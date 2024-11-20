The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Robert Kelly

Actor/comedian T.J. Miller forgets this is his third time on the Bonfire and explains that he has a brain injury. He tells the guys about his phone conversation with Ryan Reynolds today. Jay lets him in on the "Piven Point System" that rewards anyone in the room who contributes positively to the show. Videographer Paco admits to an embarrassing way of climaxing. Friends and employees of 900 Pound Gorilla are hanging out in the background.
36:10
Havana Vibes
Bobby and Ari Shaffir went on vacation to Cuba. They stay with a Cuban family and the first night goes well with Ari dancing with the locals. The adventure takes a horrible turn when a hurricane hits and causes a blackout everywhere. They had no water, relentless Cubans trying to scam them, walking through dangerous streets, and voodoo pigs! The two friends eventually turn on each other and Bob walks away with a better knowledge of the history of Cuba.
1:00:49
Black Dalia with Tim Butterly
The lead singer of "As I Lay Dying" hires a hitman to kill his wife and gets arrested. Jay educates Tim on the Dalia Dippolito case which was very similar except she was a call girl. The two are doing stand up on the ShipRocked cruise, so they peruse the music line up. Jay's daughter has become a DJ and she caters to restless youths in a subway tunnel.
45:45
Printing Money with Chris Stanley
Outstanding broadcaster Chris Stanley helps get us through the election aftermath=no abortions, women crying on TikTok, and defunct tee-shirt ideas. Jay plays a Kamala campaign commercial that encourages women to vote for Harris despite their abusive husbands. Jay accuses Christine of pretending to like football and sneaking off to vote for Kamala. Chris is co-hosting because Bobby Kelly is stuck in a Cuban hurricane.
57:23
Aisle Clogger w/Josh Adam Meyers
Tim Butterly fills in for Bobby and because he's from Philly, Jay pulls videos of great moments from Philadelphians. A sports player gets recorded saying a racial slur. The Philly D.A. uses the F word many times in a press conference. Josh Adam Meyers gets into another altercation at another rock concert. The guys have impressive Prince Andrew and Tony Hinchcliffe impressions.
About The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Robert Kelly
Big Jay Oakerson and Robert Kelly invite listeners and friends to come and hang out by The Bonfire as the blunt and candid duo talk about everything from comedy and entertainment to sports; sharing their stories from the road doing stand-up and giving fans a chance to call in and give their opinions on the topics of the day.
