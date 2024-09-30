Powered by RND
I Never Liked You

Matteo Lane and Nick Smith
Get ready to eavesdrop on the world's sassiest love-hate relationship as two inseparable best friends who can't stand each other, unleash verbal fireworks on th...
Comedy

Available Episodes

5 of 47
  • 47. Spelling Bee
    This week's were doing a spelling bee! Watch this show on YouTube! Follow Nick: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/nicksmith09⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow Matteo: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/MatteoLane⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Produced by Chris Caso: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/chris.mp4/
    --------  
    17:44
  • 46. Never Have I Ever
    This week's topic is Never Have I Ever! Watch this show on YouTube! Follow Nick: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/nicksmith09⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow Matteo: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/MatteoLane⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Produced by Chris Caso: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/chris.mp4/
    --------  
    18:57
  • 45. 90's Divas
    This week's topic is 90's Divas! Watch this show on YouTube! Follow Nick: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/nicksmith09⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow Matteo: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/MatteoLane⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Produced by Chris Caso: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/chris.mp4/
    --------  
    19:42
  • 44. Halloween
    This week's topic is Halloween! Watch this show on YouTube! Follow Nick: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/nicksmith09⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow Matteo: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/MatteoLane⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Produced by Chris Caso: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/chris.mp4/
    --------  
    21:06
  • 43. Space
    This week's topic is Space! Watch this show on YouTube! Follow Nick: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/nicksmith09⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow Matteo: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/MatteoLane⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Produced by Chris Caso: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/chris.mp4/
    --------  
    17:45

About I Never Liked You

Get ready to eavesdrop on the world's sassiest love-hate relationship as two inseparable best friends who can't stand each other, unleash verbal fireworks on this side-splitting podcast. This dynamic duo engages in heated debate, dissecting the juiciest topics, all with a level of sass that would make even a Jigglypuff blush. Brace yourself for a wild ride filled with laughter, sass, and the kind of bickering only the closest of friends can deliver – proving that sometimes, the best relationships are built on a foundation of love and relentless roasting.
