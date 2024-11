BONUS: Threedom, Add To Cart, and The Deep Dive play THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID

On this very special multiverse episode, the Pretzel Gang are joined by Kulap Vilaysack and SuChin Pak from the podcast ADD TO CART, and Jessica St. Clair from the podcast THE DEEP DIVE for game night! The game? That's What She Said (Second Edition), by Moose Games, where the goal is to see who can create the most laughs with 400 innuendo-filled phrases. Thank you Moose Games for sponsoring this very funny, very NAUGHTY episode! You have a limited offer you can use now, that gets you up to 48% off your first subscription or 20% off one time purchases with code THREEDOM at checkout. You can claim it at: https://www.magicmind.com/THREEDOM