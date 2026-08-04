This week on the pod, Seth and Josh are back for the monthly listener episode! They hear from one listener whose family was unexpectedly surrounded by horseback riders on a remote road in Mexico, another whose dad’s camping constipation led to an unforgettable bag-of-prunes disaster on the Buffalo River, and a couple who accidentally attended a funeral in a tiny Swiss church after mistaking it for a local cultural event. Plus, Seth and Josh reminisce about old family jingles and share a few of their own camping stories along the way. Watch this episode on the Family Trips YouTube or Spotify, or listen wherever you get your podcasts!



Want to submit your family trips story for our next listener episode? Or send a question in to Seth and Josh? Submit your voicemail to speakpipe.com/familytripspod!



Watch more Family Trips episodes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlqYOfxU_jQem4_NRJPM8_wLBrEEQ17B6



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00:00 Introduction with Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers



01:17 Jimmy Kimmel - Josh's Gavin Newsom And Hit Improv



07:05 Swim Across America Disaster



15:04 Boat Camp And Life Jacket Punishment



21:52 Susan Mexico Road Trip



23:07 Horse Ambush



24:22 Not Kidnapped After All



30:34 Becky Canoe Trip Chaos



40:15 Swiss Funeral Crash Finale



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Family Trips is produced by Rabbit Grin Productions. Theme song written and performed by Jeff Tweedy.



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About the Show:



Lifelong brothers Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers ask guests to relive childhood memories, unforgettable family trips, and other disasters!



New Episodes of Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers are available every Tuesday.



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Executive Producers: Rob Holysz, Jeph Porter, Natalie Holysz



Creative Producer: Sam Skelton



Coordinating Producer: Derek Johnson



Video Editor: Josh Windisch



Mix & Master: Josh Windisch



Episode Artwork: Analise Jorgensen



#familytrips #sethmeyers #joshmeyers

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