Episode 1432 - Losing Friends and Family Over the Election
Comedian Dave Landau from The Blaze joins the show to talk about people's reaction to Trump's election, Dave Coulier's recent cancer diagnosis, Trump wanting to send illegal immigrants to Rwanda, and trachea holes.

1:37:02
Fake News 361 - Biden Tries To Start WW3
Joe Biden might be purposefully provoking Russia on his way out of office by possibly allowing Ukraine to use U.S.-provided missiles on Russian territory, the Pentagon fails yet another audit, the screenwriter of "Sweet Home Alabama" has been outed as a pedophile by streamer Vitaly, Donald Trump has better approval ratings than Taylor Swift, and the New York Times lies egregiously about RFK's health stances.

1:37:43
Episode 1431 - RFK Jr. Making America Healthy Again
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is officially heading the Health and Human Services Department, MSNBC falsely accuses new DoD head Pete Hegseth of being a white supremacist, there may be some new information coming out about the Epstein list and Bill Clinton is releasing a memoir just in time for it, and we wonder how good of a chance Matt Gaetz has of being confirmed Attorney General.

1:16:24
Fake News 360 - Matt Gaetz Named Attorney General
Matt Gaetz has been nominated by Trump for Attorney General, RFK Jr. has been nominated to head the Department of Health and Human Services, a congressional hearing has basically proven that aliens are real, the government is funding a hamster fight club, and a dead guy was in a tanning bed for three days at Planet Fitness.

1:54:14
Episode 1430 - DOGE: Department of Government Efficiency
Trump's cabinet nominations are blowing up the internet including Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy for DOGE: The Department of Government Efficiency. Plus Matt Gaetz for Attorney General, Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence, Pete Hegseth for the Department of Defense, and Mike Waltz for National Security Advisor.
