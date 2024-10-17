Howdy, y'all! This week's guest is the hilarious Katie Kershaw! Katie and Caleb talk growing up in Kentucky, the best BBQ, a harrowing trip to Walmart, a memorable call from Katie's mother on her birthday, Tyler Childers, and much more! Get tickets to see Caleb, Waxahatchee, and more at YeeHaw: A Benefit Show for Kansas City Presented by KC Tenants on November 23rd at The Midland in Kansas City, Missouri: https://www.midlandkc.com/events/detail/670783 Can’t make it to KC for the show? Donate to KC Tenants here: https://kctenants.org/donate Subscribe to our YouTube channel for full video episodes!Join our Patreon for an exclusive extended interview with Katie and other bonus content!Follow Katie! @this_is_katie_kershaw Follow the show! @sooootruepod Follow Caleb! @calebsaysthings Produced by Chance Nichols @chanceisloud For thousands of unique gifts & 15% off your first order, visit UncommonGoods.com/sotrue.About Headgum: Headgum is an LA & NY-based podcast network creating premium podcasts with the funniest, most engaging voices in comedy to achieve one goal: Making our audience and ourselves laugh. Listen to our shows at https://www.headgum.com. » SUBSCRIBE to Headgum: https://www.youtube.com/c/HeadGum?sub_confirmation=1 » FOLLOW us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/headgum » FOLLOW us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/headgum/ » FOLLOW us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@headgum So True is a Headgum podcast, created and hosted by Caleb Hearon. The show is produced by Chance Nichols with Associate Producer Allie Kahan and Executive Producer Emma Foley. So True is engineered by Casey Donahue and engineered and edited by Nicole Lyons. Kaiti Moos is our VP of Content at Headgum. Thanks to Luke Rogers for our show art.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
1:05:46
Trixie Mattel Returns
Hello and welcome back! This week's guest is the hilarious and talented Trixie Mattel, making her second appearance on the show! Trixie and Caleb talk everything from Trixie's hiatus, impressions, playing pool, reality TV, birds, and much more!
1:09:50
Brittany Broski & Drew Afualo Are Minions
Howdy! It's an extra special Halloween episode this week with horrifying guests Brittany Broski and Drew Afualo! Brittany, Drew, and Caleb talk childhood Halloween memories, ghost hunters, haunted houses, complicated relationship dynamics, who would survive in a horror movie, and so much more!
1:17:57
Tara Raghuveer is Lowering Your Rent
Welcome back! Today's guest is the incredible Tara Raghuveer! Tara and Caleb talk the KC Tenants union, how they became friends, what Tenant Unions can do to help regular folks around the country, favorite Kansas Citians, and so much more!
1:02:26
Mary Beth Barone Loves Mad Men
It's a big day here at the So True Podcast! We are officially joining Headgum! And we're kicking off this new partnership with this week's guest, the hilarious Mary Beth Barone! Mary Beth and Caleb talk everything from cats vs. dogs, biking around New York City, The British, a hypothetical sitcom, and much more!