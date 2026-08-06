On this episode of JUST TRISH, Trisha is weighing in on the problematic Ariana Grande discourse as the singer reveals she plans to take a step back from the spotlight. Plus, Tarayummy gets called out for inviting underage teenage streaming sensation, Wardrobe Winter, to her 21 and over birthday party. And Hasan Piker's dumpy steals the spotlight, while Moses helps Trish get cast in the rumored GLEE reboot.



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Edited by: ‪@jimmywhetzel‬

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TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 TGIT, XMEN, NEPO BABIES, OSCAR'S LOOKALIKES, DAREDEVIL

13:00 LIAM HEMSWORTH AND MILEY, JELLY ROLL, MORGAN WALLEN

22:00 GETTING TOO SKINNY, GLP1, SKINNYLICIOUS MENU DISCOURSE

30:00 CYCLOSPORA, NARA SMITH, CHD BACKLASH, RECORDING AUDIO BOOK

45:00 FNAF AT SPIRIT HALLOWEEN, FREDDY FAZZBEAR, REBECCA BLACK, MISTER SUPRANATIONAL, HASAN'S BIG BUTT, MASSAGES, BENITO SKINNER

1:02:00 CHRIS OLSEN MEMOIR, KATSEYE, LOLLAPALOOZA, AUDREY HOBERT, MAGNUS FERELL, XMEN, INDE NAVARRETTE

1:22:00 GLEE REBOOT

1:38:00 MANNY MUA, LAURA LEE, AGING OUT OF BRAND DEALS, CRINGEY DOORDASH ORDERS, NO INFLUENCERS SIGN IN NANTUCKET, DAVE PORTNOY

1:49:00 STREAMER GAMES, BENJY CHAVEZ, ALEX COOPER, ALIX EARLE

2:05:00 ARIANA'S NEW VIDEO, HIATUS ANNOUNCEMENT (TRIGGER WARNING FOR EDS AND BODY DYSMORPHIA)

2:19:40 SKIP ARIANA SEGMENT HERE, MARIO LOPEZ AI VIDEO OF HIS NIECE

2:25:30 WARDROBE, TARA YUMMY, FAKE IDS, CLUBS

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