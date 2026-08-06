Geoff, Gavin and Andrew talk about last names, future grade school chair, anxiety dreams, store, school help, rhyming, canadian candy, 7up, Shapes Lab, Coffee News, technical difficulties, What the Clash, cosmetics, next phone, strategy evaluations, stat tracking, home school home work, mud, newspaper, Goof News, Nunya, drafts, Shapes Lab Live, lease, rat, dillbot, rat watch, and Sloppy Joes Bingo.



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