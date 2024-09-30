Somalia w/ Tommy Tiernan | You Be Trippin' with Ari Shaffir

On this episode of You Be Trippin, Tommy Tiernan decides he wants to do something good and joins a "third world agency" to speak against the government in Somalia. On the show, he and Ari talk about the shanty towns, famine, terrorists, and body odor of a trip that he is still processing. They also discuss pirates, patriarchy, faith, women, teenagers with guns, and being afraid of dogs. Other topics include: games being banned, having a religious structure throughout the day, trauma staying in the bones, and suffering being God's will. It's an eye opener. Ari's the captain now! You Be Trippin' Ep. 37