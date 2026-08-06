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301 episodes
- It's episode 300, and we're going out with a bang...
💖🪩THANK YOU TO LOLA FOR SPONSORING💖🪩
Get 40% off select Lola Blankets products at http://Lolablankets.com by using code TRISH at checkout. Experience the world’s #1 blanket with Lola Blankets.
💖🪩COME SEE TRISHMAS 2026💖🪩
https://www.ticketmaster.com/trisha-paytas-tickets/artist/2550018
💖🪩PRE-ORDER TRISHA'S NEW MEMOIR NOW!!!!!💖🪩
https://linktr.ee/trishapaytas_
💖🪩SUBSCRIBE TO MOSES' COOKING CHANNEL💖🪩
https://www.youtube.com/@mosescookingvideos
💖🪩FOR EXTENDED EPISODES AND BONUS CONTENT💖🪩
https://www.patreon.com/cw/JustTrish
💖🪩NEW JUST TRISH MERCH!💖🪩
https://justtrish.com
Follow @oscargracey
Edited by: @jimmywhetzel
https://linktr.ee/jimmywhetzel
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 300 EPISODES! TRISH CANCELLED AGAIN, IS PARODY OK ON TIKTOK? TRISHA VS LOVE SOO
9:30 EDITING, VLOGGING, NEW INTRO
21:00 FAVORITE MOMENTS, EMMA FROST, THE HULK, HASAN
28:00 VIDEO MESSAGES AND CAMEOS
48:00 MOSES' GIFT, GETTING NOTICED, ARBYS, THE WEEKND, PATREON
56:30 MEET AND GREET PHOTOS, CAMEO PRICING
1:08:30 DREAM GUESTS FOR SEASON 4
1:32:15 2026 HIGHEST GROSSING PODCASTERS, JIMMY'S CAR STOLEN, VEGAS
1:44:00 JIMMY CALLS OUT OSCAR, DARREN CRISS, CAMP ROCK 3
1:51:00 FLORIDA NUDE STEAKHOUSE, CRUISING, DOUBLE DATES, IJUSTINE VS TANA, MICHAEL CERA
2:11:00 MANIFESTATIONS, THE END OF JUST TRISH?, JUST TRISH LIVE
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The Problematic Ariana Grande Discourse + Tarayummy Gets Called Out for Party Drama | Just Trish 29908/04/2026 | 2h 40 mins.On this episode of JUST TRISH, Trisha is weighing in on the problematic Ariana Grande discourse as the singer reveals she plans to take a step back from the spotlight. Plus, Tarayummy gets called out for inviting underage teenage streaming sensation, Wardrobe Winter, to her 21 and over birthday party. And Hasan Piker's dumpy steals the spotlight, while Moses helps Trish get cast in the rumored GLEE reboot.
💖🪩THANK YOU TO SEATGEEK FOR SPONSORING💖🪩
Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/TRISH2026 Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
💖🪩THANK YOU TO RO FOR SPONSORING💖🪩
Go to https://www.ro.co/trish to see if your insurance covers GLP-1s—for free.
💖🪩THANK YOU TO LOLA FOR SPONSORING💖🪩
Get 40% off select Lola Blankets products at http://Lolablankets.com by using code TRISH at checkout. Experience the world’s #1 blanket with Lola Blankets.
💖🪩THANK YOU TO NOCD FOR SPONSORING💖🪩
If you're struggling with OCD or unrelenting intrusive thoughts, NOCD can help. Book a free 15 minute call to get started: https://learn.nocd.com/TRISH
💖🪩COME SEE TRISHMAS 2026💖🪩
https://www.ticketmaster.com/trisha-paytas-tickets/artist/2550018
💖🪩PRE-ORDER TRISHA'S NEW MEMOIR NOW!!!!!💖🪩
https://linktr.ee/trishapaytas_
💖🪩SUBSCRIBE TO MOSES' COOKING CHANNEL💖🪩
https://www.youtube.com/@mosescookingvideos
💖🪩FOR EXTENDED EPISODES AND BONUS CONTENT💖🪩
https://www.patreon.com/cw/JustTrish
💖🪩NEW JUST TRISH MERCH!💖🪩
https://justtrish.com
Follow @oscargracey
Edited by: @jimmywhetzel
https://linktr.ee/jimmywhetzel
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 TGIT, XMEN, NEPO BABIES, OSCAR'S LOOKALIKES, DAREDEVIL
13:00 LIAM HEMSWORTH AND MILEY, JELLY ROLL, MORGAN WALLEN
22:00 GETTING TOO SKINNY, GLP1, SKINNYLICIOUS MENU DISCOURSE
30:00 CYCLOSPORA, NARA SMITH, CHD BACKLASH, RECORDING AUDIO BOOK
45:00 FNAF AT SPIRIT HALLOWEEN, FREDDY FAZZBEAR, REBECCA BLACK, MISTER SUPRANATIONAL, HASAN'S BIG BUTT, MASSAGES, BENITO SKINNER
1:02:00 CHRIS OLSEN MEMOIR, KATSEYE, LOLLAPALOOZA, AUDREY HOBERT, MAGNUS FERELL, XMEN, INDE NAVARRETTE
1:22:00 GLEE REBOOT
1:38:00 MANNY MUA, LAURA LEE, AGING OUT OF BRAND DEALS, CRINGEY DOORDASH ORDERS, NO INFLUENCERS SIGN IN NANTUCKET, DAVE PORTNOY
1:49:00 STREAMER GAMES, BENJY CHAVEZ, ALEX COOPER, ALIX EARLE
2:05:00 ARIANA'S NEW VIDEO, HIATUS ANNOUNCEMENT (TRIGGER WARNING FOR EDS AND BODY DYSMORPHIA)
2:19:40 SKIP ARIANA SEGMENT HERE, MARIO LOPEZ AI VIDEO OF HIS NIECE
2:25:30 WARDROBE, TARA YUMMY, FAKE IDS, CLUBS
Join this channel to get access to perks:
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Addressing the Morgan Adams Backlash & Trish Was BANNED From Spider-Man Premiere | Just Trish 29807/30/2026 | 2h 8 mins.After taking some time to reflect, Trish is getting unfiltered about Morgan Adams clapping back at Tana Mongeau in defense of Shane Dawson. Plus, is it true she was blacklisted from both Kim Kardashian's influencer event AND the Spider-Man red carpet premiere?
💖🪩THANK YOU TO BUTCHER BOX FOR SPONSORING💖🪩
Go to http://ButcherBox.com/JUSTTRISH to get $20 off your first box, plus your choice of free ground beef for life, or free chicken thighs or top sirloins in every box for a year (+ free shipping always!)
💖🪩COME SEE TRISHMAS 2026💖🪩
https://www.ticketmaster.com/trisha-paytas-tickets/artist/2550018
💖🪩PRE-ORDER TRISHA'S NEW MEMOIR NOW!!!!!💖🪩
https://linktr.ee/trishapaytas_
💖🪩SUBSCRIBE TO MOSES' COOKING CHANNEL💖🪩
https://www.youtube.com/@mosescookingvideos
💖🪩FOR EXTENDED EPISODES AND BONUS CONTENT💖🪩
https://www.patreon.com/cw/JustTrish
💖🪩NEW JUST TRISH MERCH!💖🪩
https://justtrish.com
Follow @oscargracey / oscargracey
/ @oscargracey
Edited by: @jimmywhetzel
https://linktr.ee/jimmywhetzel
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 OSCAR'S BACK, MEMOIR ARCS, DISNEY WORLD, FARAI
7:30 SDCC, HOTDOGS, RYAN REYNOLDS
17:30 AVENGERS DOOMSDAY, ROBERT DOWNEY JR
25:00 SPIDERMAN SPOILERS
33:10 SKIP SPOILERS, TOM HOLLAND, TURNING 30, YOUTUBE CONNECTIONS
40:00 BTS PULLS OUT OF 2027 GRAMMYS, KPOP, APT
53:40 BENITO SKINNER AND MARY BETH BARONE, LILLY SINGH
58:50 MORGAN ADAMS, SHANE DAWSON, TANA
1:05:00 ANNE HATHAWAY HATE TRAIN, INTERNALIZED MISOGYNY, CHRISTOPHER NOLAN SET RULES, UGGS
1:13:00 RICK MORANIS, MEL BROOKS, TRISHA'S MINION CONNECTION, TOMMY WISEAU
1:22:20 JARED LETO ACCUSERS COME FORWARD
1:28:00 ONLY MARMS, JAMES CHARLES NEW HAIRCUT, PROTEIN CHECK, BULLY TREND
1:44:00 PINK, JUST TRISH BILLBOARDS, WEIGHT, NARA SMITH, JEN AFFLECK
Join this channel to get access to perks:
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Tana VS Shane Dawson, Nicolandria BREAK UP + David Dobrik ENDINGS | Just Trish Ep. 29707/29/2026 | 2h 22 mins.This may be the most hot topics ever covered in a single episode of Just Trish. This week Trisha is joined by guest co-host Farai! And they discuss EVERYTHING!!! From David and the Vlog Squad, Tana dragging Shane on Tiktok and Morgan Adams coming to his defense, everything to ever happen on any Real Housewives franchise ever, and the recent news that Olandria and Nick from Love Island have broken up!! All that and much much more on today's episode!!Follow Farai!! https://faraibennett.substack.com/https://www.tiktok.com/@faraibennettTHANK YOU TO BUTCHER BOX FOR SPONSORINGGo to http://ButcherBox.com/JUSTTRISH to get $20 off your first box, plus your choice of free ground beef for life, or free chicken thighs or top sirloins in every box for a year (+ free shipping always!)COME SEE TRISHMAS 2026https://www.ticketmaster.com/trisha-paytas-tickets/artist/2550018PRE-ORDER TRISHA'S NEW MEMOIR NOW!!!!!https://linktr.ee/trishapaytas_SUBSCRIBE TO MOSES' COOKING CHANNELhttps://www.youtube.com/@mosescookingvideosFOR EXTENDED EPISODES AND BONUS CONTENThttps://www.patreon.com/cw/JustTrishNEW JUST TRISH MERCH!https://justtrish.comFollow @oscargracey / oscargracey / @oscargracey Edited by: @jimmywhetzel https://linktr.ee/jimmywhetzelTIMESTAMPS:0:00 FARAI IS HERE TO GOSS, LORE WITH OSCAR, FOLLOWING POP CULTURE WITH A DEGREE4:00 BEEF WITH PEOPLE MAGAZINE, MEETING EACH OTHER, VLOG SQUAD, DAVID11:00 TANA, BRAVO, RHOBH, ERIKA JAYNE, ANDY COHEN20:00 VANDERPUMP RULES, TOM SANDOVAL, DORIT, WENDY WILLIAMS, SURVIVING CORPORATE AMERICA31:00 SHANE VS TANA, DRAKE, TAYLOR SWIFT'S TACKY WEDDING, LAUREN CONRAD42:00 TRISHA'S MOM LIFE, ASHLEY TISDALE MOM GROUP, FARAI'S CAREER PLANS FOR TRISHA, JAKE SHANE, THE ABBEY, BRAVOCON50:00 LOVE ISLAND NICOLANDRIA, CHAPPELL, JUSTIN BIEBER, TANA VS SHANE CONT., WEHO SINKHOLE1:04:00 KIM K, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES, SLOMW, TAYLOR FRANKIE PAUL, JAX TAYLOR1:12:00 KARDASHIANS, RED CARPETS, JAMES CHARLES, BODY POSITIVITY TO OZEMPIC1:20:00 HAVING KIDS, STARTING A PODCAST, PHORI, MOM QUESTIONS, HOME SCHOOLING, NORTH WEST1:31:00 DISNEY CHANNEL, RAVEN, MILEY, WICKED1:38:30 SCHEANA SHAY, OSCAR IS AWESOME, HOUSEWIVES, BETHANY FRANKEL1:46:00 JENAE AND KENNY LOVE ISLAND, BRINITY1:51:00 DAY IN THE LIFE OF TRISHA, OLD SCREENNAMES, WAYMO, KYLE RICHARDS2:01:00 HS SPORTS, PILATES, FLYING, ONLY CHILD, FILMING IN PUBLIC, CHRIS OLSEN
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Tana Accused of Shoe Theft & Taylor Frankie Paul Needs to Log Off | Just Trish Ep. 29607/23/2026 | 2h 13 mins.Just when she thought she was in her peace era, Tana Mongeau has been dragged back into more drama! This time by Louie Castro who accused her of stealing his shoes while filming Reality House!! And Taylor Frankie Paul needs to put the phone DOWN! The Mormon Wife turned Bachelorette continues to involve herself in drama online. All that and more on today's episode of Just Trish!COME SEE TRISHMAS 2026https://www.ticketmaster.com/trisha-paytas-tickets/artist/2550018THANK YOU TO CHIME FOR SPONSORINGHead to http://chime.com/trish and join the millions who are already banking fee free today. PRE-ORDER TRISHA'S NEW MEMOIR NOW!!!!!https://linktr.ee/trishapaytas_Follow Kalli! https://www.twitch.tv/kalgator143SUBSCRIBE TO MOSES' COOKING CHANNELhttps://www.youtube.com/@mosescookingvideosFOR EXTENDED EPISODES AND BONUS CONTENThttps://www.patreon.com/cw/JustTrishNEW JUST TRISH MERCH!https://justtrish.comFollow @oscargracey / oscargracey / @oscargracey Edited by: @jimmywhetzel https://linktr.ee/jimmywhetzelTIMESTAMPS:0:00 KALLI'S HERE! TRISHMAS, TRISHA'S PAY-CYST...CYST-A PAYTAS...SHE HAD A CYST AND A HEMORRHOID22:00 EXPLANT SURGERY, BOTOX, MARATHONS, KODIAK30:00 ZAC EFRON, MORMON WIVES, UTAH, TAYLOR FRANKIE PAUL, PARENTING, HOMESCHOOLING40:00 BODY SHAMED BY OUR GYM TEACHERS, PINK SISTERS VS PURPLE SISTERS50:00 SISTERS WHO DON'T LIKE EACH OTHER, DOING RO COMMERCIAL TOGETHER1:00:00 CHARLIE SHEEN'S DAUGHTER SAMI SHEEN, HORSE VS CAR1:11:30 DATING A GUY AND HE DOESN'T FOLLOW GPS, WHAT DO YOU DO? TRISHA PASSED OUT!?1:21:00 CELEB INFLUENCER WEDDINGS, PAIGE LORENZE, SHAY SULLIVAN, MATTY HEALY AND GABRIETTE1:32:00 LINDSAY CLANCY TRIAL, POST PARTUM PSYCHOSIS1:48:00 POOP ETIQUETTE1:56:00 TANA ACCUSED OF STEALING LOUIE CASTRO'S SHOES
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About Just Trish
One thing about Trisha Paytas, she’s going to speak her mind. The viral megastar has made a career out of unabashedly spilling her heart out to millions of viewers. While she’s been both praised and canceled for it, Trisha has never been afraid of stirring the pot. Now, the meme queen is taking back the mic and truly telling it how she sees it–from the latest Internet drama to the hottest celebrity gossip. In this weekly podcast, Trisha gives her hilariously unfiltered take on the biggest headlines and trends currently taking social media by storm. Alongside her friend and co-host–Emmy-award winning entertainment news journalist Oscar Gracey–she provides her brutally honest, and sometimes highly controversial commentary on pop culture. It’s not personal, it’s ‘Just Trish’. Subscribe to ‘Just Trish’ on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@justtrishpodcastPodcast website
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