Charlie Kirk shot, Charlie’s earnings, Google Trends

    1:34:17 - Tyler Robinson & Lance Twiggs, the .30-06 problem, Andrew Kolvet

    1:48:14 - Testing .30-06 rounds, Charlie’s turn on Israel, Erika Kirk Optics

    2:06:19 - Everything went wrong, What made Baron shift on Erika Kirk

    2:16:29 - Internal Problems at TPUSA, Charlie Kirk’s Security Team, What K*lled Charlie

    2:27:21 - Discrepancies in the footage, Bullet vs. Other Means

    2:36:59 - Fragment Photos, The 5 Day Kirk Hearing, Tyler Robinson on campus

    2:48:13 - Pure Spec on the roof, Tyler’s Family, Joseph Scott Morgan Pod background

    3:05:15 - Signals, The Cameraman, Paving over Crime Scene

    3:15:51 - Proof Problem, could k*llers go free, Baron’s security

    3:26:58 - JSM x Baron Pod coming

    CREDITS:
    - Host, Editor & Producer: Julian Dorey
    - COO, Producer & Editor: Alessi Allaman - https://www.youtube.com/@UCyLKzv5fKxGmVQg3cMJJzyQ
    - In-Studio Producer: Joey Deef

    Julian Dorey Podcast Episode 458 - Baron Coleman
    Music by Artlist.io
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Julian Dorey Podcast

    #457 - Fauci GRILLED, “Iranian” Cyberattack & Casket Taps | Julian Dorey

    08/01/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    JOIN PATREON FOR EARLY UNCENSORED EPISODE RELEASES:
    https://www.patreon.com/JulianDorey

    CLIPPERS DISCORD: https://discord.gg/8QmWEKJ3BT

    FOLLOW JULIAN DOREY
    IG: https://www.instagram.com/julianddorey/
    X: https://x.com/juliandorey

    FOLLOW JOEY DEEF
    IG: https://www.instagram.com/joeydeef/
    X: https://x.com/TokeMalone

    JULIAN YT CHANNELS
    - SUBSCRIBE to Julian Dorey Clips YT: https://www.youtube.com/@juliandoreyclips
    - SUBSCRIBE to Julian Dorey Daily YT: https://www.youtube.com/@JulianDoreyDaily
    - SUBSCRIBE to Best of JDP: https://www.youtube.com/@bestofJDP

    ****TIMESTAMPS****

    0:00 - BIG ONES COMING, Talked w/ Jack Neel

    4:39 - Fauci “testifies”

    10:23 - Stephen A Smith apologizes to Kyrie Irving

    13:34 - Lessons we need to learn

    15:09 - White House Origin Report

    18:17 - Bernie Moreno goes at Fauci

    20:05 - The Iran War is “Popular”

    21:58 - Netanyahu meets w/ Trump & Vance

    23:05 - The “Iranian” Cyberattack

    26:53 - The Casket Double Tap

    28:19 - US Intel Report on Israel Goals

    33:06 - The US - Israeli Intel “Relationship”

    33:55 - The Ghost of Lindsey Graham strikes (already)

    40:10 - Julian is sick of having to talk about this

    41:45 - Jared Kushner tryna buy piece of FIFA

    46:28 - IG woman cooks about economy trend

    52:19 - Larry Ellison goes full Orwell

    55:46 - “100 Guilty men on street is worse than 1 innocent man in prison”

    57:16 - James Li investigates Flock Explosion

    1:01:28 - The Useful Idiot Scale

    1:05:33 - “We’re gonna get to the bottom of it”

    CREDITS:
    - Host, Editor & Producer: Julian Dorey
    - COO, Producer & Editor: Alessi Allaman - https://www.youtube.com/@UCyLKzv5fKxGmVQg3cMJJzyQ
    - In-Studio Producer: Joey Deef

    Julian Dorey Podcast Episode 457 - Julian Dorey
    Music by Artlist.io
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Julian Dorey Podcast

    #456 - “RIGGED Game!” - The Fed, Rothschilds, John Kiriakou & Erika Kirk | Zach Foust

    07/31/2026 | 3h 6 mins.
    JOIN PATREON FOR EARLY UNCENSORED EPISODE RELEASES:
    https://www.patreon.com/JulianDorey

    CLIPPERS DISCORD: https://discord.gg/8QmWEKJ3BT

    (***TIMESTAMPS in Description Below) ~ Zachary Foust is a real estate executive and viral economics expert on social media.

    ZACH's LINKS:
    IG: https://www.instagram.com/zachary.loft/?hl=en
    YT: https://www.youtube.com/@ZachFoustShow/videos
    WEBSITE: https://zachary-loft-shop.fourthwall.com/

    FOLLOW JULIAN DOREY
    IG: https://www.instagram.com/julianddorey/
    X: https://x.com/juliandorey

    JULIAN YT CHANNELS
    - SUBSCRIBE to Julian Dorey Clips YT: https://www.youtube.com/@juliandoreyclips
    - SUBSCRIBE to Julian Dorey Daily YT: https://www.youtube.com/@JulianDoreyDaily
    - SUBSCRIBE to Best of JDP: https://www.youtube.com/@bestofJDP

    ****TIMESTAMPS****
    0:00 - Joe Kent, Kiriakou, Zach's Army & Afghanistan Days
    10:00 - Prison Kingpins, Afghan Ping Pong, Bin Laden
    20:18 - Bin Laden Doubts, Tribalism & the Debt Society
    29:46 - Inflation NEVER Stops, 2008, & Federal Reserve
    39:52 - Reserve Requirements Hit 0%, Rothschilds, Friedman & Bernanke
    57:20 - Telecom Bill 1995, Lutnick & JP Morgan's Bailout
    1:09:22 - A French Warship K*LLED the Gold Standard, BlackRock
    1:18:40 - Capitalism Changed in 2008, Jenga & Epstein
    1:31:18 - Collective Apathy & Neutered Millennials
    1:40:45 - Homesteading, Simplicity & Why Law Reform Comes First
    1:50:31 - Zach's Check List: Antitrust & Single Issue Bills
    1:55:26 - Skits, the Rothschilds, 1837 & August Belmont
    2:04:20 - Epstein, Liquid Funding & Larry Fink's CDO
    2:15:20 - Clinton's Testimony, Nat Rothschild & Erika Kirk
    2:28:15 - Christianity HIJACKED, Masons & Love Thy Neighbor
    2:38:22 - Thomas Massie's Primary, Cult of Personality & Money
    2:52:02 - Critiquing Israel ≠ Antisemitism, Social Media Warfare
    2:58:28 - Zach's Work

    CREDITS:
    - Host, Editor & Producer: Julian Dorey
    - COO, Producer & Editor: Alessi Allaman - https://www.youtube.com/@UCyLKzv5fKxGmVQg3cMJJzyQ
    - In-Studio Producer: Joey Deef

    Julian Dorey Podcast Episode 456 - Zach Foust
    Music by Artlist.io
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Julian Dorey Podcast

    #455 - “DEMENTED!” - CJNG Cartel Tr*fficking is DARKER Than You Think | Kat Szulc

    07/28/2026 | 2h 38 mins.
    SPONSORS:
    1) MOOD: Get 20% off your first order of federally legal cannabis gummies, flower, and more at https://mood.com with promo code JULIAN.
    2) QUO: Try QUO for free PLUS get 20% off your first 6 months when you go to quo.com/JULIAN.

    ***DISCLAIMER: This video is for EDUCATIONAL purposes only. At no point do we show real-world imagery of any of the content described.

    JOIN PATREON FOR EARLY UNCENSORED EPISODE RELEASES:
    https://www.patreon.com/JulianDorey

    CLIPPERS DISCORD: https://discord.gg/8QmWEKJ3BT

    (***TIMESTAMPS in Description Below) ~ Katarina Szulc is a Mexico-based freelance journalist focused on reporting on Cartel Activity.

    KATARINA's LINKS:
    - Substack: https://katarinaszulc.substack.com/?utm_source=navbar&utm_medium=web&r=3h3gxb
    - X: https://x.com/katarinaszulc?lang=en
    - YT: https://www.youtube.com/@katarinaszulc/featured
    - IG: https://www.instagram.com/katarinaszulc?igsh=eHViMnZnNWExNmk4

    FOLLOW JULIAN DOREY
    IG: https://www.instagram.com/julianddorey/
    X: https://x.com/juliandorey

    JULIAN YT CHANNELS
    - SUBSCRIBE to Julian Dorey Clips YT: https://www.youtube.com/@juliandoreyclips
    - SUBSCRIBE to Julian Dorey Daily YT: https://www.youtube.com/@JulianDoreyDaily
    - SUBSCRIBE to Best of JDP: https://www.youtube.com/@bestofJDP

    ****TIMESTAMPS****
    0:00 - Car Chase, Human Tr*fficking & El Mencho's Cabin
    10:01 - How Girls Get Trafficked, Police Inaction & Gun Pointed at Us
    13:01 - 30 Men Per Night Women Held at Gunpoint & Generational Trafficking Economy
    23:01 - Humanity in the Darkness, Brutal Trafficker Comments & Best Journalism
    33:56 - Journalist K*lled in Veracruz, Security Risks & Young Woman on Assignment
    43:00 - Multiple Murders in Culiacan, El Mayo Arrested & CIA FBI in Mexico
    53:00 - Sinaloa's Economy Destroyed Chapitos vs Mayo & Crime Scene to Crime Scene
    01:03:45 - Law Enforcement Told to Let Them K*ll Each Other Off
    01:06:27 - Kat Being Extorted, El 03 & What Changed After El Mencho
    01:16:43 - CJNG Smuggling Girls to Europe Earthquake, Mass Kidnappings & Tech
    01:22:03 - Victim Who Married Her Tr*fficker, Stockholm Syndrome & US Citizen Trafficker
    01:34:14 - Paranoia Meeting the Victim, Pimps vs Tr*ffickers & Why Girls Never Leave
    01:46:15 - Intelligence, Why Kat Opposes Intervention & Why Cartel Hasn't Killed Her
    01:54:33 - Mexican Journalists See the Worst & Could Cartels Decay Like the Mafia
    02:04:27 - Stolen Cartel Oil, Ryan Wedding Update & Why US Works w/ Chapitos
    02:14:51 - Colombian Cartel Drone Training in Ukraine & Cartel Expanding Into Africa
    02:23:00 - Canadian Cartel Native Reserves Fentanyl Pills & What the DEA Told Kat
    02:32:10 - Kat's Work

    CREDITS:
    - Host, Editor & Producer: Julian Dorey
    - COO, Producer & Editor: Alessi Allaman - https://www.youtube.com/@UCyLKzv5fKxGmVQg3cMJJzyQ
    - In-Studio Producer: Joey Deef

    Julian Dorey Podcast Episode 455 - Katarina Szulc
    Music by Artlist.io
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Julian Dorey Podcast

    #454 - Flock Cam EXPLOSION, Tate Arrest REACTION & (Another) Epstein DEATH | Julian Dorey

    07/25/2026 | 1h 42 mins.
    JOIN PATREON FOR EARLY UNCENSORED EPISODE RELEASES:
    https://www.patreon.com/JulianDorey

    CLIPPERS DISCORD: https://discord.gg/8QmWEKJ3BT

    FOLLOW JULIAN DOREY
    IG: https://www.instagram.com/julianddorey/
    X: https://x.com/juliandorey

    FOLLOW JOEY DEEF
    IG: https://www.instagram.com/joeydeef/
    X: https://x.com/TokeMalone

    JULIAN YT CHANNELS
    - SUBSCRIBE to Julian Dorey Clips YT: https://www.youtube.com/@juliandoreyclips
    - SUBSCRIBE to Julian Dorey Daily YT: https://www.youtube.com/@JulianDoreyDaily
    - SUBSCRIBE to Best of JDP: https://www.youtube.com/@bestofJDP

    ****TIMESTAMPS****
    0:00 - the boys got motion, another death & another extradition
    3:27 - Epstein associate, Daniel Siad, found dead (DETAILS)
    9:19 - How Siad worked w/ Epstein
    10:27 - Siad Autopsy & Pure Spec
    13:54 - “Dolphins are h*rny b*stards”
    15:11 - Paolo Zampolli’s Ex- Amanda Ungaro tracks her iPhone…
    20:59 - Alan Ritchson
    24:55 - Tommy G predicted Flock Camera uprising
    26:50 - Surveillance State Orwellian Steps
    28:54 - Flock Camera Uses & Innocence vs. Guilt in America
    32:00 - Edward Snowden WARNED us about this
    32:44 - Privacy & the Constitution
    35:24 - Flock Camera Heat Map Explosion
    36:34 - Zach Foust on Society “Following Rules”
    40:53 - Flock Cams, Trump & Datacenters
    42:49 - Flock’s CEO Sucks
    51:55 - “Save the Puppies” Act
    53:13 - Trojan Horse Stories
    56:15 - “The Age of Optimization is ruining us”
    1:00:01 - Colorado woman FRAMED by Flock Cams
    1:03:59 - Tommy G SURVEILS Flock employees
    1:05:57 - Ben Shapiro is headed to Iran
    1:09:32 - Iran War Disillusionment & Ben Shapiro’s lack of care for America
    1:13:01 - Mamdani’s Netanyahu Statement REACTION
    1:18:12 - Julian RIPS Bill Ackman & Race-Baiters
    1:19:22 - The Main Reason Mamdani became NYC Mayor
    1:21:49 - Why Young People turning to Socialism
    1:26:34 - Andrew Tate & Tristan Tate Arrested
    1:28:19 - Tate’s video predicting his arrest
    1:33:20 - The Problem w/ Andrew Tate Optics
    1:35:48 - Fun podcast happening

    CREDITS:
    - Host, Editor & Producer: Julian Dorey
    - COO, Producer & Editor: Alessi Allaman - https://www.youtube.com/@UCyLKzv5fKxGmVQg3cMJJzyQ
    - In-Studio Producer: Joey Deef

    Julian Dorey Podcast Episode 454 - Julian Dorey
    Music by Artlist.io
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Julian Dorey Podcast
"PURE SPEC" - JDP features diverse guests & topics including: Wild Stories, Current Events, Geopolitics, True Crime, Society & Culture, History, Tech, Investigative Journalism and much more. Hosted by Julian Dorey & based in New York City.
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