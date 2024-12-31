The Three Questions with Andy Richter

Host Andy Richter asks the same three questions to each guest: Where do you come from? Where are you going? What have you learned? These three simple questions,...

Comedian Joe Mande joins Andy Richter to discuss his work on "Hacks" and "Parks and Rec," his new Hulu comedy special, finding his New York comedy family, why he loves trolling, and much more.

Vanessa Bayer joins The Andy Richter Call-In Show this week to hear sibling stories! In this episode of Andy's weekly SiriusXM radio show, callers share tales of sibling head injuries, Girl Scout troop embezzlement, and a very special call from Andy's real-life brother!

Actress Melissa Rauch joins Andy Richter to discuss falling in love with multi-camera comedy, why she was initially reluctant to star in the new "Night Court," being a "professional extrovert" and a "personal introvert," and much more.

Emmy-nominated Yvette Nicole Brown joins Andy Richter to discuss her humble beginnings, the sacrifices parents make, leading with kindness, and more.
This episode originally aired in August 2021.

Legendary stand-up comedian Steven Wright joins Andy Richter to discuss his novel, "Harold," the influence of Monty Python, why he moved out of Los Angeles, their favorite old-school radio shows, and much more.

Host Andy Richter asks the same three questions to each guest: Where do you come from? Where are you going? What have you learned? These three simple questions, when answered honestly and thoughtfully, are enough to provide a pretty complete picture of who a person is. The answers are what Andy always wants to know about people. This will not be a one-sided process, as Andy won’t shy away from getting personal himself.