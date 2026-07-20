Link Ruined The Best Meal Of His Life (Stories From Good Mythical MORE)

Rhett tells all about how he survived scuba diving in a pitch black cave!

We spill all about our recent trip to Alaska from seeing the northern lights to dog sledding!

We Went To Alaska (Stories From Good Mythical MORE)

We answer your voicemails and Rhett spills all about how Jessie almost lost her finger!

Jessie Almost Lost Her Finger (From Good Mythical MORE)

We hear all about Rhett's trip to Italy and his controversial take on Italian food.

Rhett Went To Italy (Stories From Good Mythical MORE)

About Ear Biscuits with Rhett & Link

About Ear Biscuits with Rhett & Link

About Ear Biscuits with Rhett & Link

Join Rhett & Link, hosts of the popular daily YouTube show Good Mythical Morning and authors of the New York Times bestseller “Book of Mythicality” in a candid weekly conversation for your Internetainment.Check out more on https://www.instagram.com/mythical