Available Episodes
Do We Believe in Demons? | Ear Biscuits Ep. 379
What’s it like getting to know an actual exorcist? In this episode, Rhett & Link talk about their latest video where they play Dungeons & Dragons for the very first time, accompanied by an exorcist who truly believes the game is demonic.
4/24/2023
1:17:39
What Link Says When Rhett's Away | Ear Biscuits Ep. 378
You knew it was coming – it’s Link’s solo episode! He’s answering your questions, going on tangents, and potentially saving lives in the process.
4/17/2023
1:30:35
Link's Embarrassing Ski Trip Story | Ear Biscuits Ep. 377
True friendship is in the air. In this episode, Link tells an embarrassing story from his family ski trip that eventually turns into a heart to heart talk between himself and Rhett on social interactions.
4/10/2023
1:47:44
What Rhett Does While Link's Away | Ear Biscuits Ep.376
That’s right! On this episode, Rhett is talking all by himself, answering your most burning questions, like how he would live an immortal life and what’s his absolute favorite kind of cheese?
4/3/2023
1:31:44
Our Engineering Years | Ear Biscuits Ep. 375
In another installment of Rhett and Link exploring their friendship throughout the years, they’re talking about what they were up to after graduating from college. Both were starting out in their engineering careers, their marriages, and meeting up weekly to write songs and skits to be creative – which ultimately led to where they are today.
Ear Biscuits
