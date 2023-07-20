Trisha's Viral NPC TikTok & Ariana Grande Drama

It's the beginning of a new era! On the premiere episode of 'JUST TRISH', Trisha reacts to going viral and being interviewed after taking part in the TikTok NPC trend. Plus, Trish reveals why Kourtney Kardashian gave her a panic attack, and shares her hot take on Ariana Grande's divorce drama. Have you ever wondered how a podcast is named, or why your favorite celebrities break up? This episode of Just Trish will ease your curiosity. With my husband Moses, my manager, and my loyal friend Oscar at my side, we peel back the layers on the process of naming this podcast, from debating over several options to settling on Just Trish. We even spill the beans on our first meeting at Joey Graceffa's Christmas party. Trust me, it's a story you don’t want to miss! Did you know that even superstars have insecurities about dating? Yes, you heard that right! We share our thoughts on the recent trend of superstar women dating non-famous men and the unique challenges it brings. Plus, we discuss some shocking celebrity breakups, including Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, and Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. We also analyze the double standards surrounding weight and expectations in relationships, a topic that's often ignored but extremely important. Finally, we dive headfirst into the world of body positivity and its representation, or the lack thereof, in music videos. From analyzing how preferences can become fetishes to our personal weight loss stories, we leave no stone unturned. We also talk about the Kardashian drama and how power dynamics can lead to betrayals and controversies. By the end of this episode, you'll walk away with a fresh perspective on body image, celebrity relationships, and much more. So, buckle up for an enlightening ride on Just Trish.