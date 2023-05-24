Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
F**kface is shooting yourself in the foot for a laugh. Host Geoff Ramsey is joined every week by long time friend Gavin Free to talk with Andrew Panton, a guy w... More
F**kface is shooting yourself in the foot for a laugh. Host Geoff Ramsey is joined every week by long time friend Gavin Free to talk with Andrew Panton, a guy w... More

  • Ramscoop vs Whoop Tone // bird_chirp.mp3 [158]
    Geoff, Gavin, and Andrew talk about a new nickname, Split, GI Joe draft, out of sync, easter egg, Andrew's birthday cake, Colin the Caterpillar, positive food guy, slime update, Babadook, Valerian, Sideways, Johnny Caviar, and waking dreams. Come see the F**kface Museum and more at RTX this this July 7-9 www.RTXAustin.com for all the details. Sponsored by HelloFresh http://hellofresh.com/face16 and use code face16 and Fum http://tryfum.com/FACE Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/14/2023
    1:00:44
  • New Sloppy Joe's Bingo Available Now!
    The Sloppy Joe's Bingo from the RTX Sleepover stream is available now! Generate your bingo card and play along with us https://fkface-bingo.pages.dev/. You can find the video on the Rooster Teeth site (https://roosterteeth.com/watch/f-kface-f-ckface-sloppy-joes-sleepover) or the F**kface YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/4EXGugD_SUA). Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/10/2023
    0:28
  • Ice Cream Gloves // 2023 is the Summer of '98 [157]
    Geoff, Gavin, and Andrew talk about scooper guy, brain use, 4DX sleep, recipe photography, COVID fog, Max, an amazing coincidence, alter ego era, Summer of '98, rollercoaster puke, Cosmic Crisp follows Gavin, body expertise, hair, albums, and mix tape creation. We got that F**kface Museum on deck and we hope you're there to see *IT* which we cannot legally say what it is but you know what it is. Grab a ticket at www.RTXaustin.com and see IT! Sponsored by Better Help http://betterhelp.com/face Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/7/2023
    1:04:54
  • GoochPooch & Regulation Guy // The Extra Medium of the 70s [156]
    Geoff, Gavin, and Andrew talk about more nicknames, Poochie, the Mall Draft, other british Gavin, Geoss & Georemy, main birthdays, an extra year of dumb, Gavin has a clip, Zona Andrew, bicentennial man, sleep situations, morning thoughts, Chungle, the $13,000 light, similar slime situation, and cosmic crisps. Come to the F**kface museum at RTX July 7-9 go to this website on your phone www.rtxaustin.com  Sponsored by Hello Fresh http://hellofresh.com/face16 and use code face16 Honey http://joinhoney.com/face and Fum http://tryfum.com/FACE Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/31/2023
    1:08:08
  • Overage Variance Clearance Granted // 7th Round Pick [155]
    Geoff, Gavin, and Andrew talk about group COVID, back lengths, all back, 18% head, artist interpretation, nicknames, Geowizard, Sloppy Joes trivia, Conch Republic, Italian food, one of the family, pictures of Jesus, Cooridor Crew Jason Bourne video, season ticket resale, Gavin's slime, new vocabulary, rock not rock reactions, the coronation, and pastrami. The F**kface museum will be at RTX, will you? www.RTXAustin.com for details. Sponsored by ExpressVPN http://expressvpn.com/face and Shady Rays http://shadyrays.com and use code FACE Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/24/2023
    1:19:05

About F**kface

F**kface is shooting yourself in the foot for a laugh. Host Geoff Ramsey is joined every week by long time friend Gavin Free to talk with Andrew Panton, a guy with no social boundaries and too much time on his hands. Together they break down Andrew's endless exploits, their own stupid realizations, and confess to things they probably shouldn't. New episodes release Wednesdays at 2 AM Central.
