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415 episodes
- Geoff, Gavin and Andrew talk about Halo, Halo Infinite, Teenage Time, Call of Duty, rolling credits, Oddworld, achievement hunter, Retro Rewind, Spitting Image, LASO, Summer Movie League, Scream, Cliffhanger, movie rips, filing cabinet, furball, Nick Note, Gavin is Nick, hammer of thor, lightning potato, ratatouille, being invisible, Nick for a Nite, super powers, and 1pm burger.
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- Geoff, Gavin and Andrew talk about Discord color, strike count, Rockay City, GTA, hamburger update, San Francisco, one slice of pizza, whole pizza, Utz, doritos, Costco Guys, Gurple Jacket creation, sweat, death timer, Saliva, Eat the Pencil Band, grade one book, CPAP sneeze, Texas Surplus, shaved ice, dog poppers, smashed mirrors, wife revenge, Paul Blart, and tire service crime.
Sponsored by Mint Mobile. Make the switch! MINTMOBILE.com/REGULATION
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- Geoff, Gavin and Andrew talk about Andrew's shape reveal, Coffee News, veteran owned, nepo baby, Monopoly, bird exchange, house rats, a clip, Nick's house problems, garage doors, warehouse, hit by car, Answer for It, live shows, burger count, burger lab, hot lettuce, rat water, old time rock n roll, Starry, San Francisco, Nostradamus, England, tv rating, and burger wheel.
Sponsored by Shopify. Turns out you don’t need a real job. Build your own business with a free trial at shopify.com/regulation
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- Geoff, Gavin and Andrew talk about last names, future grade school chair, anxiety dreams, store, school help, rhyming, canadian candy, 7up, Shapes Lab, Coffee News, technical difficulties, What the Clash, cosmetics, next phone, strategy evaluations, stat tracking, home school home work, mud, newspaper, Goof News, Nunya, drafts, Shapes Lab Live, lease, rat, dillbot, rat watch, and Sloppy Joes Bingo.
Sponsored by Factor. Thanks Factor! Head to FACTORMEALS.com/REGULATION50OFF and use code REGULATION50OFF to get 50% off and free daily greens per box, with new subscription only, while supplies last until 09/27/2026. (See website for more details).
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- It took them long enough but AN EGG are FINALLY going to experience one of Brian de Palma's masterpieces: Snake Eyes (1998.) Corrupt Atlantic City police officer Rick Santoro and Navy Commander Kevin Dunn join forces to investigate both the assassination of Secretary of Defense Charles Kirkland and the disappearance of a beautiful stranger.
Support us directly at https://www.patreon.com/TheRegulationPod
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About Regulation Podcast
The Regulation Podcast is a show about friendship and embracing absurdity. Join Andrew, Nick, Eric, Geoff and Gavin in a never-ending pursuit to make each other laugh at almost any cost. Whether it's Podcasts, Let's Plays or Anal Waxings something incredibly stupid is always happening and we'd love for you to be along for the ride.Podcast website
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