Coming soon... A podcast by Aiden, Atrioc, and DougDoug 3 guys with enough business expertise to run a lemonade stand try to present and synthesize interestin...
  • We're Open for Business | Ep 001 - Lemonade Stand
    It's our first episode!This week Aiden, Atrioc, and Doug are discussing Canadian-US relations, AI's effects on the job market, and why you maybe shouldn't cancel those plans.
    1:44:22
  • Give us a sec...
    0:10

