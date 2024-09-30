Threevisiting on the Tues: Scott, Paul & Lauren discuss disgusting band names, making friends with dogs and NOT Roommate Reminiscence before playing Henrietta. Send Threetures and emails to [email protected] us a voicemail asking us a question at hagclaims8.comFollow us on Instagram @ThreedomUSA.Listen ad-free and unlock bi-weekly THREEMIUMS on cbbworld.comGrab some new Threedom merch at cbbworld.com/merchSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
55:07
BONUS: Threedom, Add To Cart, and The Deep Dive play THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID
On this very special multiverse episode, the Pretzel Gang are joined by Kulap Vilaysack and SuChin Pak from the podcast ADD TO CART, and Jessica St. Clair from the podcast THE DEEP DIVE for game night! The game? That's What She Said (Second Edition), by Moose Games, where the goal is to see who can create the most laughs with 400 innuendo-filled phrases. Thank you Moose Games for sponsoring this very funny, very NAUGHTY episode! You have a limited offer you can use now, that gets you up to 48% off your first subscription or 20% off one time purchases with code THREEDOM at checkout. You can claim it at: https://www.magicmind.com/THREEDOM Send Threetures and emails to [email protected] us a voicemail asking us a question at hagclaims8.comFollow us on Instagram @ThreedomUSA.Listen ad-free and unlock bi-weekly THREEMIUMS on cbbworld.comGrab some new Threedom merch at cbbworld.com/merch
56:15
Little CPAP Machine!
Paul, Lauren, and Scott discuss new podcasts, new documentaries, and murderers before playing Hitting The Post.
54:12
Threevisiting: Boop
Threevisiting on the Tues: Scott, Paul & Lauren discuss game shows, Beauty And The Geek and Roommate Reminiscence before playing Wedding Planners.
1:12:31
Sell De Meat
Lauren, Scott, and Paul discuss popcorn, mashed potatoes, and margarine before playing Word Alleyoop.
Scott Aukerman, Lauren Lapkus and Paul F Tompkins abandon their regular formats to focus on the basics of being funny with each other. Can’t wait to hear more episodes? For more info and archive episodes go to www.lemonadamedia.com.
Sales and Distribution by Lemonada Media https://lemonadamedia.com/