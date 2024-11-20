The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Robert Kelly

Havana Vibes

Bobby and Ari Shaffir went on vacation to Cuba. They stay with a Cuban family and the first night goes well with Ari dancing with the locals. The adventure takes a horrible turn when a hurricane hits and causes a blackout everywhere. They had no water, relentless Cubans trying to scam them, walking through dangerous streets, and voodoo pigs! The two friends eventually turn on each other and Bob walks away with a better knowledge of the history of Cuba.