Ireland w/ Dan St. Germain | You Be Trippin' with Ari Shaffir
Check out Dan’s special!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWafzY7HERs
Follow Dan on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/danst.germain/
On this episode of You Be Trippin, Dan St. Germain gets shitfaced in Ireland and passes out on campus where the politics are dangerous and the best Guinness in the world can be found. On the show, he and Ari discuss bad hash, clean comedy, and bad music biopics. They also talk about impotency, Dan’s special, blue collar art, and the Cliffs of Moher. Other topics include: The Troubles, the Francis Bacon Studio, American cinema, and krokodil. Erin go bragh and enjoy the craic!
You Be Trippin' Ep. 41
https://www.instagram.com/arishaffir
https://www.instagram.com/youbetrippinpod
https://store.ymhstudios.com
1:21:00
Portugal w/ Adrienne Iapalucci | You Be Trippin' with Ari Shaffir
Adrienne’s special is out now!! Watch “The Dark Queen” on Netflix today!
Follow Adrienne on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/adrienneiapalucci/
On this episode of You Be Trippin, Adrienne Iapalucci goes to Portugal with Louis CK where things are relatively cheap, the subways are beautiful, and the food is so-so. They also talk about guys lying about their height, politicians being full of crap, and having BDE makes you lazy in bed. The two also discuss Tony Hinchcliffe’s MSG joke, having sex with unattractive people, and Ari getting Tony fined $100k. Other topics include: petting people’s dogs, school shooters, Ukraine, parking feuds, and Ari producing Adrienne’s special, which is on Netflix now so go check it out. Divirta-se!
You Be Trippin' Ep. 40
https://www.instagram.com/arishaffir
https://www.instagram.com/youbetrippinpod
https://store.ymhstudios.com
1:29:10
Scotland w/ Toby McMullen | You Be Trippin' with Ari Shaffir
On this episode of You Be Trippin, Toby McMullen bombs his first stand-up set while in Scotland where he skateboards, plays with Lord of the Rings figurines, and takes advice from a hot teacher. The two also discuss haggis, smoking spliffs, the drinking culture, and pasty women. Other topics include: his family lineage, Ari’s studio, UK TV, drinking every day, and hating France. Haste ye back and tlachd!
You Be Trippin' Ep. 39
https://www.instagram.com/arishaffir
https://www.instagram.com/youbetrippinpod
https://store.ymhstudios.com
1:20:40
Lebanon w/ Russell Peters | You Be Trippin' with Ari Shaffir
Follow Russell on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/russellpeters/?hl=en
On this episode of You Be Trippin, Ari and Russell Peters take mushrooms and talk about the nightclubs, beautiful women, and bum guns of Beirut, Lebanon. They also discuss hunting tigers, never trying coke, punching a guy in the stomach, hiring hookers, and a joke that made a trans waitress wince. Other topics include: Brazil, Trinidad, Hezbollah, Israelis, international shows, and getting your ass washed. This one’s a blast. استمتع
You Be Trippin' Ep. 38
https://www.instagram.com/arishaffir
https://www.instagram.com/youbetrippinpod
https://store.ymhstudios.com
1:13:23
Somalia w/ Tommy Tiernan | You Be Trippin' with Ari Shaffir
Follow Tommy on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/officialtommedian/
On this episode of You Be Trippin, Tommy Tiernan decides he wants to do something good and joins a “third world agency” to speak against the government in Somalia. On the show, he and Ari talk about the shanty towns, famine, terrorists, and body odor of a trip that he is still processing. They also discuss pirates, patriarchy, faith, women, teenagers with guns, and being afraid of dogs. Other topics include: games being banned, having a religious structure throughout the day, trauma staying in the bones, and suffering being God’s will. It’s an eye opener. Ari’s the captain now!
You Be Trippin' Ep. 37
https://www.instagram.com/arishaffir
https://www.instagram.com/youbetrippinpod
https://store.ymhstudios.com
