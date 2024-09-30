Episode 1431 - RFK Jr. Making America Healthy Again

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is officially heading the Health and Human Services Department, MSNBC falsely accuses new DoD head Pete Hegseth of being a white supremacist, there may be some new information coming out about the Epstein list and Bill Clinton is releasing a memoir just in time for it, and we wonder how good of a chance Matt Gaetz has of being confirmed Attorney General.Go to GhostBed.com/drinkinbros and use code DRINKINBROS for 50% off EVERYTHING (Mattresses, Adjustable Base, Pillows & More) – plus a 101 Night Sleep Trial and Mattresses Made in America.BECOME AN ACTUAL OWNER in HardAF by purchasing shares at WeFunder.com/hardafseltzerSUBSCRIBE to our Patreon for exclusive audio and video content!Buy Drinkin Bros’ new HardAF Seltzer Here!Get Drinkin Bros MERCH here!Go to https://1stphorm.com/DrinkinBros to get your Micro-Factors and have a chance to be the Drinkin' Bro of the month with every order F*%k your khakis and get The Perfect Jean 15% off with the code [DRINKINBROS15] at theperfectjean.nyc/DRINKINBROS15 #theperfectjeanpodHead on over to bioproteintech.com to learn more or click the link in our bio and use code: drinkinbros for $30 off your first order.Drinkin Bros Socialshttps://twitter.com/Drinkin_Broshttps://www.instagram.com/drinkinbrospodcast/?hl=enhttps://www.tiktok.com/@drinkinbrospodcasthttps://www.youtube.com/@drinkinbrospodcastRoss Pattersonhttps://www.instagram.com/stjamesstjames/https://twitter.com/StJamesStJamesDan Hollawayhttps://www.instagram.com/danhollaway/https://twitter.com/DanHollawayRob Foxhttps://www.instagram.com/robfoxthree/https://twitter.com/RobFoxThreehttps://www.tiktok.com/@robfoxthreeDan Regesterhttps://www.instagram.com/danregester/https://twitter.com/dan_regesterhttps://www.patreon.com/softcorehistoryhttps://www.youtube.com/@softcorehistoryOur Sponsors:* Check out BiOptimizers and use my code bioptimizers.com/drinkinbros promo code: DRINKINBROS for a great deal: https://bioptimizers.com* Check out Hims and use my code DRINKINBROS for a great deal: www.hims.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy