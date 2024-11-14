Powered by RND
Join bloggers Kid Fury and Crissle for their weekly podcast covering hip-hop and pop culture's most trying stars. Throwing shade and spilling tea with a flippan...
  • No Parking
    Rest in peace, Ella Jenkins. 🤎 Kid Fury | Crissle Thisistheread.comPatreon: patreon.com/thereadMerch: shoptheread.com/IG: @thisistheread
    --------  
    1:44:11
  • Flop Nation
    Fight me. Kid Fury | Crissle Thisistheread.comPatreon: patreon.com/thereadMerch: shoptheread.com/IG: @thisistheread
    --------  
    1:15:17
  • So Once Again, The Day Is Saved...
    ...BY WHOM?!?!?! Kid Fury | Crissle Thisistheread.comPatreon: patreon.com/thereadMerch: shoptheread.com/IG: @thisistheread
    --------  
    1:40:48
  • Letting A Lesbian Go
    Please don't speak to me or my dog,,, Kid Fury | Crissle Thisistheread.comPatreon: patreon.com/thereadMerch: shoptheread.com/IG: @thisistheread
    --------  
    2:05:00
  • Silence of a Lamb
    It's not your TIIIIIIMMMME.... Kid Fury | Crissle Thisistheread.comPatreon: patreon.com/thereadMerch: shoptheread.com/IG: @thisistheread
    --------  
    2:03:49

Join bloggers Kid Fury and Crissle for their weekly podcast covering hip-hop and pop culture's most trying stars. Throwing shade and spilling tea with a flippant and humorous attitude, no star is safe from Fury and Crissle unless their name is Beyoncé. (Or Blue Ivy.) As transplants to New York City (Kid Fury from Miami and Crissle from Oklahoma City), The Read also serves as an on-air therapy session for two friends trying to adjust to life (and rats) in the big city. The Read is part of the LoudSpeakers Network and is published every week on iTunes, iHeart Radio Talk, Soundcloud & Stitcher.
