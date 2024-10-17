Katie Kershaw Has a Belly Ache

Howdy, y'all! This week's guest is the hilarious Katie Kershaw! Katie and Caleb talk growing up in Kentucky, the best BBQ, a harrowing trip to Walmart, a memorable call from Katie's mother on her birthday, Tyler Childers, and much more! Get tickets to see Caleb, Waxahatchee, and more at YeeHaw: A Benefit Show for Kansas City Presented by KC Tenants on November 23rd at The Midland in Kansas City, Missouri: https://www.midlandkc.com/events/detail/670783 Can't make it to KC for the show? Donate to KC Tenants here: https://kctenants.org/donate