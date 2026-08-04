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Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers
Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers
Latest episode
190 episodes
- This week on the pod, Seth and Josh welcome back Will Forte (who's currently vacationing with Seth's family...without Seth). Will shares stories from his extensive travels, including annual Forte family reunions in Colorado, a close encounter with a bear, a teenage trip to the Grand Canyon, and work trips around the world. He also opens up about being diagnosed with OCD, recounts a dramatic horseback riding mishap, tells the unlikely story of how a 1996 road trip sparked a decades-long friendship with Tony Orlando, and wraps up with a speed round of travel favorites. Watch this episode on the Family Trips YouTube or Spotify, or listen wherever you get your podcasts!
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Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This week on the pod, Seth and Josh are back for the monthly listener episode! They hear from one listener whose family was unexpectedly surrounded by horseback riders on a remote road in Mexico, another whose dad’s camping constipation led to an unforgettable bag-of-prunes disaster on the Buffalo River, and a couple who accidentally attended a funeral in a tiny Swiss church after mistaking it for a local cultural event. Plus, Seth and Josh reminisce about old family jingles and share a few of their own camping stories along the way. Watch this episode on the Family Trips YouTube or Spotify, or listen wherever you get your podcasts!
Want to submit your family trips story for our next listener episode? Or send a question in to Seth and Josh? Submit your voicemail to speakpipe.com/familytripspod!
Watch more Family Trips episodes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlqYOfxU_jQem4_NRJPM8_wLBrEEQ17B6
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00:00 Introduction with Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers
01:17 Jimmy Kimmel - Josh's Gavin Newsom And Hit Improv
07:05 Swim Across America Disaster
15:04 Boat Camp And Life Jacket Punishment
21:52 Susan Mexico Road Trip
23:07 Horse Ambush
24:22 Not Kidnapped After All
30:34 Becky Canoe Trip Chaos
40:15 Swiss Funeral Crash Finale
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Support our sponsors:
Quince
Make your summer wardrobe easier. Go to https://quince.com/trips for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.
Fitbod
Get 25% off your subscription or try the app FREE for seven days at Fitbod.me/TRIP.
CashApp
Download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/4aafc4yf #CashAppPod
Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App's bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement, for the Sutton debit flex card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/debit-flex-card-agreement-sutton and for the Bancorp debit flex card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/debit-flex-card-agreement-bancorp. Savings and Offers provided by Cash App, a Block Inc. brand. Offers may not be affiliated with third party merchants.
Parents and legal guardians can open a managed account for kids 6-12.
Cash App will pass through a portion of the interest paid on your savings balance held in an account for the benefit of Cash App customers at Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. To earn interest on your Cash App savings balance, you need to have sponsor approval. Exceptions may apply. Savings yield rate is subject to change. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
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Family Trips is produced by Rabbit Grin Productions. Theme song written and performed by Jeff Tweedy.
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About the Show:
Lifelong brothers Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers ask guests to relive childhood memories, unforgettable family trips, and other disasters!
New Episodes of Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers are available every Tuesday.
-------------------------
Executive Producers: Rob Holysz, Jeph Porter, Natalie Holysz
Creative Producer: Sam Skelton
Coordinating Producer: Derek Johnson
Video Editor: Josh Windisch
Mix & Master: Josh Windisch
Episode Artwork: Analise Jorgensen
#familytrips #sethmeyers #joshmeyers
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This week on the pod, Seth and Josh welcome sisters Zoey Deutch and Maddie Deutch! Zoey and Maddie talk about their incredibly close sibling bond, how years of childhood fights eventually gave way to a deep friendship, and Maddie serving as her legal guardian at one point! They also share stories about growing up with lots of rescue animals, memorable family trips to Montana with a dog and an African gray parrot, and why food is still the centerpiece of how they travel today. Plus, they recount adventurous sister trips through Switzerland and Africa and chat about Zoey’s latest project, Voicemails for Isabelle! Watch this episode on the Family Trips YouTube or Spotify, or listen wherever you get your podcasts!
Watch more Family Trips episodes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlqYOfxU_jQem4_NRJPM8_wLBrEEQ17B6
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00:00 Introduction with Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers
07:20 Meet The Deutsch Sisters
08:07 Sister Bullying And Bonding
28:13 Childhood Trips And Montana
30:42 Switzerland Sister Getaway
32:52 Africa Trip Gorilla Trek
43:16 Food First Family
44:02 Games: Mahjong Cribbage
53:39 Growing Up On Set
01:00:13 Castles Are Overrated
01:02:10 Ghosts Chelsea Hotel
01:06:03 Speed Round Farewell
-------------------------
Support our sponsors:
Hero Bread
Hero Bread is offering 10% off your order. Go to https://hero.co and use code TRIPS at checkout.
Cash App
Download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/4aafc4yf #CashAppPod
Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App's bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement, for the Sutton debit flex card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/debit-flex-card-agreement-sutton and for the Bancorp debit flex card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/debit-flex-card-agreement-bancorp. Savings and Offers provided by Cash App, a Block Inc. brand. Offers may not be affiliated with third party merchants.
Parents and legal guardians can open a managed account for kids 6-12.
Cash App will pass through a portion of the interest paid on your savings balance held in an account for the benefit of Cash App customers at Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. To earn interest on your Cash App savings balance, you need to have sponsor approval. Exceptions may apply. Savings yield rate is subject to change. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
-------------------------
Family Trips is produced by Rabbit Grin Productions. Theme song written and performed by Jeff Tweedy.
-------------------------
About the Show:
Lifelong brothers Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers ask guests to relive childhood memories, unforgettable family trips, and other disasters!
New Episodes of Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers are available every Tuesday.
-------------------------
Executive Producers: Rob Holysz, Jeph Porter, Natalie Holysz
Creative Producer: Sam Skelton
Coordinating Producer: Derek Johnson
Video Editor: Josh Windisch
Mix & Master: Josh Windisch
Episode Artwork: Analise Jorgensen
#familytrips #sethmeyers #joshmeyers
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This week on the pod, Seth and Josh welcome Ana Gasteyer! Ana talks about growing up in Washington, D.C., and the road trips and family adventures that shaped her childhood. She shares stories about cross-country drives in a VW Bug, visits to her aunts’ Nebraska farm, trips to national parks, and traveling with her own family through New Mexico and West Texas. Plus, Ana discusses her current Broadway run in the Tony-nominated musical Schmigadoon!Watch this episode on the Family Trips YouTube or Spotify, or listen wherever you get your podcasts!
Watch more Family Trips episodes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlqYOfxU_jQem4_NRJPM8_wLBrEEQ17B6
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00:00 Introduction with Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers
05:30 Guest: Ana Gasteyer talks Broadway Mishap: Fainting in Shmigadoon
14:18 Growing Up Three Blocks from the Capitol
17:11 Ulysses’ High-Altitude Summer in a Senior Community
25:56 Academic Brother, Dog-Breeding Mom & Gassy Whippet
27:32 VW Bug Road Trips, Spinster Aunts & Nebraska Farm Life
31:56 Great American National Parks & Vista Point Parents
34:35 Clusterfunk Christmas & Holiday Movie Parodies
34:57 Sugar & Booze: Holiday Albums, Live Shows & Symphonies
39:16 New Mexico Field Trips: Caverns, White Sands & Marfa
52:06 Costco Christmas Houses, Puzzles & Game Nights
56:11 Skiing Comeback in Big Sky & Being a Vista Point Family
1:04:40 Dream Bike Trips & Selling Families on DC
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Support our sponsors:
The Breadwinner
From Sony Pictures Home Entertainment The Breadwinner. Straight from theaters, the must-see comedy of the summer is now available to watch at home on digital — to enjoy again and again.Grab your family and don’t miss the comedy everyone is loving, with an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Get it now on Prime Video, Apple TV, or Fandango at Home. Rated PG.
First Leaf
Stop settling for wines that don't quite hit the mark. Head to https://TryFirstleaf.com/trips to sign up and you'll get fifty percent off your first box PLUS free shipping for an entire year.
Hero Bread
Hero Bread is offering 10% off your order. Go to https://hero.co and use code TRIPS at checkout.
-------------------------
Family Trips is produced by Rabbit Grin Productions. Theme song written and performed by Jeff Tweedy.
-------------------------
About the Show:
Lifelong brothers Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers ask guests to relive childhood memories, unforgettable family trips, and other disasters!
New Episodes of Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers are available every Tuesday.
-------------------------
Executive Producers: Rob Holysz, Jeph Porter, Natalie Holysz
Creative Producer: Sam Skelton
Coordinating Producer: Derek Johnson
Video Editor: Josh Windisch
Mix & Master: Josh Windisch
Episode Artwork: Analise Jorgensen
#familytrips #sethmeyers #joshmeyers
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This week on the pod, Seth and Josh welcome W. Kamau Bell! Kamau talks about a childhood spent constantly on the move, living in places including California, Indianapolis, Boston, Chicago, Mobile, Philadelphia, and the Bay Area, and how those experiences shaped his perspective on the world. He shares stories about choosing to live with his dad in Alabama, spending summers with his Southern grandmother watching game shows and soap operas, flying alone as a child, and taking family beach vacations. Kamau also reflects on traveling with his own family, including bringing his kids to destinations inspired by their favorite books and taking his mom on a cruise where she surprised everyone by trying parasailing. Plus, he discusses his new podcast and Substack, Who’s With Me?, which spotlights meaningful conversations and ways people can make a difference. Watch this episode on the Family Trips YouTube or Spotify, or listen wherever you get your podcasts!
Get your tickets for Family Trips Live!8/12 - Philadelphia: https://tickets.citywinery.com/event/family-trips-with-the-meyers-brothers-il7k6b8/13 - Boston: https://tickets.citywinery.com/event/family-trips-with-the-meyers-brothers-iipsfk
00:00 Introduction with Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers08:24 Guest Intro W. Kamau Bell10:17 Supergirl Hate Watching16:36 Dropping Out & Finding Comedy19:18 Mobile. AL Summers 34:48 Bruce Lee Chinatown Trip36:47 Rocky Statue Dilemma37:13 Indianapolis Grandma Memories40:01 Solo Flights as a Kid43:58 Cruise With Mom Parasailing46:29 Redneck Riviera Beach Trips01:06:51 Speed Round and Farewell
Support our sponsors:
The BreadwinnerFrom Sony Pictures Home Entertainment The Breadwinner. Straight from theaters, the must-see comedy of the summer is now available to watch at home on digital — to enjoy again and again.Grab your family and don’t miss the comedy everyone is loving, with an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Get it now on Prime Video, Apple TV, or Fandango at Home. Rated PG.
Article:Article is offering our listeners $50 off your first purchase of $100 or more. To claim, visit https://www.article.com/discount/trips and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.IQ BarText TRIPS to 64000 to get 20% off all IQBAR products, plus FREE shipping. Message and data rates may apply.FitBodGet 25% off your subscription or try the app FREE for seven days at Fitbod.me/TRIP.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers
Lifelong brothers, Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers ask guests to relive childhood memories, unforgettable family trips, and other disasters! New Episodes of Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers are available every Tuesday.Podcast website
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