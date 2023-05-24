Overage Variance Clearance Granted // 7th Round Pick [155]
Geoff, Gavin, and Andrew talk about group COVID, back lengths, all back, 18% head, artist interpretation, nicknames, Geowizard, Sloppy Joes trivia, Conch Republic, Italian food, one of the family, pictures of Jesus, Cooridor Crew Jason Bourne video, season ticket resale, Gavin's slime, new vocabulary, rock not rock reactions, the coronation, and pastrami.
The F**kface museum will be at RTX, will you? www.RTXAustin.com for details.
